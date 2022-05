Easy Seafood Salad

First, I left out the shrimp so it was only a crab salad. I jmade this for a shower tomorrow and did a "taste test" with my neighbors. I just told them I had two different recipes and needed to know which one was best (if any). I had mine and Kroger's in similar tupperware. Three out of four chose mine over the Kroger's. The fourth liked them both but preferred the slight taste of dill in the Kroger's brand. They were all thrilled when I told them the one they liked was homemade and EASY to make! I used a bag of coleslaw instead of dicing it myself, making it even easier. Thanks!