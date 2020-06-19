Easy Seafood Salad
A restaurant quality seafood salad — no pasta, just veggies and whatever seafood you choose to add. This is a basic recipe; feel free to add your own spin (shredded carrots, diced green or red peppers, red cabbage, seasonings).
The three pounds of shrimp and imitation crab meat are interchangeable. You can make the entire salad a crab salad, a shrimp salad, or a combination. I must say that of all of the crab/shrimp salads available on allrecipes, this one tastes the most like I've had in countless restaurants. I used one 16 ounce bag of cole slaw mix; two bags would have been one too many. I also used lite mayo, which was just fine. I used four stalks of celery; I didn't want this to be a celery salad. This is a delicious side dish.Read More
I didn't know if the cabbage would overwhelm this, but it didn't. I didn't have shrimp, so I used 1 pound of imitation crab and a bag of coleslaw. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and the flavor was wonderful, light and refreshing.
Simple to make with excellent results. I have to agree with CurtisLee though- 3-4 stalks of chopped celery is fine, not a whole bunch. I also advise making this the day or night before serving, the cabbage needs a bit more time to soften. I've made it several times now and took Jen K.'s advice and tried it with shredded carrots. I also add about 1/4 cup vinegar to the mayo/sugar mix to help soften the cabbage. Serve as is, or in Pita bread pockets.
Yum-O! This is a keeper! I cut the recipe in half and used 1 pound frozen cooked shrimp from Trader Joe's and 1/2 pound Dungeness crab. I also used 2 stalks of celery, 2 green onions, and a 16 ounce bag of tri color cole slaw mix. I made it the day before and it had the perfect amount of flavor and crunch. My husband and I ate it as an entree salad and have left overs for lunch tomorrow.
simple & delish. i added shredded carrots & 1 T. finely chopped fresh dill & used only 2 stalks of celery. cut the mayo by 1/2 c. used jumbo lump crab meat instead. a winner.
First, I left out the shrimp so it was only a crab salad. I jmade this for a shower tomorrow and did a "taste test" with my neighbors. I just told them I had two different recipes and needed to know which one was best (if any). I had mine and Kroger's in similar tupperware. Three out of four chose mine over the Kroger's. The fourth liked them both but preferred the slight taste of dill in the Kroger's brand. They were all thrilled when I told them the one they liked was homemade and EASY to make! I used a bag of coleslaw instead of dicing it myself, making it even easier. Thanks!
I had fun with this recipe. I changed the servings via Allrecipes for 6 servings I did not want to make a big batch of salad especially since I was making this for the family. I added 1/4 cup of lite mayo and 1/4 cup of miracle whip. I stalk of celery. 1 pound of shrimp and 1/2 pound of imitation crab meat. I also used 3/4 of the bag of cole slaw mix. I tablespoon of sugar and left out the onions (Not an onion eater) I added Old Bay Seasoning, few dashes of pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. Next time I will cut up a few chunks of pineapple and add a tablespoon of pineapple juice instead of the lemon juice. I LOVED this salad. Goes will with grilled salmon and grilled chicken. I served with fresh corn on the cob and watermelon cubes. This is a keeper!!!
I made this for salad for a summer luncheon that I hosted, then that evening brought the leftovers to a card game. It's a great, flexible recipe. I used a 1 lb package of imitation crab (chunk style), a bag of coleslaw with carrots and red cabbage, 3 diced green onions, some diced celery, a handful of shredded carrots, and a tbl of dill. I mixed mayo with sugar as written. Basically, I used as much of the Ingredients as filled up my serving bowl. I prepared the dish the night before, and served it with pocket bread. After it sat, there was some liquid in the bottom of the bowl that needed to be drained. It was a tasty hit. I think next time I might add additional dill for a little more flavor. It's an easy and a nice looking dish.
Four and a half stars to be fair. Not quite five. Some seasoning, beside sugar needed
Yummmy!!!
Made for a cookout and it was a hit. To save time, used 8 oz. (1/2 bag) of store bought cabbage coleslaw mixed, and diced up the shredded mix {preferable to use a head of cabbage as recipe indicates}. Like another reviewer suggested, cut celery from a bunch to 4 stalks {IMO, a bunch of celery would have been too much}. Only other changes were to add to the dressing a splash of lemon juice and cayenne pepper to taste {mayo & sugar dressing can use a boost}. Definitely a keeper. Thanks, Jen for a really good recipe.
Wonderful the first night after about 8 hours in the fridge but lunch the next day was even better!
Made exactly as recipe calls and it was fantastic!!!!!
I'm learning cooking this month and whilst I so much enjoy many recipes at this site, I would like to thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe, so easy to follow recipe... and what a keeper!!! Yumm, my Husband rate it 8.5!!! Thank you Jen K, from Kuwait
Very easy to make and turned out delicious. I added 1lb imitation crab, dill and celery salt.
