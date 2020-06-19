Sweet n' Sour Salad Dressing
I first discovered this wonderful dressing when I was just throwing some stuff in a bowl for my salad. It turned out to be great. This recipe is quick and doesn't use any weird ingredients.
I made this today, I did add some italian seasoning to the dressing and used honey instead of sugar.
Light, Tasty, Easy vinaigrette dressing! I added a half cup of lemon juice, the same as the balsamic and rice vinegar. Very Happy! Thank you for sharing
I made this dressing to put over some broccoli slaw. I threw them together and let it soak overnight. I found the balsamic vinegar in this recipe to be overpowering so I tried adding garlic. This didn't help; the only thing that did was adding more oil/rice vinegar. I would not make this recipe again.
Easy and tasty, this salad dressing complements the veggies without overpowering them. I followed the recipe exactly, cutting everything in half for fewer servings. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved it!! Very easy.
Ran out of dressing with guests on the way :eek: and threw this together, worked great! Used a bit of Stevia instead of sugar. Put it in a store bought almost empty bottle, and everyone thought it was store bought!!!! Yikes :)
Try making this with WHITE balsamic vinegar! Adds a lighter taste.
