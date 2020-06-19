Sweet n' Sour Salad Dressing

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I first discovered this wonderful dressing when I was just throwing some stuff in a bowl for my salad. It turned out to be great. This recipe is quick and doesn't use any weird ingredients.

By Clara-is-a-CookieMonster

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the olive oil, rice vinegar, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, white sugar, and black pepper together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 13.5g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
