Watermelon Feta Salad

19 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a great salad. With the watermelon the kids will like it also.

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add the tomatoes, arugula, and onions; toss to coat. Gently stir in the watermelon and feta cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
