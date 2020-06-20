Watermelon Feta Salad
This is a great salad. With the watermelon the kids will like it also.
I have had this salad without the arugula or cheese, and it was so delicious! I can't wait to see how it tastes according to this recipe!
Used crumbled feta cheese - Didn't use onions or tomatoes Use dressing as described and 11/2 cups arugula
I love this, a couple things I did different were; I couldn't find just arugula, so I used a spring mix bag salad, and with the dressing I put about a quarter of a pack of Splenda in it, just to sweeten it up a little. Great salad.
Amazing! The subtle sweetness of the watermelon mixed with the creaminess of the feta and tangy dressing-the flavors truly compliment each other.
My 12 year old daughter had a sample of this at Publix and asked me to make it. It's wonderful! So fresh, delicious and EASY.
excellent flavours! i thought the dressing would be too plain but the wow in flavour comes from the watermelon and feta. excellent!
Very simple and very yummy. Makes a nice side dish for grilled chicken.
I really had my reservations about this recipe but had a watermelon that needed to be addressed as well as a plethora of cherry tomatoes in my garden. I happen to have feta cheese in the house too. My only change was to use baby romaine mix and sweet white onion. I will make this salad again. Thanks!
This is very refreshing and a nice alternative to a green salad. I added torn fresh basil to the watermelon and other ingredients and served it on a small bed of fresh spinich and arugula. Will definately make again
Fantastic
This was a light and refreshing salad. The variety of flavors made it tasty, and I really enjoyed the dressing. The only thing I didn't like was the amount of water produced by the melon - it left a liquidy pool in the bowl and caused the feta to become mushy. (I understand this is just natural because it's made with watermelon.) Next time, I will do as directed and serve immediately... and tell people not to let it sit.
I cook for a very large group of people and eat happy that we had the ingredients to make this for the salad bar. After dinner I got the feed back of this recipe and they hated it. ugh.. The didn't like the feta in it at all and thought I was crazy for making it. sorry this one was a fail, not one good feedback.
Served this at a dinner party. Everyone cleaned their plate.