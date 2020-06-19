Baltimore Zoo

VERY STRONG drink - Similar to Long Island Iced Tea, but tastes much better to me, you don't taste the alcohol. You can adjust orange juice amount to adjust taste. Remember DO NOT drink and drive... This is a VERY strong drink but you don't taste the alcohol... fruity taste.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
Don't use 3.2% alcohol beer - real beer is best - Budweiser(R) or similar.
I usually make a pitcher at a time in the summer. Use 4 to 5 ounces of each liquor, 16 ounces beer then add in orange juice until pitcher is 3/4 full then pour in grenadine until a dark reddish pink color. Top off remaining pitcher with orange juice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 0.1g; sodium 18.9mg. Full Nutrition
Great drink to have at home as long as you don't have to drive. We don't like beer, so replaced that with a splash of sprite. Also I use gin instead of tequila. You absolutely cannot taste the alcohol, so do not serve this at a party and allow people to drive home after-wards.
Very good and the beer adds some needed carbonation. I made this in a pitcher with a 1/4 cup of the liquors and 1 1/2 cups of grenadine, a full bottle of New Glarus Spotted Cow and 3 cups of orange juice.
Best drink ever. Made it for birthday everyone loved it. But it will creep up on you. Drink responsibly. Fruit punch taste can't taste the beer. Next time will try champagne instead of beer. Making it bubbly fruit punch
Yum! I had to review the recipe before I forgot I drank it! We doubled the recipe (except for the grenadine - used 3oz), used reduced sugar orange juice and this was very good! I'm a sucker for sweet red drinks and I plan on making a pitcher of these for my next party. Great recipe!
This is surprisingly good. I wasn't sold reading the ingredient list, but thought I'd give it a whirl (and give it a face :) ) anyway. I subbed pineapple for orange juice, per personal preference. The beer I used was what we have on tap, Yuengling's Lord Chesterfield Ale. I liked it as is, but after tasting added a healthy splash of Diet 7-Up and found I preferred it w/the extra bubbles. Cheers!
This is a great drink however made it exact the first time and was way too sweet and i like sweet drinks! Cut the oj to 2 oz and cut the grenadine to 1 oz....still sweet but much better! I suggest you do my version first and if you think its not sweet enough you can add more grenadine and oj.
Followed the recipe and made a large drink! Guest loved it and I was pleasantly surprised with the taste. We will see how she feels after she finishes the drink! She wanted something strong but drinkable and enjoyable!
Yummy, but I still like a good long island better. I used cheep bar liquir and I could taste the alcohol. I'm sure if you use top shelf there wouldn't be an alcohol taste. Thanks for a good summer drink tgardner.
Overall a great drink but we made a few changes.We cut back on the grenadine,triple sec and beer along with adding pineapple juice and grape juice. It was perfect! Remind you that my husband and my myself are NOT ones that does mixed drinks! We usually do scotch or cognac with 1 small cube but we decide to step outside of our box. We recommend this drink.
I quadrupled this recipe and everyone loved it. Not sure how no one can taste the alcohol cause I sure could. It was still very good and will cont making this from time to time. We could def feel the effects after drinking just 1/2 a glass of it. :) For those who don't like beer (like me), this is one way you can cause you really can't taste it.
The addition of beer is an odd choice - I wonder if soda would be better. I followed the recipe and mixed together the liquor, then added beer on top of it. It tasted like exactly that - a drink with beer on top of it. It was a little better as the ice melted but I would recommend trying blending all components together instead of adding beer on top.
This has become one of my favorite drinks overnight. Excellent share. I have tried different orange juice types and such. but they are all great and taste virtually identical. I wonder if there is a difference in beer types?
