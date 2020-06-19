Baltimore Zoo

VERY STRONG drink - Similar to Long Island Iced Tea, but tastes much better to me, you don't taste the alcohol. You can adjust orange juice amount to adjust taste. Remember DO NOT drink and drive... This is a VERY strong drink but you don't taste the alcohol... fruity taste.

By tgardner

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Fill a pitcher with ice, and pour in the tequila, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, orange juice, and grenadine. Stir to mix, then pour in beer to serve.n

Cook's Note

Don't use 3.2% alcohol beer - real beer is best - Budweiser(R) or similar.

I usually make a pitcher at a time in the summer. Use 4 to 5 ounces of each liquor, 16 ounces beer then add in orange juice until pitcher is 3/4 full then pour in grenadine until a dark reddish pink color. Top off remaining pitcher with orange juice.

