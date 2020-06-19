Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies

These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.

By Mickie Lear

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter and 1 cup of sugar together in a mixing bowl until smooth; stir in beaten egg and molasses.

  • Whisk flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt together in another large bowl; stir the flour mixture into the molasses mixture by half cupfuls. Stir in white chocolate chips. Refrigerate dough for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Scoop up a generous spoonful of dough, and roll it into a ball. Roll the ball in sugar; place onto an ungreased baking sheet and flatten slightly. Sprinkle a little sugar onto the cookie, if desired. Repeat for the rest of the cookies.

  • Bake cookies in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheet for about 1 minute before removing to finish cooling on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 213.7mg. Full Nutrition
