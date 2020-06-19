Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies

After reading several reviews, I decided to bake these 1/2 dozen at a time to decide how I liked them best. With the first 1/2 dozen, I didn’t roll the dough in sugar, since so many people said it didn’t need it. Despite refrigerating the dough for over an hour, they came out flat and kind of greasy. On the second 1/2 dozen, I rolled the dough in sugar, and I thought they tasted much better. They were still flat though. On the third 1/2 dozen- and rest of the dough- I rolled them in sugar, then barely flattened them- I just gave them a very light touch. Baked them for 12 minutes, and the came out just right. No changes in recipe made, except I added some chopped pecans, and I think they’d be great with dried cranberries too- I’ll add them next time. Overall, I’d rate them a 4.5- they’re spiced perfectly and easy to make with no unusual ingredients.