Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies
These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.
OMG! These are delicious! Heavily spiced, and they get better with age. Don't roll in sugar. I did half rolled in sugar and half not, and everyone liked the unrolled ones better. The sugar masks the gingerbread taste, and they are plenty sweet without it. A keeper, especially for fall and the winter holidays. YUM!Read More
I followed the recipe, and these did not come out good at all. I had to throw away the entire batch. They burnt on the outside and were too doughy on the inside. I am not sure where I went wrong with these, but I certainly won't be attempting to make them again.Read More
These are super delicious and chewy. The first time I made them (as written) they fell apart because there were so many chocolate chips, so I halved the amount in the second batch and they stayed together much better. These are a little hard to get off the cookie sheet without mutilating them, so I used parchment paper and just slid the entire sheet off of the cookie sheet until they cooled and they turned out great.
These are so great! I did applesauce instead of butter and 3 tbsp + 3/4 tsp of Truvia and 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1 whole cup and they turned out delicious! Didn't roll in the sugar either. I highly recommend. My friends and co-workers loved them. I will definitely be making them again.
This was an easy to make and hot seller at my bake sale. I sold out the first day so I made a second batch with butterscotch chips. An even more outstanding combination and I didn't roll them in sugar either. They are on the sweet side so I made a batch with out the chips and they were good rolled in sugar. I recommend chilling the dough in a log shape with plastic wrap, store in your fridge to have handy for a quick batch of cookies! They make a great crispy cookie (with out the chips) if you make them smaller and cook them longer. Otherwise they are a wonderful chewy and spicy cookie!
As someone who usually doesn't like white chocolate, and who really doesn't care for gingerbread at all, I can honestly say that these are hands-down the best cookies I've ever eaten. I brought about three dozen of them into my office, and within a few hours, they were completely gone, with my coworkers eagerly asking for me to bring more in as soon as I could! These cookies are like nothing else on Earth!
Tried these out even though it sounds like a Christmas cookie. Brought them to work and two batches were devoured. I would suggest to nix the last step of rolling dough in more sugar, as this cookie is sweet enough to kill a diabetic. Next time I make it, I will cut some sugar. They were pretty tasty.
Yum, yum and yum. I followed the recipe exactly as written except I left off the last step of rolling in the sugar as recommended (they are really sweet without it). I baked my cookies about 9 minutes and they were perfect. My husband wasn't thrilled when I told him what cookies I was baking but that all changed when he tasted one. He loves them!!
I added coco powder yuuuumm
These are the best cookies I have ever made! Everyone ate them all up in minutes at my office Christmas party. A comment was made that I am to make these cookies for every office event now. They were so soft and so delicious and just the right amount of spice. I saw that someone else gave these a bad review and I have decided that person just does NOT know the first thing about baking cookies because they were so easy that a five year old could make them. I think they were absolutly perfect and they will be made by me again and again... Yummers!!!
I've made these dozens of times and EVERY time someone says," Oh, I don't like gingerbread cookies" but without fail they do like these ones. They are SO delicious. I don't change anything. Sometimes I use the raw sugar to roll them in and that works nicely too.
YUMMY - I used mini white chocolate chips, and used a large cookie scoop. They are nice keepers, if they last that long!
A HIT with everyone and such a forgiving recipe, some cookies I thought I burned but turned out they weren't which is always a nice surprise =)
This is the best new cookie recipe I've found in a while. I was out of cloves but they tasted great. Brought some to work and had to go on line to print out the receipe for everybody. Dont need to roll in sugar. Can't wait to make again and again.
These cookies are the bomb!!! Absolutely love them and so easy!
Ok... definetly yummy. BUT, I am a health nut, and for me... way too much sugar, I haven't had white chocolate in a looong time and now can taste the "fakeness in them" compared to real chocolate. So these were super sweet treats, I ate three -- it's true, but I like that more subtle sweetness.
Great recipe! My B&B guests loved them this weekend. The only thing I might change is putting fewer white chocolate chips in the next batch - an entire bag is a lot. The dough was easy to roll into balls after chilling, they do not need to be rolled in sugar, and they do spread during baking, so allow enough space to let them spread. Very yummy cookies, you'll be glad you try them!
this recipe was awesome .... followed it exact and it was a hit .... i do agree with leaving out the sugar at the end .. they are definitely sweet enough without it !!!! : )
These are wonderful. I took the advise of the other reviewers and did not roll in sugar. Not only are they delishious but very easy also. I had to make 6 dozen cookies for a bake sale at my daughters school it was so easy I ended up making about 10 dozen by making the recipe X 4. Bake sale is Saturday hopefully they will be a hit!
I am making these right now. I couldn't resist trying one of the first batch! I skipped rolling them in sugar, but did sprinkle some on top, but for the rest I am leaving that out as well. I was kind of nervous about trying one because the dough smelled so strong, but they are really good!! Thanks so much for this recipe, and thanks to those who advised not to roll in the extra sugar!
These are one of my favorite cookies of ALL time! I absolutely love them and so did everyone else that tried them! Very easy to make and turned out perfect. I was surprised by some of the negative reviews, as I had none of the problems these people were encountering. If you really love gingerbread and white chocolate chips...I say give them a second try and make sure your ingredients are fresh and measurements are accurate. SUPER YUMMY doesn't even begin to describe these cookies!!
I never give bad reviews, but this one deserves it. I followed the recipe exactly...they tasted mediocre at best and looked revolting. The dough spread out all over the pan (even after cooling the dough as stated AND then cooling them on the pan in the fridge while heating the oven).
I don't particularly care for Ginger cookies but these are sooooo good. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 of a cup and did not roll them in sugar before baking. These were made for a friend at work but I have a hunch they won't make it.
As suggested, i used 1/2 the chocolate chips. I also used 3/4 white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar. These cookie are amazing!
Dec. 2010 - good but not great
These cookies are FANTASTIC!!! I followed the directions exactly except for rolling the dough in sugar prior to baking. They came out perfect and I plan on making these for a long time! Thanks for a great recipe!
Wish I would've read the reviews before making. These are fantastic but you should definitely skip the rolling in sugar part. I agree that they turn out far too sweet and mask the ginger, because I could use more ginger taste and I used a just-opened jar of it so it was definitely fresh. I also only had half a bag of the white chocolate chips and thought it turned out to be enough - each cookie had lots of chips.
I went exactly by the recipe, and these were quite a hit! I took them to a party along with, oh, about five other kinds, and this was one of the top two. And I NEVER bake cookies any more without using parchment paper. It makes my life easier, and the cookies turn out better because there is no sticking.
4.5 stars. I made these exactly as directed and they were very good. Because of the other reviewers claiming that these cookies were too sweet if rolled in sugar, I started out by not rolling them in sugar. Oh, they need the outer sugar to balance out the slightly bitterness of the ginger. I should have known though, any good ginger cookie I've made is either rolled in sugar, dusted with sugar or has a light glaze. Trust me, follow the recipe as written...you'll be happy that you did.
Followed the recipe exactly, but I skipped the chilling and rolling in sugar. Turned out great! Will be making for our family Christmas get together.
These cookies are delicious! I made them the same as the recipe except sprinkling w/sugar at the end. Very good any time of year. I made them at high altitude and the only change was to bake them for only about 7 min.
I use regular semi sweet chocolate chips instead of white chocolate and they are soo yummy
These turned out really good. I did not roll in sugar and these were plenty sweet.
Who new white chocolate chips and warm spices go together. It was okay, not the best but I can do with it
Yummy, but I did only add about half of the white chocolate chips.
These turned out delicious, but very rich, sweet and flat.. In the future I will look to reduce sugar and make these more fluffy!
This cookies were a hit! As with many other reviewers, I used a lower dose of sugar (2/3 cup mixed white and brown sugar) and didn't roll them in sugar after. I was out of white chips so used confectioners chips pressed upside down (I found that they didnt melt and get as creamy as the real chocolate chips) but a cute Christmas touch!
easy to make delicious cookies, father in law loved them
OUT...OF...THIS...WORLD! I made these for a cookie exchange and have received many compliments. It's like having a little Christmas party in your mouth. We will definitely be making more of these delicious cookies.
made the recipe as is. My home and work family loved them! I will be baking, boxing and shipping this wonderful recipe for the holidays! It was a ton of fun to make as well. if I had known how easy it was to make gingerbread cookies, I would have done it a long time ago! excellent recipe...5 stars from me and mine!
I make these cookies every year to rave reviews. I've always made them without the nutmeg and cloves - no one seems to notice, or care.
I followed the recipe exactly and they were AMAZING ! So many compliments from friends/family. They smell just like pumpkin pie.
LOVE these cookies! I added candied ginger instead of white chocolate chips. Also, if you cook them a little longer, they'll be a little crispy and chewy!
I followed the recipe exactly and got rave reviews. Lots of requests for the recipe too. Great cookies with lovely flavours.
Very good! Gingersnaps/Molasses Crinkle cookies with the special addition of white chocolate chips! My family enjoyed them very much!
My daughter and I found these a few years ago and have made them every year since--delicious! However, we do not roll them in sugar at the end. Also, we find that the recipe makes closer to 2.5 -3 dozen regular sized cookies versus just 2 as it says.
These are amazing!!!! I've already been making these every Christmas for a couple years now. The only thing I change is I don't roll the cookies in sugar before baking (they're already sweet enough). These are always a huge hit with everyone who's tried them.. and they all think it's "my" recipe. ;)
These turned out delicious - I made exactly as directed.
followed recipe exactly but felt cookies flattened too much and just weren't that great, too sweet, even without rolling in extra sugar
I've been searching for a similar recipe I made a while ago and forgot to save. These ones are close, and taste yummy, but unfortunately are not the ones I was looking for. They come out flat and it's hard to tell when they're done because you cant exactly go on when they're "browned", since they're already brown.
I've been baking for 35 years and have never had better spread across the baking sheet into one huge overcooked on the outer edge and nearly raw in the middle. I hesitated when I tried making the balls after 2 hours in the fridge and they stuck to my hands like glue. Rather than throw the 4.00 bag of chocolates out, I put the remaining batter in my small cornbread pan, thus far it's rising like brownies lol I've honestly never had such a weird cookie experience!
These were great! Although my sweet-loving husband wants me to roll them in the sugar next time
Made these twice and I thought I made a mistake the first time with too much butter as they spread out so much when baking. Second time with special attention to the butter measurement and the results were the same - flat cookies that lost their shape when lifted off the baking sheet after cooling. Bummer. They still tasted fine but they are all pieces of cookies.
Loved these cookies! Chewy. I tried them without the white chocolate and they were awesome too! Maybe a bit mire ginger... :)
This recipe came out terrific. We subbed in dark chocolate chips and they were great. The cookie has a crispy taste to it. It's ideal for the xmas cookie season, and we will be making them again.
Mine aren't chewy, but they are good. I used 1/4 C date puree and 1/4 C coconut oil in place of sugar and butter. Used 2 tsp ginger. Will make again
I followed the recipe to the t and they turned out great! The sugar on the outside and white chocolate off set the strong spices. This is a recipe I will defiantly keep. I made 3 batches for Thanksgiving and they were devoured. Thank you Mickie29 for this wonderful recipe.
Flavour is delicious, however, mine got so hard so quickly! I wish I read the tip to not roll in sugar! Will try next time.
SO delicious! These are chewy, yummy, spicy cookies!! The only changes I made was adding cranberries to make them a little more festive for a cookie exchange, and made them heaped teaspoon size. I didn’t roll in sugar, but rather “dipped” and then put sugar side up on the pan before slightly squishing. They are seriously so good!
They were great. didn't have cloves, I bumped up ginger and cinnamon a bit. omitted the chocolate chips.
Scrumptious! I used real ginger (used a grater) and doubled the amount of spices. Rolling the cookies in sugar is tasty but not necessary. I’ll make it again. Yum!
Summary: These cookies taste like Christmas. Normally gingerbread is just okay in my book, but these cookies are easily rank in my top ten cookies ever eaten. Skipped the roll in sugar step, cookies turned out soft, chewy, and delicious. Would make for a killer ice cream sandwich if you stuck some vanilla or cinnamon ice cream between two of them.
Follwed the recipe as it was, turned out perfect and delicious, will make many times......Linda
I loved the taste but they seemed a little greasey, did anyone else think they were a bit greasey
Just made these using the advice of the reviews to skip the sugar rolling and sprinkling and they turned out amazing. This is going to be one of my go to holiday treats from now on.
Great recipe! Whole family's reaction was, WOW! Put the better in the freezer for an hour so I could tile out and cut I to gingerbread men. A little soft but they held their shape well! Will definitely make again!
After reading several reviews, I decided to bake these 1/2 dozen at a time to decide how I liked them best. With the first 1/2 dozen, I didn’t roll the dough in sugar, since so many people said it didn’t need it. Despite refrigerating the dough for over an hour, they came out flat and kind of greasy. On the second 1/2 dozen, I rolled the dough in sugar, and I thought they tasted much better. They were still flat though. On the third 1/2 dozen- and rest of the dough- I rolled them in sugar, then barely flattened them- I just gave them a very light touch. Baked them for 12 minutes, and the came out just right. No changes in recipe made, except I added some chopped pecans, and I think they’d be great with dried cranberries too- I’ll add them next time. Overall, I’d rate them a 4.5- they’re spiced perfectly and easy to make with no unusual ingredients.
Best ginger bread cookies ever!!!! They melt in your mouth and are crispy on the edges
Delicious. A perfect cookie for a Fall day
Amazing! The mix of spices and white chocolate make these an amazing cookie!
My friend makes these and they are OUTSTANDING. Thick, chewy. However, I have made them four times and each time they turn out flatter than the last. What am I doing wrong? They have no body and they're just flat and greasy. *sigh*
These are the best gingerbread cookies I've ever had. Putting them on parchment lined cookie sheets is the best way to go, and don't forget to flatten the cookie, that is the key to keeping the outside from being burnt while the middle is doughy. Smushing them a little allows them to bake uniformly. My boyfriend calls them "crack cookies." He can eat through a dozen before he realizes it.
Made these for a cookie bake off at church and tied for 2nd place! I doubled the recipe, skipped the rolling in the sugar because they are plenty sweet without it. This was the first time I have baked with molasses. I have discovered that I absolutely hate the smell of it. The cookies were fantastic, but beware if you have a sensitive sniffer because during the process I struggled with the smell of the molasses:)
This was an ok cookie. I did not roll the ball in sugar as this cookie is plenty sweet. However I was not that impressed with the ginger part of the cookie. Next time will use my usual ginger cookie recipe and add the white chocolate chips when I desire them.
loved it; great recipe.... with some minor changes... 1. I ambered the butter in a skillet. 2. Added an extra egg yoke. 3. Mixed the butter, egg + yoke, and sugar for 30 seconds, let rest for 3 minutes, and then repeated that twice before adding the dry ingredients 4. Added half a teaspoon of black pepper. 5. Take down the white chocolate chips to 10 oz.
So they sounded awesome and the reviews have been great, and they were very good. I guess just not as amazing as I expected. I did make a few changes though. I had no molassas so I replaced using about 1/4c cup of brown sugar mixed with about a tablespoon of maple syrup. Also, I had no ground cloves (and was too lazy to grind some) so I added some Allspice instead. All in all, yummy cookies. I think next time I would actually add a bit more flour and a pinch more of the spices for a kick. Might be nice to make a spiced icing for these too. Oh, and I skipped the rolling in sugar bit at the end. Seemed uneccesary to me.
These were amazing! No matter what I tried they would not rise. However the flavor was so good my family didn't care that they were flat. Next time I will try cutting down a little on the butter maybe that will help.
These are delicious!! We made these Christmas Eve and have saved the recipe. We hacked up a solid white chocolate bar instead of chips. Next time, we might drizzle white chocolate over the top to make them more snowflake festive. Thank you for the recipe!
