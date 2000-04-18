Salmon Loaf

This simple salmon loaf recipe comes together quickly with just salmon, cracker crumbs, milk, egg, and butter, baked into a delicious loaf.

Recipe by Gloria

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine salmon, crushed crackers, milk, egg, melted butter, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly.

  • Press the salmon mixture into a lightly greased 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until done.

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 109.6mg; sodium 536.4mg. Full Nutrition
