Salmon Loaf
This simple salmon loaf recipe comes together quickly with just salmon, cracker crumbs, milk, egg, and butter, baked into a delicious loaf.
There was nothing about this recipe I didn't like. It was quick and easy with a minimum of ingredients, though I did add some minced onion, dash of salt and a little pepper. It made a wonderful salmon loaf just like my Mom used to make. My grandkids, ages 4 through 16 loved it served with creamed peas and fried potatoes. I will be using this recipe from now on.Read More
This recipe wasn't what I thought it would be. Sort of bland. Needed something, just not quite sure. My kids said they want salmon patties next time. I know they like them.Read More
I like to make individual patties with this mixture and fry them in a little butter in a skillet. I like the greater proportion of browned outsides when it is made that way.
We're trying to get more fish in our diets, so I thought I would give this a try. I added some diced onion and celery (maybe 1/4 or a 1/3 cup of each) and I used less milk so it wouldn't come out soupy. I also used crushed Ritz crackers instead of saltines. Tasty! My husband, who prefers tuna to salmon, seemed to enjoy it! Thanks so much for the recipe. :)
This recipe is wonderful! I didn't have any saltines so I used club crackers instead and it was wonderful, in fact, they probably made it more buttery and rich...delicious! I recommend you leave the bones and skin in the salmon, they are very soft, and you will never know you are eating them. You can easily "smush" them up, if you want, but they are so full of calcium and protien you really should leave them in. Also, I added chopped onions and celery for a little zest! Give this recipe a try!!!
Deeeeelicious! Reminds me of my mom's & I think it's better than a recipe I already make because cracker crumbs are used instead of bread crumbs. I did add some chopped onion----mom did that!!! A good choice for Lent, with raw fried taters and creamed corn on the side...mmmmmmm! Comfort food!
Good basic recipe; great with a little "dressing up!" I drained, skinned and de-boned the canned salmon. I also added onion powder, celery seasoning and lemon pepper. I used crushed seasoned wheat crackers and saltines for the crumbs (plus I made more crumbs to sprinkle on top of the loaf!) I also served this with dill sauce made from 1/2 c fat free mayo, 1/4 c fat free sour cream, 1 T lemon juice, 1 T milk, 1 t dried dill weed, 1/2 t sugar and 1/8 t pepper. The whole family loved this! Thanks for the recipe....
My family loves this recipe. I've always made salmon patties and enjoyed them but from now on this is the only way I'll cook salmon.
I can't believe how much I liked this recipe but I admit that I made a million changes. First off, I subbed the two tablespoons of butter for one tablespoon of olive oil because why would you add unhealthy saturated fats to salmon's healthy omega-3s? However, I really don't think the olive oil was necessary either and next time I'm leaving it out. I used 1/4th a cup of milk and only 1/2 of the salmon water and the moisture level was perfect. The perfect amount of saltines would be 14. To avoid blandness, I added 1 TB spicy mustard, 1/2 ts black pepper, 1/2 ts chilli powder, 1/2 ts curry powder, 1 minced fresh green chilli pepper, and 1/2 cup minced onion. Sounds like a lot but I ended up with a perfectly spiced, yummy loaf that wasn't bland at all. Try out my version, y'all:)
I picked the skin and bones out of the salmon prior to mixing in the rest of the ingredients! YUM
Simple recipe and good. I also used the butter crackers and also added some thyme. This recipe is a keeper. Will do as others suggested and double recipe next time.
Good basic recipe but needs to have regular stuff added like green pepper, onion, parsley, celery, Worcestershire etc. to make it great. I used oatmeal instead of crackers because it's healthier.
This is a great basic recipe. As with any "meatloaf" type recipe, almost anything can be added to customize it to your family's taste. I doubled the recipe hoping for leftovers for my lunch the next day. After adding minced onion, a few deops of liquid smoke, and a touch of cayenne pepper to the mix - it ALL disappeared at one sitting ! Quick & easy dinner entree !
This is a great base recipe. I used bread crumbs instead of crackers and added green peppers, onions, old bay seasoning, dijon mustard, and paprika. It was very good with the changes I made, I've never been able to get salmon patties not to fall apart and never thought to make it into a loaf. This is definately something I will be making often.
I grew up eating this version of salmon loaf, and this didn't disappoint! I didn't change a thing, but next time I will add some chopped onion. I served it with curried rice pilaf and steamed baby carrots.
This is my kids favorite Lent meal. I have always added chopped onion and a tablespoon of lemon juice. My side dish with this has always been my special from scratch macaroni and cheese.
Freakin awesome! I substituted 2 tbsps of olive oil for the butter and put a pinch of rosemary in with it. With some homemade dill sauce, couldn't ask for anything better!!!
I add a little dried mustard.... about a teaspoonful, and a couple tablespoonsful of grated onion, plus some chopped parsley. I used canned milk. It is much richer that way. A little coarse ground pepper, and yum. OH, and I put the melted butter over the top for a wonderful crust.
Slightly bland, but the basic recipe idea is solid. If I make it again, I'll probably try to mix in a few more vegetables and spices.
excellent! added approx 1/4C minced onion & upped the crackers to 3/4C baked 45 -50 mins @ 350.
I cut this recipe in half, I fried half of the mixture and baked the other half. Both were good but I preferred the crunchy fried ones.
This was enjoyable! I did tweak it a bit though. Didn't have crackers, so used fine bread crumbs. Ended up probably about doubling the crumbs and milk, to give it a little more body. Seemed kind of plain, so added herbs (parsley, dill, oregano, etc.). Topped with french fried onions the last few minutes of baking. Turned out GOOD. Served with mixed veggies and broccoli/cheese rice.
I really liked this. Good way to use canned calmon in a unique way.
I made this last week and I only added about a tbsp of chopped onion and it was delicious. I think next time though I will try making it into patties for a change. good flavor
Wonderful easy recipe. throw together in minutes. I also added chopped celery and onions.
I've been looking for this recipe for about 5 years. Your's definitely the best. Even my Mom likes it and she is SO picky. (That's not necessarily a good thing, but she knows what she likes). This is much better, hers was very dry and had no flavor. Good job
made a very small loaf, I would have doubled all ingredients. I also added garlic powder and seasoning salt. Used unsalted crackers. Found it should have had more crackers in it, very moist.
Good concept-but pretty bland. Needs flavoring or spices to taste.
This recipe is a bit plain, but I added green onions,white onions,dill,basil..I doubled the recipe and put 1/2 cup oatmeal and 1/2 cup soda crackers...just for fun I added shredded carrots...yummy!
Really yummy and easy! I had only 12 oz of canned salmon (2 6-oz cans) but kept everything else the same except I added some minced onion. It turned out great. My seven y/o loved it too! My hubby and I agreed that this would be good for brunch as well as lunch or dinner, depending on what is served along side. I will be making this again!
Wow! Very easy and very good. A great way to get some salmon into the diet, especially if your not so fond of it. I will add some minced onion next time as suggested.
Tasty. As another reviewer recommended, I picked the skin and bones out of the salmon. Although I have been told that the bones "melt" while cooking, the extra effort was worth the peace of mind it provided. I used Ritz Crackers instead of saltines since that's what we had in the cupboard and it tasted just fine. I doubled the recipe and used a 9 X 9 glass baking dish, which worked well. The loaf was moist but still set-up well. I served the salmon loaf with baked potatoes topped with French onion dip, since we didn't have any sour cream handy. I also served buttered corn, cottage cheese and wheat bread for a simple, but tasty evening meal.
After losing a recipe for Salmon Loaf that my mother had given to me years ago, I tried this recipe. The only thing different was that this recipe didn't include onions, which I added - a medium sized onion diced. And... it pretty much tasted the same! Great recipe, but I always double it as a single batch doesn't make very much.
I used three 6 oz. cans of Bumble Bee boneless & skinless pink salmon, substituted crushed Ritz whole wheat crackers for the saltines, & added some onion powder.
Added onions and grey poupon to salmon mix. Very yummy. Thanks for a great, quick recipe.
This tasted like comfort food with a few minor changes! I read other reviews and added some minced onion and thyme and skipped the butter altogether. I also used Ritz crackers instead of saltines. This will be perfect for Lent!
Excellent!!..a definate keeper recipe.I have never liked any canned salmon recipe til this one. I used wheat saltines and added a minced vidalia onion.Wife and stepdau. both liked it.Served it with red potato salad and buttered brussel sprouts.
My gramma made this for us almost every Friday growing up. We had our with lemon juice, and fries or fried potatoes. I don't like fish in any shape or form, but love salmon loaf. My hubby (who loves fish) is not looking forward to it. I'm positive I will change his mind!!!! Thank-you so much for the simple recipe.
Made it on Sunday for 2 persons & it was gone by Monday. Mom kept asking for sandwiches made with it.
I have made this many times.... I usually double the recipe... I use fresh/frozen salmon, about 2 lbs, I lightly poach it first.... just enough to get the skin off... I also add fresh chopped garlic, parsley, basil, and cilantro to the butter before mixing it in... Very popular with the family...
This recipe was great! My fiancé is not a big fish fan, and he really liked it. I went with other reviews and took the 1/2 cup milk to 1/4 cup. This made for a thicker more loaf like dish. Saltines still make it taste great since other reviewers said they used other crackers. I also used Mrs. Dash 'table seasoning'. It has the perfect aroma and flavor to compliment this dish. It is also salt-free so it will not make the fish too salty for those who do not care for it. I will probably double the recipe next time to make a thicker loaf, but the crispiness was great. It was his favorite part! I bet this would also make a great salmon patties! Thanks so much for submitting this recipe!
Very good... we catch a lot of Salmon, so I used left over baked salmon and also used buttery crackers & diced onion. It is wonderful!
great base for a recipe, highly customizeable, I added minced red onions, capers, lemon juice, and small diced red and green bell peppers, mixed in some thyme and dill for an herb touch, and left out the salt, capers provide enough salt, also I went with half club crackers, half saltine.
I sauted celery onion in the melted butter & added dill weed & a bit of lemon juice.
I followed another reviewer's suggestion and baked these in a muffin tray. They turned out crispy on the edges and quite tasty! Very simple recipe, I made it in 5 minutes using ingredients I already had around the house. Added diced yellow pepper for flavor. Simple and good.
This is a great recipe for Salmon Loaf. We served it to 20 seniors at the apartments where I live and they thought it was the best they had ever eaten. We did add some onions to it and seved it with a white sause with frozen peas. It was delicious. The sauce really added to it.
Really makes a can of Salmon go far...very economical. Easy to prepare and increases moisture content compared to other recipes I've tried. My 4 year old grandson even loves it and he won't eat hardly anything!!!!
Good way - relatively - to use leftover fish. I had leftover red snapper. I didn't add the butter, but instead added about 1 tsp horseradish, 1 Tbsp parmesan cheese, & fish stock to moisten. I subbed wheat bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs, too. I also made patties instead of a loaf. No, I'm not very good at following a recipe. ;D 'Cooked them about five minutes each side. Be sure to make some cocktail sauce to go with them.
This was a good recipe, but a tad bland, and that was after i added extra stuff to it like onions, garlic, mrs dash, etc... But it held together really well, was quick to make, and the hubby and kids ate it up!
Good recipe!
Good loaf, I used olive oil instead of melted butter and added some wheat germ and stale bread instead of crackers, it was delicious and moist.
This is the same recipe my great aunt has made for years and I love it but...... I don't see where the cucumber sauce recipe that goes with this loaf? The cucumber sauce recipe is a MUST for this loaf and its simple and easy to make. So, here it is: 1/4 cup mayonaise juice of 1 lemon ( I used bottled ) 1/2 cup sour cream 1/4 cup cucumber (with peeling) chopped fine put all ingredients in blender and refridgerate. I have to double this recipe because my husband makes a pig of himself when I serve the salmon loaf. Also, it doesn't compete with the flavor of the salmon itself like tartar sauce would.
This is a simple and tasty recipe. The first time I made it, it came out WAY too salty (I suppose because the canned salmon already had lots of sodium), so the second time, I did not add any salt, and it was better. I also removed most of the larger bones from the salmon on my second attempt.
I have made this Salmon Loaf so many times I practically know it by heart. This is a great, quick, and easy meal when you are on the go. One thing that I added was some more butter and crackers...I used these wheat club crackers and they made it taste even better!!! This recipe deserves 5 stars (no matter what)!!!
This was really good. I didn't have any crackers so I substituted with potato flakes. Also, I added lemon pepper seasoning on the top. I'll definitely make this again.
This is one of my boyfriend's favorite dishes, he's so happy every time I make it. It's a great way to do something different with salmon!
love this, also very easy to make
My husband loved this. I used cheddar Ritz in place of the saltines and made my own honey mustard sauce for topping salmon. Will make this again, soon.
Good flavor but not firm, fell apart. Used ritz crackers. Added minced onion.
This recipe was average tasting. Salmon patties are far better. We did add onion/garlic powder & a dash or 2 of LA Gold (hot sauce) but still thought the overall recipe tasted bland. Won’t make this 1 again.
I made salmon patties in the past but they were sometimes crumbly. I have made this loaf several times and it never disappoints me!
Great recipe. I added medium minced onion and substituted lemon-pepper. I had size small eggs so I added an extra one. It came out really moist. My boyfriend loved it.
Very good recipe. Simple and tasty. I left the bones in, but next time I think I'll take the bigger (spine) pieces out. They did get very soft but were still firm enough that I knew what it was. Also for best results I reduce the liquid from the can of salmon by a bit less than 1/4 cup. Ate leftovers as sandwich with a slice of melted cheddar and tomatoes. Very good! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!!
This recipe was super easy and fast (I used muffin tins and cooked for 20-25 minutes). MY only complaint is it was bland, so we added tartar sauce as a topping when we served. That made all the difference!
Holy I had fun with this one. The recipe is so open to other things... Fresh sliced mushrooms, sliced yellow and red baby peppers, Pressed garlic and Chopped onions were my veggie addies. on top I crushed crackers, mixed in Parmesan and melted butter to make a Parmesan crust. should have added some salt though to compensate for the mushrooms...
We enjoyed this very much! Good recipe, easy to follow and wonderful to eat!
This is a nice quick recipe for those nights when I want dinner in a hurry. I add a finely chopped onion, 1 tsp dried parsley and a tsp of thousand island dressing sometimes if I want more flavour. This is on our regular weeknight menu. Thanks for the recipe!
Me and my Guest didn't like the flavor nor the texture. I wouldn't cook this one again.
This is a very versatile dish. I baked it in a muffin pan and they came out as good, crispy medium-sized pieces. The advantage of the muffin pan is evident when one puts different spices and flavorings on top of the pieces. I used Mrs. Dash's lemon and garlic marinade and hot sauce on some, Indian chili sauce with bean paste on some, and left others plain. This is very good when saucy and spicy. I recommend this dish because it is salmon, it is a different texture, and because one can easily adjust it to taste.
Great recipe. To all those who said it was too bland the recipe is meant as a base and any good cook knows u start with a foundation and build it to make ur own creation. THANKS A BUNCH will make over n over n over again!
WOW!! I was a little nervous about making this recipe because my husband has a favorite salmon loaf recipe that his mom gave us, but he said that was the best salmon loaf he's ever had. He really liked how moist this recipe is. He practically licked the dish. The kids ate it all. The only thing I did different from the recipe was add minced onion like some of the other reviews stated. Awesome and easy recipe with ingredients you always have on hand.
This is a really good recipe. Being from the Northwest, my Son and I love salmon. I had leftover salmon that I had baked with lemon, dill and butter. It was so good, I almost didn't want to put it into a loaf. But since there was not enough for two and I had to use it up, this was the perfect recipe as I didn't want to fry them. I followed the basic recipe but tweaked it as per other reviewers. I changed the recipe to six and added two eggs along with dill, rubbed thyme and onion powder. I also used ritz and other types of crackers. It turned out wonderful and crispy on top. I also used a dill sauce from this site that was really good with this salmon loaf. Thanks for the recipe
This was pretty good, but nothing spectacular. I made it exactly as written, except my loaf pan was a slightly smaller 8.5" x 4.5", and I baked it about 5 minutes longer. It was slightly falling apart - I prefer meatloaves and such to be kind of firm. Pretty easy to make though, and nice enough, but I suppose some kind of herbs or seasonings would have jazzed it up a little.
Omitted liquid from salmon, used 1/4 cup milk.
The flavor was great, but I added a bit of onion powder. (I like my salmon to not be over-ruled by any other flavor!) The texture could be just a bit less moist; maybe a tad less milk. I'll definitely be making this one over & over since it's carb-friendly and even my super-finicky six-yr-old loved it!
I doubled this recipe and added a squirt or two of lemon juice. Also, I used one drained and one undrained can. I like it a lot better than salmon patties.
Well I basically used this recipe as a basis and then made it my own from there. I didn't have quite enough salmon so I added tuna, which my boyfriend loved. I used some oatmeal since I was out of crackers (but I would prefer the flavor from the Ritz like someone suggested, I think) and some finely chopped green onions! It was a hit :)
Awsome salmon loaf! Even nicer with a touch of summer savoury added.
not terribly impressed with this recipe. firstly, this made such a small loaf, my family of 2 adults and one child devoured it in one meal and was still hungry. it was quite mushy, as well. certainly not what i remember my mom making for us kids! will continue hunting for a better salmon loaf.
Good flavor but too soggy.
Great simple, healthy recipe. I use canned red (sockeye) salmon, 7-grain crackers instead of saltines, omit the salt, and add diced onion. We love it and make it frequently.
Very bland, tasteless. Even with chopped onion added. :-(
This recipes starts out not looking too great... canned salmon is a bit on the gross side. But the end product was wonderful. I added seasoned salt instead of regular (which I'll skip next time since it turned out a bit salty). also added a few more crackers (whole wheat brentons) and some minced onion. All in all, a very good recipe. I'd make it again.
Wow, this is a great base for salmon loaf and the beauty is that you can add spices and herbs to your liking. I made a few changes.....I used half of the milk like other reviews suggested and also added about 2 T fesh lemon juice. A few shakes of dried dill weed and some fresh basil I had on hand. I put a few diced onions and celery in. Used olive oil instead of butter. I baked them in muffin tins sprayed thoroughly with Pam and had to cut and scrape each one out, so I won't be doing that again.....at least not with those aluminum pans. They are cute though if you can get them out. Good Luck. I will make these again!!
Excellent! Just like the individual salmon cakes without all of the hassle! I added dried onions and parsley for added flavor.
This is a great recipe! I highly recommend using a quality canned salmon. I added some salt-free seasoning (Mrs. Dash) and a little dry mustard for extra flavor. I served this with brown rice pilaf and veggies. Yum!
Easy to make but taste was very bland.
I heeded all sorts of advice on this one. I reduced the milk, added diced onion, hot sauce and plenty of spices. I served it up and was asked why are we having cat food for dinner. Needless to say not a hit with my family. Thanks anyway.
This was very good and my family enjoyed it. I made it with fresh salmon because I happen to have a fillet in the freezer (I ground it up in the food processor). I also used Ritz crackers because that is what I had. I think I will add an onion next time I make it, but overall this was delish! Thanks.
I have been making this recipe for quite awhile now and thought I needed to finally rate and comment on it. It is a regular dish that I make for dinner and my family LOVES it. The only thing that I change up is I use Ritz crackers,add 1/2 cup onion (diced), garlic powder,ground black pepper, and I use 2 cand de-boned samon instead of boned it make it so much easier. I am so glad I found this recipe it has mad my meal planning go alot smother when it is a fish night.
This is a great recipe ! Try it with Creamed Pea recipe on the side... doesn't sound the best but it is so so good.. ! Served many times to friends and family who all loved the combo !
Taest great,Simple to make,Me being single that makes it better,Thanks for the recipe.
This is a very good recipe, but if you want to feed a family of 4 you will need to double it. This will a little leftover, but the original does not feed four! In retrospect, as I look at the recipe, I should have known that ONE can of salmon could not serve 4 people. I also increased it werve 40 at the local homeless shelter (using my math!) and they loved it! Everyone wanted seconds...
This is great! This is a very "carb" friendly dish and I eat it at least once a week, most of the time twice!
As written this recipe is pretty bland. Needs some onion, maybe a dash of Tabasco, or a shake or two of cayanne to bring it up a notch. With those additions, it would rate a 3 or 4 star rating.
Made it tonight and it was good. Best Salmon loaf I've ate. I did add one extra thing...Gold Fish Crackers. Kicking like Jackie Chan! Tasted great! Thanks for posting the recipe!
a little bland. but the kiddos loved it, that is what matters.
my husband loved this - like the others, added some onion and reduced the milk to 1/4 cup. Super easy - will make for him again.
Add some seafood seasoning.
