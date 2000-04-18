This is a really good recipe. Being from the Northwest, my Son and I love salmon. I had leftover salmon that I had baked with lemon, dill and butter. It was so good, I almost didn't want to put it into a loaf. But since there was not enough for two and I had to use it up, this was the perfect recipe as I didn't want to fry them. I followed the basic recipe but tweaked it as per other reviewers. I changed the recipe to six and added two eggs along with dill, rubbed thyme and onion powder. I also used ritz and other types of crackers. It turned out wonderful and crispy on top. I also used a dill sauce from this site that was really good with this salmon loaf. Thanks for the recipe