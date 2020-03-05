Chipotle Dry Rub

1 of 43

Rating: 5 stars Excellent dry rub! This was perfect for baby back ribs. I cut the amount of ground chipolte powder in half and made up the difference with some additional brown sugar. I like things spicy but not that spicy... I also used smoked paprika vs. regular because when it comes to baby back ribs that mild smoky flavor pairs well. We did these on the grill and basted them with KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. There's nothin' like really good BBQ'd ribs! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars My husband Rob gave this a high 5, I thought it was way to spicy for myself but he was awwing and hmmmming as he was eating his steak, so he says i can make his steaks this way again. I didn't have dried chipotle pepper so I used red ground cayenne pepper I had on hand. And obviously it worked out very well because he cleaned his plate. Thanks very much, i'll keep this stored just for him. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This rub is great on pretty much any kind of meat. Chicken, pork, steak and even moose. I love spicy foods and this rub is very flavorful. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I cut the salt back by half, that was the only change I made. Absolutely delicious. EXCELLENT on barbeque chicken and gave a nice pop to pre-formed, frozen barbequed hamburger patties. Next time, I'll try this with smoked paprika. I bet that would really take this over the edge. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I omitted the cumin as I am not a big fan of it and it is AWESOME!!!!! I did beer butt chickens rubbed with this and they were phenomenal. I am making home made chicken fingers this week and can't wait to use it again! Edit: the more I use this, the more I like it! I use this as more of a seasoning salt than anything! GREAT in the breadcrmbs for chicken fingers, mixed into ranch dressing as a dip, on things like onion rings, fries, you name it! LOVE this!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for dinner tonight and used it on a flank steak. 2 tbsp of rub was the perfect amount for 1.5 lb meat. It had enough heat to be interesting and flavorful but not so much as to overpower the kids. We'll be using this rub a lot around here. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Not quite what I was looking for... Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This rub turned out really good and full of flavor, but I thought it was too salty with a full tablespoon of salt, so I'll likely scale that down to a half Tbs next time. Otherwise, the flavor was great! Helpful (4)