Chicken and Snow Pea Pasta

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delectable and quick, this dish is the perfect summer fix on the run!

By Ginny Maziarka

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the bow tie pasta and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Cook and stir the chicken breast meat until no longer pink, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from skillet. Cook and stir the snow peas and green onions until the pea pods are slightly softened and bright green, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir the black bean sauce and peanut butter into the vegetables until well combined. Stir the chicken and bow tie pasta into the vegetable mixture, and allow to heat through, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Cook's Note

Additional garnish: Brown 1 cup of cashews in 1 tablespoon of peanut or vegetable oil in a medium skillet. Watch closely. Cool. Sprinkle over pasta dish just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 354.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

meseckk
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2010
This was a quick easy and tasty recipe. As per the other review I would definitely suggest cutting down on the black bean sauce because it was on the salty side. One small change that I made was to add about a half cup of skim milk to the final recipe (with the heat on very low). This made a sauce a bit creamier and more sauce-like. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Rytexas
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
The dish was too salty for our tastes. Next time I will use 1/4 cup or less of the black bean sauce. Other than that it was quick easy and flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lin
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2019
Good recipe, and probably a good way to get veggies into a picky eater. However, I feel like it needs a little extra something in terms of flavor. Maybe something spicy, sweet, or aromatic. I would definitely cook this again, and if I find the added kick I'm looking for, I'll post what I used. Based on the other reviews, I used a little less bean sauce, but I wish I hadn't. The peanut butter already tones it down. Tip: I hung on to the juice from the cooked chicken and added that back into the dish along with the meat; I recommend this so that the meat and peas get good coverage from the otherwise rather pasty sauce created by the peanut butter and bean sauce. I think that also dilutes the saltiness a bit. Read More
