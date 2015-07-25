Chicken and Snow Pea Pasta

This was a quick easy and tasty recipe. As per the other review I would definitely suggest cutting down on the black bean sauce because it was on the salty side. One small change that I made was to add about a half cup of skim milk to the final recipe (with the heat on very low). This made a sauce a bit creamier and more sauce-like.

Rating: 4 stars

Good recipe, and probably a good way to get veggies into a picky eater. However, I feel like it needs a little extra something in terms of flavor. Maybe something spicy, sweet, or aromatic. I would definitely cook this again, and if I find the added kick I'm looking for, I'll post what I used. Based on the other reviews, I used a little less bean sauce, but I wish I hadn't. The peanut butter already tones it down. Tip: I hung on to the juice from the cooked chicken and added that back into the dish along with the meat; I recommend this so that the meat and peas get good coverage from the otherwise rather pasty sauce created by the peanut butter and bean sauce. I think that also dilutes the saltiness a bit.