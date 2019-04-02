Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes
Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.
Raquel these were super yummy! The only thing that I did change was I used saltines instead of bread crumbs because I was out and too lazy to make some. I love the addition of potato, it gave the cakes a great flavor! These were super simple and quick to make. Thanks for a great recipe that I will continue to use.Read More
I felt that this recipe was just ok for me. I felt that it was lacking texture and flavor. I served to with a lemon caper sauce which did help. It really think this recipe has potential though. I will try it back again but next time I think I will add some black beans and corn to the mixture and serve it with a chipolte sauce overtop and see how that worksRead More
I made these the other night for dinner. They were excellent. The only change I made was to add 3 cloves of minced garlic in place of the garlic powder b/c I didnt know I was out of it. Even my kids who hate fish liked these. Thanks Raquel I will be making these again.
Hey, I am the recipe submitter. This recipe was featured in the daily videos on Jan 8th, 2013 and I just want to confirm that video is made by AR and not by me, so if there are differences from what is actually written here, that is not my doing. Either way, have fun and play around with your ingredients! :)
Great Recipe. I omitted the potato and used panko breadcrumbs instead. I also made a lemon aioli to go on the side for dipping. Very good dish with no complaints from the family nor leftovers!
AWESOME! This is my first review but I had to because this is a tasty inexpensive lazy dinner night type recipe. Added 1/2c. green onion, couple shakes hot sauce, heaping tbsp. Mayo for smooth consistency and I baked on foil lined cookie sheet sprayed with oil, at 350 for around 20-25 min...my husband told me I needed a raise because he isn't paying me enough. Used albacore tuna and had no problem at with dryness. Thanks Raquel
I tried it both without and with the potato, and I have to say, the potato really makes this recipe. The patties hold together a lot better than with flour and egg alone. I also used a quick sauce made from equal parts spaghetti sauce and real mayo + 1tsp of fresh squeezed lemon juice. Perfect! If you microwave the potato, the whole meal can come together in under 10 minutes!
I loved this! I added about 1/4 cup shredded raw spinach leaves for some hidden veggies, and served with a little ketchup. Even my 19 month old daughter loved this and ate her entire tuna cake! Thank you for such a non "fishy" tasting tuna recipe.
Delicious with a few changes. I used thin-sliced scallions in place of onion. Used 2x finely crushed corn Chex in place of breadcrumbs to make it gluten-free. I also mixed in a little shredded cheddar cheese (yum). I refrigerated the mix for a while to make it easier to make patties with. Fried in a little butter, served with lemon juice on top and garlic aioli. Soooooo good!!.............................PS. If you find them hard to work with, a couple things to keep in mind. Drain the tuna and potatoes thoroughly to remove all excess moisture. Also, refrigerate the mixture before cooking.
Made this for evening meal tonight. Very different from the usual fried tuna that my mother made. Next time I will cut back on the Dijon mustard and Garlic powder. And eliminate the cayenne pepper. Too spicy for us old folks. It also took quite a bit more olive oil before they were browned. Otherwise a nice change from the usual fare.
I would have given this recipe a 5, but I didn't use a potato. I followed the recipe closely with the exception of reducing the amount of cayenne pepper and increasing the amount of breadcrumbs. I did not add onions, but it didn't seem to matter much. Great easy, fast recipe that involves most ingredients you have. I used an ice cream scooper to make scoopfuls of patties, then flattened them while they were in the skillet. This prevented them from breaking.
I used an albacore tuna and that was a mistake. They were very dry and fell apart in my pan. Don't get me wrong, they were DELICIOUS!! But I'll use tuna that is more moist the next time.
This recipe is ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. I just finished making it and eating and it came out PERFECT. I also substituted the garlic powder with 3 garlic cloves, just cause i love authentic garlic flavor. My dad couldn't helping smelling them while i was cooking and he loved the finished product as well. Definitely recommend and will be making again. GO LENT!
delicious! Boyfriend loved these, and not too spicy at all! Served with dipping sauce- 2 parts mayo, 2 parts sour cream, 1 part plain yogurt, some onion powder and a pinch of cayanne pepper. Needed the sauce as it was a bit on the dry side. for next time I will try and make these thinner so they will turn out more with a crunch on the outside. Overall- very good, and you should give a try! Only took me 30 minutes start to finish too, made 7 medium patties the size of my palm.
I made this using canned salmon instead. I reduced the cayenne to a pinch or two (actually, I used chili powder but it is so much hotter than it should be, hotter than even traditional cayenne so I always have to cut back) and added the hot sauce as posted by the recipe submitter. We thought they were tasty and not too spicy; I am considering using jarred crushed chilies instead of the hot sauce and cayenne next time. Served this with "Corn and Rice Medley" and "Quick Tartar Sauce" from AR.
Eat your heart out, crab cakes! I made sure to strain all the juice out of the tuna so they wouldn't be soggy. I used instant potatoes instead of taking the time to peel, slice, boil, and mash. The flavor of these cakes was excellent, but next time I think I will replace the cayenne pepper with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Delicious and exactly what I was looking for!
My wife made these as a quick dish, just used fresh garlic in the wet mixture...fried up and served on bed of fresh spinach, and squeezed fresh lemon on top! very delish..would recommend, only took 30 minutes from preparing to eating!
I'm always looking for easy and nutritious lunch ideas that will feed me and my one-year old and this was perfect. Made it essentially as written and they turned out really good and held together fine throughout the entire process. I did drain the tuna really well and let the potato "steam dry" like the recipe says. Don't omit the potato because you'll miss out on what I think makes this recipe special. Without the potato you're just making regular old fish cakes. The potato mellows out the fish taste while leaving the cakes meaty, moist, and quite filling. I had mine on a bed of lettuce with homemade tartar sauce, and my one-year old had an entire cake himself. Next time I'll be a little less shy with the seasonings. Great recipe! Edit: Made these a second time and again they were excellent. This time used a heaping Tbsp of Dijon, a tsp of dry Adobo seasoning instead of the garlic powder and Italian seasoning, and added some dried dill and just a tiny sprinkling of the cayenne - tasted perfect!
I was looking for something different with tuna and I'm glad I tried this. I really liked it and my son devoured them. I served over a bed of rice, a light sauce would have really complimented them, but still very good on their own.
I usually try to stick to recipe, but didn't have a potato, so I used instant mashed potatoes like someone else did. I used 1/4 of a cup. I didn't have an onion either, so I used 1 tablespoon mince onion. Everything else I followed with recipe, and we loved these. I made them a second time still had to use instant mashed potatoes because I didn't have potato. I did use fresh onion, but we liked the minced better. Tonight!! I am using a fresh potato:) So happy I finally have one to try. We just love this recipe, so I know the fresh real potato will make it even better. Enjoy! And try the minced onion because it is a time saver, and we like it better too.
I'm sorry but this was as bad as they come.
This was a great change from the usual. I did sub 1/4 cup dried potato flakes for the whole potato and served with a great tartar sauce from this site along with some green beans from our garden. We really enjoyed these and will make again. Thanks so much for this recipe!
I like the general concept but they were not nearly spicy enough. I also think some parsley and green onions would have improved this recipe.
while i wouldn't call these spicy, they were pretty good. i used up some leftover mashed potatoes instead of cooking up a new one, and i cooked them in garlic butter mixed with olive oil. i served them with a yogurt/cucumber sauce, and my 2-year-old granddaughter loved them!
Mine didn't come out quite like I'd hoped, but that doesn't change the fact that this is a great recipe. I omitted the breadcrumbs because I think my potato was much larger & so I didn't need the crumbs as a binding agent, but then my patties didn't have quite the texture I hoped for. I am sure they will next time -- and I will use this recipe again. I served this with AR's "Roasted Asparagus with Balsamic Vinegar" and a mixed greens/blue cheese/raspberry vinaigrette salad. (Husband dipped these in the vinegar sauce from the asparagus, for the record, and liked that.) Thank you for sharing!
I've fried and baked these and I find baked is easier, about 25 minutes at 350 will do it. I have a generally hard time frying fish cakes without them falling apart a bit. This is a good choice if someone in your family is not a big fish fan, it is the chicken of the sea after all.
This was really yummy!! For the potato, I just added about 1/4 of instant potato flakes. I also added extra garlic powder, onion powder (not chopping onion), and omitted the cayenne pepper(but only because I forgot to tell you the truth). Also, my cans of tuna were only 5 oz each, so I added an extra can and about 1/3 cup bread crumbs, They came out great!! Thank you for giving me something else to make beside tuna casserole with all that tuna in my pantry!
This was tasty. I added green onions that I needed to use- otherwise made as written. I was surprised at how easy this was and how tasty. Believe it or not my kiddos ate this. I told them that is was crab cakes (sneaky- for sure) and then revealed it was tuna when they were all done. LOVED the addtion of the potato!
Very good...did not use the Dijon mustard, instead used 1 teaspoon of dry mustard. Will surely make again!
Made as written, adding quite a bit more bread crumbs. Whole family liked it, some more than others.
I made this for dinner tonight and they turned out so good and were very easy to make. I am very tired and wanted something quick and easy and this recipe caught my eye. I accidentally used Mayo and accidentally forgot the egg (I am tired ,remember? LoL) ...added a dash of hot sauce because I LOVE spiciness. Being from Maryland of course I had to add Old Bay and I feel like that pulled it together perfectly and really just made it taste like a crabcake which is awesome since my husband is not a fan of Tuna. I will be making these again. We both have satisfied bellies and tastebuds. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy to prepare but when you go to fry them they break apart! I followed the recipe to the tee and did not come out. Thanks but no thanks!
I used my last egg this afternoon, and this was on the menu for supper tonight but I went ahead anyways. I used about an egg size of light mayo, and just hoped that would help bind it. I also didnt have cayenne pepper but I had some cajun. Overall, I thought these were pretty good. My husband really liked them. I figured I would like them because sometimes when I am trying to eat ligther, I top my baked potatoe with tuna and no-fat ranch. I topped this cake with ranch as well since I was already putting it on my salad. Will keep this recipe in the rotation for fish night which is on a 3 or 4 month cycle now, so we shouldn't tire of them too fast. Thank you for sharing.
Max ate 3 and everyone else really liked! Ate them with ginger mango chutney from trader joe's --- delicious!
This is a great last minute recipe, I too made some alterations, just using what I have on hand. I made up some quick potato pearls, and, finding no bread in the house just used some cheese crackers. We also made up a quick lemon aioli sauce, thanks to the reviewer that posted that! We have 6 children and they love the cakes. Oh, I also used a Large cookie scoop to just drop cakes onto skillet and flattened them a litte. 5 stars for a kid pleaser! If you are not a 'spicy' lover just tone down the cayenne a little. :D
I made these tonight for supper. Here in southeast Louisiana, we make crabcakes a lot. I did not think these would be this good. Next time I want to top them with a creamy sauce. Thanks for a great new way to cook tuna.
This recipe was awesome. I cut the recipe in half because I thought I would be the only one eating them. Once I gave my daughter and her mother a taste they were all over them. Seeing as I hate mayo the potato was the perfect binding agent and gave the cakes a very flavorful taste as well. I'll be making these a whole lot in the future. Thanks.
We liked the flavor of these, but didn't really care for the texture. I followed Raquel's advice and added dill and hot sauce to the mixture and that really made the flavor of these fantastic. Also, I discovered I was out of Dijon mustard, so I used stone-ground horseradish mustard instead. In addition to the small amount of bread crumbs inside the patties, I breaded the outside with bread crumbs to help get a crispy coating on the patties. I had a bit of a problem with the cakes falling apart when I tried to flip them and the finished product was a little mushy. I definitely want to try these again, adding a little "something" to help with the texture. I served these with "Dill Sauce" from here on AllRecipes, buttered green peas, and "Tomato Bread", also from here on AllRecipes.
This is easily one of the best lunch dishes I've every made. I like most my food a bit spicier than most people I know, so I added a bit of crushed red pepper and upped the cayenne just a bit. I also minced half a jalapeno pepper and threw it into the mix. I then formed the patties slightly larger and flatter to be more appropriate for a sandwich. Once the cooking was done I toasted some Italian bread, added the patty, spread some mayo mixed with a bit of sriracha sauce on top, and then added a bit of iceberg lettuce to finish it off. I am usually very critical of my creations, but I can say with great confidence that this sandwich is easily restaurant quality and one of the tastiest things I've ever made.
Very good! The whole family liked it. I do wish it had a little more tuna flavor, but I loved the texture of the potato with the fish. I imagine you could substitute cooked, chopped chicken or other meats for the fish. I did make a few changes. I used minced garlic instead of powder and sweet and spicy garlic festival mustard instead of dijon. I also omitted the cayenne because my 2 year old is sensitive to spicy foods. For the adults, I served it with a miracle whip, mustard, and hot sauce dipping sauce.
I loved this recipe. We are on a low cholesterol diet and I was looking to jazz up our menu. My daughter loved this because it took the fish taste away, my husband liked it but he told me there was nothing wrong with my orignal tuna patties recipe. I served it with a lime and tabasco mayo along side it. Will make this again!
Great! - this gets 5 stars for the ease and method. I do see there are a few people who just don't care for the tuna potato mix... this is still a great balanced recipe - I think for those who just can't like the tuna potato mix, try replacing with croutons...crushed, but not into powder! you can also try cooked cold egg noodles (I like egg noodles) if you think about the way you would like these to taste, then try it!! I noticed some people had a problem frying too.. falling apart. This is common for nearly every single fish/seafoud type cake on the planet. I generally form my patties, make sure they're thoroughly chilled and carefully fry, or I give them a really good spray with olive oil spray (can brush it on too) and pop them under the broiler (lower rack) This is a good idea, and easy and the really good part... cost effective! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Delicious! I used canned salmon instead of tuna and didn't have any Italian seasoning but they still came out great. I also found you need more oil when frying or else the patties break apart easily. Went great with mashed potatoes (since you mash one anyway) and creamed spinach. Will definitely be making this again!
not very good. im disapointed in them
I've never put potato in this type of recipe before. I like it. I used mackerel instead of tuna and upped the onion and red pepper. It gives then a nice kick. Next time I will use more mustard. One tip, if you have trouble flipping them, they are too thin. I tried making them like a potato pancake. That didn't work well. Once I started making them thicker and let each side cook closer to 4 minutes, it was no problem.
This is a keeper; didn't use the potato, added sweet chili sauce instead of the cayenne pepper and added two eggs. Yum
This is superb - we are addicted to this quick and easy and very tasty recipe. I add a bit of corn to the mix just for added sweetness.
This was excellent and easy to make. Its a great option to have in any recipe box! The potato added a great texture to the cakes, great idea to incorporate it in this recipe!... My husband made a sriracha mayo to go with these for an extra kick, and it was great for an extra kick!
I was looking for a way to use leftover mashed potatoes for lunch. Boy, did this fit the bill. I, too, used albacore tuna; but even though I left out the egg (I only made a single serving), the cakes came out perfect. Next time I serve mashed potatoes with dinner I'll be sure to make extras so that I can make these again. Thanks, Raquel.
This was very yummy! I substituted onion powder for onion and added some Old Bay for some kick. Had no problem with them falling apart. My 7 year old formed the patties for me and they stayed together nicely. I think i added a little bit more bread crumbs though. Very tasty, will be adding to our rotation of faves!
Though a bit messy, these were fantastic!
Great recipe. My 3 year old loved them and so did we! Snuck in some grated carrots and fresh parsley. Will definitely make again. Thanks:)
Very tasty and easy to make. Will make it again.
They were seasoned just right very yummy. I had to use dried onions, but it was still great.
I loved the base of this recipe. I added a few other ingredients such as spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh sweet pepper, dill and a bit of lemon juice. I then made a chili garlic hot sauce to place on the side for dipping.. Came out fantastic..
A very interesting recipe. The potato flavor is surprising. A good option for a solo meal or lunch.
so tasty! loved them even though i am not a tuna eater, won me over!
I did make some changes based on some of the reviews here and with those changes....DELICIOUS! To the 3 cans of tuna I used (my husband likes to eat haha) I took the dry instant potato flake idea from Lindseye117 which worked great; no added moisture. Used crushed cheese crackers in place of the breadcrumbs, two eggs, minced some fresh onion and celery (didn't want to waste my celery, it was getting old), dried parsley, used OLD BAY seasoning in place of the italian seasoning. Didn't use cayenne pepper because my daughter doesn't like spicy things. Next time I think more OLD BAY is called for, but otherwise these were great! They did not fall apart either. Served them with Tartar Sauce I from this site, cheesy rice, and mixed baby vegetables. This will DEFINITELY make an appearance for dinner again SOON!
Wow this was really good. Added 1T mayo and generous amount of Old Bay Seasoning, I am in Maryland after all. Fried 5 with olive oil and baked 5 on parchment paper 350 for 20-25 min as someone else said. Sprinkle some paprika and Franks hot sauce on top.
These were edible, but barely. They didn't hold together at all when flipping in the pan, and the texture wasn't great. The taste was essentially bland something with a hint of cayenne pepper.
Quick, easy, & delicious. I have not made tuna cakes before with mashed potato, but these turned out perfectly. I made the following changes: two small potatoes, 1/2 tsp. onion powder, 1-1/2 tsp. dry mustard, 2 Tbsp. bread crumbs, 1 Tbsp. minced garlic. I followed the recipe otherwise. I used a large cookie scoop to make 12 equal patties. I baked them at 350F for 25 minutes, turning them over after 15 minutes. I served with fresh lemon juice and lemon aioli. If you are having trouble with the patties falling apart, be sure to drain the tuna well and you can put the potatoes back on the stove after draining for a few seconds to evaporate all the excess moisture out. Thanks Raquel.
They fell apart like crazy and trying to turn them over in the frying pan was a disaster! Using one tablespoon of olive oil wasn't nearly enough -- I ended up using a total of three tablespoons! .
Yummy!
I liked them, they just seemed to me to be missing something. My wife liked them better than me and she is not a tuna fan so maybe I don't know what I am talking about. I will make them again.
Wow these were a huge hit, my only change was to saute the onion and some fresh minced garlic! I am so glad I found this recipe!
Very tasty. Would be good using any fish.
turned out great! did omit the italian seasonings and used what I had instead: diced green chilies and fresh cilantro and dried dill. Awesome!
A nice alternative to using canned tuna for tuna salad sandwiches.
Made it exactly as directed and I loved it. Easy and delicious!
I made these as-is for dinner last night. They were really good, but they seem like they were missing something. Not quite sure what though. My dad LOVED them. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe. :)
Excellent. The flavors were great, and who would have known that one mashed potato would do so much magic. I did prep these a couple hours early, added some dill and took them out about 1/2 hour before cooking. The only negative point is 1 tablespoon of olive oil, is NOT going to cook these. I added a couple tablespoons of olive oil and some butter. Delicious. Next time I may add some crunch with some sweet peppers. Thank You for Sharing.
I added cornflakes in place of breadcrumbs and potato, also used two 4. Oz. fresh tuna steaks . Love this recipe and will make again. Made a lemon caper sauce . Yielded 6 cakes.
I wanted to like this recipe because I usually enjoy fish cakes but these are lacking....something. I found them to be bland and a tad mushy inside, I even gave them some extra time to crisp and firm up properly. I'm not sure where I went wrong, perhaps it has something to do with the texture of my mashed potatoes? The seasoning definitely needs to be bumped up, imo.
Delicious. I baked these until slightly brown on top instead of frying using parchment paper. I also doubled the recipe. These are great for lunch also.
These were great!! The family loved them. I used 2 potatoes and swapped out cayenne with Chef Paul's fish seasoning. I also made a point to not squeeze out all of the juice from the Tuna to try to retain the moisture.
Made this as was written, they were very good. Will make again. Thank you Raquel for another way to use Tuna.
These tuna cakes were good, my family agreed they are in the "do-over" category, but we all think they need more of a kick, more onion and perhaps some finely diced celery and perhaps some hot sauce.
What a good idea. I honestly liked the flavor and the texture of these cakes more than salmon or crab meat. My family loved it too.
These were surprisingly good. Would definitely make again without any changes.
Delicious. I used green onion instead of white and added some diced peppers too!
An awesome recipe, which can also be considered the poor man's spicy crab cakes. It was super easy to prepare and was a huge hit for my wife and I. I followed the recipe however we both found there was just a tad too much cayenne, which we will tone down the next time we do this dish. Otherwise it is an excellent recipe, quick preparation time and delicious outcome. Thank you.
I made this exactly as written. Delicious! I will make it again.
Great recipe! Super quick and delicious.
Not bad, but not that great either. I didn't give my all into the recipe so it could be my fault but...just dont expect crab cakes.
'Not really spicy, but subtly evident. 'Glad I tried.
This recipe was very good, but it needed a lot more spices. I didn't mind this, I added much more than what was suggested, along with some steak seasoning and all purpose seasoning. The cakes held together great and were delicious alongside roasted asparagus and mushrooms.
This was really easy and delicious.
these were ok. I actually think they could use a little more spice to them because i found them to be a little bland. Maybe i used a little too many potatoes which is why they turned out (flavor wise) the way they did
It was good but complicated and it toook a long time to make
Instead of bread crumbs I crushed total cereal for a healthy lifestyle fiber diet. It was obviously still good because my kids still loved it.
Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes Haiku: "Wet & fell apart. The flavor also fell flat. Doubt I'd make again." For the trouble of making these, we weren't blown away w/ the final result. They fell apart when flipped and were too squishy on the inside; the cakes just didn't crisp enough, and I followed the recipe as it was written. And the spicy factor didn't wow either, so I dipped mine in ketchup mixed w/ Sriracha.
Have made a few recipes so far. This is by far my favorite!!!!
I made this before with tuna and it was fantastic, and craved it today, but only had crab meat, so i subbed it in. I accidentally put a tbsp of cayenne in because i wasn't paying attention, the recipe was just as good.. albeit spicy! ... delish!
Really yummy! Bake your potato in the microwave instead.... much faster! We only reduced the amount of cayenne by a little since we have little kids but I think it would have been great with what the recipe called for. It did also require more olive oil. Will make again with a lemon aioli sauce!
Wow, these are really good! I like the amount of spiciness.
These were good but make sure to make them small to get the amount the recipe calls for. Also, make sure to leave them for amount of time that is called for so they brown.
Sorry, but I would not make these again. I followed the recipe and these weren't for me, too bland.
