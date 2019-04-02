Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes

Who needs crab and a deep fryer to enjoy these tasty delights? Tuna works great and a light pan searing does the job of cooking up this tasty treat without all the fat! Serve with hot sauce or mayonnaise.

Recipe by Raquel Teixeira

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the potato into a small pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two, then mash the potato with a potato masher or fork in a large bowl.

  • Mix the tuna, egg, onion, Dijon mustard, bread crumbs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper into the mashed potato until well-blended. Divide the tuna mixture into 8 equal portions and shape into patties.

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Pan fry the tuna patties until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 209.7mg. Full Nutrition
