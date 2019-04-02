Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes

I'm always looking for easy and nutritious lunch ideas that will feed me and my one-year old and this was perfect. Made it essentially as written and they turned out really good and held together fine throughout the entire process. I did drain the tuna really well and let the potato "steam dry" like the recipe says. Don't omit the potato because you'll miss out on what I think makes this recipe special. Without the potato you're just making regular old fish cakes. The potato mellows out the fish taste while leaving the cakes meaty, moist, and quite filling. I had mine on a bed of lettuce with homemade tartar sauce, and my one-year old had an entire cake himself. Next time I'll be a little less shy with the seasonings. Great recipe! Edit: Made these a second time and again they were excellent. This time used a heaping Tbsp of Dijon, a tsp of dry Adobo seasoning instead of the garlic powder and Italian seasoning, and added some dried dill and just a tiny sprinkling of the cayenne - tasted perfect!