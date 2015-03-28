Teriyaki Chicken Cordon Bleu

18 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is such an easy recipe for your dinner guests. It looks elegant and tastes fabulous! Serve with a nice salad and French bread for a winner.

By Cindy in Pensacola

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
18 hrs
total:
18 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken thighs between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/2-inch.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the teriyaki sauce and chili sauce in a bowl, and pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 18 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with butter-flavored cooking spray.

  • Remove the chicken from the marinade, and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Lay each chicken thigh flat, then layer a slice of ham on each thigh followed by the string cheese. Roll up each chicken thigh around the string cheese and ham, and secure each roll with a toothpick.. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

  • Spray each bundle with the butter-flavored cooking spray. Pour panko flakes onto a dish, then roll the bundles into the crumbs and place on prepared baking dish. Lightly spray the bundles once more.

  • Bake the chicken bundles until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 35 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade and breading ingredients. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 42.8g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 126mg; sodium 3287.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/01/2022