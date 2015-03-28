Teriyaki Chicken Cordon Bleu

This is a very original and awesome recipe. I read the other recommendations and lowered the teriyaki marinating time to 6 hours. You could taste the flavor very well. I put the thighs in a gallon zipper bag and pounded them out with a wood roller. Then I used the same bag to marinate the meat. I put a full slice of ham over the thigh topped it with shredded mozzarella. A slightly stronger cheese would probably work better. After layering the thigh, I rolled from the larger side then used a few toothpicks, one on each end and one in the middle to lock in the cheese. Drizzle a little olive oil on the chicken, roll them in the breadcrumbs and then top again with another drizzle of oil to crisp the breadcrumbs. I used a rack to lift the chicken off the pan and then baked for 35 minutes at 350 degrees. This is a keeper.