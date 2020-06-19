Kohlrabi Slaw
A classic creamy kohlrabi slaw recipe loaded with veggies!
We love this coleslaw in our home! We tried it to use up kohlrabi, which we had no idea what to do with. The dressing is light, but just enough. I actually use a combo of honey and stevia in place of the sugar. We've made it 3 or 4 times now and eat it up every time.Read More
Took WAY to long to prepare & taste wasn't worth it. Rather bland. Won't be buying kohlrabi again.Read More
What a fun recipe! I enlisted the whole family to peel and chop. We are new fans of kohrabi and, as I suspected, it makes great coleslaw! I didn't have any mayo, so had to substitute Miracle Whip and cut the sugar back to 2 T. I'll try it again with mayo next week. I really liked how this recipe goes light on the dressing, giving us a much leaner, fresher tasting salad. This makes a couple quarts of slaw.
This was excellent! I had a kohlrabi from the organic produce box from the school. I went from having never cooked with it, to using this recipe first-time as I hosted Easter! Everyone in the family loved it! The carrots add a nice pop of color--it has a very nice presentation, as well as tasting good, this slaw.
Not a fan of raw celery, so I left it out and didn't miss it. Used food processor to grate all veggies quickly. A fabulous slaw!
Wonderful flavor. This is the first time I have ever used kohlrabi and I grew it this year in the garden. I made no changes to the recipe. Very Good
Yum! I was hesitant to try this with only 2 reviews and no photo. But this was delicious. I didn't have as much kohlrabi as suggested, so I increased the cabbage a bit (I used Napa cabbage). Otherwise, everything was as written. I grated the carrots and I have a mandolin to slice the celery paper thin. I will definitely make again!
Excellent! Great way to use kohlrabi. My husband LOVES kohlrabi - he'll eat them like an apple - so he loved this slaw. I added a splash of milk to make it a little more wet. Instead of grating the kohlrabi I sliced if very thin using a mandoline. Yum. Thanks :)
delicious! i added one half of a sweet, red pepper diced and 2 small granny smith apples, grated...also chopped up some flat leaf parsley for a little color...great dressing recipe thanks!
Great recipe to use our CSA recipes.
as far as coleslaw goes,this is very good.
I made this recipe exactly minus the celery seed since I didn't have any. So good! The dressing is nice and tangy. My friend said it was the best riff on a traditional coleslaw she's ever had! Took a while to cut and grate everything, but so worthwhile. Great recipe.
I made some minor changes to this recipe: 1/4 cup sugar instead of 1/3, and 1/2 teaspoon celery seed instead of 1/8. Reminds me of a coleslaw an old girlfriend made for me 40 years ago!
I had never had kohlrabi before, but this was great. Our dinner guest had a hearty second helping, and he'd never had it before either. We used normal vinegar and omitted the celery seed, but it was fine without. I think apple cider vinegar would definitely add a little something though.
My family and I loved this, and I don't usually like coleslaw. The first time I made it, I used kholrabi, cabbage, and carrots. I subbed agave for the sugar, and didn't add celery seed because I didn't have any on hand. It turned out great! The quick version: buy a bag of pre-chopped "coleslaw" (cabbage and carrots) and add your ingredients from there. This recipe is delicious and definitely a keeper for us!
Made this when we got kohlrabi from our CSA because I really wasn't sure what to do with it, and my hubby went nuts for it! He looks forward to the weeks we get kohlrabi now.
I like it but would like to taste the Kohlrabi a bit more....but a great use for it!! Will make again definitely.
I had no idea what to do with the kohlrabi in my CSA box bit this recipe was DELICIOUS! Thank you for sharing! I will definitely be making this again even if I don't have kohlrabi and just use cabbage.
The only thing I didn't use was the kohlrabi (never heard of it before today) and I added extra celery (not a huge fan of celery but wanted to use what I had before it went bad and it worked PERFECT with this recipe -blended in so well). I love coleslaw and we most def make this one again.
We were given kohlrabi plants for our garden. I never had it before and found this recipe. It was excellent. My husband liked it too. Would definitely make again.
Classic, awesome, and great use of kohlrabi!
Great use of kahlrabi. The flavor was excellent.
Every time I make this it gets rave reviews. Be prepared to hand out the recipe. I have even made it without the kohlrabi and just used cabbage instead and everyone still loves it. I also sometimes use part veganaise part mayo. Always a hit.
I've made this a couple of times now and the recipe has helped me fall in love with kohlrabi. My husband is generally picky about vegetables but enjoys this slaw. I do not add in the celery but instead add some extra carrot & cabbage. Making it again for the Independence Day weekend!
I used xylitol in place of the white sugar and used Hain's safflower mayonnaise. It was absolutely the best coleslaw I have ever tasted! I will be making this again and again!
This is quite good! I had more cabbage than kohlrabi on hand and I was out of onions, but it still turned out tasty enough to spring on non-veggie-loving friends.
My family loved this slaw. I didn't have any kohlrabi so I increased the cabbage to 5 cups and added about 8 to 10 chopped Kalamata Olives. It added just that right amount of sour to offset the sweetness. I have never had kohlrabi before but will definitely try it with this recipe next time and there will be lots of next times.
Used regular cabbage from the bag found in the produce section. The sauce recipe was a little thick and bland. I added a splash of milk to loosen it up. I also added a squirt of lemon for some zip (not too much though) Yum!
Awesome... thanks for sharing
A little bit to sweet, a 1/4 cup would probably be the perfect balance. Otherwise, I really enjoyed this. I added more celery seed, almost triple the amount. Thank you for the recipe!
We loved it, we didn't even wait for it to chill. I will be making it again...soon. Diva don't cook.
Used about double the cabbage; the kohlrabi came through just right. Will continue making it as long as our gardening friend brings kohlrabi
This was delicious. I made exactly as it says but I rinsed my onions through a sieve. Jacque Pepin suggested it for anything you put raw onion into and its a great tip to take away that severe overpowering taste without losing flavor.
Didn't have celery seed so substituted spicy mustard and a dash of jalapeño sauce.
I like the combination of kohlrabi with cabbage. It adds a subtle sweetness to the slaw. The dressing is one the sweet side, but that's how I like it. Add some extra fresh cracked black pepper and this is a great side for summer meals.
This recipe was delicious - don't leave out the kohlrabi, its flavor is important. I used 2 Tablespoons of agave nectar instead of sugar giving a beautiful light brown glaze to vegetables.
I used red cabbage. Made the slaw with extra celery seed and about 1/4 tsp of celery salt. otherwise, followed the recipe. Didn't think the dressing was going to be enough but it was just right if you like a light dressing. Definitely will make this again. It would be nice to take to a pot luck for people to try kohlrabi.
If you have a garden, try growing kohlrabi. If you grow kohlrabi, try making this slaw! It's fantastic. I was nervous about serving it at a party (since I had never made it before), so I made traditional cole slaw also. This one was the winner, hands down. I cheated a bit and used bagged coleslaw mix in place of the sliced cabbage and carrots.
Great! I added garlic scapes that I got at the farmers market and they were a nice touch.
The kohlrabi made it extra crunchy and the dressing was delicious!
Best summer slaw!
This is probably the best slaw recipe I’ve had! Super easy to make and really delicious
