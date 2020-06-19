Kohlrabi Slaw

A classic creamy kohlrabi slaw recipe loaded with veggies!

By Emily Schweiss

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss cabbage, kohlrabi, celery, carrot, and onion together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk sugar, salt, pepper, celery seed, mayonnaise, and vinegar together in a separate bowl until smooth; pour over the cabbage mixture and stir to coat evenly. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 267.3mg. Full Nutrition
