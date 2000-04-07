Scallops with White Wine Sauce

I made this for New Year's Eve dinner, doubling the sauce though decreasing the amount of butter by about 1/2 c. I added 1/2 +/- tsp of dijon mustard to taste and sauteed sliced baby bella mushrooms. We all thought we'd died and gone to heaven. Be sure to dry the scallops very well between a couple sheets of paper towels, you may have to change the towels to be sure the scallops are dry enough. I put them on a plate in the refrigerator for an hour or more, changing the paper towels twice; doing this avoids the spattering from wet scallops and the hot oil. The dry scallops also sear rather than steam. I used a cast iron pan, got it very hot, added the oil and seared. Don't over crowd the pan, and don't over cook the scallops or they will turn into chewy pieces of rubber. Remember they keep cooking after they are off the heat. Use fresh sea scallops if you can get them, if they are too big, cut them in half. Don't use bay scallops and avoid frozen scallops. The taste and texture of frozen are just not the same as fresh. If you use frozen be sure to take extra time for defrosting and even more time drying the excess moisture. Thanks for the recipe!