Scallops with White Wine Sauce
This fabulous, easy scallop sauce recipe is made with wine and butter. It's great for seafood and vegetables, but I especially like it with scallops.
The sauce is superb. I used 1/2 fresh lemon juice with just a touch of vinegar, added minced garlic and 1/2 C chicken broth and only 2 T butter. I think the key here is to let the sauce simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors in the sauce to blend. My husband and nephew were fighting for the scallop. The sauce was also excellent over the brown rice I served. Thanks for another keeper!
I'm not sure what went wrong, but I had to substitute half and half for the heavy cream and it curdled the instant it hit the white wine and vinegar mixture... smelled horrible! Next time, I'll stick to the recipe ingredients!
The sauce is superb. I used 1/2 fresh lemon juice with just a touch of vinegar, added minced garlic and 1/2 C chicken broth and only 2 T butter. I think the key here is to let the sauce simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors in the sauce to blend. My husband and nephew were fighting for the scallop. The sauce was also excellent over the brown rice I served. Thanks for another keeper!
I'm not sure what went wrong, but I had to substitute half and half for the heavy cream and it curdled the instant it hit the white wine and vinegar mixture... smelled horrible! Next time, I'll stick to the recipe ingredients!
This recipe was absolutely DELICIOUS!!! I used 4 Tbsp Butter instead of 3/4 cup on the recommendation of other reviewers, and it was perfect. I also added 2 large cloves garlic (crushed and minced) and a pinch of Rosemary. This is so very simple make, yet it tastes so Gourmet! Will be making again VERY soon!
The sauce is delicious. Needs garlic, salt, and pepper for more flavor.
Great sauce. I seared the scallops in a cast iron pan with the oil, then removed and let them finish baking in the oven. I then added the wine and deglazed the pan and added the rest of the ingredients. I only used one tbsp of butter and next time I will also cut the heavy cream to 1/4 cup. The scallops were tender and the sauce was great. Thank you
This is an amazing recipe! I made my husband these scallops with steak and veggies on the size for his birthday. A 'surf n turf' kind of thing. It was an incredible dinner! This sauce is so delicious!
Loved it! Did not read others reviews, but used the recipe as a base and tailored to our tastes. Dried the scallops very well, seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic. Pan seared really quick and finished in the oven. Didn't use any vinegar in the sauce, just wine, but added some crushed garlic, white pepper, and sage, and not as much butter. Our company thought they were in a restaurant!
The white wine vinegar gave this sauce a unique and delicious flavor...I made it with scallops and would not hesitate to use it on shrimp and vegetables...Also, I cut the butter down to two tablespoons for cholesterol purposes...the sauce was till good.
I really liked this sauce. I made it more of a Seafood pasta type sauce by adding fresh chopped Garlic, Garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning and Parmesan cheese. I made this with Shrimp instead of scallops for my boyfriend (I love all seafood so it doesn't matter to me). Next time I will add more wine and less vinegar. Very tasty. I think that the amount of butter called for was perfect for me. If you play with this recipe and make it your own, it'll be a winner.
Maybe I put too much sauce on the plate, but niether my husband or myself enjoyed this. TOOOO much butter!
I made this for New Year's Eve dinner, doubling the sauce though decreasing the amount of butter by about 1/2 c. I added 1/2 +/- tsp of dijon mustard to taste and sauteed sliced baby bella mushrooms. We all thought we'd died and gone to heaven. Be sure to dry the scallops very well between a couple sheets of paper towels, you may have to change the towels to be sure the scallops are dry enough. I put them on a plate in the refrigerator for an hour or more, changing the paper towels twice; doing this avoids the spattering from wet scallops and the hot oil. The dry scallops also sear rather than steam. I used a cast iron pan, got it very hot, added the oil and seared. Don't over crowd the pan, and don't over cook the scallops or they will turn into chewy pieces of rubber. Remember they keep cooking after they are off the heat. Use fresh sea scallops if you can get them, if they are too big, cut them in half. Don't use bay scallops and avoid frozen scallops. The taste and texture of frozen are just not the same as fresh. If you use frozen be sure to take extra time for defrosting and even more time drying the excess moisture. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this last evening and it was fantastic. I put the scallops on a steak and drizzeled the sauce on top - restaurant quality. I added garlic, a pinch of cayenne pepper and a pinch of nutmeg to give it a kind of 'Lobster Newburg' taste.
This turned out really good...to my surprise! I was very skeptical after looking at the butter contents & stopped adding it after 1/2 cup. It turned out really good, but very buttery. I added minced garlic & parsley. Next time I will cut the butter even more so I won't have to rename it "scallops with butter & a splash of white wine sauce" ;) Thanks DeeAnn!
I have made this many times. I only use 3 or 4 tbs of butter. The sauce is excellent and I use it on many different things. Try tossing butternut squash ravioli in this sauce. An earlier picture posted with this recipe showed the scallops and sauce with a filet mignon. That was great as well. I'm better at pan searing the scallops than doing them in the oven, but it still works as writen. Thank's for this recipe, it's a keeper.
This was delicious but too much butter. I used just a couple of tablespoons and it was more than enough.
I didn't have shallots or fresh onion on hand so I used a little dried, minced onion. It was still really good. My husband and I really enjoyed these as an anniversary appetizer (changed the servings to 2).
One of my favorite recipes for scallops nice flavor and texture, not too heavy.
These were great! I fixed this recipe for Valentines Day for my boyfriend with steak and asparagus, and he was very impressed. The sauce was so good that everything on the plate got dipped in it! One thing I will agree with is that it needs garlic. I also sprinkled my scallops with lemon pepper before broiling them - wonderful flavor. Also...I thought that a handful of parmesean cheese would be nice in the sauce, but not so. It came out lumpy and gross looking, so I remade it since it was so easy! I would definitely reccommend this dish!
I made this last night and it was awesome! I made it with linguini, scallops, and mussels. My husband put it in the #1 spot in his top 10 list of dinners that I make. The only things I changed was that I didn't have white wine vinegar, so I used about a tbsp of apple cider vinegar instead. And I added a little parmesean cheese. I didn't have too much sauce(that is why I only gave it 4 stars) but it was really, really good! Better than any pasta dish I have ever ordered from a restaurant!
My husband loved it! It also took way less time to make then the 40 minutes they said it would take.
So delicious! FYI, be sure to rinse the scallops REALLY well first. The grit can turn off anyone to scallops, no matter how yummy the sauce is.
I was scared while I was cooking the sauce because the vinegar smelled horrible, but WOW when it was finished it was a very yummy sauce! I used the small scallops I got scalloping over the summer and I cooked them in a pan with butter instead of broiling them. I also cut back on the butter using only 5 tablespoons for serving 6. My husband loved it too. I will definetly make this again next scallop season!
The idea of this recipe is great, and from tasting as I cooked it was very good, until the butter. I HIGHLY suggest no more than one or two tablespoon of butter. My instincts told me 3/4 cup would be overwhelming but I did it any way, I was left with $17 worth of buttery scallops and clogged arteries. My doc is going to kill me when he checks my blood again, lol.
I made this just a few nights ago for my father and husband, both of whom are extremely picky about seafood. My husband asked me to make it AGAIN tonight and my father said they were the best he had ever had! It's actually very easy and quick to make, as long as your scallops are already thawed. I couldn't find white wine vinegar at our grocery store, so I fudged with a small amount of white vinegar and extra white wine. No one knew the difference! Great recipe!
My mistake on this one. I did not read the directions carefully and put the butter in first before the reduction of the cream. Could that have made it curdle? I also used light cream instead of heavy cream. Could that have made it curdle? Everything went wrong on this. I had to throw it out. I am optimistic and will try this again.
This won over my boyfriend when we first started dating! I used tarragon vinegar and added some havarti dill and romano. Also a dash of worcheshire sauce. I served it over angel hair pasta with fresh asparagus as garnish on the pasta.
i dont know what i did wrong but this sauce tasted like mayonaise, and not in a good way. i wouldnt make again, sorry.
i too used half and half instead of full cream and it curdled immediately. Will try next time with whole cream, sounds good... haven't given up yet.
I love this recipe. It is easy and I have used the sauce on salmon and it works beautifully!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. We read the other reviews and took some ideas from them. I only used 3 tbsp of butter and added cayenne and minced garlic to the sauce. I wish I had made more!
The scallops came out good but the sauce was a disaster because the recipe calls for way too much butter. I was skeptical about the butter so I only used 1/2 cup, which still seemed like a lot. After everything was added and I was keeping the sauce warm, the sauce, which now mostly consisted of butter, began to separate. I had no choice but to throw it out and eat the scallops without any sauce. I might try this recipe again but it will be with only about 2 TBSP of butter, not the 3/4 cup that the recipe calls for.
white sauce rocks
Sauce was absolutely delicious. I didn't have white wine vinegar so I used some tarragon and tarragon w/garlic and it turned out great. I also used dry vermouth rather than regular white wine, which I have done in other recipes also.
This is a very easy recipe. I have served this several times to several people and serve it with Risotto pasta and eveyone loves it!
Very good!
I would give 4-1/2 stars if possible. My husband & myself really enjoyed this recipe, though I did add a twist of my own by adding some Old Bay Seasoning, Nutmeg, Garlic & with about 3 minutes left to Broil, I added crumbled Ritz crackers to the top for extra flavoring. Next time I will cut back on the wine vinegar as it did cause the sauce to be just a bit to tart. Otherwise, I will definitly be making this again!
I think my mistake was making the sauce too early (it really should be made dead last). I tried to keep it warm by seating the pot in a pot of boiling water and covering, but it didn't work. The sauce (which had looked thick and oozy fabulous) separated and I had a layer of melted butter atop a layer of cream. I brought it to a rolling boil hoping to salvage it, but it was a disaster. Looked and tasted awful.
This recipe was sooo fantastic! I served it to guests on my birthday and everyone adored it, even the seafood hater has requested the recipe. I used a small red onion instead of shallots, used much less butter and added some fresh ground pepper. I also sprinkled the scallops with cajun spice before sauteing them. I served the scallops on endives, the bitterness went fantastic with the sauce and scallops. Mmmmmmm, can't wait to try this again with many different foods...
This was great! I wouldnt change a thing! I had it over cocous (sp?) with pine nuts. It was so good!
I was disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly and thought the recipe called for too much vinegar and butter. It definitely needs minced garlic, salt and pepper. I won't be using this recipe again.
I made this for my husband with some fresh green beans and a salad. He loved it! I thought it was good, but now he is always after me to make the sauce for other purposes, like on filet mignons. I thought the scallops were done just right in thr broiler! I will make this again for company.
FABULOUS!! I was looking for something different for the sea scallops I had in my freezer, and this was it. The only change I made was using rice vinegar because I didn't have any white wine vinegar in my pantry. I think the vinegar gives a wonderful contrast to the heaviness of the butter and cream. A must try and a real keeper!
I wanted to try this recipe because it sounded just like a dish I ate at a restaurant once and it didn't let me down. Now I can make it myself!!!
I loved this. I did sear scallops in saucepan using a little olive oil and then finish in oven at 350. Cut back on vinegar 1/8 cp and increased white wine. I also used champagne vinegar because it is what I had and was very good. Added garlic and onion to sauce. Also a pinch of nutmeg, cayenne, white pepper and a little salt. The sauce almost tastes like cheese and is super rich. Was very good.
After reading other reviews and not having heavy cream or white wine vinegar on hand I decided to try it anyway. I started with about 4Tbs shallots and 1/4c. asparagus(cut into 1/4 in pieces) because I wanted more veggies and I like chunkier sauces. I used a half cup of skim milk and 2 Tbs of cream cheese in lieu of heavy cream and after letting it thicken, I added the juice of half a lemon and a handful of baby spinach. I also followed other reviewers advice and used about 1/2stick of butter. It was delicious!! I think this recipe is flexible and easy to doctor as you choose. Thanks so much!!!
Excellent! It took about 8 - 10 minutes to broil the scallops, may have been too far away from the broiler. Used taragon vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. Really pretty dish. Poured sauce on platter and topped with scallops. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic with the onion.
It was my husband's night to cook and he decided to try this recipe. We didn't have the cream so he substituted sour cream. The scallops came out great!! Of course, he patted himself on the back for being such a great cook. Easy meal to make. I (he!)will make this again.
I thought this was too heavy on the wine flavoring. It wasn't bad, but wasn't great either.
holy hannah...i just made this delicious dish tonight for myself and my girlfriend...i have yet to receive a review from her but i thought it was FANTASTIC...i had the sauce on both the scallops and a serving of steamed broccoli...both were utterly delicious...compliments to the chef ;)
This was a great start to a wonderful sauce, though I did make changes. I ended up using an extra 1/4 cup of cream, and added Old Bay, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Served over shrimp and angel hair pasta, and sprinkled a bit of parmesan on at the end. It is a lot of butter, but with a little extra cream and a lot of whisking I think it came out great! Husband loved it too!
This is excellent. I added a pinch of garlic powder and I used lemon pepper on the scallops instead of plain pepper. Also cut wa-a-ay back on the butter. But still an awesome dish.
I made this for my boyfriend for Valentines Day and he LOVED it... I didn't want to toot my own horn at dinner but it was pretty freakin good. I had been looking for something to make with it and I ended up lightly steaming spinach with some butter, filled the bottom for the plate with spinach placed the scallops on top the poured the sauce over the whole thing. The sauce turned the spinach into creamed spinach and was sooooo delish and went perfectly with the scallops!! I will definitely be making this again, my boyfriend has requested it everyday but that could get pricy, lol.
I used a sprinkle of onion powder in place of the shallots, and half and half for the heavy cream (trying to reduce calories). I sprinkled the plate with some parsley for presentation. These were really delicious.
I made this for my boyfriend the first time I cooked for him - Let's just say he's hooked!
My husband is a "foodie" and I've never heard him say something this strongly. He said to my teen daughter, "you should have more of that sauce... I couldn't go to any restaurant tonight and have something better than this." I doubled the sauce because I did it with an angel hair pasta. I also included multiple more times sauteed shallots. I added sauteed spinach, mushrooms, garlic, some lemon juice. Crumbled bacon on top as a garnish... nice but not needed.
This is a keeper! The sauce is wonderful. I made with broiled scallops and shrimp. I also poured some of the sauce over vegetables.
The whole family enjoyed this sauce. I made it according to the recipe, though I did substitute Smart Balance in place of the butter. The sauce was not as thick as expected, maybe because of the Smart Balance, so I added some flour. I served the sauce with broiled salmon topped with broiled scallops. The flavor was nice. Even the kids were ready to lick the plate AND the recipe made more sauce than I'd expected. It was plenty for a family of 4 - we even have leftovers for my husband's lunch tomorrow. I gave it 4 stars because it did take some time to boil the ingredients down.
this sauce is to die for! I loved it and so did my family. I'll never make scallops without this again
Big hit! I mixed in a little bit of crushed garlic with the shallots. Made twice now and super easy and delicious!
This recipe was delicious and easy to make. The calculator is great.
This sauce has now become my staple! My boyfriend calls it "My Sauce". I do add some minced garlic with the shallots, I add chicken stock to make more and tend to add more heavy cream than what the recipe calls for. I don't use all the butter it calls for and add a tiny splash of lemon juice. I can honestly say I am not a good cook (I cant for the life of me make rice and im Mexican) but this comes out so delicious my BF has told his friends about it. We use the sauce on several other dishes and it works great!
I followed the recipe almost exactly, with the exception of following some suggestions to use less butter. It still tasted buttery and odd. It wasn't gross, but not good either. Won't make it again.
Excellent. I agree that the sauce should be made last to keep proper consistancy. My only problem, I doubled the recipe and still did not have enough sauce. Great flavor though. Thanks for sharing
Love this...easy, classy and sooo tasty. Has become one of our favorites!
Delicious! I did not have white wine vinegar and substituted with balsamic vinegar. It was great!
This sauce is amazing. I want to put it on everything.
I made this for Easter Dinner and it was Delish and easy! I served over a bed of angel hair pasta with steamed asparagus and paired with a really nice Chardonay. I used the large sea scallops. Definately cut down the butter to 2-3 tablespoons, this tasted perfect, so I stopped at 3 tablespoons. Remember to taste as you go with the butter, you don't need 3/4 cup. Used 1 clove garlic and added a splach more wine.
The BEST scallops I ever had, I did make it with steak and the sauce was even better on that. I will be making this again and I e-mailed this recipe to eveyone I know!!!
i followed exactly and mine curdled...:( we ate it still not wanting to waste all that yummy stuff, but even the flavor was weird. We added salt, pepper and garlic and it didn't improve the flavor much. Sorry!
Hi made this tonight and WOW it is good I did add a little canned chicken bullion with the wine, served it with rice and zuccini. Thanks for sharing your talet
This was very good! I took some suggestions from all the different reviews and used less vinegar and more wine. Also less butter, however, without the butter you won't have as much sauce so I would suggestion increasing the cream a bit. My husband loved this and he is picky.
it is the best
Excellent. I only used have the butter however and it was delicious!
My bf is the pickiest eater I have ever met. I made this for us on V-day and he loved it so much he was taking pictures of it with his phone and sending it to people while using bread to soak up the leftover sauce in the pan. :) I broiled 2 filet mignon for us and like in the picture, I put the scallops on top and covered it in the sauce. Delicious! Update: I tried to use half & half instead of the cream and it was a disaster! The sauce broke and was a grain-y unattractive mess. You MUST use heavy cream!
I just found this recipe so for the first time I stayed true to the recipe. Honestly I hated the sauce; it was way to strong. It tasted only of wine and vinegar mixed together, it was bitter. Next time I make this recipe will adjust the sauce to my liking and then I will love it because everything else was perfect. I have only ever made scallops on an oven top so broiling it was different and it was very good! The broiler made the scallops more crisp and have them a little crunch, the scallops were amazing!
This recipe was awesome! I served it in baked pastry shells and everyone was very impressed.
We loved it. Easy and exceptionally delicious. I did read other reviews and only used 1 tbs of butter. Perfect!
fantastic recipe! just added some chopped fresh garlic to the sauce at the same time as the shallots and cut a little bit of the butter and it was perfect. thanks for a great recipe :)
This is unbelievable! The sauce is sweet and delicious - love it!!
LOVE THIS RECIPE. I made this for Christmas Eve dinner with a Prime Rib Roast and it was the perfect compliment. But Please note DO NOT USE THE STATED AMOUNT OF BUTTER. I used 2 TBS for th 6 servings. Anything over that, add the butter a TBS at a time as recommeneded, but when you think it's too much butter STOP. I only used 3 TBS for 10 people.
I made this exactly the way the recipe was written and it was delicious! Highly recommend!
Much more of an alfredo sauce than a white wine sauce to me.
Made this according to the directions not sure what happened but it was Not good.
What an AMAZING White Wine sauce. Spot on! Defiantly one of my favorite .......
Yummy and yummy again. My husband does most of the cooking in our house so I decided to give him a break and used this scallop recipe for dinner. Love it!
Very rich and easy to make!
Unbelievably delicious!
spectacular meal. My modifications followed many of the reviews; i doubled the ingredients, used no sodium chicken broth (1/2 cup), 2 Tbsp of margarine, lemon juice instead of vinegar (maybe 2 Tbsp), and I added about 1/2 Tbsp of paprika and about 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper. Served it over linguini and served hot homemade garlic-herb bread. Was a spectacular meal. Thank you.
This sauce is sooo yummy! I added some fresh garlic and asparagus and put over some pasta!
I served this at a catering for some real scallop snobs. They said it was the best they had ever had!
This was pretty good, but I would try a different recipe next time. The sauce was a little too thick for me, but it tasted fine. I wouldn't recommend this recipe, but I wouldn't not eat it :)
I made this recently..we just loved it...I made it tonight and it just had the wine flavor over powering the dish...what did I do wrong? did I not let the wine reduce well? I got to figure this out because I know this is a awesome dish..
VERY VERY GOOD!!!!!
I followed this recipe almost 100% because I used it on one large serving of leftover linguini with shrimp that was fairly dry. I did add a small amount of Parmesan at the end. When I make the scallop version, I will double it. I loved the slight twang of the sauce. I would make it for company for sure. What I’m wondering is if the sauce can be made ahead and reheated because it’s a little time consuming. I had a little left and I’m going to see if it re-heats well.
Excellent!
This will be our go to for scallops forever. It was such a rich and delicious sauce. Thank you very much for the recipe!
great sauce. it was just 2 of us, so I halved all the ingredients except the butter, I used about 2 tblspoons. didn't have white wine vinegar so I used regular white vinegar. didn't have shallots so left them out. only added s&p. pairs well with Alton Brown's pan seared scallop recipe over angel hair pasta.
I really enjoyed this. I cut the butter back to 3 tbsp, and it was enough. I also couldn't find 'white wine vinegar,' so I used white balsamic instead. My boyfriend and I served this with scallops and shark steaks and it was delicious.
So good! My husband and I loved it. Did run into the butter separating. Next time I will cut down on the butter as others recommended in their review.
