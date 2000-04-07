Scallops with White Wine Sauce

This fabulous, easy scallop sauce recipe is made with wine and butter. It's great for seafood and vegetables, but I especially like it with scallops.

By DEEANN_BUDNEY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
24 scallops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Combine white wine, vinegar, and shallots in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until about 1 tablespoon liquid remains in the pan. Stir in heavy cream; continue boiling until reduced by half. Stir in butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until melted. Keep sauce warm.

  • Preheat the oven on broiler setting.

  • Brush scallops with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place under the preheated broiler until scallops are opaque, with a bit of brown around the edges, about 2 minutes per side.

  • Place a spoonful of sauce on each plate and top with 4 scallops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 108mg; sodium 269.4mg. Full Nutrition
