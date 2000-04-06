Red Snapper Livornese

A tangy, easy recipe for almost any firm-fleshed fish fillets: red snapper, sea bass, grouper. Adaptable for sole, flounder, tilapia, and other thin fillets by adjusting cooking time. Serve with white rice or couscous, and a salad or steamed broccoli.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium skillet, heat olive oil and saute onion until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, and saute for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, capers, black olives, red pepper flakes, and parsley. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Spread 1/2 cup of the sauce in a 11x7 inch baking dish, and arrange the snapper fillets in a single layer in the dish. Drizzle lemon juice over the fillets, and then pour the remaining sauce over all.

  • Bake for 15 minutes for 1/2 inch thick fillets, or 30 minutes for 1 inch thick fillets. Baste once with the sauce while baking. Snapper is done when it flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 554.7mg. Full Nutrition
