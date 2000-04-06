Red Snapper Livornese

A tangy, easy recipe for almost any firm-fleshed fish fillets: red snapper, sea bass, grouper. Adaptable for sole, flounder, tilapia, and other thin fillets by adjusting cooking time. Serve with white rice or couscous, and a salad or steamed broccoli.
Let me preface my review by saying that i don't eat meat so i didn't actually taste the finished dish. But the sauce was amazing after it simmered. Everyone that ate it though agreed that it was restaurant quality. I made one or two changes. After sauteing the onions and garlic i deglazed with about a half a cup of white whine. I also used the entire can of tomatoes and their liquid. And a extra teaspoon of capers and a pinch more chili flakes. It was ferociously devoured, so FIVE stars. :)
This recipe has a fatal flaw. Minimal liquid. There are 2 items that are drained, but the liquid is not reserved. There is a mention of simmer, but no liquid. Baking without liquid is results in dry fish.
Great recipe! I agree with another reviewer that maybe snapper wasn't the best fish to blend with this taste, but I'm sure it will be great with another fish. Will definitely be trying it! The sauce didn't have enough liquid to simmer though. Next time I will add all the juice from the can of tomatoes or use fresh tomatoes. However, after baking the fish released plenty of liquid.
This dish was fabulous!! I used orange roughy instead of snapper (cooked only for about twelve minutes for two whole fillets), and a can and a half of diced tomatoes instead of canned whole tomatoes. I'm new at this seafood thing, and this was the first time I've ever cooked fish. This recipe was so easy and fast, and my boyfriend and I loved it!! I will absolutely make this again, and again, and again, and...
This was very good. I omitted the capers, and shortcut a bit by using 1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes, drained. Also added a little bit of white wine to the simmer. Put all the sauce on top of the fish instead of some on the bottom (had already put the fish in the dish). 15 minutes in the oven was perfect. Good and easy for a nice, weeknight meal. (Served with lemon-spinach couscous and spinach.)
This recipe had a good flavor - I made it with red snapper and it seemed fishy. I would make this again with grouper or flounder and I would use a little more of the tomato juice to give it a little more sauce.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2001
My husband and 3 kids loved this! I used olive tapenade instead of black olives and fresh flounder instead of snapper.I will continue to make it that way. Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2001
I used sea bass and my parent's said it tasted better than the sea bass at my own wedding! I substituted fresh tomatoes which I chopped and simmered separately for 10 minutes and I added a little salt. Delicious!
Made with hake fillets - didn't care for the hake itself too much (it's a rather strong tasting fish), but we LOVED this recipe. So easy, so flavorful, and it didn't require any odd ingredients. Cooking times were perfect, and I baked it in my counter-top oven so I didn't have to heat up to kitchen too much in these hot summer times. I served with a side of couscous cooked with broth, chopped spinach, and onions, and I will definitely be making this again!
My husband is not a big fish lover, so when he asked what was for dinner - he wasn't too thrilled when I said snapper. After dinner he said that he was pleasantly surprised and really like it. Personally - I thought it was great!
Wow...what a light and healthy but quite tasty fish recipe. I used tilapia in place of the red snapper. I added the juice from the tomatoes to make more of a sauce, as others had recommended. (Also used the entire can of whole tomatoes, too, roughly chopped.) 400 degrees for 15 minutes was all it took. Excellent recipe. Enjoy!
I've made this a couple times now and the response is always the same... excellent. I use, however, Halibut for the fish. I can't imagine any other black olive than Kalamata so that's what i use. There is nothing that needs changing in the recipe (which is hard to come by). Serve with side of spinich and maybe some rice! Great healthy meal.
DH and I both liked this very much. I am trying to learn to be a fish eater. I used frozen fillets, and just thawed them before using. I used 1 can of chopped tomatoes, drained, and 1/16th tsp red pepper (powder) instead of the crushed red pepper. Only dd refused to eat it, and that was mainly on principle. If I were to try to improve this recipe, I might crush up the tomatoes a bit, and add a bit of the juice, to make it more of a sauce, as opposed to chopped simmered ingredients that sort of sit on top of the fish.
Wow, this was really good. I had read the reviews and noted that someone said there was no liquid. So after everything was in the frying pan, I added about 1/2 cup of chicken broth and 1/4 cup of white wine. Also, I thought I had capers but I did NOT so I omitted them, and had to substitute chopped olives for sliced since that was all I had. The recipe needed about a teaspoon of salt, but after all these changes it was delicious. I served on a bed of shaved and steamed cauliflower - similar to rice which soaked up all the yummy sauced. What a delicious, hearty, and healthy meal!
I love this recipe. We're always looking for ways to cook the fish we bring home from the coast, and this has become a favorite. And what I love is that no modifications are necessary (but I do add more olives b/c we love them)! Simple enough for a family meal, but nice enough to serve to company as well. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was absolutely delicious. I used chopped tomatoes, one and a half can for 6 servings, added a bit of wine in the sauce and seasoned with extra salt both in the sauce and on the fish. I also omitted the lemon on the fish as it is tangy enough as is. I served it with mashed potatoes made with extra virgin olive oil (1/2 cup) and crushed garlic (4 cloves). Yummmmm!
This was outstanding! I added an extra can of whole tomatoes and upped the spices (after realizing I had added 1 1/2 tsp. red pepper - oops!) I served it over white rice and placed a few slices of avacado on top - delicious! My husband applauded and it will be made again soon. Thanks!
I substituted Orange Roughy for the Snapper, didn't drain the juices from the tomatoes, and added salt & pepper to taste. It was FANTASTIC! Excellent flavor, very easy and fast! I even got my wife to eat it, who usually hates anything that even smells like fish. I couldn't believe it if I didn't see it with my own eyes.
Needs more salt. The flavor was exactly what I was looking for in terms of pure flavor, but even WITH the addition of capers and olives, it still needed some salt. I liked the spicy kick that the dash of pepper flakes gives it.
My husband will not eat capers...so with some slight changes he enjoyed this dish made for two and cleaned his plate. Im not a big fan of red snapper and would enjoy this dish with another type of firm flesh fish.
We liked this. I am cutting calories so I substituted mushrooms for the black olives. I did add the juice of the tomatos as others suggested. My husband wants this again and he isn't big on fish. We loved the garlic flavor but next time I will add more red pepper flakes.
this is a definite five star. I used grouper. the flavor was sensational. be attentive to the baking time as i took it out too soon and had to resort to the microwave. grouper is thick and so needs the 30 minutes. this is superb!!!!
Fantastic recipe. I never quite know what to do with fish, since frying isn't an option. I used Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes undrained to give it more liquid and the sauce, along with everything else, was delicious. My husband loved it and I would make this again and again. Might try it with other types of fish next time. A real winner!
I served this dish to 60 people today. Outstanding compliments! The absolutely only complaint was the bones in the Red Snapper. I personally didn't care for the Snapper & will probably use Cod next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was a great recipe. I used crushed tomatoes, and I had no capers or black olives, so instead I used some whole green olives. I used flounder and I just placed the fish pieces on top of the sauce in my pan and cooked them through on the stove. It took about 10 minutes for 1/2 lb of flounder to get it to 145 degrees. My husband and I both loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2001
i thought this recipe was absolutely fab. my husband didn't like some stuff in the sauce so i gave it to him after scraping off the topping and he said the flavor was superb. i let it marinate on the tilapia for about 2 hours before baking. will make it again soon.
This was a delicious dinner. I chopped the olives as well so that they were a little smaller, and I used one can of petite diced tomatoes instead of chopped whole tomatoes. I also added a small can of tomato sauce. I served this over pasta instead of rice, simply because we have eaten so much rice lately. I used a small rigatoni. Husband says he would like this again. The sauce could deliciously be converted into a chicken dish as well. Yum Yum.
My kids and I thought this was great!! I didnt have any black olives, and someone metnioned mushrooms.. Wish I would have thought of that! I did 3/4 of a can w/ some juice diced tomatoes. Sauteed ginger w/ the onion & garlic. That gave it great flavor w/ the snapper. Served w/ cous-cous and spinach (like others!)- Thanks for the great post!!
This was okay, not perfect. I served it over pasta. There's hardly any leftovers, so I guess that means it was liked around here. :) I halved the capers, because I don't like them but did happen to have some on hand. I also used a 30 oz can of diced tomatoes, undrained, following other reviewers' suggestions. I'm glad I did, it left ample sauce for the pasta.
This was a good recipe, my first attempt at snapper. Fish itself was a little tough (possibly overcooked slightly) but very tasty. The sauce is not overpowering and compliments the fish nicely. I did not have any olives, so those were omitted.
I made this recipe when I discovered I was suddenly hosting a dinner party for six in two short hours. I was at the store and saw a Red Snapper fillet which looked like the right size, so I pulled up "Red Snapper" on allrecipes. It took hardly ANY time to prepare, and my guests were blown away! I got rave reviews for this dish. The snapper goes perfectly with the livornese and was anything but fishy in taste. It holds up beautifully for a reheat. I'll definitely do this one again.
I made this recipe to the specs, and my husband and I ended up eating a pizza instead. It just wasn't a very good flavor, and I felt like snapper was a terrible fish to use. The flavors just didn't equal themselves out.
Thanks Ro! This dish is fantastic! I used sea bass and added a little white wine and it came out perfect. It was my first experience cooking fish and we were very pleased. To those of you who said it needed more salt, try adding kalmata olives-excellent!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2001
Made this last night, and like everyone else, our whole family thought this was "awesome." My five year old turned her nose up at first, then after the obligatory one bite, she asked for a huge helping and ate it all.
Forgot to buy black olives so used some slice manzanilla olives I had on hand. Otherwise used 2 lbs of snapper filet and did not drain the tomatoes before using. Served over rice and steamed broccoli on the side, hubby said it was delicious. I am not a fish eater but I didn't mind this at all so putting it on my regular Friday night fish rotation. Definitely recommend using tomatoes with juice because that was the best part served over rice in my opinion.
Had baked snapper at a restaurant last friday and I attempted to replicate the recipe. This was the closest i could find to get started. Small changes: I avoided the black olives, used Basa instead of snapper In my sauce i use 5 full tomatoes from a can and used a good amount of its juice. I let it simmer until thicker. I placed the fish on top of garlic mashed potatoes. Veggies: red peppers, slices of carrot, and brocoli sauteed in a pan.
My family all loved it, and I did, too. It wasn't "fishy" tasting at all probably because I used fresh fish. I just threw a whole can of diced tomatoes in without draining it, and I didn't cook the parsley in the sauce. I sprinkled it over everything at the end instead.
My husband made this one for me. I don't usually like fish, but this was really nice. He topped it with a little shredded cheese and it looked beautiful. I think I'll make this the next time I have dinner guests over.
I would have given this 4 stars were it not for the snapper - cod would probably have been a better choice. The sauce was delicious - served it with couscous as suggested, but hubby hates olives and kids hate capers, so I probably won't get a chance to try this again.
Good recipe -- Good sauce. Instead of Red Snapper, I used Tilapia (another white fish that needs "help" to flavor it up!) I liked this recipe better than my hubby, but he isn't particularly fond of white fish either. Anyhow, this sauce was a clever way to get more vegetables into the family. Thanks Ro!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2001
I used chilean sea bass insstead of the red snapper. My husband and I both agree it was restaurant quality. Remember though that any recipe is only as good as the ingredients you put into it. I suggest spending the extra few dollars and buying the fish at a fresh fish market and not the grocery store/supermarket. Excellent!
This was such a tasty way to eat my Yellow-eye Snapper! It was very easy and I had all of the ingredients on hand. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of whole and didn't have a problem with the liquid/simmering. Looked fancy for minimal effort!
Easy, and very flavorful. I only wished I'd added a little salt to the fish. But that could vary depending on the olives, or even, I suppose on the fish. I used some deli pitted black olives, which I would have thought would be saltier than the canned, but who knows. But still, easy and very nice for casual company.
I love the combination of garlic, tomatoes, capers & olives. Though I don't know if snapper's the best fish for this recipe. I have a similar recipe for swordfish, however, the fish is sauteed instead of baked. I also added the tomato juice & white wine as recommended by another member.
Not bad. I mixed it up a little bit and used fresh roma tomatoes, added in some kosher salt, upped the crushed red pepper and instead of parsley threw in some spinach. I would have loved to have had it with a side of pasta, but due to a low-to-no carb diet....added a side of spinach. Was very easy to make and fairly quick which is nice for the weeknights after working a full day and getting a decent meal on the table. I would make it again for sure and continue to play with the ingredients. Good base recipe though. Thanks for the share :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2001
I made this with flounder fillets -- turned out beautifully. Decrease baking time to about 10 minutes.
Simply delicious! I used fresh tomatoes for the sauce and kalamata olives. We try to eat fich twice a week and always on the junt for great new tastes. We will be having this one again and again and will try with different types of fish too.
Delicious & easy! I used my large Calphalon skillet to sauté, adding 1/2 c white wine and some fresh chopped tomatoes from my garden (along with some canned plum tomatoes, using the juices) then placed the fish in the skillet, spooned sauce over the top, and put the whole skillet in the oven for 15 minutes. Top with fresh parsley. Placed on top of a bed of orzo with a side of asparagus. One pot meal that was restaurant quality!
I made this exactly as written. It's my first experience with Red Snapper - and now I'm so excited to have a new fish dish in my repertoire. I'm having the leftovers today for lunch - and even reheated, the texture of the red snapper and flavor of the spicy sauce are both wonderful.
Loved it, easy and quick. I used canned diced tomatoes drained, and left out the re d pepper because my kids hate spicy. I did red snapper and tuna in the same dish-both were delicious. Green beans and crusty bread to soak up the extra tomato mixture made a healthy meal.
Sooo easy! I love this recipe because we do a lot of fishing theres always tons of rockfish in the freezer along with a bottle of cheap white wine. I add a LOT of crushed red pepper and I use a little water to rinse out the canned tomatoes to add more liquid to the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2001
It was very good, but took more time to prepare than I expected. However, next time it should be easier.
Left out the olives (my wife doesn't like them)and added extra crushed red pepper and it was perfect! This really can be used with any firm fish we have had it with Snapper, swordfish, Mahi mahi and it is tasty everytime.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2006
Yum! I followed the recipe but for only 2 pieces of snapper (1/2 lb) so lots of sauce, and served it all over rice. Very easy and delicious.
