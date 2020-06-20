Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad
This salad is perfect for summer BBQs. The fruit makes it tasty.
Added a few raspberries, blackberries and blueberries (had them in the fridge). The yogurt sauce is light and delicious with a definite zing of honey. One suggestion would be to not add the sauce to the fruit until you're ready to serve. With the liquid releasing from the melon balls, the sauce will thin out very quickly and fall off of the fruit. Great summer fruit salad!
I found this to be too sweet, and I felt it needed more fruit. It was pretty runny.
I threw in some fresh blueberries. This was HEAVEN. We absolutely loved it. NO leftovers.
Great salad for a hot day! I substituted blueberries for strawberries just so I didn't have to go to the store. It was heavenly!
This salad is wonderful! However, I would recommend one of two options, either adding the sauce right before serving, or leaving separate for a dip. I LOVED this recipe, and for a little twist I substituted lime juice for the lemon juice.
Made this for a mother's day brunch. I doubled this recipe. There was none left. It got raves. The sauce for the fruit did not change the flavor of the fruit. It enhanced the freshness. Great recipe.
Would definitely make again! I added blackberries, and raspberries, as well. Like some other folks mentioned, I would recommend adding the sauce right before serving. Otherwise, it gets a little watery.
Made no changes to the recipe. Delicious!
Refreshing salad !
I made this for two family get-togethers this weekend. It was a big hit! Definitely going to make this for every potluck from now on!
Wonderful recipe, but its just way too juicy and the fruit on the top crushed the fruit on the bottom- which is why its way too juicy.
This salad was most excellent, despite one mistake, one substition, and one addition. Mistake: I halved the fruits to serve three, but forgot to halve the dressing. All was not lost ... it was still delicious with the extra dressing. Substitution: We had no lemon yogurt, so I substituted vanilla, which worked like a charm. Addition: We had delicious locally grown blueberries on hand and they were a delicious addition to the other fruit. High fives and many thanks to Drizzler for posting this recipe.
I have made this several times. Everyone in the family loves it. In the winter freshly thawed fresh frozen fruit works very well.
Great!
You can't go wrong with a fresh fruit salad. If you are using a fresh watermelon as the serving bowl make sure you take out the flesh cut it anyway you want turn the watermelon upside down in a sieve over a deep bowl to drain. Watermelon is very watery it is almost impossible to dry it out. Try with a lemon yogurt on the side
The flavor was really good, but I might try reducing the amount of dressing next time. With the type of fruit being used, it caused the dressing to get really runny and therefore visually unappealing. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I selected this recipe because a lot of members in my family enjoy salad. Especially strawberries and watermelon. Making this recipe was very good everyone in my family loved it. I would add more fruits but other then that it was good.
I love, love this salad. I made this as written, did not change a thing. I'm not known as a cook at all. I took this dish to a BBQ last summer and every one raved about it. I am now going to make it again for another outing, oh I too didn't add the sauce until ready to serve it .