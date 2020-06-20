Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad

29 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This salad is perfect for summer BBQs. The fruit makes it tasty.

By Drizzler

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a salad bowl, whisk together the lemon yogurt, honey, and lemon juice until smooth, and gently fold in the watermelon balls, cantaloupe balls, and strawberries. Toss to coat, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 38.6mg. Full Nutrition
