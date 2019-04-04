Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.

By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak the salted cod in about 2 quarts of water, changing the water 3 times over the course of 8 hours. Drain and cut the fish into bite-size pieces.

  • Layer the half of each ingredient in the following order: potatoes, cod fish, onions, hard-boiled eggs, capers, garlic, olives, roasted red peppers, and raisins. Place the bay leaf on top, then pour half the tomato sauce and half the olive oil. Repeat with the remaining ingredients in the same order. Pour the water and white wine on top. Do not stir.

  • Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

In Puerto Rico, this stew is normally served with a side of white rice and/or boiled root vegetables like yucca, yautia, name and boiled green bananas. After plating, drizzle extra virgin olive oil over everything and add a slice of avocado on the side. Another option is to serve with a side of 'Funche' (also in my recipes) which is similar to polenta. YUMMMM!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 192.3mg; sodium 4353.3mg. Full Nutrition
