Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
In Puerto Rico, this stew is normally served with a side of white rice and/or boiled root vegetables like yucca, yautia, name and boiled green bananas. After plating, drizzle extra virgin olive oil over everything and add a slice of avocado on the side. Another option is to serve with a side of 'Funche' (also in my recipes) which is similar to polenta. YUMMMM!
475 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 192.3mg; sodium 4353.3mg. Full Nutrition
I feel like I just came back from my mom's kitchen in Puerto Rico! Let me tell you about this dish. It's heaven on Earth. I love the flavors and the different textures of this dish. If you don't like fish, you'd still like this. It is not "fishy". If you don't like raisins, you won't know they are there. They give a hint of sweetness to every bite. The capers and olives a hint of tanginess and a bit of saltiness, just enough to make it wonderful. You can serve this with a side of white rice or with some boiled roots (like yuca, malanga, yautia...etc) OR just do like I am doing right now...eat a bowl of it by itself before it dissapears. Thanks Milly!
I had high expectations for this due to all the interesting flavor combinations involved, but it turned out sort of bland. Maybe rosemary would help, and definitely salt and pepper. I would probably do it in the oven next time, rather than the stovetop.
I must add that due to the overfishing of cod over the years, it is easier to find salted pollock (another white fish) sold as 'salted cod'. The term 'salted cod' has become a generic term for salted white fish. Pollock is less expensive, comes in convenient boned filets and works fine for this recipe. The flavor is less intense, but this might be a positive for those who didn't like salted cod because of that.
My family has been making codfish for years now, normally I don't really eat it so they try not to make it while am around. in this case I decided to make it for them, Wow it was delicious. They were all very impressed and they loved it.
This is an excellent recipe! Bacalao is a staple at our big family dinners but I never cared for it much because I found it plain and salty. I decided to try this recipe and everyone loved it! I halved the amount of capers and olives because I assumed it would come out salty but it didn't. I soaked the fish overnight and changed the water 3 times and it came out fantastic. I will use the full amount of olives next time. I prepared it with boiled Yucca and maduros. I also added some of my homemade sofrito. WOW!
Excellent recipe. I made the tomato sauce ahead of time from scartch adding mushrooms, one red pepper in quarters for flavor, fresh basil from the garden and serrano pepprers to make it spicy. Everything esle was per the recipe. Everyone loved it!
OMG, this is absolutely delicious. Made according to recipe. Next time will add a little more Cod. I used Frozen Cod and had to add a little salt to dish since Cod was not salted. This was a BIG hit in my family tonight. Cooked Yucca for a side dish.
Really good and something different for me. After reading many recipes for Bacalao I opted to use fresh cod loan, one 12oz. jar of Sofrito Tomato Cooking Base and one packet of Sazon seasoning from Goya brands. Four medium size potatoes and one large red onion seemed like enough. I also used one cup of chicken stock instead of water. Next time I will definitely double the amount of cod; one pound as stated in the recipe seemed to get lost. I did add just a little fresh chopped cilantro on top. I was a bit skeptical, but I did not stir once layered and the finished dish came out great. I served in bowels on top of white rice and garnished with avocado slices and mini corn muffins. This is one of those recipes you can really have fun with to suite your personal tastes. I will definitely make this again.
My husband is from Mexico and bacalao is a traditional dish for Christmas and New Years. This recipe was just what we were looking for, we only omitted the hard-boiled eggs to fit the Mexican version. We served it with bolillo rolls which is also traditional. I was able to find the dry salted cod at New Seasons and Whole Foods. Be sure to follow exactly the directions for soaking the cod and changing out the water to get just the right balance of salt in the recipe.
This dish was AMAZING!!! I didn't have any garlic at hand so I used garlic salt. Right before I poured the water and wine over it I seasoned it with salt and pepper.I baked it in the oven at 350 for an hour covered with foil. I then served it with white rice but I'm thinking next time I will serve it with green bananas!! YUMMY!!!
I wanted to try salt cod and chose this dish as the vehicle. I didn't like the salt cod (although I really like fresh cod) and I think it spoiled the rest of the dish for me. I followed the recipe. It's just personal preference, I think.
loved it! easy prep. I followed the suggestion of eating it with an avocado slice, yummy! I didn't add the raisins ( forgot) and didn't add the boiled eggs (don't eat meat, but would it fish). thanks for sharing!
I made it last night and it turned out good I guess. There seemed to be something lacking. I only got 1 or 2 raisins which does help the flavor. I used Calamata olives because that is all I had and I don't like green olives. I am not sure what I would change other than adding more raisins or something else. Maybe it needs spices or something???
Great recipe. I think I soaked too long and changed my water too many times as it wasn't very salty as I expected. I let it sit overnight because I ran out of time to make it on the first day. So keep this in mind when thinking about time to soak and how salty you want your fish. I added a Sazon packet and some adobo and still a little bland for my taste but the family loved it. I may add some homemade sofrito and will definitely soak according master chef Milly's approved soaking times next time. This is a keeper
