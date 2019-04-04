Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

Really good and something different for me. After reading many recipes for Bacalao I opted to use fresh cod loan, one 12oz. jar of Sofrito Tomato Cooking Base and one packet of Sazon seasoning from Goya brands. Four medium size potatoes and one large red onion seemed like enough. I also used one cup of chicken stock instead of water. Next time I will definitely double the amount of cod; one pound as stated in the recipe seemed to get lost. I did add just a little fresh chopped cilantro on top. I was a bit skeptical, but I did not stir once layered and the finished dish came out great. I served in bowels on top of white rice and garnished with avocado slices and mini corn muffins. This is one of those recipes you can really have fun with to suite your personal tastes. I will definitely make this again.