Pork Chops with Mushroom Onion Gravy
Pork Chops smothered in mushroom onion gravy. The gravy is easy and cooks with the chops in the oven. It is great over noodles or rice.
Pork Chops smothered in mushroom onion gravy. The gravy is easy and cooks with the chops in the oven. It is great over noodles or rice.
This is a basic recipe and a classic! Perfect for new cooks. I use onions, sliced into rings and placed on the bottom to rest the pork chops on so the chops aren't directly on the bottom. The "gravy" can flow freely around the chops.Read More
in a word...eh. not a place i'll be revisiting. i doubled the sauce and subbed wine for the water. there was just nothing even close to special about this dish--neither the sauce nor the meat. very bland and very disappointing.Read More
This is a basic recipe and a classic! Perfect for new cooks. I use onions, sliced into rings and placed on the bottom to rest the pork chops on so the chops aren't directly on the bottom. The "gravy" can flow freely around the chops.
Excellant - and so easy. The only changes I made was to use Oregano instead of the Marjoram (that's all I had) and I put in on the chops as they were browining. I also put all ingredients in the pan I used to brown the chops in - it browned the gravy a bit and made clean up a lot easier.
This was great and soooo easy! My husband loved it too :) We had it over white rice and I added a package of sliced fresh mushrooms along with the pork and onions before baking. Yum...will definitely make this again. Thank you!
I did not have marjoram on hand so i used onion powder and garlic powder on the chope before searing them, otherwise made as it read and it was delicious. I doubled the gravy and glad i did thanks for the easy recipe
Good flavor. I added white wine and a little garlic. Rich.
In this recipe I leave out the marjoram... Only cause I have none, and they are simple delicious. Everyone loves em' Whenever I make chops, this is how I make them. They are so tender and tasty...With mashed potatoes and gravy.... THE BEST
I absolutely love this recipe. I served it with mashed potatos and used the gravy for them too. It was delicious! I definately will make it again! the only thing I added was a glove of garlic to the pork chops while they were browning in the pan.
This was a quick and simple dish. I didn't have marjoram on hand so substituted dried oregano. My boys "don't like" onions so I ran all the sauce thru a blender after cooking for a smooth "white" gravy which they loved.
in a word...eh. not a place i'll be revisiting. i doubled the sauce and subbed wine for the water. there was just nothing even close to special about this dish--neither the sauce nor the meat. very bland and very disappointing.
the gravy was wonderful, but the pork chops were not very tender
This is an easy and tasty "go to" recipe. I sauteed the onions and browned the chops in a little olive oil and butter, then deglazed the pan with a little white wine. After mixing in the rest of the ingredients baked it in the oven and VOILA!! a new dinner was born. Very savory and chops were tender. My family loved it. Will definitely make again.
I really enjoyed this recipe, but my husband did not therefore I am only giving it 3 stars. He didn't like it, felt it was blahh- I thought it was great.
This made a good meal. I had to use oregeno instead of marjoram because I didn't have it. I think the marjoram is the correct herb. I use 2 can's of mushroom soup only because my family likes a lot of sauce/gravy. Using the extra soup/gravy was great for adding to the chops when served as well as over mashed potatoes!
These turned out good and the soup kept the chops more moist. I also left out the marjoram, and prior to adding the onions to the baking dish, I browned them for a few minutes in browning sauce. I served it with rice and broccoli and will be making again.
My kids loved it!! Didn't use marjoram b/c they're not fond of spices, but did use the salt and pepper. It was great all the same! Served it with homemade mashed potatoes. Yummy comfort food on a cold winter's night!
Certainly nothing amazing about this recipe, but it's one that my family and I grew up with. It's easy to prepare ahead of time, stick in the fridge, then put in the oven that evening. The sauce goes well with egg noodles. I add a can of sliced mushrooms (drained), use 2 cans of soup, and use summer savory in place of marjoram. Definitely put the onion rings on the bottom of the pan and use boneless chops. This goes well with baked apple crisp for dessert, which bakes at the same temp. as the chops.
This recipe is a really excellent one. My husband and son both loved it and even got seconds. My husband has already requested that I make it again. I made mine with cheesy bacon scallop potatoes and corn. The only thing I did different is put soy sauce and season my meat with a variety of seasons (instead of using marjoram because I didn't have any on hand) and let it marniate in the refrigerator while i prepared my scallop potatoes. OVERALL THIS IS A REALLY GREAT RECIPE AND DESERVE 5 GOLD STARS!!!!!
Very Good! Quality of chops makes a huge difference so buy ones you know taste good. From other reviews I added mushrooms, put onions on bottom of pan and used some white wine as part of water measure.
This is so easy and good. I substituted oregano but will buy marjoram for next time as it is sweeter. I have made it twice now and both times it is awesome. It tastes even better as leftovers, guess the spices and juices have time to come together. Yummy, it is cooking again now. Gotta go lol.
very tasty and easy to prepare
it was very good i think i will add another can of cream of mushroom to thicken up the gravy
yummy! the meat was so tender and the vegetable perfect! thanks!
Suggestion: Try cream of....asparagus in place of the cream of mushroom--it works decently. Brown the chops well--and lightly brown chunk diced onions as well..really helps out well. Overall: My dish kept the troops content--and saved me from a stay in the dog house. Next time, I'll do per directions and maybe earn another star. Watch for my update on this yummy recipe!!
This was a delicious recipe.Now I gave this recipe two stars because of the amount of seasoning in it.You have to use more than two teaspoons of salt to season anything.I just seasoned the meat with salt and pepper and baited it in a little flour before frying.When pork chops were frying I cut up some regular onions and garlic to flavor the meat.After meat was done browning I transfered it to the Mushroom gravy. I added some seasoning salt and pepper to the Mushroom soup.Towards the end of cooking I topped the pork chops with green onions.The green onions gave this dish a really good flavor.This recipe worked well with thin cut pork chops which I used.
chops were really moist and tasty; not a fan of mushrooms, so i substituted cream of chicken soup instead, but found it a bit too salty for my taste.
This was a good and easy recipe. I left out the marjoram, because I don't have any, but sprinkled the chops with dried parsley, basil, and garlic powder. Great served over rice.
I tried this recipe and liked it but I but seemed a bit dull. Try it by smothering the top of the chops with carmalized onions and used Golden Mushroom soup instead, that really snapped it up a bit.
This recipe was super easy. I only used 1/4 small onion and no marjoram. I seasoned the porkchops with Lawry's before browning. I too felt the gravy was too thin so I poured off the gravy into a small saucepan. I just thickened it up with 1/4 cup cold water in a seperate cup with 2 T flour and whisked it thin. I only added 1/4 of this to the gravy and it thickened up nice and fast with just a little bit of heat. I served it with mashed potatoes. I just put the gravy back over the top of the chops and served it that way. Easy for the busy family.
We enjoy chops this way (and usually try to avoid using canned soups but this is an exception). Always turn out moist and very versatile when it comes to seasoning. Some reviewers complain that their chops are dry. Will suggest that you use fairly thick boneless rib (loin dries out very quickly). We never, never use loin chops for this reason. Hope this helps some others.
This was great! I added 8 oz fresh mushrooms to the onion, plus a clove of crushed garlic and sauteed before adding to the 9x13 dish. Also forgot the marjoram. Thanks for sharing this JMD! A keeper!!
My husband liked this dish. I decided that the next time I make it I will not add water. It came out very soupy instead of like a gravy because of the water. Other than that it was a good meal.
I made this on Sunday for supper. Quick and easy and the pork was so tender. I loved the gravy it made. Everyone loved it. Thanks again!
So easy and yummy. My family loved it.
Great, simple recipe! I added about a tbsp. of chopped garlic to the soup mixture and instead of marjoram I used a touch of dried Rosemary on the pork! Served with mashed potatoes, it was a hit in my household!
It was an easy recipe to make and we liked it. I put 2 cans of mushroom soup instead of one to make more gravy and used seasoning salt to season the chop when I browned them because my fiancé is not a fan of the herb used in the recipe.
Followed recipe accordingly, and the result was quite bland. Seasoning the pork chop ahead of time would have helped, but it definitely needs more flavor.
I used leftover pork tenderloin that I cut into chops. Very good recipe that my whole family enjoyed.
This was very tasty! Prior to browning the chops, I sprinkled a little Adobo Seasoning on them, which gave the chops a little more flavor. I also used boneless pork chops, so I reduce my cooking time to 25 minutes covered/10 minutes uncovered. My family loved them! I'll definitely make this again!
Loved the recipe - the second time I made it I added a can of mushrooms to get more of that flavor - we both loved it!!
I love this recipe. I added some cheddar cheese it was amazing. Thank you for posting!
My husband and I loved this recipe. It is simple and earthy. The only change I made was to add 1/4 cup of sherry.
This turned out awesome! My boyfriend loved it as well. The pork chops were so tender and juicy. I took the advice of someone below and substituted the marjoram with oregano since I didn't have the marjoram. This was my first time making pork chops and I was thrilled with the way they turned out. Thank you. :)
This was an excellent recipe and very easy. Definitely saved it and will soon make it for the rest of the family. High recommend!!!!
Easy Peasy. Throw it in the oven and away you go! Served this with noodles and corn. The family loved it.
Good starter recipe! The cooking times are great to go by. I added the sautéed mushrooms and onions to the browned chops, then in the sauce I did 2 cans of the soup, 1/2 cup sour cream, and half an envelope of dry onion soup mix. So yummy!
My husband and one of our housemates tried this, and both loved it. I decided to forego the onion and, instead, added 3 slices of pre-pan fried bacon and drippings. This is very similar to a recipe my mom made when I was a kid, and I was hoping I'd find something similar (she never wrote it down). So far, this is the closest thing I could find. Thanks so much.
The gravy came out thin and runny and the pork chops were tough.
I followed this recipe to the "T", well almost. I used cream of potato soup. To the soup I used chicken broth instead of water and I added sauted mushrooms and chopped celery. I sauted the mushrooms in garlic and onion powder and it came out pretty nice! I topped it with some chervil, (french parsley) and it was divine. My husband said it is a keeper.
Wow, they sure do melt in your mouth. You cam also make this with fewer chops. I made it with only 2 and added a little garlic for a kick!
This was really good. The only change I would make for next time would be to not add as much water so the gravy is more like gravy...it was too watery. Very good flavor & the pork chops were juicy, too. Definitely will make again. Oh, and I made campanelli noodles and poured the gravy over them as a side dish.
I would just change 1 thing and that would be brown the pork chop.
This was not very good. I seasoned the meat with salt and pepper, and substituted wine for water, and they were still very bland. Even after baking for an hour, they weren't all that tender.
I have made this one more than one occasion..I have served it over egg noodles and brown rice and both turned out quite delicious. This last time I used the Progresso Recipe helper Mushroom sauce but I did saute real mushrooms with the onions.If you have kids you should slice the chops up into bite size morsels and saute them like that.
Very easy recipe -- my family loved it! Quick and easy. I'm going to try it next using chicken instead of pork.
Great recipe. I was actually looking for a recipe for turkey cutlets but wasn't having a lot of luck. I decided to look at pork chop recipes and simply substitute the cutlets. I cooked the cutlets to the recipe but did change the gravy a bit. I used another reviewer's idea and used rings instead of diced onions. I mixed the soup, water, salt and pepper as directed, but to top the cutlets I used the remaining half can of cream of mushroom plus added a can of cream of celery, some frozen chopped spinach and a bit of garlic powder. It was DELICIOUS!
I was in a hurry so added onion soup mix instead of onions. I didn't have marjoram so added just a little thyme. These were the best pork chops I've ever eaten. I served them with baked sweet potatoes, green beans and cornbread. Tomorrow I'll serve the leftover pork and mushroom gravy with rice and black eyed peas.
I don’t like canned soup so I looked up the recipe for mushroom soup to use. The recipe was great.
I have made this recipe several times and my daughter and I just love it. I think that my wife would have loved it too.
Delicious. My one change was to add the mushrooms only for the last 20 minutes after sauteing them in a small amount of butter. Next time I would also brown the chops more. So happy with this recipe!!
Very good, I doubled the soup it was jest right. Will make this again.
this was really good. I followed the recipient exact except I put salt , pepper, and garlic powder on the prom chops, and I also used two cans of soup. My husband, me, and my 3 year old and 2 year old liked it.
I made this in my Ninja Foodi, using the sear setting, then the bake setting. Turned out very nice, especially since I added a few Yukon Gold potatoes to the pot and cooked right in the gravy.
This was amazing I used thin pork chops so I put them in the skillet with olive oil and cooked it 3min each side! Then baked it on 375 degrees covered it up for 25mins it was so good!As far as the gravy I used the cream of mushroom soup with water but I added some brown gravy for a better taste!! Seasonings in the chops was salt,pepper,garlic powder,and onion powder....my sides were scalloped potatoes and sweet peas!! My boo loved it!
I grew up hating Pork Chops. Mom would shake n bake then and they always came out very dry. Well, this is AWESOME! Very easy and delicious! I did not have Marjoram (or even know what it was) I used Canola Oil in the pan (not a lot) poked holes in both sides of the pork with a fork, and Pigs Rub (not a joke it was in the spice rack) to flavor the pork chops. I also used some of that mushroom gravy. AMAZING! I made this over rice with broccoli.
Very, very, good. I had a half a boneless pork loin roast I didn't know what to do with and marjoram is one of my favorite herbs. I sliced the loin roast about 3/4" thick and followed the recipe exactly. I couldn't believe how tender the pork turned out.
After reading the reviews I made a few minor changes to this. Dumping the soup into a med. dish, I filled soup can with heavy cream and mixed with soup. Dumped ample amount of marjoram into bowl and 1/4 cup softened cream cheese. Filled soup can again with water and mixed with soup mix. . Put 2 Tbsps. butter into frying pan with 2 cloves minced garlic just to brown the outside of the chops. Placed chops in 9 x13 greased pan, dumped 1 chopped onion on top, pouring soup mix on top, covering with foil. Oven set to 375 for the first 25 min., then 350 for the last 20. Did not cook for an hour. These were bone-in chops served on a bed of rice. Sauce was a bit thin, but very tasty.
I used 1/2 TBS of oregano in place of marjoram (it's what I had). I also kind of cheated and did the whole thing stove top to avoid getting another pot dirty. Just browned the chops in 2 batches, added them back to the pan with some sliced fresh mushrooms, onion slices, and the water, seasonings, and cream of mushroom soup, turned to a low simmer and covered for 40 minutes, then uncovered and let it simmer a little longer to help thicken the sauce. Really tasty! Served over white rice with some green beans.
Very good and easy. This has been a long-time family favorite recipe for us and it was a pleasure to see it on this website. I sometimes saute my onions with mushrooms and garlic in some balsamic vinegar prior to browning my pork chops. This is yummy and a keeper.
Bland!
It was deliC! I also added Lipton onion soup mix into the liquid mix. I cooked rice and corn as a side. great easy meal
I had to leave out the onions because my boyfriend loathes them. instead I used onion powder. I cooked everything as written and added garlic powder, poultry seasoning, and deglaze from the pan that I browned the pork chops in! yummy yummy! so quick and easy and I'm thankful to find different ways to make pork chops
my girls and I love this recipe, it's a keeper, simple and tasty.
These pork chops were terrific! Very easy to make and I did not have to stand over the stove long to cook them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections