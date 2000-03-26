Pork Chops with Mushroom Onion Gravy

Pork Chops smothered in mushroom onion gravy. The gravy is easy and cooks with the chops in the oven. It is great over noodles or rice.

By Jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a small amount of oil in a large skillet, add chops and brown on both sides. When chops are almost done, sprinkle marjoram on both sides.

  • Stir together half the can of soup, water, salt and pepper. Pour into a foil-lined 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Put the onions and then the browned chops on top of the soup mixture. Spoon the remaining soup over the top of chops so they are covered. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Take off foil and bake another 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 780.3mg. Full Nutrition
