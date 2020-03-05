Thai-style Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great side dish for any kind of grilled and glazed meat. It is also perfect as an entree for a light dinner.

By Michael Alejandro Genao

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the tamarind juice, cilantro, peanuts, rice vinegar, brown sugar, fish sauce, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and ginger in a large bowl. Stir in the cucumber. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 223.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

jnshenk
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2011
The ginger in this recipe makes it irresistible. I know it says to serve 10 minutes after it is prepared. This seems to be important. I prepared it about 1 1/2 hours before I served it. In that time the water had drained from the cucumbers and there was too much sauce and the sauce was too watery. It was better when I tasted it right after I had prepared it. Excellent mix of flavors. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

juno_lake
Rating: 2 stars
06/25/2014
The sauce was overpowering and a bit on the tart side. It could have benefited from at least twice the brown sugar and perhaps a little (TBS or two) of water. As a side note: salting the cucumbers does work to get them to release the juices but depending on how much you put on it can leave a lingering salty taste. Great for normal cucumbers but is offputting when combined with this sauce. I think it would be better to leave the juices and eat the dish quickly. I had some cold cooked chicken which I added. of it. Read More
Reviews:
susanpv
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2011
Did not have tamarind juice so googled substitute which is 1/4 cup OJ 2 tbs of lime juice. I like my Thai cucumber salad a little sweeter so added 1 packet of Splenda. with added sweetner rate 5 stars Read More
Helpful
(13)
Boston_jennifa
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2011
This was fabulous. I accidentally put one and a half tablespoons of brown sugar so then I just basically doubled/tripled the other ingredients to make up for it. I also ate this immediately but next time I will salt the cucumbers for an hour or so before mixing with the sauce so I can refrigerate any leftovers without the cucumbers getting soggy. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kelly H
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2012
This salad blows my mind. I do like to salt the cucumbers for about an hour beforehand - pour a bunch of salt on your pile of sliced cukes sitting in a colander over a bowl or sink. (Like...a bunch of salt. You're rinsing it off anyway, so don't be shy.) Let them chill out for an hour, then rinse all that salt off and dry with a paper towel before moving on. Keeps things from getting watery once it sits for a bit. And you don't want to water down that dressing - really, I could just make that and skip the cukes, and eat it with a spoon instead. Anyway, I don't always have tamarind around, so will substitute lime juice in a pinch. (Although tamarind is delicious - it's what gives Worcestershire sauce that little extra sumpin' sumpin'.) Scallions don't hurt either, but you can survive without them. The sesame oil is non-negotiable though - it doesn't seem like much, but trust me, you want it in there. Read More
Helpful
(6)
scullen246
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2011
Excellent! This reminds me of a cucumber salad I used to order at a sushi joint near my old house, only with a lot more zing to it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Cookin Up A Storm
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2011
This was good. I omitted the red pepper flakes and added two finely diced Thai chillies because I had them on hand. Lots of HEAT! But very good. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Shelley
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2011
Delicious and authentic. I served it for a group of 8 tonight and it was the first dish to finish. The subtle fish sauce adds so much dimension to the marinade. I will make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
This recipe and one of my own for this salad is fantastic. This can go with any kind of dish! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Hillary Matson
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2012
This is great! I love all of the complex flavors! Read More
Helpful
(2)
