Thai-style Cucumber Salad

Rating: 5 stars The ginger in this recipe makes it irresistible. I know it says to serve 10 minutes after it is prepared. This seems to be important. I prepared it about 1 1/2 hours before I served it. In that time the water had drained from the cucumbers and there was too much sauce and the sauce was too watery. It was better when I tasted it right after I had prepared it. Excellent mix of flavors. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars Did not have tamarind juice so googled substitute which is 1/4 cup OJ 2 tbs of lime juice. I like my Thai cucumber salad a little sweeter so added 1 packet of Splenda. with added sweetner rate 5 stars Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous. I accidentally put one and a half tablespoons of brown sugar so then I just basically doubled/tripled the other ingredients to make up for it. I also ate this immediately but next time I will salt the cucumbers for an hour or so before mixing with the sauce so I can refrigerate any leftovers without the cucumbers getting soggy. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This salad blows my mind. I do like to salt the cucumbers for about an hour beforehand - pour a bunch of salt on your pile of sliced cukes sitting in a colander over a bowl or sink. (Like...a bunch of salt. You're rinsing it off anyway, so don't be shy.) Let them chill out for an hour, then rinse all that salt off and dry with a paper towel before moving on. Keeps things from getting watery once it sits for a bit. And you don't want to water down that dressing - really, I could just make that and skip the cukes, and eat it with a spoon instead. Anyway, I don't always have tamarind around, so will substitute lime juice in a pinch. (Although tamarind is delicious - it's what gives Worcestershire sauce that little extra sumpin' sumpin'.) Scallions don't hurt either, but you can survive without them. The sesame oil is non-negotiable though - it doesn't seem like much, but trust me, you want it in there. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! This reminds me of a cucumber salad I used to order at a sushi joint near my old house, only with a lot more zing to it! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was good. I omitted the red pepper flakes and added two finely diced Thai chillies because I had them on hand. Lots of HEAT! But very good. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and authentic. I served it for a group of 8 tonight and it was the first dish to finish. The subtle fish sauce adds so much dimension to the marinade. I will make again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe and one of my own for this salad is fantastic. This can go with any kind of dish! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! I love all of the complex flavors! Helpful (2)