Watermelon and Tomato Salad
An unexpected but deliciously addictive flavor combination! This recipe serves two, but you may want it all for yourself.
Unusual combination of flavors, but it worked for us. I had a mini melon in the fridge as well as some very ripe campari tomatoes (the ones on the vine), which released quite a bit of liquid. Next time, I think I'll mix the tomatoes and watermelon together and then drain because the liquid diluted the balsamic vinegar flavor. Very welcome change to the salad course, particularly at this time of year.
This salad is fabulous. I've made it twice now. Its such a nice change from the ordinary and great for dinner parties etc because it seems to be such an unlikely pairing yet is so tasty and unique. Chocked full of lycopene too and very easy to make. Make sure you use very good quality balsamic, it really does make a diffence. You can also try it with some of the flavoured balsamic vinegars, such as fig.
This is a refreshing option for those bored with the same 'ol selection of salads. I added some sweet purple onion to this for a little more depth.
The strength of flavor of your watermelon can affect the taset greatly I'd think. Mine was not very flavorful, but this still turned out delicious. I used red, yellow and orange tomatoes, added a tiny bit of purple onion, and only had regular balsamic instead of white, but it still turned out awesome. I will make again and hopefully I'll have better, more correct ingredients next time!
Really delicious! I thought it sounded great as soon as I read the ingredients; I was actually searching for a recipe that used watermelon and basil together. I could have left out the tomatoes altogether; I don't really think they brought much to the party. I also added a bit of sea salt and black pepper. A new summer fave!
Refreshing. Next time I will leave out the feta, just because I'd rather save on the fat since it didn't really add too much to it.
I used yellow watermelon (which is the color of mango) and red and yellow tomatoes for a nice change of color. Next time I would cut back on the Olive Oil and I used lowfat feta. I can't taste the lemon zest at all so don't let that stop you if you're out. My white balsamic vinegar must be pretty tasteless too. A good dark one might be better.
good recipe - important to use different color tomatoes for texture
I have been weary of trying this, but.....I LOVED it. Great as written
Was mildly apprehensive the first time I made it. But I was hooked from the first bite. The Balsalmic dressing on the watermellon was out of this world.
Amazing!! Tastes so fresh and light. I forgot to add the oil and it was great without it.
I absolutely loved this. I wanted to make a lighter, nutritious salad to go with a heavily unhealthy meal and this fit the bill. I used large tomatoes cut into cubes and added about 4 green onions. Delicious! I think it would help to let the tomatoes and watermelon drain a bit because the mixture I made tonight was very juicy. And you really need to use a flavorful watermelon. Thanks!
I never would have put these ingredients together but they worked great! Really enjoyed this lovely summer salad. We didn't have cherry tomatoes so used plum and I think it worked just fine. Thanks Kiersa. We will make this again.
I used heirloom tomatoes and drained the liquid off of the water melon. I will definitely make it again, its healthy, refreshing and delicious.
Loved this salad! So easy and super yummy! Who knew tomatoes and watermelon would go so well together. The store didn't have any regular feta so I used tomato basil flavored and it was still great.
I used goat cheese in place of the feta. Added walnuts an served it on mixed greens.
Absolutely delicious and refreshing! Instead of using only watermelon, I used half cantaloupe as well to add some different color to it and a little more depth to the flavor. I also used orange, yellow, and red cherry tomatoes for more color. I added red onion, probably about half of a small one. I also added some red pepper flakes (which I add to everything) and it gave a really nice extra layer of flavor.
This salad is light and refreshing. Love it!
This is so easy, and wow the flavors. Everyone craves it and asks to bring it to pot lucks as well. Had this many times, including finishing it for breakfast yesterday.
Made it for family. Everyone loved it! I didn't change anything
I used 1/3 Cup feta — it looked to be enough. I didn’t have white balsamic, so I used regular balsamic. It darkens it a little. Tastes great!
Summer in a bowl
We had purchased a seedless watermelon and being that we are a family of 2 -- we had a lot of watermelon. This was excellent. And carried over to lunch the next day.
Easy, delicious and perfect for summer dinner party.
Easy and tastes great! Surprising combination!
Perfect summer salad! I served it with grilled tilapia. New family favorite!
Great Fourth of July App! It was delicious n refreshing!
Excellent
Maybe it's because I didn't let this salad chill for a few hours, but it was like the flavors never mixed. Don't get me wrong this is a unique combination and it wasn't bad. But I just never mixed to give a totally unique flavor.
The first time I made this with fresh tomatoes and basil from my garden, watermellon from the store and no feta. My friends and family couldn't stop eating it! The second time I made it, I just used the watermellon and basil because I was out of tomatoes and feta. Equally delicious. The balsamic vinegar really does amazing things to the flavor of the watermellon!
Delicious!!!!
I made a couple of changes - used balsamic vinegar, and instead of feta, I cut up cubes of mozzarella. Also, threw in some pine nuts. It was really delicious!!!