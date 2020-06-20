Watermelon and Tomato Salad

42 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 12
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An unexpected but deliciously addictive flavor combination! This recipe serves two, but you may want it all for yourself.

By KIERSA

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the tomatoes and watermelon into a mixing bowl. Sprinkle with the basil, feta cheese, and lemon zest. Drizzle with the olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Toss gently. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 56.1mg; sodium 721.2mg. Full Nutrition
