Tuna on Toast
Easy, fast, and delicious!
I love this recipe. I changed it a little. I sauteed onions first and then added the soup, tuna, eggs and I also added green peas. I just added the soup from the can and then added a little milk as needed adn it wasn't too soupy.
Very bland I thought, and runny. Maybe a little less milk and add some more seasonings such as pepper.
Apart from adding a lot of freshly ground pepper, I made this as written, and it was actually pretty good. I toasted thick slices of baguette, and they didn't get too soggy at all. Not bad. Thanks!
Pretty good! Perfect for a chilly night/day. Easy. I took advice from the other reviews and only added 1/2 the milk and added lots of pepper. After it was dished up, I dashed a little Texas Pete on mine. I does lack a little spice. but other than that it was a hit!
The reason you found it runny was because you are not supposed to add milk. Just put the can of mushroom soup into the pot and add the tuna. Then heat it up real hot and pour it over 2 buttered pieces of toast. One of my quickest favorite meals of all time.
I liked this recipe but tweaked it a bit hence only the 4 stars and not 5. I added about 1 tsp. pepper and 1/2 tsp. creole seasoning for more flavor and 1/3 cup flour to thicken it. I wouldn't suggest preparing the cream of mushroom soup according to label because that is how mine got so thin.
I had to eat this without the egg because of allergies but still thought it was good. My husband ate it with the egg and loved it!
I made the recipe as stated except I added some pepper. Pretty bland. The presentation was not appetizing. I recommend really toasting the bread good, otherwise it gets soggy, and I also recommend NOT using fat free soup, as you'll need the flavor. I don't think I'll make this again.
This recipe is similar to something I've since childhood. Adding the egg make it richer. I also added some Creole seasoning. We really loved it!
THIS WAS TASTY, QUICK AND EASY. I LEFT OUT THE EGGS AND ADDED SOME ONION. I MADE SOME INSTANT MASHED POTATOES AND CORN ON THE COB. A YUMMY MEAL IN A SMALL AMOUNT OF TIME.
This has been a family recipe for 40 years. I do many of the variations that other reviews have suggested, but my one secret ingredient is a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Just a super easy meal when you are out of time.
If you're prepared to consume Tuna on Toast, this is a great way to do it. Its cheap and easy.
That was surprisingly tasty! I just added a little bit of pepper and a splash of evaporated milk. I did not add any other liquids, and it was perfect. The tuna flavor is not overpowering, and the eggs give it a nice touch. Thank you for sharing this recipe, I would have never thought of combining those things! I will definitely make this again, it's quick and inexpensive. My super picky 8 year old is gobbling up the last bit of it right now.
I used the suggestions from the other users and added pepper, onions. The mixture was really thick, but there was no flavor. This ended up as a very bland dish.
I added a small can of mushrooms. Next time I will add milk instead of water and not much of it. I considered doubling the tuna.
