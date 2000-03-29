Tuna on Toast

4
19 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Easy, fast, and delicious!

Recipe by MYEERAH

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make cream of mushroom soup according to the directions on the can.

  • Stir in canned tuna and egg slices. Heat thoroughly. Meanwhile, toast bread slices.

  • Spoon tuna mixture over slices of whole wheat toast. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 153.9mg; sodium 987.1mg. Full Nutrition
