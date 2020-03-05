Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Besides the unnecessarily sweet, brown sugar syrup concoction ... I see one more big improvement this recipe could benefit from. I always used to use lemon in my fruit salads and never realized how unpleasantly sour it made the otherwise naturally sweet fruit taste. I knew it needed an acid to prevent the fruit from going bad prematurely, but it wasn't until my discovery of the distinctly Latin American influence of using limes almost to the exclusion of our invariable use of lemon for every single purpose (don't get me wrong, I LOVE lemon flavor when used appropriately like in lemon meringue pie, lemon curd, lemon cake/cookies/bars, etc etc.). But for this recipe the only citrus fruit ever needed to add a distinctively refreshing acidity, w/o the accompanying "sour", are LIMES! No orange juice, and definitely NO LEMONS! So go ahead and try it; put down the inevitable lemon, and squeeze a couple of limes with just a touch of plain old granulated sugar and i guarantee you not one of you reading this review will EVER go back to lemons in your fruit salad again. And your guest will surely notice the subtle "je ne sais quois" fl;avor you imparted to those deliciously ripe and sweet summer fruit you'v epicked up from your local market.