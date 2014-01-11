Razzy Blue Smoothie

1 of 34

Rating: 5 stars My kids thought this was great. I used a frozen banana along with the frozen blueberries "lite" raspberry yogurt and white grape juice (that was all I had....if you have clumsy kids like me you'd understand....). Gone baby gone. They inhaled it. Thanks CC. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars Icy cold creamy and just plain delicious! Not to mention a great way to use up the last of the buttermilk! I subbed vanilla yogurt for the raspberry and wheat germ for the flaxseed meal as that's what I had on hand. Freezing the fruit first is a great idea. This had a nice sweetness and it's something you can definitely feel good about having for breakfast. Thanks for another great recipe CC! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Rather than tossing those uneaten, overripe bananas, just peel and pop into the freezer in a freezer bag. Taking one out for a smoothie becomes quick & easy. The banana adds natural sweetness (if it's overripe) & creaminess. The buttermilk also adds creaminess and a bit of tang. Low/fat free yogurt works in this recipe. This smoothie is more like 'breakfast in a glass' compared to a typical smoothie, so if you want it less filling/lower calorie, you can leave out the almonds and oats. Makes 3 8 oz. smoothies. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars I'll admit I was skeptical about the combination of grape juice and buttermilk but I was pleasantly surprised! Neither of the flavors were overpowering but you could still taste them!:) I left out the almonds due to an allergy and I subbed fat free vanilla yogurt for the raspberry yogurt. Update: I made it today using 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt 1 Tbsp. sugar and tossing in a few raspberries. Delicious! Thanks again for a wonderful smoothie recipe! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Healthy and definitely very filling! Great for breakfast on-the-go. For the yogurt I used three 100g cups of Astro's Fat-Free Zero acai-raspberry. I had a white grape-peach juice blend on hand and used a 1/3 cup of it instead of the 1/4 cup of concord grape juice. Also substituted 2% milk for the 1% buttermilk. My banana was already frozen prior to making the recipe (as I always do when I've got overly ripe ones lying around). Can't wait for the hubby-to-be and the little one to try this when they get home! YUM. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Followed the recipe exactly. It was much too thick to even pour so I added a little milk. The taste is great. Love the nutiness. Will be making this one again! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Very good very filling! I omitted the banana because I'm not a fan of the flavor in smoothies (and reduced the yogurt and buttermilk just slightly because of this) and added a little honey as sweetener instead. (I also used vanilla yogurt instead of raspberry because it is what I had. I'd like to try it with the raspberry but I thought the vanilla worked well.) I love the nutty flavor imparted by the almonds oats and flax; it goes so well with the blueberries! I would never have thought to add buttermilk to a smoothie but it gives it a wonderful zing! Thank you for sharing the recipe. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars For my boys I left out the oats and flax - but it was very yummy! They really loved it and will be making it again! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Terrific recipe! Now I have a good use for the ripe bananas. I used strawberry yougurt and apple juice since that is what I had. It was very flavorful and crunchy. We had bran flax muffins with it for breakfast and it was a delightful change. Helpful (12)