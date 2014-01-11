Razzy Blue Smoothie

Rating: 4.51 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This naturally sweet and creamy, frosty cold smoothie packs a lot of flavor and a nutritious punch.

By Alberta Rose

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 smoothies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel the banana and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Chill in freezer until solid, about 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place the almonds, oats, and flaxseed meal into a blender; pulse until finely ground. Add the frozen banana, frozen blueberries, yogurt, grape juice, and buttermilk; puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 141.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (34)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2010
My kids thought this was great. I used a frozen banana along with the frozen blueberries "lite" raspberry yogurt and white grape juice (that was all I had....if you have clumsy kids like me you'd understand....). Gone baby gone. They inhaled it. Thanks CC. Read More
Helpful
(82)

Most helpful critical review

bmcdonald01
Rating: 3 stars
03/18/2015
I didn't have flax meal so used flax seed; also used French vanilla yogurt as I didn't have raspberry on hand. I thought this was rather bland. Reading the ingredients it seemed there were too many competing flavors--almond banana grape raspberry blueberry--for any one to stand out. Read More
Helpful
(1)
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2010
My kids thought this was great. I used a frozen banana along with the frozen blueberries "lite" raspberry yogurt and white grape juice (that was all I had....if you have clumsy kids like me you'd understand....). Gone baby gone. They inhaled it. Thanks CC. Read More
Helpful
(82)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2011
Icy cold creamy and just plain delicious! Not to mention a great way to use up the last of the buttermilk! I subbed vanilla yogurt for the raspberry and wheat germ for the flaxseed meal as that's what I had on hand. Freezing the fruit first is a great idea. This had a nice sweetness and it's something you can definitely feel good about having for breakfast. Thanks for another great recipe CC! Read More
Helpful
(64)
Alberta Rose
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2010
Rather than tossing those uneaten, overripe bananas, just peel and pop into the freezer in a freezer bag. Taking one out for a smoothie becomes quick & easy. The banana adds natural sweetness (if it's overripe) & creaminess. The buttermilk also adds creaminess and a bit of tang. Low/fat free yogurt works in this recipe. This smoothie is more like 'breakfast in a glass' compared to a typical smoothie, so if you want it less filling/lower calorie, you can leave out the almonds and oats. Makes 3 8 oz. smoothies. Read More
Helpful
(48)
Advertisement
mrsherd
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2011
I'll admit I was skeptical about the combination of grape juice and buttermilk but I was pleasantly surprised! Neither of the flavors were overpowering but you could still taste them!:) I left out the almonds due to an allergy and I subbed fat free vanilla yogurt for the raspberry yogurt. Update: I made it today using 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt 1 Tbsp. sugar and tossing in a few raspberries. Delicious! Thanks again for a wonderful smoothie recipe! Read More
Helpful
(27)
RMSR
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
Healthy and definitely very filling! Great for breakfast on-the-go. For the yogurt I used three 100g cups of Astro's Fat-Free Zero acai-raspberry. I had a white grape-peach juice blend on hand and used a 1/3 cup of it instead of the 1/4 cup of concord grape juice. Also substituted 2% milk for the 1% buttermilk. My banana was already frozen prior to making the recipe (as I always do when I've got overly ripe ones lying around). Can't wait for the hubby-to-be and the little one to try this when they get home! YUM. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Chelsea
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2011
Followed the recipe exactly. It was much too thick to even pour so I added a little milk. The taste is great. Love the nutiness. Will be making this one again! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
Jillaceae
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2010
Very good very filling! I omitted the banana because I'm not a fan of the flavor in smoothies (and reduced the yogurt and buttermilk just slightly because of this) and added a little honey as sweetener instead. (I also used vanilla yogurt instead of raspberry because it is what I had. I'd like to try it with the raspberry but I thought the vanilla worked well.) I love the nutty flavor imparted by the almonds oats and flax; it goes so well with the blueberries! I would never have thought to add buttermilk to a smoothie but it gives it a wonderful zing! Thank you for sharing the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
funfastfish
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2010
For my boys I left out the oats and flax - but it was very yummy! They really loved it and will be making it again! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Laurie618
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2010
Terrific recipe! Now I have a good use for the ripe bananas. I used strawberry yougurt and apple juice since that is what I had. It was very flavorful and crunchy. We had bran flax muffins with it for breakfast and it was a delightful change. Read More
Helpful
(12)
bmcdonald01
Rating: 3 stars
03/18/2015
I didn't have flax meal so used flax seed; also used French vanilla yogurt as I didn't have raspberry on hand. I thought this was rather bland. Reading the ingredients it seemed there were too many competing flavors--almond banana grape raspberry blueberry--for any one to stand out. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022