Razzy Blue Smoothie

My kids thought this was great. I used a frozen banana along with the frozen blueberries "lite" raspberry yogurt and white grape juice (that was all I had....if you have clumsy kids like me you'd understand....). Gone baby gone. They inhaled it. Thanks CC.
Icy cold creamy and just plain delicious! Not to mention a great way to use up the last of the buttermilk! I subbed vanilla yogurt for the raspberry and wheat germ for the flaxseed meal as that's what I had on hand. Freezing the fruit first is a great idea. This had a nice sweetness and it's something you can definitely feel good about having for breakfast. Thanks for another great recipe CC!
Rather than tossing those uneaten, overripe bananas, just peel and pop into the freezer in a freezer bag. Taking one out for a smoothie becomes quick & easy. The banana adds natural sweetness (if it's overripe) & creaminess. The buttermilk also adds creaminess and a bit of tang. Low/fat free yogurt works in this recipe. This smoothie is more like 'breakfast in a glass' compared to a typical smoothie, so if you want it less filling/lower calorie, you can leave out the almonds and oats. Makes 3 8 oz. smoothies.
I'll admit I was skeptical about the combination of grape juice and buttermilk but I was pleasantly surprised! Neither of the flavors were overpowering but you could still taste them!:) I left out the almonds due to an allergy and I subbed fat free vanilla yogurt for the raspberry yogurt. Update: I made it today using 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt 1 Tbsp. sugar and tossing in a few raspberries. Delicious! Thanks again for a wonderful smoothie recipe!
Healthy and definitely very filling! Great for breakfast on-the-go. For the yogurt I used three 100g cups of Astro's Fat-Free Zero acai-raspberry. I had a white grape-peach juice blend on hand and used a 1/3 cup of it instead of the 1/4 cup of concord grape juice. Also substituted 2% milk for the 1% buttermilk. My banana was already frozen prior to making the recipe (as I always do when I've got overly ripe ones lying around). Can't wait for the hubby-to-be and the little one to try this when they get home! YUM.
Followed the recipe exactly. It was much too thick to even pour so I added a little milk. The taste is great. Love the nutiness. Will be making this one again!
Very good very filling! I omitted the banana because I'm not a fan of the flavor in smoothies (and reduced the yogurt and buttermilk just slightly because of this) and added a little honey as sweetener instead. (I also used vanilla yogurt instead of raspberry because it is what I had. I'd like to try it with the raspberry but I thought the vanilla worked well.) I love the nutty flavor imparted by the almonds oats and flax; it goes so well with the blueberries! I would never have thought to add buttermilk to a smoothie but it gives it a wonderful zing! Thank you for sharing the recipe.
For my boys I left out the oats and flax - but it was very yummy! They really loved it and will be making it again!
Terrific recipe! Now I have a good use for the ripe bananas. I used strawberry yougurt and apple juice since that is what I had. It was very flavorful and crunchy. We had bran flax muffins with it for breakfast and it was a delightful change.
I didn't have flax meal so used flax seed; also used French vanilla yogurt as I didn't have raspberry on hand. I thought this was rather bland. Reading the ingredients it seemed there were too many competing flavors--almond banana grape raspberry blueberry--for any one to stand out.