Lepinja (Balkan Flatbread)

I had a Croatian coworker who would bake this anytime we had a celebration at work. I finally got her to share her recipe with me. I've had to tweak it quite a bit because some ingredients she doesn't measure and of those she does, she uses metrics.
Let me start with saying I've never tried this recipe, but being Croatian and growing up with this food, I can maybe offer an insight in why some people had issues with it. Lepinja is a traditional "bread" served with chevapcici, which is a minced sheep meat or beef meat (never pork) and it's origin is in Bosnia. Submitter has the ingredients right and has described the making process very well. However, you need to preheat your oven to as high as it will go prior to putting lepinja's in. Also, separate dough into flat rounds. You can make a ball and flatten it... Very hot oven will make the lepinja "split" and puff in the middle, making it easy to cut it open.
Let me start with saying I've never tried this recipe, but being Croatian and growing up with this food, I can maybe offer an insight in why some people had issues with it. Lepinja is a traditional "bread" served with chevapcici, which is a minced sheep meat or beef meat (never pork) and it's origin is in Bosnia. Submitter has the ingredients right and has described the making process very well. However, you need to preheat your oven to as high as it will go prior to putting lepinja's in. Also, separate dough into flat rounds. You can make a ball and flatten it... Very hot oven will make the lepinja "split" and puff in the middle, making it easy to cut it open.
We loved this. I used my bread machine & after second rising I punched it down & rolled it into a big rectangle, like you would for pizza dough. I let it rise about 45 minutes & baked as directed. When it cooled we were able to cut it into 4 inch squares & carefully split it apart. It makes great pita like pockets or sandwich thins. Today we are splitting the whole thing for a pizza crust. Thank you for the great idea. ~~=^..^=
I'm the submitter and I want to clarify the baked loaf is somewhere between a pita and a focaccia. It is fluffier than pita, but you should be able to open a pocket. My friend served it stuffed with spiced pork called cevapcici. She won't part with that recipe though.
I am Croatian, and this is peaty much same recipe my grandmother use to make, but like your frien she never mesured anything. Hope where you live there are Croatian food stores, because here in Canada they carry seasonigs for chevapi and recipe is on the back. It's for 2 1/3 lb of pork or beef, sometimes I mix both kinds together add 1egg, some 1/2 and 1/2 cream, 1/4 cup of Italian seasoned bread crumbs and mix it all together by hand by kneading it gently until it forms a not to firm ball. Let it reast for about 1h in a fridge, take it out and take a handfull of mixture and form littel sausage roll, continue till all mixture is used up, BBQ. If you can't get seasoning mix; buy fine garlic powder, sea salt and finely ground black pepper and mix it, aproximatly 1/3 of each. Use 1 oz of mix for as above. Good luck.
We have been out of work for a while, and I make this nearly every week - out back on the grill in summer (between 1 and 4 min per side, depending on how hot the grill is) and in the oven (broiling at 500+ nearly as briefly) in winter. I roll it a little flatter -1/4 inch and it makes the most amazing, magazine photo-worthy pizzas, wraps, pita sandwiches etc. and I look amazing instead of poor!
If it was supposed to split like a pita-I did something wrong... mine did not split- at all. BUT that wasn't what I was looking for anyhow. :D It was flat yet had some fluffiness. Much like a foccacia or naan yet COMPLETELY different. This was pretty darn good. Split the white flour with whole wheat flour. perfect.
I'm so glad I found your recipe - my Serbian husband loves it! The only question I have is how much you let the yeast further develop once you mix the milk/yeast with the water/sugar? I let the milk/yeast sit for 5 min until foamy, then mixed in the water/sugar and pretty quickly combined that with the dry ingredients. Do you let it sit a while before combining it all?
MMmmm, I am typing this with my mouthful of bread. Really delicious. Makes a nice chewy crust. I did find I needed more flour before the first rise to get the dough to clear the sides of the bowl. No biggie. This would be great with some herbs kneaded in or some kosher salt on top as well.
Added a bit of black pepper to the flour before mixing, then felt ballsy and topped half of the loaf with shredded sharp cheddar and onion powder. The dough misbehaved a bit as I went to bake it, but it turned out just fine. Ate it plain, and both halves were delicious in their own way. Will definitely be making this again.
I followed the recipe using 00 Italian Flour the first time and it came out superb. Crusty on outside and soft inside. Flavor was very good. The second time I used bread flour . The bread came out soft outside and fluffy inside, also good. But I preferred the 00 flour.
It didn’t rise as much as I thought it would after 2 hours and it had to add quite a bit of extra flour when kneading. I had a Serbian Friend try it and he said that it was good. Quite a lot of work goes in, but the end result was worth it.
Awesome recipe! I used bread flour in place of AP flour and it came out great. I did lightly brush the tops of the pita rounds with olive oil before baking. I might add a pinch more salt and maybe some savory herbs next time to punch up the flavor for my personal taste - but overall a really good recipe that I will definitely use over and over again. Thank you!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.