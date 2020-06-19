Lepinja (Balkan Flatbread)

I am Croatian, and this is peaty much same recipe my grandmother use to make, but like your frien she never mesured anything. Hope where you live there are Croatian food stores, because here in Canada they carry seasonigs for chevapi and recipe is on the back. It's for 2 1/3 lb of pork or beef, sometimes I mix both kinds together add 1egg, some 1/2 and 1/2 cream, 1/4 cup of Italian seasoned bread crumbs and mix it all together by hand by kneading it gently until it forms a not to firm ball. Let it reast for about 1h in a fridge, take it out and take a handfull of mixture and form littel sausage roll, continue till all mixture is used up, BBQ. If you can't get seasoning mix; buy fine garlic powder, sea salt and finely ground black pepper and mix it, aproximatly 1/3 of each. Use 1 oz of mix for as above. Good luck.