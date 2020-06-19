Lepinja (Balkan Flatbread)

I had a Croatian coworker who would bake this anytime we had a celebration at work. I finally got her to share her recipe with me. I've had to tweak it quite a bit because some ingredients she doesn't measure and of those she does, she uses metrics.

By BigShotsMom

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle the yeast over the warm milk in a small bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam. Stir the warm water and sugar into the yeast mixture.

  • Stir the flour and salt together in a separate bowl; add all but about 1/2 cup of the flour mixture to the yeast mixture; mix with your hands until a soft dough forms, adding the last of the flour mixture a little at a time until it clears the sides of the bowl. Cover the bowl with a light cloth and let the dough rise in a warm place (80 to 95 degrees F (27 to 35 degrees C)) until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate, or 'punch down,' the dough and turn out onto a work surface lightly dusted with flour; knead for about 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl, cover again with a light cloth, and allow the dough to again rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes more.

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Deflate the dough and turn turn out onto a work surface lightly dusted with flour; knead lightly. Place the dough onto the prepared baking sheet; shape into an oval about 1/2-inch thick. Set aside to rise a third time for about 30 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until nicely browned and hollow sounding when thumped, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 196.2mg. Full Nutrition
