Seafood Salad Supreme

Great salad!!! Made it for our quilting Christmas party. Doubled the receipe (works good) lined the plater with lettuce, garnished with parsley, lemons and limes (should have taken a picture; sorry I didn't, everyone commented on how appetizing it looked). Fabulous HIT. They LOVED it and so did our neighbors and friends. Most of the time people ask for the recipe, this time they came with their own paper and pen to write it down. After reading the reviews about the seasoning and mayo. I tried this and it seemed to work good. Stir fry your shrimp and crab(I used imitation crab) in butter and crushed garlic, then sprinkle Old Bay on the seafood mixture while it's warm. After the pasta has cooled, sprinkle with Old Bay and mix well.I prepared the dressing with equal amounts of sour cream and mayo, then added lemon juice, Old Bay, 4 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp vinegar and a couple of dashes of vinegar (total of 5 cups in all), but remember I doubled the recipe. The neighbors, the quilters, our friends loved your recipe. Thank you so very much for sharing. I will definately make this again; over and over. Both the men and ladies LOVED IT. p.s. I also added red pepper for color and some shredded cheddar. FABULOUS!!!! Thank you