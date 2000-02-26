Seafood Salad Supreme
This is great to splurge on for special occasions. It has earned me so many compliments! I know you will enjoy it too.
This recipe takes a bit of patience with all of the chopping involved, but the result is well worth it. I have never really liked the taste of seafood salad from the deli at the supermarket because it always tastes too fishy. I mixed everything together in the largest bowl I have and let it refridgerate overnight. The result was fantastic. I used this for a side dish for Easter dinner and the serving bowl was empty in minutes!! This will definitely be made again and again. Very tasty dish!!!Read More
I liked this dish and everyone did too. But I had to add lots of extra seasonings because it came out sorta bland. Next time I'll try a combo of mayo and miracle whip. The mayo alone didn't give it enough "UMPH", even though I added extra of that too.Read More
We really enjoyed this recipe! I cut the recipe in half & used 1/2 lb. frozen salad shrimp & 2 cans of lump crab meat (next time I will only use one can of crab & maybe increase the shrimp a bit). I rinsed the crab to remove the tinny, fishy taste canned seafood can have. Because my seafood was pre-cooked, I omitted the sauteing. I did not have any celery so I used a bit of celery salt. I added some frozen peas (thawed), additional old bay seasoning (quite a bit actually), ground black pepper, about 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese (in addition to the mozzarella), about 1/2 cup of sour cream & a bit of extra lemon juice. I chopped up my toasted almonds a bit (they were a really good touch...added just the right crunch & toasted nuttiness). Served it out on the patio, on a bed of lettuce leaves, garnished w/ a lemon wedge w/ club crackers & a pomegranitini (from this site). Yummm!
I made healthy adjustments, omitting the almonds and cheese, and substituting fat-free sour cream for 3/4 cup of the mayo (used low-fat mayo for the other 1/4 cup), and we still think it's the best cold seafood pasta salad I've made yet! I went quite heavy with the parsley and Old Bay, and the flavor was phenomenal! Much better the next day. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Nice taste, but too dry for us. I added a cup of sour cream and 2 Tbsp milk to the dressing and then it was perfect. Will make again for sure.
This is THE BEST!! It is so very easy to make and also easy to subsitute ingredients. It has become the most requested "covered dish" and recipe that I have made!!!
Great salad. I did add some eggs and olives. Added some sour cream cause it was getting a little dry. Do add extra old bay if you want a little more kick
Great salad!!! Made it for our quilting Christmas party. Doubled the receipe (works good) lined the plater with lettuce, garnished with parsley, lemons and limes (should have taken a picture; sorry I didn't, everyone commented on how appetizing it looked). Fabulous HIT. They LOVED it and so did our neighbors and friends. Most of the time people ask for the recipe, this time they came with their own paper and pen to write it down. After reading the reviews about the seasoning and mayo. I tried this and it seemed to work good. Stir fry your shrimp and crab(I used imitation crab) in butter and crushed garlic, then sprinkle Old Bay on the seafood mixture while it's warm. After the pasta has cooled, sprinkle with Old Bay and mix well.I prepared the dressing with equal amounts of sour cream and mayo, then added lemon juice, Old Bay, 4 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp vinegar and a couple of dashes of vinegar (total of 5 cups in all), but remember I doubled the recipe. The neighbors, the quilters, our friends loved your recipe. Thank you so very much for sharing. I will definately make this again; over and over. Both the men and ladies LOVED IT. p.s. I also added red pepper for color and some shredded cheddar. FABULOUS!!!! Thank you
Great recipe!!! I've made this recipe many, many times and it is now a family fave. I add a little more lemon juice and seasonings, and in order to cut costs I sometimes add a little less seafood. Sometimes I change up the veggies I add too, depending on what I have on hand or what I forgot to buy. All in all this is a fabulous recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Very recipe. I made it exactly except I only had a handful of almonds. I actually think next time I'd omit them comletely because I don't think they add anything to the dish. Other than that, it was perfect.
Not sure I should rate this since I was lacking many of the ingredients...but I was inspired by this and it was AWESOME!!! I was low on mayo - so used 1/2 Light mayo and 1/2 Miracle whip, canned crab meat - which I sauteed in butter and garlic. I also had fully cooked shrimp in cilantro/lime sauce. Used some Beau Monde Seasoning with the Old Bay..I cooked more then 8oz pasta - just used what was left in box! No green onion (but wld be great with it), no celery - added red and green peppers! It was sooo yummy! Thanks for the base!!
This was really good!! I used canned crab and shrimp (it works better with my budget), I omitted the celery but added some celery salt. I also didn't do the almonds...it sounded kinda leary to me. I increased the Old Bay, used 1/2 c. (each) sour cream, mayo & miracle whip. This was soooo yummy!! My husband said it was one of the best seafod salads he's eaten!! I'll defintely make this again!!
I love this recipe! Everytime I make this I have an empty bowl before it's time to go. I tend to add a little Louisianna Shrimp Boil instead of Old Bay to give more of a cajun kick, this dish is always a hit!
Fabulous!! Took to a pot luck full of pasta salad, came back with an empty dish and recipe requests. Will make many more times!
This is killer!!! I did not have fresh crab so used canned, did have fresh shrimp (21's)and did not cut them up. The big chunks were perfect. I felt that it was a little bland so added crushed red peppers...oh about a teaspoon and some salt. Great salad.
This is absolutely nice. We would love to use that recipe in our restaurant. Well done.
I used this recipe as a base for an alternative shrimp pasta salad (I didn't have all the ingredients for my usual critically acclaimed :) salad, so was looking for a different recipe). I omitted the crab, mozzarella and almonds, didn't have Old Bay (subbed paprika, garlic and onion powders, celery seed, salt, pepper), and added 1 chopped cucumber. For the dressing, subbed more than half the mayonnaise with lowfat plain yogurt. Very very good. Although I do want to try with Old Bay sometime :) Thank you for the recipe!
We like spice, so I sauted the shrimp in a diced serrano pepper as well as some chili powder. Overall, it was a good dish, but I still felt like it was missing something. I added some sour cream like other reviewiers suggested. I think it needed both more salt and more sweet. For that reason, the Miracle Whip suggestions make sense.
I used that "fake" crabmeat and good local shrimp. It was pretty good, but next time will use real crabmeat if I can afford it or just shrimp alone. That fake crabmeat is awful.
Super pasta salad! I didn't add the almonds...didn't have any. Used half miracle whip, and half sour cream. I also tasted before serving, and thought it needed waaaay more old bay. Please try it...you'll like it!
Made this with only shrimp and it still tasted devine!
Very good! My family is weary of onions so I used a sweet vidalia and sauted it so they didn't stand out when mixed into the salad. I did not have celery and used celery salt. I also used half the amount of noodles and added a couple tablespoons of sour cream YUM!
I must say that I tried this recipe last night and it turned out great. I only strayed away from the recipe slightly. When I cooked my shrimp I added garlic to the butter first. I also seasoned my salad with allspice. I forgot to put the lemon juice in it, but it still turned out delicious. I am not big on measuring as I cook so I am not sure how much green onions, red bell peppers or celery made it in but it did turned out great. My son loved it and said it was really good so I know it was good because he is not a salad eater. ****Update****I took this salad with me on a bus trip and my husband who is very picky loved it. He tried to eat it all. This is definitely a keeper.
Excellent. I omitted the almonds, parsley and cheese because I didn't have any on hand but it still came out delicious. I add a cup of miracle whip to the recipe.
This recipe was very good, I have made my own version in the past, but this one is much better. I also rinsed my crab first, it makes a big difference, I will add more parsley next time, also you do need more mayo than recipe calls for, so your salad will not be dry. also omit the butter, just steam your shrimp the cool.
absolutley loved this recipe.added a little mircle whip and extra old bay seasoning but other than that it was perfect...will definatly make again
This was the best seafood salad I ever had. I get great reviews on this recipe. Everyone loves it. I added some mircle whip, relish, and a little bit more old-bay to give it more kick. I love this salad
This recipe was excellent! A real crowd pleaser. My husband made it for a dinner for our parents and everyone loved it. The only things he changed were that he did not use any crab or pasta and he doubled the old bay because of other users comments. He ate the leftovers tonight and now there is nothing left. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a delicious basic recipe, however I thought it a bit bland. This was a main dish at aladies luncheon and 8 ounces of pasta doesn't nearly serve eight.I'm so glad I had made other salads. For the crunch factor I doubled the diced celery, increased the Old Bay by 3 times and increased the dressing, using 1/2 cup lite sour cream, 1/2 cup lite mayo and 1/2 cup miracle whip. I left out the cheese. I feel it only adds extra fat with no flavor.I think a little diced hard boiled egg would have added a nice flavor, as well.Yummy. Thanks for sharing, Michelle.
Pretty standard seafood salad. Should have added much more Old Bay seasoning to it.
This seafood salad is absolutely delicious! Using freshly squeezed lemon juice gave it a light,refreshing quality. It was a huge hit among the seafood fans in my family. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was very good. I added extra Hellman's as the amount the recipe called for wasn't enough. I did have a few people comment they would have enjoyed it more without the almonds, but it was still tasty.
My guests (as I) absolutely LOVED this dish!!! I used salad shrimp, canned crab, and rotini pasta. I only added a very small amount of cheese (I forgot)....all in all it was still GREAT! I'll add this to my favorites. I also went with other's recommendations and added more Old Bay (while cooking the crab and shrimp together with butter and garlic), and added the powdered Ranch packette. Scrumptious!
very good!! I'll make this alot!
This was soooo good. I used 1lb. regular sized raw shrimp, sauteed them and then cut into pieces. I also used 1/2lb. fresh backfin crabmeat. We love Old Bay so I added extra. My husband's friends all ate it and said it was award winning. I will definitely make this again.
I love this! I added more Old Bay Seasoning and used white onions, otherwise used the same recipe. This will be a favorite. My son ate just about all of it in 2 seatings.
After tasting this salad, I knew this would go over like a lead balloon as it was rather tasteless and dry. No better than a 3*. Mixed up a concoction of sour cream, more lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and fresh dill, and also added Creole Seasoning Blend from this site. These substantial changes made it enjoyable to eat. I would search for an alternative recipe when wanting to make another seafood salad.
This is a pretty tasty salad. I used 16 oz of seashell pasta - 8 oz just didn't seem like enough. Only other thing I increased was the dressing a bit and just by eye. I used 2 lbs of cooked salad shrimp because I hate canned seafood of any kind (except for tuna) and wasn't in the mood to spend $28.00/lb for lump crabmeat (for company I would splurge). Other than that used the called for measurements. Just beware of the Old Bay seasoning - I find it very salty so I added slowly and didn't even use salt while cooking my pasta. Really enjoyed this and first day it's not dry even with the added pasta. Might absorb the dressing by tomorrow but it's such an easy problem to fix...not sure why that complaint is even an issue. I will make this again.
this is a great recipe. I used more crab than shrimp and it was still nice. Next time I will use more Old Bay. Also, I liked to garnish with parsley and Old Bay
Had this for my wife's birthday. Every one loved it
Excellent seafood salad. This certainly gets added to my keeper recipes. I did end up adding a bit more Old Bay, otherwise followed the recipe. It's delicious as is or it's a great start to being creative. Can't go wrong.
I omitted the butter by using defrosted frozen shrimp that I cut into smaller pieces & also drained canned crabmeat. I also omitted the cheese.
I made this salad one year for my mom's birthday. I kept half of the results for myself and ended up going over to my mom's and eating on her half! This salad was delicious!
next time Im going to add pkg ranch and green olives
UMMM! So very yummy, even leftovers the next day. I used 1 tsp of seasoning + a little extra. Next time I might add black olives or hard boiled eggs. Fed 8 perfectly! And I couldn't find fresh crab so I used 2 cans of crab.
I served this dish with our Christmas dinner. My husband would like for me to make it a couple times a month. The only thing that he suggests is to leave out the pasta and the almonds.
I really hate it when people rate a recipe that they didn't make per specifications, but I have to admit, I omitted and substituted and tweeked this recipe. However, I stuck with the bones of it; such as using white onion instead of green, used way more mayo (I think that was due to the amount of seafood I used), used celery but not bell pepper (didn't have it), forgot the lemon juice (duh!),and left out the cheese. I'm just not a huge shredded-cheese-in-a-pasta-salad type gal. I used more Old Bay and Parsely, too, probably due to the large amount I made. Unintentionally, of course. So I'll be eating it for days. Thank God it's a 5 star!!
AWESOME RECIPE! I used imitation crab meat and followed the recipe exactly. It is the best seafood salad I have ever tasted! Thanks so much for sharing!
This was an excellent salad and a great idea for summer picnics. Thanx!
I've used this recipe at several parties. A great hit everytime! Everyone asks for the recipe so I've passed it on. Absolutely Delicious! Two thumbs up!
Not a mayo fan personally but my boyfriend and his parents loved it !
So good, will use dressing for tuna salad
So delicous. This was too good, I tweaked it to fit me but I enjoyed every bit of it. I took the rest to work and they tore it up!!!!
I found this recipe just before Memorial Day and by the description and comments, decided to give it a try. It was a very big hit. It was requested for a party for my Aunt's 50th birthday this past weekend. She had not experienced it the first time on Memorial Day, but after her birthday, she has already requested that i make it again for her when she drives from PA to NY for the Jazz Festival at the end of the month. That is three times within one month and twice specifically requested. Great recipe.
This was good, I did make a few changes though. I used a three cheese blend, omitted the almonds!and it came out wonderful. I will definitely make this again.
Serve it for the fourth as a side dish, my mistake was not making more
I used tri color pasta. I added 1 can of crab meat and 1 package of krab imitation crab. I large can of tuna and a small can of black olives. I used one envelope of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning Mix. Plus the shrimp. No almonds though, and no cheese.
Pretty good! I also added parmesan. Accidentally forgot the almond!
Yummo! My hubby is a fan of a bought Seafood Salad andI thought I was going to struggle to compete but this recipe won him over first bite! Love the almonds in it but recommend using pre-peeled prawns from the fish shop to save time. Kepps beautifully overnight for lunch next day (as long as you hide it from hubby in the back of the fridge)! Looking forward to taking this to my next bbq!
