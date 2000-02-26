Seafood Salad Supreme

This is great to splurge on for special occasions. It has earned me so many compliments! I know you will enjoy it too.

Recipe by fuzziepuppy

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat and saute shrimp until pink. Add crabmeat and cook one more minute or until heated through. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Transfer the shrimp and crabmeat to a large mixing bowl and let cool to room temperature. Stir in pasta, celery, bell pepper and green onion. Add mozzarella cheese, slivered toasted almonds, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Season with parsley, and old bay seasoning. Toss to mix thoroughly.

  • Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

502 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 152.7mg; sodium 619.4mg. Full Nutrition
