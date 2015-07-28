The Perfect Sunday Brunch Spinach Salad
My coworker Lori makes this salad whenever she is in charge of Friday breakfast and we all absolutely love it...and it's so easy. Absolutely no cooking required, so it's great during the warm summer months.
Made this for a brunch and everyone ooh and ahh loved it. I sub poppy seeds dressing with Traders Joe Raspberry Vinaigrette. Next time I may try mixing the spinach with the dressing first, then top with the beautiful fruits so it looks better. I doubled the recipe and it was truly a breeze to put it together. The pine nuts is a great companion to this recipe so don't omit it.
This was wonderful served with zucchini fritatta and mimosas. I will be making this again and again.
TASTY
Delicious! It makes a TON, however! I cut the recipe in half for our 9 adult Thanksgiving dinner and there was still a little left over. Also - cut down a bit on the dressing. I think if using the amount listed it will be really too much. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I needed something to serve for a potluck brunch at work. It was a great balance to many of the carb loaded options folks brought. I substituted blanched slivered almonds for the pine nuts. It was easy to prep, and the leftovers easily lasted until the next day. And I got compliments on the salad!!!
This is so good I could eat it for dessert!!!!
Wonderful! I took this to a brunch buffet and hoped to offer something unique! Excellent reviews and many requests for the recipe!!! Bravo!
Always a hit.
I made this Perfect Sunday Spinach Salad. Everyone enjoyed the salad'
Simple & Delicious I substituted the pine nuts for glazed slivered almonds...yummy!
Fantastic! Company loved this as well. Quick and Easy recipe. Best if eaten immediately after adding dressing or salad gets wilted and soggy
Awesome!!!!
Super simple recipe that takes only a few minutes to prep and serve. I toasted the pine nuts and added fresh mandarin orange slices. Other than those changes, this recipe is pretty good. I think next time I will add some gorgonzola cheese for a little bit of savory and skip the banana.
This was so easy and so yummy! Added to a brunch on Christmas Eve - no fuss with everything else going on - and all the women loved it!
This was really great. I'm allergic to nuts, so I skipped the pine nuts. I used Ken's light poppy seed dressing. I cut the recipe in half, since it was only 3 of us. I might add some mixed greens to the salad, with the spinach next time I make it.
It was perfect for brunch with the girls
Easy but DELICIOUS!
Very good in the spring and summer time.
I made this recipe exactly as is. I did cut it in half because I had 6 people at the brunch. Half was perfect for 6 people. Everyone loved it.
A great brunch salad to serve with egg dishes!
I liked it a lot, but I think there was too much dressing and the dressing was too vinegary for this salad. Next time I'll use sweeter dressing and substitute half of the spinach with romaine salad. As it is, I give it 4 stars.
I was skeptical, especially about the banana, but it was really good!
