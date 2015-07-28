The Perfect Sunday Brunch Spinach Salad

25 Ratings
My coworker Lori makes this salad whenever she is in charge of Friday breakfast and we all absolutely love it...and it's so easy. Absolutely no cooking required, so it's great during the warm summer months.

By Chez Christine

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place spinach in a large bowl. Arrange bananas, strawberries, mandarin oranges, cranberries, and pine nuts on top. Toss with poppy seed dressing before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 271.2mg. Full Nutrition
