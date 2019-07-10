Wall's T-Bone Steak Marinade

This was one of my grandfather's favorite recipes. It's so simple, the family loves it, and it's a wonderful recipe for a great barbeque meal!

Recipe by LEANAD

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 3/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the vegetable oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, and pepper together in a bowl until combined.

  • To use the marinade, place the meat in the bag, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours. Discard the marinade after it has been used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 27.8g; sodium 1525.3mg. Full Nutrition
