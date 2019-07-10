Wall's T-Bone Steak Marinade

Tried it this evening on a T-Bone. We buy a half of a beef every year and split with the kids. Problem with doing that is if you get a chewy side you have it for a long time. This side of beef of mine is tasty but a little less than tender so tried the marinade. It was excellent and wouldn't be afraid to use it on a more tender piece of meat. Flavor is that good and not any single ingredient jumps out. I only made one steak so cut the recipe in half. Could have reduced it more for my small portion but it was very tasty and will use again. I appreciate some of the creative one item substitutes, Well, I am guilty. Had to sub lime juice for the lemon. Out of one of those plastic squeeze bottles no less. Grampas Rule!