Wall's T-Bone Steak Marinade
This was one of my grandfather's favorite recipes. It's so simple, the family loves it, and it's a wonderful recipe for a great barbeque meal!
Very nice steak marinade, but the name implied using it for T-bones and there was no way I was going to do that looking at the ingredients. T-bones don't really need to be tenderized, marinades are optional and a matter of taste as they're a better cut of meat. This is more a of a sirloin marinade or even a london broil marinade. I used a 1.5 pound sirloin. I cut the marinade down to 4 servings. I used olive oil vs. veg. oil (used 1/4 cup), low sodium soy sauce a bit less than 1/4 cup, cut the lemon juice down to 2 Tbsp. and while I was hesitant about the "yellow" mustard I tried it. I poked the steak a few times with a fork, put that along with the rest of the ingredients into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. The steak came out moist, juicy, and had a really nice flavor - the mustard didn't over power anything. Overall, very good.Read More
I made this for my boyfriend's birthday, and he loved it! I didn't have a grill, so I had to broil it, but it still turned out juicy and full of flavor. We used the leftover juices as gravy for some baby red potatoes, and it was delicious. I also used this same marinade in a roast I made in the slow cooker, and it turned out really well. Thanks for this great recipe!
Changed the oil to olive oil and changed the yield to 3 servings. The three of us whole-heartedly approve of Wall's T-Bone Steak Marinade! It was awesome!
This works for any steak, we halved the quantities because there are only 4 of us, apart from that I used Dijon mustard just because that's what I had and it worked great. Thank you for sharing this with us.
I rarely marinate t-bones, but this was perfect! The who;e family really enjoyed, thank you!
Tried it this evening on a T-Bone. We buy a half of a beef every year and split with the kids. Problem with doing that is if you get a chewy side you have it for a long time. This side of beef of mine is tasty but a little less than tender so tried the marinade. It was excellent and wouldn't be afraid to use it on a more tender piece of meat. Flavor is that good and not any single ingredient jumps out. I only made one steak so cut the recipe in half. Could have reduced it more for my small portion but it was very tasty and will use again. I appreciate some of the creative one item substitutes, Well, I am guilty. Had to sub lime juice for the lemon. Out of one of those plastic squeeze bottles no less. Grampas Rule!
Marinade gave our t-bone steaks so much flavor, we did not need any steak sauce. I kept steaks in marinade for 5 hours.
We had this recipe and really enjoyed it.
Thank you it looks like a simple and doable marinade and the tips on doing it in a bag is also very useful. I'll try this very soon.
my mother-in-law thought I was nuts to put a marinade like this on a better quality steak (striploin)...but..it was absolutely amazing!! only change I made was I added 2tbsp of A1 to recipe then sealed steaks in bag with marinade(took air out) and froze till I was ready to grill, cooked 6 min a side ..UNBELIEVABLY flavorful all by themselves
Dude, Where have I been. best marinate I have ever used. Made the T Bones taste just like one of the local Steak House's. Thank you and I will use it every time I cook Steak or Pork Chops
Very good. One of the better marinades I've tried. I made the recipe as-is and the whole family really enjoyed it. I left it marinade for 4 hours before grilling.
So easy, so delicious!!! I wasn't sure about this as other reviews said you didn't need to marinate T-Bones, but I am so glad I did. We took to a Bring Your Own Meat BBQ and we we super pleased with the flavor, and tenderness. This one is going into my Recipe Box!
I made this and my family raved! Good just as is
This was a great combination of flavors! I halved the recipe and used this on 2 large T-Bone steaks, we let them sit in marinade for 2 hours and grilled them and really enjoyed this meal!
This is Oh So GOOD!! I let it set overnight. I added teriyaki marinade sauce. Pan fried/ seared it for 3 min each side & put in 450 oven for 7 mins. I served it with baked potatoes & sautéed cremini mushrooms and boiled lobster tails. WOW!!
Made the steak taste great and only took a few minutes to put the marinade together. Will definitely use again and again.
This is a terrific marinade. I have just prepared it 2 hrs ago and I am ready to GO-GO, with it. It's so simple and practical that I know it's going to WORK OUT GREAT! Well, I've just returned to finish my review......THIS IS SUPER-SUPER FANTASTIC.....You have got to try this next time you prep T-Bone. The most delightful T-Bone we've had in a very long time....I'm going to try it on other cuts, I know I can't go wrong.... KUDOS LEANAD!
This is the best marinade. Love it!
My wife and I love it on the cheaper cuts of beef and have made this many times.
Great recipe, amateur cook here and very easy to do, added honey mustard instead of yellow mustard and was just great.
I was rushing to find a marinade for our Father's Day t-bones that wouldn't have to sit for hours to work its magic. Also, I needed to have all the ingredients on hand. This was the one! Our foodie family LOVED it! It's definitely a keeper.
My dad is "the griller" in our family--he likes grilling steaks without marinading and he was very hesitant when I mentioned this recipe; however, when I whipped up this recipe (I didn't have any lemon juice--so I omitted that and added honey mustard) and marinaded the steaks for six hours, they smelled so delicious before going on the grill and were SPECTACULAR after we took them off the grill and ate them (without any steak sauce) with some fresh green beans and steak fries. It was such a hit!
needs a full 8 hours to marinate well
BEST MARINADE EVER!!! I used this for my family. Used T-bones and Porterhouse Steaks. They were so tender and well flavored. I will be using this on a regular basis. My 2 year old loved it!
I am terrible at making steaks, they are more like shoe leather. haha. but these were so juicy so good, thank you my husband actually ate 2, something he never does with my steaks.
I made the marinade recipe as it was listed. It added some flavor to my t-bone steaks, and it was generally well received.
Our steaks were very tender with this delicious marinade. We did run our of time to grill though and didn't grill the steaks until 2 days later. so, it had lots of time to marinade. LOL
Making again. .always so easy so prepare
BEst marinade ever! I've used it for every steak since. My entire family enjoyed it as well .
I used 1/2 c oil, 1/2 c lemon juice, 1/3 c lite soy, 2 T yellow mustard and 3 cloves of crushed garlic with 1 1/2 lbs of sirloin WE LOVED IT!!!!!!
Delicious! Used some cheap sirloin steaks and marinated them overnight. Came out tender and so flavorful. My kids asked for seconds!
I forgot the lemon juice, but it was still incredible. I used sirloin and grilled them up tonight. Got a double thumbs up from hubby. I will be making this again!
This was incredible! I made this recipe exactly as the instructions specified. These were the best T-bones we have had. It is now my favorite steak marinade. Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
This was WONDERFUL! I am not really a steak eater but I ate the WHOLE T-bone! My husband ate a huge one, too, and really like the flavor. He said he didn't use much steak sauce at all. I told him that was a comment I saw often in the reviews. : ) We have found a keeper. I can't wait to have family over to make it for them! Thank you for the recipe.
This is now our go to recipe when grilling steaks. I do add more mustard and substitute 1/2 of the soy sauce for red wine vinegar. I also sometimes add onions and jalapeno peppers, depending on what cut of steak we are using. We always get rave reviews from friends and family. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us!
Good marinade. Did not overpower the steak flavor, but added a nice hint of flavor while tenderizing the meat.
Sooo good...it made the meat so tender and my hubby loved it ????
Every time I use this marinade no matter the cut everyone loves the steak. The only difference is that I use horseradish Dijon mustard. Putting it in a bag saves having to turn it over. After the 2 or more hours in the fridge I save the marinade and pour it in a cooking bag or wrapped foil with the vegetables and throw them on the barbecue anywhere from a 1/2 hour to 10 minutes before the steak depending on the type of vegetable.
Change ingredients around a bit but it was awesome. I only did one t-bone stake so I had to use smaller amounts also.
Delicious, and the meat was very tender!
DELICIOUS!!!! You MUST try this!! That's all I have to say!!
We received super thin t-bones from one of our Instacart shoppers. i was unsure of what to do with them and found this recipe. We added crushed red pepper and swapped the oil for olive oil. Marinated for 2 hours and bam amazing steak. The flavor was so good my husband didn't use A1. Try folks! The mustard adds a nice tang. Don't fear the mustard.
Awesome!!!! I grilled 4 T-bones... 2 with the marinate and 2 without it...... the difference was very noticeable because they just left me a little piece ??
Awesome marinade
Followed exact recipe
Husband loved the taste, did not marinate as long as it said but next time we will.
i tried this marinade for a big barbecue one day and it turned out great!! everyone loved it i did change the oil to extra virgin olive oil and added a tad more garlic i can say that i will always use this marinade for grilling it really made the steak tender and juicy!
The Best beef steak marinade,and i have tried many.
Yep. It's good.
It's easy and fast to make this marinade. The taste is great. I enjoyed it so much. I loved it.
Omg, I just tried this recipe, the steak is so tender and juicy. I can't wait to Hubby come home to taste it.
This marinade is delicious. It enhances the delicious flavor of the steak. My son-in-law who is a chef grilled the t-bones after I marinated the steaks for three hours. He said it was excellent and we are going to try the barbecue ribs suggestion soon.
This recipe was soooo good! I made it last week and now 6 days later, I'm making it again. Definitely a keeper.
We love this. We have made this for a few years on a few things steaks, pork chops easy to do and taste great. :)
First time I used this recipe. Used it for T bones and Strip steaks. FANTASTIC
My go to marinade for all my steaks.
