Easy Potato Pancakes

Shred the potatoes extra fine. After the potatoes are shredded you dry them with a kitchen towel by putting them inside and twisting the towel. This will get rid of the excess water in them. Beat the eggs until they are frothy then add the potatoes that have been dried to the eggs mixing them well. .Then add 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise to the recipe (this is the secret my Mutter taught me). Skip the flour as you don't need it with this recipe. If the recipe seems to watery skim the excess water off the top with a paper towel. I don't add salt to the recipe instead I salt them as they fry. I also add a bit of paprika to the mix. If you're using this as a side dish then top with sour cream. As a desert don't add the onions and then top with applesauce (although I can remember eating the pancakes with applesauce along with pork dishes). wunderbare