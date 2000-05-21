Easy Potato Pancakes
My family loves these as a side dish or for Sunday brunch. Delicious topped with sour cream and green onions or applesauce.
This was a super simple recipe and a definite keeper. The only change I made was to add a little garlic powder. I used my food processor to shred the potatoes and onion. I doubled the batch and made the pancakes small...ended up with about 40 pancakes which was perfect for the party I took them to.Read More
never doing then again no one in my family like themRead More
This was a super simple recipe and a definite keeper. The only change I made was to add a little garlic powder. I used my food processor to shred the potatoes and onion. I doubled the batch and made the pancakes small...ended up with about 40 pancakes which was perfect for the party I took them to.
This is the closest recipe on this site for authentic German Latke's like my mom makes. Sometimes we use breadcrumbs instead of flour or leave out the egg and flour altogether (they still hold together nicely from the starch in the potato). We sometimes will add spices (my mom likes chili powder or thyme while I prefer oregano, basil and parmesan cheese.) My latest, delicious addition was some shredded, leftover zucchini I had from making zucchini bread.
Very tasty and extremly easy to make. instead of chopping onion I grated it with the potato. No biting into large obnoxious chunks of onion that way ;-)
These were excellent! I halved the recipe (since there are just two of us) and didn't add onions because I was too lazy to chop or grate them. For onion flavor, I added onion powder. Also, I grated the potatoes into a bowl of cold water to prevent discoloration then wrung them out in a dishtowel to remove moisture. They held together very well and were great served with sausage, biscuits, eggs & gravy. What a yummy breakfast!
Yum yum, I've been making these for years without flour. Making one large cake is easier, just pour it all in the frying pan. I use a bit more oil to aid the bottom to crisp. Cooking covered 15 to 20 minutes each side over medium heat also insures the potato in the middle is done. Upon flipping I add another tablespoon or two of oil to cook the other side crisp. It's manageable to flip if cut in quarters by using a firm spatula. My family does not like these unless they are crispy, crisping really ups the flavor and adds texture. Definately serve with a dollop of sour cream, I like the green onion garnish idea as well.
We have always used leftover mashed potatoes for potato pancakes. This recipe is very much like ours. I have put corn in them.
At the restaurant where I work we put a poached egg on top of one of these with a cheese sauce on top! We do some with a slice of tomato too, very yummy!
Altho the mixture needed to be seasoned, they were delicious. I also used my food processor which was a huge time saver. My potato ricer served as a great tool to squeeze out the excess water. Served them with applesauce and sour cream. Thanks Judy!
Not bad, needs more seasonings. Next time we will have to shred the onions and used 3 different types of onions. Been dreaming about making a filet mignon napolean with them.
These are so easy, and delicious.
Thanks for posting this recipe, my family has been making these for years and we still love them. Note for "Cherry" the recipe needs the egg and flour to bind it together. Sqeeze some of the water out of the potatoes before adding anything to them, them add the rest. After you place the potatoe pancake in the frying pan gently press it down with a fork like a hamburger pattie to cook through. Hope this helps, it's a great recipe and don't be afraid to add cheese, bacon bits, etc. It's definately great just as it is. Thanks again
Great for those leftover mashed potatoes the next morning. Just like mom used to make.
FINALLY! A true and authentic recipe of German potato pancakes! You have to shred the potatoes so that they turn into a thick liquid "dough"....I'd only use one egg and instead of flour, use some oats (they help to absorb the liquid and for crispier pancakes). Add a little nutmeg! Traditionally served with apple sauce! You find them around Christmas time at every Christmas market!!
Shred the potatoes extra fine. After the potatoes are shredded you dry them with a kitchen towel by putting them inside and twisting the towel. This will get rid of the excess water in them. Beat the eggs until they are frothy then add the potatoes that have been dried to the eggs mixing them well. .Then add 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise to the recipe (this is the secret my Mutter taught me). Skip the flour as you don't need it with this recipe. If the recipe seems to watery skim the excess water off the top with a paper towel. I don't add salt to the recipe instead I salt them as they fry. I also add a bit of paprika to the mix. If you're using this as a side dish then top with sour cream. As a desert don't add the onions and then top with applesauce (although I can remember eating the pancakes with applesauce along with pork dishes). wunderbare
Almost like my german grandmother used to make. She used to grind the potato and onion using an old hand crank grinder. A food processor makes this task so much easier. We sometimes add green onion and finely diced ham to the mix. So good!
Simple, easy, delicious. Good as is, great recipe to vary according to taste.
I halved it because I was only cooking for two. It came out really well. I added some chopped green pepper, because my boyfriend likes them a lot.
My grandma has made them for thirty years with almost the identical recipe. YUM!
I've made these pancakes for 37 years. My Polish husband loved them. I never measured anything I put in. I use the least amount of flour possible to help bind them. I, personally, never liked tasting the flour. This has always been a favorite Saturday or Sunday breakfast.
i love itttttttttttttttttttttt
This was a great recipe! I served these as a side dish with quiche for dinner. The outside of the pancakes came out nice and crispy, and the insides were slightly softer. Try this recipe!
These were too much like hash browns to be potato pancakes in my opinion.
I made these tonight! Very easy to make, I thought I doubled the batch but had to add another two eggs and they cooked up just beautiful and actually stayed together! I used my food processor to shred the potatos and onions then I squeezed it all out by hand (really need to invest in some cheesecloth!) For a husband who is not too fond of potato pancakes, he said these were the best he has had!! Thank you for an awesome recipe! This is a definate keeper! :)
Delicious. This was my first attempt at making potato pancakes and they turned out great. Next time I won't use as much oil and see how they turn out.
I used instant mashed potatoes and just used the suggested serving per person of instant, instead of the number of actual potatoes called for in the recipe. Worked like a charm.
They were really flavorless and the shredded outside bits kinda felt funny going down. I tried adding garlic powder to the last few and that helped. They were also really heavy compared to the ones im used to. Probably wont make them again.
Delicious! We added some garlic salt and creole seasoning for some spice and it was so good. My husband loved them. I put the oil in the pan to fry them, but the first few pancakes used most of the oil and by the end the pan was only lightly greased and they still turned out great: Moral of the story, No need to fry them in oil, Pam would work just fine!
First time I have made potato pancakes. They came out pretty well!
I gave this one 5 stars but i put my own touch of ingreds in it. I used sweet potatoe and green onions and added my own spices like cayenne, bragg spices and my dad and i really enjoyed them. Thanks for the recipe
Very tasty,I topped with Cheddar cheese.
OMG, best potato pancakes I have had since I was a child. Excellent with the venison gravy from the roast on them, will be making again!!!
too doughy and bland......
My whole family loved these! I used left over mashed potatoes and added a little garlic powder and a little shreded chedar cheese. A very easy side dish!
Beautiful appearance! Squeezing out all the water is definitely a reason to keep in shape, use those free weights! Good flavor but I added more onion than the recipe states. Absolutely need to have the oil really hot! As has been mentioned previously, make small pancakes, flatten them with the spatula. The recipe calls for just a few ingredients, and that contributes to the down-home appeal of these latkes.
Instead of shredded potatoes try with finely grated. That would be polish way. Very yummy! I eat it with sour cream or strawberry jam, but I heard that pople eat it with just sugar too. http://www.bestpolishrecipes.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=51&Itemid=72
OMG this recipe is so delicious! I made it last week and my husband loved it! He even to go 3 pancakes to work. When I mixed all the ingredients together I also added 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper to season the potato pancake. I made mine how I would usually make pancakes, I sprayed a little oil on the skillet on medium high heat. Then I added a spoon full of potato pancakes. It came out crunchy and very tasty. Definitely my choice of breakfast. Will make more soon. Thanks for the recipe....
Made these with Cheesy Garlic Chicken from this site. My son ate 4 potato pancakes and1/2 of a piece of chicken. He absolutely loves them! Thanks for a great recipe. Follow the recipe as written, you can't go wrong!
We all enjoyed these! The kids with ketchup and my husband and I with a chili powdered sour cream dip!
This is really excellent... I've used the "Simply Potatoes" by Northern Star. They do the grating for you. Great flavor and simplicity. Thanks for a really super recipe.
Just now tried them first time. Absolutely excellent. Just single layer and thinly spread out in the pan (they don't break apart when turning) makes them very light and very digestible for a sustaining breakfast. A real discovery. Thanks
These were pretty good. We had them topped with sour cream and green onions. Next time I will definitely add more seasoning; they were a little bland for my taste.
My Polish boyfriend told his mother she should come over to our place for dinner and I'd make potato pancakes. Not only had I never cooked for his mother before - I'd never even had a potato pancake before! I found this recipe and it seemed easy enough. I conned him into buying me a food processor for the potatoes. Not having the food processor would have made a very easy, simple recipe into a very long, tedious one. This turned out great! I used sweet onions, so they added a nice flavor. His mother compared them to a local Polish restaurant's pancakes. She said they were as good, if not better. It could have just been lip service, but everyone went back for seconds (and thirds!) so I'm pretty sure they were impressed! Thanks!
Great easy recipe. Kid and wife approved. Followed exactly and it came out perfect. Just add applesauce and it's good to go.
a very easy and delicious recipe!
Good potato pancake recipe. Reminiscent of my mom's recipe handed down by her mother from Germany. Just need to get the ratio of potato to egg right, otherwise they end up like hash browns. Don't forget to make apple sauce for them. Found a great recipe for the sauce on here called, "Delicious Apple Sauce".
this authentic ukrainian dish is really good and easy to make.onoio definetely needs shredding.i added a lot of pepper
I used a food processor too and ground up everything. I did add a touch of garlic for just a touch of flavor. These were good fried in canola oil for a lot less fat and I also soaked the potato in some water for a little less starch.
Hi, I am German and the correct way with the onion is to be shredded together with the potatoes. The flavor of the onion blends better this way. As a child I used plain sugar as topping and still love it this way today. Normally applesauce is used but also delicious topping them with smoked salmon.
I enjoyed these but not equal to the amount of work. Not sure why, but the cooking didn't seem right. Too much oil? Too much time? edges burnt yet middle damp (at least when my husband made big ones)
Loved these! Tasted like the ones I grew up with. I had to double the recipe to feed our family. I cheated and used pre-shredded rehydrated potatoes because it was easier, but I followed the measurements for it all and they were great. Thanks- my kiddos loved them!
A very good recipe. I like to grate the onion alternating with the potatoes and squeeze out any excess moisture to help them brown evenly.
These are by far the best that I have ever tried, and I have tried my fair share of Potato Pancakes!
I thought these pancakes were quite flavorless. I would not make them again and will try another recipe.
this was so easy. instead of the same old boring leftovers this was a nice change to turkey leftovers. even my 3 and8 year old grandchildren loved it!
Excellent recipe, old fashioned just like Mom's. I would highly recommend this potato pancake recipe.
These Potato Pancakes were ok, but somewhat bland. I guess once you've had Potato Pancakes at The Original Pancake House, nothing can come close!
I grated the potatoes and onion -- btw, grating potatoes is WORK ;) An unappetizing batter sure makes a very delicious pancake! Cooked a little longer than suggested only because mine were pretty thick. We had them for breakfast; eggs over easy and a side of sour cream for the pancakes.
My grandma made these often when I was little. They are my favorite. For birthday dinners I would ask for this.
We enjoyed this recipe! It needed a little more salt and pepper and we also put our own touch on it and put in green onions, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese. They were fabulous!
I thought this was a good recipe that is reasonably easy to make. The pancakes taste pretty good, however, the potatoes I used were really watery, so the consistancy wasn't exactly what I was expecting and kind of hard to work with. Overall, I would most likely make these again, though my husband wasn't that impressed.
All I can say is OMG Yumm
I have been making latkes for 25 years and this recipe is the best one I've ever found. I read the reviews and only added one egg tonight and I had to use a few more tablespoons of oil in the cast iron skillet. I used the food processor as others suggested. After processing the potato and onion together, I put the mixture in a clean dishtowel and squeezed out the moisture before adding the egg and flour. Best latkes ever. Thank you for this deceptively simple and delicious recipe. If I would have septupled the recipe we still would have eaten them all in one sitting!! We had them with sour cream and applesauce. They were perfect.
These turned out excellent - I used the grater to grate the onions as well as the potatoes and the consistency was perfect!
very easy to make. By reading the ingredients I knew it would be bland so I tweaked it. I added garlic powder, some parmesan cheese & cheeder cheese. It fried up beautifully and kept it's shape nicely. Personally, I did not like this and I can't say that I will make again. Thx.
Delicious! Easy. Time consuming to fry up so many, but well worth it.
Excellent! I was craving potato pancakes and these hit the spot. Super easy to make as well.
This is almost the exact recipe I use, my mother taught this to me when I was young, that was long ago, and I have been making my potato pancakes this was ever since. I no longer use measurements but just toss eerything together and it comes out great, One thing so not finely grate the potatoes, use a grater that has large holes and make the potatoes a little stringy, yum. I serve them with sour cream but many like them with apple sauce.
I'm sorry to say but I didn't much care for this recipe. I might try it again and modify it a bit. I found that the potato soaked up so much of the oil that they didn't get very crispy.
They were ok. I found them to be bland. Added alot of garlic salt and that made them taste better. Although they were not a big hit for us it was still a very easy recipe to make. Thanks for sharing
I made my potato pancakes much thicker than I imagine you're supposed to. I wish the recipe had specified how thick to make them, as mine were not done in the middle and I had to continue to bake them in the oven for 10 minutes at 400. I added paprika, onion salt and garlic powder to the mixture and I think these would have been rather bland had I not. The outside was very crispy, DB and myself both enjoyed them with ketchup! I will continue to make these but with modifications.
oh my goodness are these good. I shredded a onion in with the potato to avoid biting into a onion chunk. I also added some galic powder for a little extra kick. I recommend putting these on paper towels after they come off the frying pan because they do soak up oil. I paired mine with eggs and ketchup and was set to go. love this recipe.
i added grated carrots and a tsp of salt and pepper each. the recipe worked out really well and was thoroughly enjoyed!
This is a really pleasing recipy. And it's simplicity was great and delicious!
these pancakes were a little complicated. they taste great with ketchup though.
Maybe I did something wrong but mine came out pasty and bland, and didnt cook evenly. My husband begged me not to make it again, and that I butchered a traditional family food
I added some paprika and onion salt and these were great!
This morning we decided we wanted some potato pancakes, as we already had some potatoes cooked, and didn't want to deal with a fussy recipe. And this was just the ticket. We didn't want to make as much as the recipe suggests, so we used two potatoes, a quarter of an onion, and added just a touch of half and half to the batter for texture. We cooked them on a stovetop griddle, and they came out absolutely perfect. We didn't have any applesauce, but we mixed a little candied ginger purée with some apricot-pineapple jam, and also used Trader Joe's Greek-style yogurt as topping. We also made a quick scramble with fresh, home-grown bell peppers, and enjoyed the perfect breakfast! Thanks so much for this wonderful and easy recipe.
Very tasty. Instead of cooking them in oil I added a bit of butter directly to the mixture and then cooked them on a flat top (electric skillet. They turned out crucnhy and completely done. I will make this again.
Loved these. The recipe reminds me of the potato pancakes a German friend used to make for me (this was before I realized that if I wanted something specific to eat, I could just make it for myself--yes, I was young and stupid). For the first course, I dot them with hot sauce. For dessert, slather them with applesauce. If I have the time, I'll soak the shredded potatoes in water, drain and give 'em a whirl in the salad spinner. Thanks for the recipe.
These are very nice. My hubby is good at making these but he adds a few more spices. Very tasty!
Loved this recipe - simple, quick and yummy == what a way to go!! I added a bit of garlic powder and parsley flakes.
This is a great recipe, except I have always seen it with leftover mashed potatoes. That way it is very quick in the morning when running late. Plus my mashed potatoes are already seasoned with garlic, cheese or whatever sounds good, so I can save a lot of time in the morning!
i made these tonight. taste was fine, but can somebody help me why they dont stick together? and how do you know if its cooked? brown for both sides? because i think mine wasnt cooked in the middle. thanks
These were simple and delicious... I just tweaked the recipe a little by adding in some garam masala. My boyfriend really liked them too, so I will definitely make them again! Thanks.
very easy to make and tastes delicious.
I changed it a little. We are not real big on onions, so I replaced it with dried minced onions. I added both italian flavored bread crumbs, and some flour to keep them together better. And I used a garlic and sea salt grinder. They came out great!! My husband had 3, and he said he never liked potato pancakes.
I added garlic powder, yummy!!! 5+ stars
I used olive oil through the whole thing and added one clove of garlic. Like any potato dish, adding salt to it adds so much more flavor. I added extra salt on top in the end and it tasted great!
Yum Yum Yummy! Reminds me of the German fried potatoes I grew up eating. I added a little garlic and onion powder and did 1/2 flour, 1/2 breadcrumbs and served with fried ham and bean soup. Delicious.
These were very bland, and not at all like I am used to. Growing up my mom made the best potato pancakes and I will definately go back to mom's recipe. :(
Absolutely simple,tasty and goooooood!
I made these for Easter. Easy recipe, and everyone loved them!
These are so super yummy! I had to half the recipe because it was only 2 of us and it was still a little much…but boy are they yummy! I dont think ill ever go back to making regular hashbrowns. They were quick and easy. I did have the shredded potatoes sit in cold water for a bit so they would not turn orange or what have you. Will be making these again!
This recipe is more like my mom's recipe. I usually will grate my potatoes and onion. (sometimes will shred but does change texture)When I grate or shred, I will drop in strainer to get rid of liquid. Will fry them in shortening and serve them with sour cream or sugar. Hummmmm!!!
These potatoe pancakes are just like my grandma used to make! I used 4 large potatoes instead of five, and also used 4 eggs intstead of 2. I really liked this recipe and will definitely make again!
Excellent. First time making them. I too have many memories of these growing up and this recipe was just right. I added grated cheddar and garlic powder. Cut the pepper to 2 pinches and that was just right. These need the pepper though. I have to have salt with my potatoes and it tastes better cooked in then added after so I kept the salt the same. I did not squeeze the potatoes well enough after rinsing but the only thing it affected was the splattering. Now I have itchy wrists and a messy stove. I just bought a mandolin to make these and it was well worth the $25.99. Thank you.
I thought it was alright (not great), but my husband really didn't like it.
Made these with a few left over Michigan Jumbo Potatoes. This was the first time I bought that type and found they were very bitter by themselves. However this recipe worked wonders! Very simple and tasty!
