Easy Potato Pancakes

4.2
160 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 53
  • 3 18
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

My family loves these as a side dish or for Sunday brunch. Delicious topped with sour cream and green onions or applesauce.

Recipe by Judy B

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together potatoes, eggs, onion, flour, salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Drop large spoonfuls of the potato batter into the skillet and flatten cakes slightly with a spatula. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 47.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022