Corn Crusted Red Fish

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This makes a good presentation served on either salad greens or mashed potatoes but is also very tasty. When red fish is not available I've used grouper and even tilapia and orange roughy

By Lake lady

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine corn kernels, bell pepper, onion, and cornstarch in a bowl; set aside.

  • Sprinkle the Creole seasoning over the red snapper. Dredge the fish in the flour, then dip them in the egg whites. Coat both sides of the fish by pressing the corn mixture into the egg whites.

  • Heat the vegetable oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high eat. Arrange the fillets in the skillet and fry until golden, about 5 minutes on each side. Place the skillet in the preheated oven and continue cooking until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 more minutes.

Cook's Note

For a faster recipe, use frozen corn that has been completely defrosted and dried with paper towels.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 260.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

hameneggs
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2010
I followed the recipe exactly and even the kiddos liked it! My husband is eager to try it with fresh pike or halibut. Next time we'll omit the Creole and just salt and pepper generously. By far...the caramalized corn flavor was what made this recipe a keeper! Read More
Reviews:
mkstevens09
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2011
The flavor of the batter was very good but I would personally not recommend using Grouper. I used it and it had a stronger "fishy" taste than I anticipated. Next time I will use tilapia or try the red snapper. Read More
fruitdog
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2021
I used almond flour and no corn for mine, hubs was as recipe. EVOO instead of vegetable oil and used Cajun seasoning vs Creole with adding some to the egg whites too. Turned out fantastic! Will make again! Read More
M King
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2018
I improvised a little. Seasoned fish w black pepper & soul seasoning. Mixed flour with corn meal. Used corn meal in place of corn starch. It was fabulous! My family loved it! I will definitely use this recipe again! Very easy and very delicious! Read More
Scott Reif
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2016
Followed the recipe except the bell pepper wife can't eat them. We all loved it including the mother in law. Will definitely be on our dinner table again. Read More
LillyWR
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2021
Easy, tasty recipe! I made it two days in a row with fresh redfish. I'll be making this again! Read More
