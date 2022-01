Schnitzel with a Twist

1 of 26

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious! I didn't know what greek seasoning consisted of so I kept it simple with salt pepper and some garlic powder directly on the pork. The buttery crackers work wonderfully as a coating which I did as directed with pepper and not as directed with a little garlic powder. The only issue...they cook quickly and burn before allowing the pork to cook fully even with the instructions followed. My recommendation is to either use the traditionally thin schnitzel (I did a non-traditional 1/2") or saute the schnitzel till golden brown on both sides and pop in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes. A definite must try!!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Just a note about the seasoning....It can really be what is to your taste but if you want to stick to the recipe as I do it can be any Greek type seasoning as long as it is ground ....little chunks of seasoning might not cook right. The seasoning I use has pepper garlic powder onion powder and a few others that just say herbs for them , down side for some on the Cavender's if they do use, it does have msg in it. I personally don't mind using msg but I know there are those out there that don't like using it. So best bet is to go with a simple seasoning that u like and use that if you don't want the msg or if you can't find Cavender's. On the browning too fast this is cooked in butter so the browning time is shorter than with oil, so these must be cooked low and slow they will crisp but they should take time also when I originally submitted this recipe I said thicker than normal but did not specify thickness ( sorry that was my goof) that was added when they kitchen certified the recipe. 1/2 in is too thick I tend toward 1/4. Schnitzel is usually pretty thin ...1/8 or thinner. Hope this helps......Been a couple years and I have tried something new for those of you who don't want to play around with pounding out. I know not all may have a Wal Mart available but for those that do the the loin chops that say thin on the package they sell work awesome for this recipe for easier prep. Used them a few times now and I almost like them better then pounding out Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars These are excellent but felt they were just a different twist on fried pork chops. The greek seasoning that you mentioned is awesome. I only fried them for 3 minutes each side and they were perfectly done. Also used 1/2 c. butter and 1/2 c. olive oil for frying them in....gotta watch the waistline somewhere along the way. Served with smashed parsley red potatoes and green beans. Great meal. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Great easy recipe! I didn't have Greek seasoning so I went for it and found some mixed seasonings and used those instead and it all worked out perfectly! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loved this so much! I did not tell my husband what the ingredients are (he is German) and he said "Wow that is authentic German cooking!" Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved this so much I think he would have licked the frying pan! Thanks so much! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars A great dinner QUICK and EASY. Just wonderful!!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Made these tonight for dinner. Fantastic recipe.. Helpful (2)