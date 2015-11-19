Schnitzel with a Twist

My husband spent part of his childhood in Germany and craves traditional German fare. I found a simple recipe for pork schnitzel that was really delicious. Unfortunately one of the times that I went to make for my husband I was missing some of the ingredients so I experimented and came up with this version. My family enjoys this so much I no longer make traditional schnitzel for them. This recipe is definitely rich and is not for anyone worried about dieting....I hope any who try this will enjoy this recipe.

By Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the pork chops between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the pork with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/2-inch.

  • Combine crackers, Greek seasoning, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. Dredge the pork chops in the flour, then dip them into the egg. Toss the pork chops one at a time in the cracker mixture to coat.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the pork chops in the butter until golden brown, reducing heat to medium-low if the pork browns too quickly, 10 to 15 minutes. Flip the pork chops, continue cooking until the pork is no longer pink in the center, 10 to 15 more minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients and butter. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Cook's Note

I have found that leaving them a little thicker than the normal schnitzel makes them juicier. Tossing in the crumbs in large bowl gives the most even coverage on the chops. The coating should be only a light even coating of crumbs. You can use Saltine crackers for this recipe but the buttery richer tasting crackers crumb consistency is more moist like the traditional bread crumbs used for schnitzel. Also if you don't use a thick nonstick skillet you may need to start on medium-low and stay on medium-low throughout the cooking process, but the schnitzel browns much better and comes out with a better crust. The key to these is not to cook too fast or too high. I have also played with the amount of butter used in this recipe and this amount does yield the best results, this is definitely not a recipe if you are worried about the butter content of it. Adding salt instead of a seasoning mix due to the crackers makes the coating too salty, and a seasoning mix in the end adds more

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
834 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 64.1g; cholesterol 253.4mg; sodium 706.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

The Messy Cook
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2010
This was delicious! I didn't know what greek seasoning consisted of so I kept it simple with salt pepper and some garlic powder directly on the pork. The buttery crackers work wonderfully as a coating which I did as directed with pepper and not as directed with a little garlic powder. The only issue...they cook quickly and burn before allowing the pork to cook fully even with the instructions followed. My recommendation is to either use the traditionally thin schnitzel (I did a non-traditional 1/2") or saute the schnitzel till golden brown on both sides and pop in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes. A definite must try!!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2015
Just a note about the seasoning....It can really be what is to your taste but if you want to stick to the recipe as I do it can be any Greek type seasoning as long as it is ground ....little chunks of seasoning might not cook right. The seasoning I use has pepper garlic powder onion powder and a few others that just say herbs for them , down side for some on the Cavender's if they do use, it does have msg in it. I personally don't mind using msg but I know there are those out there that don't like using it. So best bet is to go with a simple seasoning that u like and use that if you don't want the msg or if you can't find Cavender's. On the browning too fast this is cooked in butter so the browning time is shorter than with oil, so these must be cooked low and slow they will crisp but they should take time also when I originally submitted this recipe I said thicker than normal but did not specify thickness ( sorry that was my goof) that was added when they kitchen certified the recipe. 1/2 in is too thick I tend toward 1/4. Schnitzel is usually pretty thin ...1/8 or thinner. Hope this helps......Been a couple years and I have tried something new for those of you who don't want to play around with pounding out. I know not all may have a Wal Mart available but for those that do the the loin chops that say thin on the package they sell work awesome for this recipe for easier prep. Used them a few times now and I almost like them better then pounding out Read More
Helpful
(12)
OODLES_OR
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
These are excellent but felt they were just a different twist on fried pork chops. The greek seasoning that you mentioned is awesome. I only fried them for 3 minutes each side and they were perfectly done. Also used 1/2 c. butter and 1/2 c. olive oil for frying them in....gotta watch the waistline somewhere along the way. Served with smashed parsley red potatoes and green beans. Great meal. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Carie
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2011
Great easy recipe! I didn't have Greek seasoning so I went for it and found some mixed seasonings and used those instead and it all worked out perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(3)
MrsFischer
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2011
My whole family loved this so much! I did not tell my husband what the ingredients are (he is German) and he said "Wow that is authentic German cooking!" Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rebecca Williams
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
My husband loved this so much I think he would have licked the frying pan! Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(3)
piglova
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2010
A great dinner QUICK and EASY. Just wonderful!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rvrwader
Rating: 4 stars
11/01/2011
Made these tonight for dinner. Fantastic recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
jeddie4444
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2015
I have never made schnitzel before. My family always orders it when we visit our favorite german restaurant I made this and LOVED this recipie as did my family. It was as good as the restaurant! Very tender very flavorful and surely as the poster mentioned not something a health concious person would want to eat on a regular basis but as a comfort food treat I will be making this at least a few times a year. I used cubed pork chops so I didn't have to pound them all and could skip that step. Otherwise I followed it exactly. The cooking method and notes given by the poster were perfect! It was moist tender very flavorful and browned beautifully as promised although I had my doubts. Nothing like another version of a fried pork chop as another review mentioned. I served it with hunter gravy (a packaged mix) and red cabbage. Yum! Thanks so much for posting this Stephanie. It will be now how I always make it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
