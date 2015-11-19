Schnitzel with a Twist

Just a note about the seasoning....It can really be what is to your taste but if you want to stick to the recipe as I do it can be any Greek type seasoning as long as it is ground ....little chunks of seasoning might not cook right. The seasoning I use has pepper garlic powder onion powder and a few others that just say herbs for them , down side for some on the Cavender's if they do use, it does have msg in it. I personally don't mind using msg but I know there are those out there that don't like using it. So best bet is to go with a simple seasoning that u like and use that if you don't want the msg or if you can't find Cavender's. On the browning too fast this is cooked in butter so the browning time is shorter than with oil, so these must be cooked low and slow they will crisp but they should take time also when I originally submitted this recipe I said thicker than normal but did not specify thickness ( sorry that was my goof) that was added when they kitchen certified the recipe. 1/2 in is too thick I tend toward 1/4. Schnitzel is usually pretty thin ...1/8 or thinner. Hope this helps......Been a couple years and I have tried something new for those of you who don't want to play around with pounding out. I know not all may have a Wal Mart available but for those that do the the loin chops that say thin on the package they sell work awesome for this recipe for easier prep. Used them a few times now and I almost like them better then pounding out