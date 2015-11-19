Father's Day Casserole

Rating: 4.06 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

My daughter and I created this for Father's Day. It is easy to make in a short amount of time.

By ddfly17

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in the sausage. Cook and stir until the sausage is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease. Stir in the hash brown potatoes, cooking and stirring until potatoes are browned, about 5 minutes more.

  • Line the bottom of the prepared baking dish with a layer of buttermilk biscuits, splitting the biscuits in half to completely cover the dish. Spread the sausage and hash brown mixture evenly over the biscuits, and sprinkle the Mexican cheese on top. Whisk together the eggs and milk in a bowl, and pour over the cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the eggs set, about 25 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Season hash browns and egg mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 24g; cholesterol 103.8mg; sodium 882.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (34)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MagnoliaSouth
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2012
This was a good recipe but admittedly I did tweak it a bit. I think the problem was that no seasoning was suggested. Even then it would have been good I'm sure. I cooked the sausage with onions and garlic which I just about always add onions and garlic to everything anyway. Also I covered it and baked it 40 minutes then uncovered and baked it an additional 15 minutes. It came out fine and not soggy. I didn't have Mexican cheese so I used what I had which was sharp cheddar. It was really good. I think the next time I'll add some mustard to it as well. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(41)

Most helpful critical review

lbworggah
Rating: 2 stars
06/15/2012
My husband and I did not care for this recipe...i followed the directions and the biscuits were not done..they were still doughy.. Read More
Helpful
(27)
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MagnoliaSouth
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2012
This was a good recipe but admittedly I did tweak it a bit. I think the problem was that no seasoning was suggested. Even then it would have been good I'm sure. I cooked the sausage with onions and garlic which I just about always add onions and garlic to everything anyway. Also I covered it and baked it 40 minutes then uncovered and baked it an additional 15 minutes. It came out fine and not soggy. I didn't have Mexican cheese so I used what I had which was sharp cheddar. It was really good. I think the next time I'll add some mustard to it as well. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(41)
lbworggah
Rating: 2 stars
06/15/2012
My husband and I did not care for this recipe...i followed the directions and the biscuits were not done..they were still doughy.. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Natalee
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2011
After making a few changes my husband and I found this recipe quite delicious. First, I pre-baked the biscuits for 15 minutes. After baking, I cut them in half and lined the bottom of the pan. After cooking the sausage (I used maple flavor) I added a small white onion and green pepper (both chopped small) to the skillet. I let them cook together for a few minutes before adding the hashbrowns. I also added a few seasonings such as Simply Organic All-Purpose Seasoning, Spike, ceyenne pepper, and black pepper. I did add a few extra eggs and baked at 375. It turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Nicki
Rating: 1 stars
06/15/2012
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Shannon Evans Quinn
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2010
My husband and I were looking for something a little different to make for dinner one night and I came across this recipe. Although it did not receive rave reviews we tried it anyway. We used bacon rather than sausage and added dried mustard and Tony's seasoning in the egg mixture. We baked it for about 30 minutes and it really turned out pretty good! We have 3 kids and they all cleaned their plates. I might add an egg next time as it was a tad bit dry. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ChefNurse
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2010
I have this in the oven now. I added onion the the sausage and I also added a can of mushroom soup to the eggs as well as green peppers and a can of sliced mushrooms. I also used sharp chedder and I accidently put it on top of the eggs but I am sure it will turn out great! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Bwebster
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2013
I have served this casserole twice. The second time I used the hash browns with peppers and onions and I added salt and pepper to the egg mixture before pouring it over the top. We liked it the first time but the second time was better! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Cindy Haines Monshizadeh
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2014
Great reviews from the office! Used hashbrowns with onion and peppers and I also increased the milk to 1/2 cup to cover the cheese. Served with salsa. I will say that step 4 says to bake for 25 mins which is incorrect. 40 minutes is sufficient. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/06/2012
I added more seasoning and found it needed even more.. I used crescent rolls and prebaked so I didn't have the soggy problem I used homemade chorizo in this. It did need more eggs. I think the dish has too many potatoes or needed even more eggs.. it was very dense. Also needed a vegetable or more meat.. something.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022