Father's Day Casserole

Rating: 4 stars This was a good recipe but admittedly I did tweak it a bit. I think the problem was that no seasoning was suggested. Even then it would have been good I'm sure. I cooked the sausage with onions and garlic which I just about always add onions and garlic to everything anyway. Also I covered it and baked it 40 minutes then uncovered and baked it an additional 15 minutes. It came out fine and not soggy. I didn't have Mexican cheese so I used what I had which was sharp cheddar. It was really good. I think the next time I'll add some mustard to it as well. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (41)

Rating: 2 stars My husband and I did not care for this recipe...i followed the directions and the biscuits were not done..they were still doughy.. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars After making a few changes my husband and I found this recipe quite delicious. First, I pre-baked the biscuits for 15 minutes. After baking, I cut them in half and lined the bottom of the pan. After cooking the sausage (I used maple flavor) I added a small white onion and green pepper (both chopped small) to the skillet. I let them cook together for a few minutes before adding the hashbrowns. I also added a few seasonings such as Simply Organic All-Purpose Seasoning, Spike, ceyenne pepper, and black pepper. I did add a few extra eggs and baked at 375. It turned out great! Helpful (22)

Rating: 3 stars My husband and I were looking for something a little different to make for dinner one night and I came across this recipe. Although it did not receive rave reviews we tried it anyway. We used bacon rather than sausage and added dried mustard and Tony's seasoning in the egg mixture. We baked it for about 30 minutes and it really turned out pretty good! We have 3 kids and they all cleaned their plates. I might add an egg next time as it was a tad bit dry. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I have this in the oven now. I added onion the the sausage and I also added a can of mushroom soup to the eggs as well as green peppers and a can of sliced mushrooms. I also used sharp chedder and I accidently put it on top of the eggs but I am sure it will turn out great! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I have served this casserole twice. The second time I used the hash browns with peppers and onions and I added salt and pepper to the egg mixture before pouring it over the top. We liked it the first time but the second time was better! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great reviews from the office! Used hashbrowns with onion and peppers and I also increased the milk to 1/2 cup to cover the cheese. Served with salsa. I will say that step 4 says to bake for 25 mins which is incorrect. 40 minutes is sufficient. Helpful (5)