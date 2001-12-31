Hot Buttered Rum

4.1
22 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Always requested when friends stop in over the holidays. Oh so yummy!

Recipe by KBehrens2

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 40 mins
Servings:
100
Yield:
100 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

100
Original recipe yields 100 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Microwave until smooth. Mix in the ice cream. Place in a sealable container and freeze.

    Advertisement

  • When ready to use, spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of the base into a mug. Pour in 1 shot of dark rum and 1 cup of hot water for each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 31.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022