Hot Buttered Rum
Always requested when friends stop in over the holidays. Oh so yummy!
I made this recipe and it is great. I used heavy cream rather than ice cream and it came out really good.
This is a great holiday recipe for get togethers. I found that it is even better if you substitute hot cider for the water. Sprinkle with a little nutmeg and insert a cinnamin stick.
This tastes really good but make sure the ice cream and butter are softened just short of melting, otherwise the ice cream will cool the butter and make it lumpy.
I love this! I make a batch at the beginning of winter and keep it ready in the fridge for those cold nights. I have friends that don't drink so they have theirs minus the rum and still say how good it is!
I am sipping this right now. I quartered the recipe just to try it the first time, and added 1 tsp cinnamon to the mix. I think it needs even more, plus a nutmeg sprinkle on top of the finished drink. And half the water-to-mix ratio (way too weak with the full cup of water). Added later: Ok, this is REALLY good with hot coffee instead of water. NOW i like it!
This was ok. I definitely needed more mix per cup than called for to get a good flavor. My guests likes it, so that was good! But personally, was not crazy about this.
Was the hit of my Christmas party. Although I was unable to enjoy it b/c I was too busy hosting - I did taste it and by the end of the party it was completely gone!!! I put in more rum than called for though.
It's good, but lacks kick/spice/punch. I think I will add cider or spices next time.
I've never tried hot buttered rum but this recipe definitely made me want to have it every night! I cut the recipe in half and it lasted us from Thanksgiving to Christmas. My husband loved it and I loved it even without the rum! It makes an excellent non alcoholic drink! My only recommendation is to double the batter portion in a cup. Found it a little thin as recommended. Feel free to double the rum too! Happy Holidays!
Nice!
I was looking for a new warm/sweet drink and this really hit the spot. I can't wait for another cold night. Thanks
I've been making this for years. Tip: use spiced rum!
Simply fantastic. A little on the mellow side, next time I will try it with some spices. My guests were raving. Definitely a keeper.
I think I made it wrong mine is very sugary maybe too much sugar but I love the flavor of it.
Great, but the water addition made no since to me. I didn't even waste my time using water. Instead I substituted Coffee (hazelnut) and it was a hit!
yes i have made this before, i use less butte5, needs to be melting, do not use ice cream, i'm not making a sundaie, the best rum for this, is ... wait for it bacadii 151, oh wow what a difference, will not make with out the 151, amzing!!
It's not a very good recipe as written, but can be adjusted. I agree wholeheartedly with those who thought that a cup of hot water made the drink less than tasty. I experimented with single servings. For the first, I combined the first group of ingredients over stovetop heat, added a little hot water to some homemade chocolate ice cream, heated it and added it to the first ingredients. It tasted like rich, adult hot chocolate. The second time, I used no water at all, just half and half. This time I heated everything together and then added the rum. It was delicious. It makes a smaller portion, but it is so much better. Using cider sounds great, too.
sweet and delicious
Okay, but had to add more mix per serving. Also, will try with something other than hot water next time.
