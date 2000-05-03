Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast
An unique and delicious recipe that my mom used to make. It is so easy that even kids can help to make it. Serve it hot with butter or margarine and syrup.
Huge hit with the kids. I used all organic ingredients where I could, whole grain bread and I served it with homemade maple-vanilla syrup. The kids thought this was out of sight. Like it was Christmas morning. It really was cute. NOTE: I did add a little milk to the egg dip.Read More
I made this because I was out of milk and craving FT. It wasn't as good as I hoped. I love PB on my FT, but the best part of that is when the PB mixes with the maple syrup. So it wasn't quite the same. 3 stars for simplicity and a good idea.Read More
This is so easy to make and yummy. I've made it many times and sometimes for overnight guests too. Everyone was surprised to learn how simple it is. Make sure you use the softest of bread for this. (I only use half the butter and it's more than enough)
Yummy! This recipe is such a great idea. I used wheat bread and also added a dash of cinnamon to the egg mixture. This is very rich so be warned -- if you really want to indulge yourself or your kids add a few chocolate chips inbetween the banana slices. I'm sure I'll make this again, but probably not for a while because it is so very rich. But it does add some nutritional value to plain old French toast with syrup.
Peanut butter and bananas are a great combination, but sandwich them between french toast and you have a warm gooey treat for breakfast! I love peanut butter and any new way of eating it -I'll try it! I was a bit liberal with the vanilla and added a little milk, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I just eyeballed the ingredients, because I've been making french toast for years! Overall, this was very good especially dusted with confectioners' sugar and drizzled with a little maple syrup!
I absolutely love this! I have always ever since I was little, spread my pancakes and french toast with peanut butter before drenching them in syrup. So many people turn up their nose at the thought of peanut butter on these type of breakfast foods, but when I have gotten anyone to agree to try it, they have liked it more than they thought they would. This recipe is just a better version for me. I am so glad that I found it. Thanks!
This was very yummy! A treat for anytime! Great for kids and adults alike. I used cinnamon and nutmeg in the batter this time and it was good. I'll try vanilla next time. Thanks!
What can I say, Kids loved these! I sprinkled a little confectionary suger on top. Kids went to school full and happy!
YUM!!! As a kid, I would eat toasted bread, spread with pb and drizzled with syrup. Wish I knew about this one! This is awesome! My picky toddler even loved it. It's a great nutritious treat to start the day off with.
I ave two ratings for this recipe, if your feeding adults, I give it only a 3 star, it was ok. But if your making this for only children, then I'd rate it higher, for its a combo they love, and they can help make it.
Made mine with just pb b/c pb and bananas together make me sick.....but even with just pb, this was delicious! My picky toddler ate every bit of her's. I will be making this once a week for her at least from now on.
I left out the banana. This was a nice change from plain french toast. I think I may make it once in a while for a change.
Wow! This is so simple yet so tasty. I used all natural peanut butter and it was excellent. However, I would suggest using non-salted butter.
My thirteen year old daughter gave this a five star rating. She loved it! I had the cream cheese and jam stuffed F.T., (a recipe from this site) and I made my husband breakfast sausage patty stuffed french toast with just a drizzle of syrup and a fried egg on top. Not only was the french toast stuffed, but so were we! Yum.......thanks!
Tried this a week ago. My son is a banana fanatic so he's constantly wanting that "banana bread" now. I usually put syrup on my FT but it tasted a bit odd with the banana. But as for the recipe itself, very good for kids in the morning!
Soooooooo tasty! Found this via pinterest and I love this and it was so simple!
very good. i scale it down to only make one or two slices because it is so filling. for a long time this was the only way i would eat french toast.
Not enough egg to cover the bread as written. Much better with egg mixed with a splash of milk (and the vanilla) and BOTH sides of each slice cooked, then adding the peanut butter and the banana after cooking; then assemble. Also, we only needed 1/2 small banana for each set. No need to add more butter after cooking. With these changes, 3-1/2 stars.
This is a great recipe for those who want a fast, nutritious breakfast fast or is looking for a great breakfast on the go. I added some cinnamon to the egg mixture to give it the true taste of french toast! It's so moist, you don't even needs butter or syrup...just a little milk to wash it down.
Very good, but definitely really really rich. I could really only eat half of a piece!
Hmmm...perhaps it's just me, but I only found it ok. I didn't use any syrup or powdered sugar (how I had french toast growing up), so maybe that would've helped. I do think that 2 tbsp of melted butter to cook it in is WAY too much - made it too greasy fo me. I might try it again, tho.
It's tasty! Needs some jelly?
This was my first attempt at this recipe, and although it was certainly a delicious breakfast good, I do think that with some slight variations, this recipe would turn out even better. First off, I only had Pepperidge Farm's Cinnamon bread, so I used that and I used crunchy PB (only thing I had). There was only a medium banana for me at hand, and I tried to cut it up a bit too thick, I think, because the "sandwich" looked very bulky when I cooked it. I will try to use a smaller banana and cut it up a bit more thinly next time. Also, I used 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon, like other reviewers suggested, so that added much more flavor to the egg. But this was still an enjoyable breakfast food and I will try it again!
Very tasty. I don't use vanilla and also have tried making peanut butter/ jam sandwiches and dipping in the eggs. Tasty as well. You can use maple syrup but not necessary. Just great with glass of milk.
I'm not sure how I feel about this. I've made it twice now, and both times it's been yummy but I haven't found it to be my favorite breakfast item. I love how easy it is to throw together & it's great when you want something a bit different. I imagine I'll experiment with different items & see how they turn out. Definitely worth tasting though!
Very easy and delicious. Didn't even need to add maple syrup or powdered sugar on top. It was perfect without them. I added a bit of pumpkin spices (McCormick's Pumpkin Pie Spice: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, & ginger) to the egg & vanilla mixture for a bit more flavour. I also used Trader Joe's organic crunchy peanut butter which has a bit of sea salt so it was a perfect blend of sweet banana & salty peanut butter wrapped with the french toasted bread. Just yummy.
It was not as good as I thought it would be. There's nothing wrong with the recipe . Plain french toast with a little syrup would be as good or even better.
Fun and easy to make, I used cinnamon instead of vanilla and it tasted wonderful. Although don't soak too long or the bread inside will get soggy :/
3 stars as is. 4 stars if the toast is made before putting the peanut butter and bananas on.
Genius! I love that you can put your own twist on this recipe, like using whole wheat toast or even taking it a step further and using banana bread slices instead of toast! This recipe is so easy that I just glanced at it and went in the kitchen and made it without having to look at the recipe again. My daughters loved it too!
was ok...but I think maybe make regular french toast then make a mix of the PB and Banana's and maybe cream cheese to make a filling to put between pieces already cooked on both sides...it was a little mushy this way.
I logged on this morning to find a recipe for breakfast that my 3 year old could help me with and that we had the ingredients for. We had fun making it and it was good too!
You can't get better. It just doesn't, unless you put some sort of homemade chocolate syrup or frosting on this. I make, eat, these or any number of version of these all the time. We add any/everything to our pancakes/waffles/frenchtoast. Peanut butter with anything is awesome in my book.
This is pretty good, it gets u filled up! And the good thing about it is it doesn't take long to make. I'll definately be making this again!
Simple and delicious :) Will try topping it with honey next time
My son says this is the best! Very tasty served with Maple syrup. Reminds me of the Elvis Grilled PB and Banana Sandwich with a French kick. We will be making this one again and again. Thanks Bon for the recipe.
Amazing peanut butter banana french toast. One mistake that I made was making too many ... Theyr so filling that one toast was enough for me and my boyfriend.
It tasted to me like a grilled cheese sandwich but with peanutbutter and bananas instead. It didn't taste bad it just didn't taste right
All I have to say is that my 6 year daughter refused syrop because she said the toast was 'tasty enough'! I was shocked, as she has a huge sweet-tooth! I also added cinnamon.
While snowed in this weekend in DC I made this for my husband and myself. We LOVED it. I did not measure just put a coating of PB on the bread and sliced the banana thin, the long way till it covered the bread. I also added a little cinnamon and sugar mix to the egg and also sprinkled some on the banana. I then put about four small round slices of banana on top and then some 'sifted' conf. sugar on top to dress it up. Will definitely make again. Thanks.
My whole family loves this. Wonderful variations we've tried include nutella with bananas and cream cheese with sliced strawberries and a dusting of powdered sugar on top
follow recipe exactly
Every kid, from age one to one hundred and one will just love this combo!! As per another reviewer's subtle advice, I added a few chocolate chips. My daughter Tyler, who's seventeen, developed a peanut allergy only two years ago. Instead of peanut butter, I used her "soy butter", which tastes remarkably similar to PB. This product is somewhat new to the Northeast area and we were thrilled to find it. Schools even consider this to be allergy safe. My sweet pea loved this and I thank you so much for submitting it!!
Great idea! Very yummy and filling! I only used 1 tbls. of butter and it did just fine! Also, you must have maple syrup to go with it! Delicious! Be sure to warm up your maple syrup too! Thanks for the recipe!
WOW!!!!!!!!! This was soooooo delicious!!!!!!! I did add some milk and cinnamon to step one. One egg was just right. Cut the butter down to 1 tablespoon, 2 would have been to much, in my opinion. We used whole wheat bread. HIHGLY RECOMMEND if you want a special breakfast:) Thanks so much Bon, for posting.
The kids really loved this one! My fiance and I were not a huge fan of the bananas so we left those out of ours but did include them in the kids'. Such a great taste with the peanut butter, french toast, and warm syrup. This has become a saturday morning favorite at our house and the kids love to help make them!
Pretty awesome!! Super simple! Added a dash of cinnamon and it was a hit!
It was tasty and filling
I had really high hopes for this recipe, but after making a batch for my girlfriend and I we were left a little dissapointed. We followed the recipe exactly as it was presented, and found that the French Toast basically came out tasting like a regular PB&Banana sandwich. We could barely tell that there was french toast mix at all, the only thing that made it taste anything different from a regular sandwich is that it was warmed up. It's not that they tasted *bad*, but they certainly weren't worth the effort we put into making them. Honestly I think I would have preferred just making regular french toast. It was a nice idea, but didn't win me over enough to ever make them again :(
Delicious! The only thing I did differently was to make the French toast first, and then spread it with pb and add the banana slices - it's just easier, plus the eggy bread cooks all the way through. Husband added some honey. I think it might be nice with a little cinnamon too. Thanks, Bon!
These were so good and real easy!
This recipe is so quick and easy and tastes great.
Super easy and my kids loved it! I made breakfast for dinner tonight and this was easy and fast. I used crunchy peanut butter, and 1 1/2 bananas sliced thin. I also drizzled a little honey before closing the sandwich and pressed down on the bread slightly before dipping it in the egg. I used two eggs, a little milk, and some vanilla for 3 sandwiches. Served it with maple syrup and the kids had milk to go along with it. Great!
I have to give this a 5 just for the fact that my little guy cleaned his plate! It actually is quite delicious, but I love anything with peanut butter. This is going to be a frequent in my house. Thanks for the recipe!
good and easy, don't get much better than that.
Easy and DELICIOUS! Plus it's fun to make with my 3 year old daughter.
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't have vanilla that morning, but had almond extract. My 2 year old went crazy and so did the rest of us! Will be making this on many weekends to come. Thanks for sharing!
Made these this morning for Sunday breakfast. A nice variation on French toast. I can see why some reviewers said it was a bit too sweet. Not over the top sweet though. I did add some cinnamon sugar to the egg mixture. Oh and I used some milk too.
This was so easy! My boys already love peanut butter and banana sandwiches so it was a big hit at my house. My husband complained that it made the peanut butter too runny, but overall it was a hit! I will be making this often.
This was okay.
This was good. I didn't have any vanilla so I used cinnamon and nutmeg. I added oven crisp bacon for a little something extra. I only used half the bannana, thinly sliced so as not to over power...It was good, and I will try it again with the vanilla and some powdered sugar.
this is very yummy
Pretty good. Next time I will add more peanut butter and less bananas. Also, I added nutella, which was incredible but cancelled out the peanut butter taste. It tasted between a grilled cheese and french toast--maybe need more egg mix coating.
good, enjoyed it. tried one with pb, one with nutella, and one with pb and nutella and split the sandwiches umong the three of us. I think i preferred the nutella/pb, my 9 yr old, liked the pb only, and my husband was undecided. Glad I tried it, but the likelyhood of me making it again is not good, i guess because it's more like a breakfast treat than a normal rotation breakfast.
We really did not enjoy these. I was looking forward to making them too. Neither my 3 year old son nor I finished ours. I guess just not our thing. Sorry!
Made this for my nieces and daughters and they loved it! A little too sweet for me, but my husband (who was skeptical about the recipe) actually went back for seconds. He said he was surprised it was so good!
I have to say it is my son's favourite breakfast! And, really, it has everything in it that makes a great breakfast!
Loved it! Added some peach marmalade and whip cream! Fantastic!
I used cinnamon raisin bread from Panera Bread, and it was absolutely delicious!
This was pretty good. It definitely needs the sprinkle of powdered sugar for an extra kick. I think next time I will toast the side of the bread that the PB goes on. It was just a little to mushy for me. My oldest thought it was good, my littlest wouldn't try it (doesn't like banana).
gotta be honest... wasn't what spectacular
I made this today and I have to say that my hubby and I haven't had anything as rich and sweet as this since our last trip to Disneyworld. I didn't change anything. I will say that I used thick sliced cinnamon raisin bread from Panera. If you do this I advise either getting it sliced regular or cutting a thick slice in 1/2 because it makes a big meal using 2 slices. We each only got through 1/2 of ours. Per other reviews I added cinnamon and nutmeg with a bit of milk to the egg mixture. Also, if you have an electric griddle I suggest using it for this recipe.
Such a simple recipe.... but sooo yummy! We have made this many times since finding this recipe!
I make this the same, but also add cinnamon to egg. Family loves. Either way is great
Good but not a keeper. It just needs something else...
This is a fantastic to start the day with! I woke up extra early to make it before school, and it was so quick and easy! My sister loved it as well, I'll definitely make it again, probably for my whole family!
Everyone I made this for loved it! The only problem is that you go through a lot of bread because everyone wants seconds!
My daughter had fun making it but ate very little of it. She said she liked it but she says that when she isnt too sure of it. My other daughter liked it. So who knows. I did not taste it I am sorry i couldnt comment on taste or texture.
This was SOO good, wouldn't change a thing! And its so easy, my 6 yr old even helped me with everything. I used natural peanut butter and sugar free syrup, and it was still really good!
These were so wonderful! I ran out of vanilla so I put a splash of almond extract and it just set off the whole flavor! Also used honey crunchy peanut butter..this a definite saver!
This has become a family favorite for Sunday night supper. The only problem is that it's so filling that we can't eat as much as we would like to!
My 7 year old asked if she could have this every morning for breakfast! That won't be happening, but I'm sure I'll make it again...Maybe in the summertime when she's more apt to working off all the extra calories!
Awesome. Made some with peanut butter for my daughter and me and some with just banana for my husband and parents who don't care for peanut butter. Either way it was loved by all.
I made this for my kids this morning and even my picky eater scarfed this down. Only thing I did differently was add Apple Pie Spice to the egg and vanilla mixture and I topped with powdered sugar.
I didn't take others advice and failed to use cinnamon. I think that was a mistake. It needed a little extra something.
This was a great idea, but instead of the usual maple syrup, I topped it off with some extra fruit filled jelly. It was terrific!
Great! Added dark chocolate chips to the sandwich & a dash of cinnamon to the egg mixture. Sprinkled with conf sugar & syrup @ end. Hubby loved it!
This was very good, very filling as well. I made it banana-less since someone swiped the last banana before I woke up lol But I will definitely make it again when my nephew is here, kids would love this!
Overall, this was just mediocre. After awhile it was just plain annoying to eat. I used whole wheat flaxseed bread since I don't eat any white refined grains, and this bread works well with all the other FT recipes I've used, but not so much for this one. I added some cinnamon to this, used red bananas and used all-natural smooth peanut butter. There didn't seem to be enough egg to coat everything, maybe my bread was too big for this. If I am feeling daring again, I'll try this with some more spices and less peanut butter. I think this was just too big to eat as well, maybe I'll mash the bananas next time. Something with this recipe just didn't "feel right", I'll see if I can figure out what it is, good idea though.
this is great..my hubby loves it...I added nutella and sprinkled it with icing sugar on top ..and it tasted better :)
This seems like a tribute to Elvis! Oh so good. Gave it one star less because I felt like I needed to add a dash of milk to the egg mixture to help it soak into the bread a little better. Served it with icing sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup.
My children loved this recipe they ate two of them, I put strawberry's in mine and it was good my daughter told me it was "awesome". So they all approved of it I would make it again. I was afraid that it would fall apart but it didn't.
Delicious! My kids really liked it. Thank you so much!
Yummy, but super rich. I can't see myself eating this all the time, but it made a nice treat.
I give this a two because my husband and I just thought it was way too much. I love bananas and it was too much. I ended up taking off the banana and finishing it. And then made just regular french toast and was much more pleased. Sorry just wasn't for us.
I use to eat this in grade school. I dont like bananas but a teacher talked me into trying it and I loved it. I have eaten it ever since. You will never eat french toast plain again.
This was pretty good, but it just tasted like a peanut butter and banana sandwich to me.
I mixed the peanut butter and banana together in dish and spread between slices of bread. I also dipped into plate with cinnamon and sugar after the egg dip. it was outstanding!!
