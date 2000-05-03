Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

An unique and delicious recipe that my mom used to make. It is so easy that even kids can help to make it. Serve it hot with butter or margarine and syrup.

Recipe by Bon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg and vanilla together.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on top of each slice of bread. Place the banana slices on top of one of the slices of bread. Place the other slice of bread on top of the first, to make a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

  • In a skillet or frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Dip the sandwich into the egg mixture and place in the heated skillet. Cook until brown on both sides. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 123.5mg; sodium 362.2mg. Full Nutrition
