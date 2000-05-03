Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

Overall, this was just mediocre. After awhile it was just plain annoying to eat. I used whole wheat flaxseed bread since I don't eat any white refined grains, and this bread works well with all the other FT recipes I've used, but not so much for this one. I added some cinnamon to this, used red bananas and used all-natural smooth peanut butter. There didn't seem to be enough egg to coat everything, maybe my bread was too big for this. If I am feeling daring again, I'll try this with some more spices and less peanut butter. I think this was just too big to eat as well, maybe I'll mash the bananas next time. Something with this recipe just didn't "feel right", I'll see if I can figure out what it is, good idea though.