Fresh Mango Papaya Salsa

Doubled the recipe made more sense to me rather than halving or quartering. Used 1 whole red pepper. Keeped well in the fridge (used a glass jar) for a couple days...nice Salsa! Will add lime zest and an extra mango next time.
Loved it! We use this for fish tacos pork and chicken! The only thing I add to the recipe is a bit of cilantro. Healthy way to add a little flavor to dishes without adding tons of calories!
kids love it spouse loves it and a great way to introduce to those whom have never tried mango or papayas.. we used green bell peppers as the yellow and red cost too much:) serve as side dish or with chips-
I'm a vegetarian who is trying to lower my salt (sodium) intake and this works very well. I made it into a warm weather one dish meal by adding rinsed and drained black beans brown basmati rice (cooked without salt) and increased the lime juice onion bell peppers added cilantro and left out salt. It could have been a little "zippier" (I wimped out and didn't add extra jalapeno)so next time I'll add another hot pepper. I got fruit veggies very little sodium or fat and plenty of protein and whole grain (brown rice)and it actually tastes great all at once!
Excellent combination of flavors. We had it with grilled red snapper and boiled shrimp - it was great!
This was really good! I added lime zest to it for extra citrtus topped it off with cilantro and omitted the garlic....served it with orange ginger grilled pork....perfect summer flavours! Next time however I will decrease the amount of papaya and increase the mango.
Absolutely amazing ! Hubby and I both loved it, could have eaten it with a spoon :-) Great with warm tortilla's as well !
Loved it. It's a perfect addition to a 'raw food' diet or potluck. Beautiful presentation as well:)
increased to a whole mango about equal parts mango and papaya green onions instead of white onion cilantro no garlic. served on pork tacos. everyone liked it even though they do not like papaya.