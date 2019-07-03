Fresh Mango Papaya Salsa

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A fresh salsa for summer!

By laurenholly2008

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the mango, papaya, onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper, red bell pepper, orange bell pepper, lime juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Enjoy immediately or cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 41mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

chikp
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2012
Doubled the recipe made more sense to me rather than halving or quartering. Used 1 whole red pepper. Keeped well in the fridge (used a glass jar) for a couple days...nice Salsa! Will add lime zest and an extra mango next time.
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Doubled the recipe made more sense to me rather than halving or quartering. Used 1 whole red pepper. Keeped well in the fridge (used a glass jar) for a couple days...nice Salsa! Will add lime zest and an extra mango next time.
Angel
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2011
Loved it! We use this for fish tacos pork and chicken! The only thing I add to the recipe is a bit of cilantro. Healthy way to add a little flavor to dishes without adding tons of calories!
Helpful
(12)
arg2you
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2011
kids love it spouse loves it and a great way to introduce to those whom have never tried mango or papayas.. we used green bell peppers as the yellow and red cost too much:) serve as side dish or with chips-
Helpful
(7)
Essie
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2013
I'm a vegetarian who is trying to lower my salt (sodium) intake and this works very well. I made it into a warm weather one dish meal by adding rinsed and drained black beans brown basmati rice (cooked without salt) and increased the lime juice onion bell peppers added cilantro and left out salt. It could have been a little "zippier" (I wimped out and didn't add extra jalapeno)so next time I'll add another hot pepper. I got fruit veggies very little sodium or fat and plenty of protein and whole grain (brown rice)and it actually tastes great all at once!
Helpful
(2)
REGINAHARRIS
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2013
Excellent combination of flavors. We had it with grilled red snapper and boiled shrimp - it was great!
Helpful
(1)
CRMaragh
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2012
This was really good! I added lime zest to it for extra citrtus topped it off with cilantro and omitted the garlic....served it with orange ginger grilled pork....perfect summer flavours! Next time however I will decrease the amount of papaya and increase the mango.
Helpful
(1)
Mabel Schultz
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2012
Absolutely amazing ! Hubby and I both loved it, could have eaten it with a spoon :-) Great with warm tortilla's as well !
Helpful
(1)
smilelynn
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2012
Loved it. It's a perfect addition to a 'raw food' diet or potluck. Beautiful presentation as well:)
lisa
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2017
increased to a whole mango about equal parts mango and papaya green onions instead of white onion cilantro no garlic. served on pork tacos. everyone liked it even though they do not like papaya.
