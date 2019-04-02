Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

This ham and cheese sandwich is great on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup. I add spinach, arugula, tomatoes, roasted peppers, chopped olives, artichokes, or a spoonful of salsa to the sandwich, depending on my mood and what's in the fridge.
Yum! Great sandwich! I love swiss cheese so I had to try this. I used light mayo and smoked ham. As the submitter states, this is very good with tomato soup. I'm a huge fan of "Rachel's Tomato Basil Soup" from this site. I make batches of it and freeze it. I thawed some and these go perfect together. Thanks for a great recipe.
I make these same sandwich sometimes too and it's very good. You really can't go wrong with these ingredients. Whole grain mustard is a must in my opinion. Sometimes I use honey mustard and pepper jack cheese, which is also really good, gives it a little heat and sweetness.
I made these sandwiches for our lunch today and they were awesome!!! The only things I did different was I added a tomato and used white bread. I also made baKed french fries I from this site. It was a terrific lunch. Thanks for the recipe
These were really good. I used leftover sliced ham, in lieu of deli ham. I wasn't sure about the mayo and mustard, but it really was a great addition. A nice change from the old standby grilled cheese. Thanks for posting!
I really like grilled ham and cheese but never thought of adding mayo or mustard, for that matter. I had to use the regular prepared mustard, with the mayo, and it was really good! Reading below I saw where the submitter liked to add olives. Odd. I had some in the fridge I wanted to get rid of so I thought, why not? I sliced them instead of chopping. It really added some flavor to the sandwich. I was impressed! (I love black olives!) I'll have to make this for my husband in the near future. Thanks for the recipe and ideas!
My family loves these! So tasty. I changed it a bit tonight and made them into Monte Cristo's. I dipped them in egg and then grilled them. It was a bit healthier without the butter, and a little bit of extra protein never hurts either. Yum!
Fast tasty little sandwich. The cheese was a bit too much though so next time only 1 slice. I used Spicy brown coarse ground mustard, light mayo, and mesquite smoked shaved ham. Thanks SeattleFarmersMarketGirl.
We tried these with the mayo (no mustard on them) and didn't really care for the mayo flavor on it. I did however make them again without the mayo and they were delish! Just a matter of preference but still 5 star worthy!
Do you want to make it even more yummy? For this recipe I prefer Iberico ham, you might find it also as jamon iberico. I know it is expensive but the trick is to buy the foreleg called shoulder or paleta rather than the ham (backleg). Paleta or shoulder is much cheaper and for sandwiches, pittas, rolls and “hand food” a wonderful alternative. I buy my iberico ham at Buyjamon.com BuyJamon.com the market place for iberico ham.
made this tonight for dinner with thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes with a bit of S&P on them. just used a bit of light mayo on mine and dijon mustard and light mayo on my hubby's. I used organic light rye bread, and served with organic tomato soup from a box. We both loved it!!
Who would think you would need a recipe for a grilled ham n’ cheese? Well, this recipe is perfect! The ratios are perfect and each ingredient compliments the other. I’ve concluded it’s the whole grain bread that makes this sandwich what it is. I used a 9-grain bread with seeds and it just doesn’t get any better than this.
This was a very hearty lunch! I definitely enjoyed the mayo and mustard (used Grey Poupon) inside the sandwich. Served it with tomato soup - my husband said "mmm, this is comfort food!" A keeper recipe.
This was fine; a reliably good method of making a grilled ham & chz. But what's with the tip at the end to use aluminum foil to keep the sandwich moist and help it cook evenly? I'm not even sure where I'm supposed to put the foil, because usually keeping the heat low and steady is the key to a grilled sandwich. While I might follow the recommendation to wrap sandwich leftovers in foil, we usually eat our sandwiches in their entirety.
It was ok. This is a stingy sandwich. I ended up using four slices of ham, and more than a teaspoon of mayonnaise and mustard to make the dressing -- that's a very small amount for an entire sandwich and it didn't cover the bread. I don't know if that's a typo or what, maybe she meant to say tablespoon instead of teaspoon, but I don't think she did. I don't like dry sandwiches myself, it was uninspired.
I made this recipe. Instead of putting butter on the outside, I put mayonnaise on the outside, with just ham and cheese inside (grilled mayo side down). They turned out great and everyone enjoyed them!
Delicious! I went with what was already opened, mozzarella and American cheese. I'm conserving during this virus, and I didn't want to open a new Swiss cheese. I really liked the flavor with the mustard, although I did use Dijon. Great sandwich, and thanks for the idea!
Make it easier on yourself and use your air fryer on each side until golden brown. The sandwich is better too. No skillet to clean. We do this about once a week. I like mine with mustard, mayo, tomato, and a slice of raw onion.
