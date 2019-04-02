Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

This ham and cheese sandwich is great on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup. I add spinach, arugula, tomatoes, roasted peppers, chopped olives, artichokes, or a spoonful of salsa to the sandwich, depending on my mood and what's in the fridge.

By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
1
  • Preheat a skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Spread one side of each slice of bread with 1 teaspoon butter.

  • Place one slice butter-side down in the hot skillet. Top with Swiss cheese and ham. Spread the unbuttered side of second slice of bread with mayonnaise and mustard; place it butter-side up on sandwich.

  • Cook in the hot skillet until golden brown and cheese is melted, about 3 minutes per side.

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 86.6mg; sodium 747.2mg. Full Nutrition
