Crispy Flautas

Rating: 4.58 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I always order flautas at restaurants but have yet to see a recipe anywhere that makes them the way I like them - crispy. Instead of baking them, this recipe uses a deep fryer. It melds the flavors together and makes them extra crunchy. Serve with rice, salad, or whatever side dish you desire.

By KIWICOTTONBALL

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 flautas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the bell pepper and onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and stir in the chicken breast. Cook and stir until the chicken breast is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes. Shred the chicken using two forks. Stir in the taco seasoning and water. Simmer until the liquid has evaporated, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Stir in the Cheddar cheese, then remove from heat, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly brush each corn tortilla will a layer of salsa. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the chicken mixture in a line along the bottom edge of the tortilla. Tightly roll the tortilla into a cylinder, and secure the ends with one or two toothpicks. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

  • Heat 2 cups vegetable oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Fry the flautas in the preheated oil, no more than 4 at a time, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Drain the flautas on a paper towel-lined plate. Discard toothpicks and top finished flautas with remaining salsa.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Cook's Note

Occasionally after filling all the tortillas you may find that you have some extra meat mixture left over. If you don't feel like opening another pack of tortillas, you can simply refrigerate the meat mixture. It keeps very well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 716.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (49)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2012
Traditionally I do believe Flautas are made with flour tortillas and Taquitos with corn tortillas. At least in Southern California these would be considered taquitos. I used cooked left over chicken. Minced very small. Minced the onion and bell pepper small. Cooked the onion, bell pepper - added the chicken and taco seasoning and cooked a bit. Added about 1/4 cup water and cooked it down - add a little more water if it seems to be drying out. Take off the heat and stir in the cheese. For the tortillas - I heated the oil and dipped each tortilla briefly in the hot oil - remove quickly so they don't start to brown. Place a spoonful of chicken on to each tortilla roll up and place seam side down on paper towels. Do NOT overfill. Once all the tortillas are rolled start frying by placing into the oil seam side DOWN - 3 or 4 at a time - this seals the tortilla. Once brown and crispy, flip and fry the other side. Drain on paper towels and serve with salsa on the side. Read More
Helpful
(107)

Most helpful critical review

ryansmom
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2013
All though this looks good it's more like taquitos than flautas. I order flautas at my fave Mexican restaurant which uses flour tortillas instead of corn. And I prefer beef over chicken. However I would love to try it with corn. Thanks for posting the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2012
Traditionally I do believe Flautas are made with flour tortillas and Taquitos with corn tortillas. At least in Southern California these would be considered taquitos. I used cooked left over chicken. Minced very small. Minced the onion and bell pepper small. Cooked the onion, bell pepper - added the chicken and taco seasoning and cooked a bit. Added about 1/4 cup water and cooked it down - add a little more water if it seems to be drying out. Take off the heat and stir in the cheese. For the tortillas - I heated the oil and dipped each tortilla briefly in the hot oil - remove quickly so they don't start to brown. Place a spoonful of chicken on to each tortilla roll up and place seam side down on paper towels. Do NOT overfill. Once all the tortillas are rolled start frying by placing into the oil seam side DOWN - 3 or 4 at a time - this seals the tortilla. Once brown and crispy, flip and fry the other side. Drain on paper towels and serve with salsa on the side. Read More
Helpful
(107)
Kristen Vinson Fisher
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2010
I just made this recipe because I was tired of the same old chicken recipes. I used flour tortillas though instead of corn because that's all I had in the house and they were wonderful. I had some friends stop in and they also loved them and wanted the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(56)
Megan Love
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
These are excellent. The meat has just enough flavor and the salsa adds a nice touch. The only problem I had with mine was rolling the corn tortillas because they are so thin. My advice is dont buy the cheap ones because they tear really easily. Other than that I will DEFINATELY be making these again Read More
Helpful
(45)
Advertisement
YumLover
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2011
This is the way my Mom used to make them when we were little. I know it's not the healthiest but hey when do you usually eat flautas? I eat them with some guacamole and cream on the side. So delish! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Aleblanc
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2012
I made these using green Enchillada sauce and some cumin for seasoning instead of the Taco seasoning and water and they were delicious.I also used flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas I will definately make this again. They were even better the next day after sitting for a while in the fridge- I just reheated them in the oven to keep them crispy ( don't reheat in the microwave or they will go soggy). Served with lots of guacamole and they were to die for Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jreyes360
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2011
Made these and they tasted great. I didn't have boneless chicken breast. I used 2 cans of chunk chicken. It worked fine a little less time cooking chicken. I will be buying better tortillas mine were breaking on the roll. I think if you heat them in microwave for a bit it helps. I'll try the Ortega brand next time. No complaints in this house LOL Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2012
Yes. Baking Nana is correct. Flautas Are flour tortillas not corn. So with that said I too had leftover chicken. I added a couple teaspoon of dried onion chicken tacos seasoning and some chipotle powder. I didn't bother with toothpicks just held them together with tongs till they could hold their own shape. Drained and served with guacamole n sour cream. I made Fideo to go with it. Delish! Thanks KCB Read More
Helpful
(6)
Carla from Texas
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2015
I made these for the first time last night 3/6/2015. This is a fantastic recipe. The only thing I did differently was fry corn tortillas on each side for a couple of seconds before adding my chicken mixture. I was so surprised how fresh they tasted compared to the ones you get in a restaurant. Also I made my own taco mixture with 1 tbs of chili powder 1/2 tbs of onion powder and 1/2 tbs of cumin. Nothing can compare to home cooked we love these and will use them as an appetizer next time we have a dinner party. I made mexican rice as a side and guacamole- 3 avocados 3-4 chopped onions 1 Serrano 1/2 squeezed lime or lemon and about 1 tbs of my homemade hot sauce and a chopped tomato. Season with salt pepper cumin to taste. If the serrano has too much heat use a regular jalepeno. So good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JJacobson
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2012
Made these for my family last night and they LOVED them. We didn't make any changes to the recipe except to use flour tortillas. Surprisingly quick to make a good weekday dinner. Read More
Helpful
(3)
ryansmom
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2013
All though this looks good it's more like taquitos than flautas. I order flautas at my fave Mexican restaurant which uses flour tortillas instead of corn. And I prefer beef over chicken. However I would love to try it with corn. Thanks for posting the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022