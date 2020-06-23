Crispy Flautas

1 of 49

Rating: 4 stars Traditionally I do believe Flautas are made with flour tortillas and Taquitos with corn tortillas. At least in Southern California these would be considered taquitos. I used cooked left over chicken. Minced very small. Minced the onion and bell pepper small. Cooked the onion, bell pepper - added the chicken and taco seasoning and cooked a bit. Added about 1/4 cup water and cooked it down - add a little more water if it seems to be drying out. Take off the heat and stir in the cheese. For the tortillas - I heated the oil and dipped each tortilla briefly in the hot oil - remove quickly so they don't start to brown. Place a spoonful of chicken on to each tortilla roll up and place seam side down on paper towels. Do NOT overfill. Once all the tortillas are rolled start frying by placing into the oil seam side DOWN - 3 or 4 at a time - this seals the tortilla. Once brown and crispy, flip and fry the other side. Drain on paper towels and serve with salsa on the side. Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this recipe because I was tired of the same old chicken recipes. I used flour tortillas though instead of corn because that's all I had in the house and they were wonderful. I had some friends stop in and they also loved them and wanted the recipe. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars These are excellent. The meat has just enough flavor and the salsa adds a nice touch. The only problem I had with mine was rolling the corn tortillas because they are so thin. My advice is dont buy the cheap ones because they tear really easily. Other than that I will DEFINATELY be making these again Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This is the way my Mom used to make them when we were little. I know it's not the healthiest but hey when do you usually eat flautas? I eat them with some guacamole and cream on the side. So delish! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made these using green Enchillada sauce and some cumin for seasoning instead of the Taco seasoning and water and they were delicious.I also used flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas I will definately make this again. They were even better the next day after sitting for a while in the fridge- I just reheated them in the oven to keep them crispy ( don't reheat in the microwave or they will go soggy). Served with lots of guacamole and they were to die for Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Made these and they tasted great. I didn't have boneless chicken breast. I used 2 cans of chunk chicken. It worked fine a little less time cooking chicken. I will be buying better tortillas mine were breaking on the roll. I think if you heat them in microwave for a bit it helps. I'll try the Ortega brand next time. No complaints in this house LOL Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Yes. Baking Nana is correct. Flautas Are flour tortillas not corn. So with that said I too had leftover chicken. I added a couple teaspoon of dried onion chicken tacos seasoning and some chipotle powder. I didn't bother with toothpicks just held them together with tongs till they could hold their own shape. Drained and served with guacamole n sour cream. I made Fideo to go with it. Delish! Thanks KCB Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for the first time last night 3/6/2015. This is a fantastic recipe. The only thing I did differently was fry corn tortillas on each side for a couple of seconds before adding my chicken mixture. I was so surprised how fresh they tasted compared to the ones you get in a restaurant. Also I made my own taco mixture with 1 tbs of chili powder 1/2 tbs of onion powder and 1/2 tbs of cumin. Nothing can compare to home cooked we love these and will use them as an appetizer next time we have a dinner party. I made mexican rice as a side and guacamole- 3 avocados 3-4 chopped onions 1 Serrano 1/2 squeezed lime or lemon and about 1 tbs of my homemade hot sauce and a chopped tomato. Season with salt pepper cumin to taste. If the serrano has too much heat use a regular jalepeno. So good. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Made these for my family last night and they LOVED them. We didn't make any changes to the recipe except to use flour tortillas. Surprisingly quick to make a good weekday dinner. Helpful (3)