Watermelon Martini

This was a winner! I served this at a small BBQ with my husband and two of his friends, all beer-drinking Army Captains. My husband is not a watermelon fan, so he didn't care for it, but the other two guys (who had been munching watermelon slices) LOVED it. I had to practically beg them to take a break from their beer to try a fruity drink, but then I was asked to make more. I can't get enough watermelon, so I thought it was delicious. I followed proportions exactly except a bit less simple syrup, and I thought it was a good balance of flavors. It has a delicious watermelon flavor without being overpoweringly sweet (but I did halve the simple syrup since the schnapps and fruit is already quite sweet) or too strong tasting. It's also an attractive festive summery drink. Be warned though, it's so yummy and refreshing and goes down so smoothly that it'll sneak up on you!