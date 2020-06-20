Watermelon Martini

Best summer drink ever!

Recipe by Victoria Brown Absten

Directions

  • Combine some salt and sugar in a small bowl, and pour onto a small, shallow plate. Moisten the rims of 2 glasses with a piece of watermelon, and dip the moistened glass rims into the salt and sugar mixture; set aside.

  • Pour the watermelon juice, vodka, watermelon schnapps, simple syrup, and lime juice into a cocktail shaker over ice. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into the prepared glasses.

To make watermelon juice, process chunks of seedless watermelon in your blender and then strain through cheesecloth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 4.6mg. Full Nutrition
