Watermelon Martini

One of the most delicious drinks you will ever try. I used the "luscious" watermelon Schnapps, not the Pucker. This was incredible. Watch out, because they go down WAY too easily and are stronger than you think. You may actually want to weaken them a bit, because of this. Definitely rim the glasses with the salt/sugar mixture. It adds depth and dimension to this drink. I do NOT, as a rule, enjoy fruity drinks, but because this is made with real watermelon juice, it's not sickly sweet. In addition, you can add lime juice, watermelon juice and a little soda over ice in a rimmed glass for people who don't want the alcohol. I served it both ways and it was well worth the trouble of juicing a watermelon.
This was a winner! I served this at a small BBQ with my husband and two of his friends, all beer-drinking Army Captains. My husband is not a watermelon fan, so he didn't care for it, but the other two guys (who had been munching watermelon slices) LOVED it. I had to practically beg them to take a break from their beer to try a fruity drink, but then I was asked to make more. I can't get enough watermelon, so I thought it was delicious. I followed proportions exactly except a bit less simple syrup, and I thought it was a good balance of flavors. It has a delicious watermelon flavor without being overpoweringly sweet (but I did halve the simple syrup since the schnapps and fruit is already quite sweet) or too strong tasting. It's also an attractive festive summery drink. Be warned though, it's so yummy and refreshing and goes down so smoothly that it'll sneak up on you!
I do not have a juicer or food processer so as I cut the watermelon up I saved the rind with a bit extra watermelon not cut off it. Then I used the back of a spoon and smooshed the watermelon left on the rind as the liquid dripped off into a bowl. Then I did strain it with a small metal strainer. I omitted the salt and only used the sugar on the rim (just sounded odd to me). I added a splash more vodka because I like it stronger. It made 4 martinis for me. (YES I said me!) Very good!
This was better than I thought it would be.. I pureed some watermelon in the frap maker and then added just a bit of sugar(we like things sweet)..then used watermelon flavored vodka and watermelon pucker which next time I don't think I will use the pucker. Overall my guests really liked and it was a very pretty cocktail to serve..just make sure to serve cold or it is not near as good.
EXCELLENT!!! I didn't have watermelon schnapps but I did have Midori melon liquor. Very tasty this way. I then tried with peach schnapps which was also very good. Hard to pick a favorite. I may start buying watermelons just to have this drink :)
So yummy! I had a big bowl of watermelon in the fridge and noticed all of the juice collecting in the bottom. I figured there must be a drink using watermelon juice and here it is! I didn't have watermelon schnapps, so I used peach schnapps instead. The watermelon flavor was still very prominent.
Changed a few things. Blended watermelon in blender and strained. Used melon schnapps since I couldn't find "luscious" watermelon schnapps. Left out the simple syrup to reduce sweetness. Added tonic water instead, and a little extra (watermelon flavored) vodka. Awesome! :)
I'm obsessed with this drink! During these winter months I used the Minute Maid watermelon juice and left out the simple syrup, and it's fantastic. I'm sure it'll be even better with real watermelon juice in the summer. Yum.
AMAZING MARTINI EVERRRRR! Ive made plenty of martinis in my day, and this one by -far- beats them all. Its a little work, But I've made them 6 times now and I've had nothing but compliments about the taste and freshness. I have friends who ask me for them every time they visit. The martinis have a nice fresh crisp with a sweet and sour tang to them.
