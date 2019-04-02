This is an easy recipe for kale chips. The leaves are massaged with olive oil then seasoned with vinegar and baked until crispy, crunchy, and delicious! I used Spanish sherry vinegar, but any vinegar you like the flavor of will work. I checked every 10 minutes or so and turned some pieces over. I didn't mind if there were a few softer parts on some of the kale leaves, I liked the combination of crisp and softer parts.
I made these and they were good, but it was touchy getting them to cook without burning them. I just watched an episode of Jacques Pepin and he did kale chips, but he put them on a wire rack and baked them at 250 degrees for 20 minutes. I tried that the next time i made these and they were FANTASTIC.
Soundly rejected by my 10 year old daughter, but I think they are fairly tasty, and a good way to use kale and create a nutritious snack. Very light and crispy. Watch the time though--mine only took about 15 minutes to roast.
After washing and thoroughly drying kale, I tore into small pieces and placed on cookie sheet. I sprayed with Pam olive oil and sprinkled sea salt over kale, baked in 350 degree oven for 9 minutes, then turned off the oven and left the kale in the oven to continue to crisp. This way it does not brown but stays a beautiful green and tastes delicious. You can keep it in the oven with the door closed for about an hour and it will be perfect.
These were to die for. I used sesame oil and red wine vinegar instead, and only cooked them for about 5 mins in the oven. The kale was from my backyard and was so delicious. I couldn't stop eating them and finished the entire bowl. I can't wait until the kale grows more so I can do it again. GREAT recipe, thanks for sharing! I had always heard about kale chips but had never tried them, or kale before. Amazing way to use it. Do be careful with the cooking time b/c they can cook soo quickly. 5 mins was enough for me, if I left them in for 35 minutes I would have had nothing left but ashes! :)
Fantastic! I used balsamic vinegar, because I thought I had sherry, but when I went to the cabinet-all out! Oh well. It came out so wonderful, anyways. The only thing bad about this recipe is that you have to be careful not to choke, because you will want to INHALE them! yum, I think I'm going to make another batch tomorrow!
Not bad at all! I was cautiously optimistic about this recipe...it was only in the oven for about 20 minutes - and it came out nice and crispy. Next time I will probably tear the kale into larger pieces and check more frequently.
I don't like kale in general, but from now on, if I have to eat some, that's how I'm going to eat it. Check your chips before 35 min in the oven... I had 2 trays in the oven and my chips were ready in 20 min. Also, eat everything at once. The chips don't taste good the next day.
This recipe is simply perfect. You can simplify things by skipping the bags and just using your hands on the kale in a large bowl (as suggested). Any good vinegar will do. We used a Pinot vinegar and garlic sea salt. If you have trouble with timing, it means you need to buy a thermometer for your oven and start cooking at the proper temperature. 35 mins is EXACTLY right: any earlier and the texture and flavor will not be right, any longer and they will burn. In a single layer (which you want), a good sized bunch of Kale will take up two medium-large baking sheets. Finally, be SURE your kale is dry. If it isn't you will be steaming it rather than roasting it. If you don't have a salad spinner, do as I did and put the kale in a dish towel, grab all the corners, and swing it in a circular motion a la Pete Townshend. Enjoy!
I have an abundance of kale in my garden so I decided to try this. It fits all the criteria: fast, easy, healthy and strangly addictive! Even my 11 year old son ate some! As another reviewer said watch the time. Mine were a step away from being burnt. I'll cook them shorter next time.
Different snack idea. You can really change the taste by the type of vinegar you use. If it gets chewy in a couple of days - just put back in the oven for about 5 minutes and it crisp right up. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Been wanting to try this since last summer and am glad I did! Great combination of flavor and crunch! Used ingredients I had on hand, but stayed pretty much to the recipe; Sesame oil and seasoned salt with a bit of garlic powder. Highly recommend this one, so thanks for the post.
I tried again and again to determine the perfect cooking temperature and time to make these without burning them and finally got it PERFECT when I used spray olive oil and put it into a 300 degree preheated oven... TURNED OFF the oven and walked away for an hour while the oven cooled down. I can now make the chips consistently crunchy without burning them!
wow this is so weird but it really is good! i never had kale before but trying to get healthy i bought 2lbs of it and had to find creative ways to use it. this is a great way but it does not have to be more difficult than tossing in a bowl with oil/any vinegar then to bake and keep an eye on it. very simple and very tasty with soy sauce instead of vinegar too. kale is #1 nutritionally so try it
these were amazing! i made these with one change i used original pam instead of olive oil because my dad is allergic to olives...the best part about this is they sell kale chips(in plain,ranch and 3 cheese) where i live in an 6oz package for 7 dollars....i bought a pound of kale for a dollar and made my own :)
This is fantastic. I had my kale too crowded at first but when I split it and spread it out better it was amazing, even my veggie-disliking husband ate a LOT. My red wine vinegar was on the weak side, next time I will use 2 tablespoons to the 1 tablespoon of oil, since I ended up sprinkling on more afterwards. The bag method of oiling the kale is amazing, I never would have thought so little oil would go so far. I didn't use any salt because when I tasted it, it already tasted salty enough from the kale alone. THANKS for the awesome recipe and thanks to the person who mentioned not needing much salt and the people who warned to watch it in case it's done early!
Made these last night after receiving my weekly organic produce box. Super YUM! Couldn't keep my hands out of them, but wasn't able to finish them. Popped them into a warm oven for about 5 minutes to crisp them up again and they were even better! I used garlic/herb flavored oil. Even my husband liked them!
I have had sauteed Kale and I couldnt stand it. When I got Kale in my CSA box today I was like oh great what am I going to do with this stuff - bleh. Then came this recipe and OMG I am now a Kale chip super fan. I could have devoured the whole bunch in one sitting but I held back just a little. These were ugly but so crunchy and delicious that the appearance didnt matter. I didnt have sherry vinegar so I used red wine vinegar and then followed the instructions from there on. Kale you and I are on our way to being BFF's
you cannot believe how good these are! I used garlic infused olive oil and balsamic vinegar (my fave!) WARNING: they are addicting!! and almost taste sweet! Kale is one of the most nutrient dense greens you can eat!
Ohhh my!!! This is just fantastic! I have cooked this twice, the first time following the recipe. The second time I was curious to see if I could get the same flavor using just a spray to cut fat as I can sit and eat the entire batch ;) Just as good. And then...I made a discovery. I had put some of the kale chips on a chopping block that I had cut rosemary on...and talk about awesome!!
I am not sure why some are complicating these so much. I spread some kale out (pre-chopped and washed) on a cookie sheet lined with foil, sprayed evenly with PAM spray (plenty), and salted lightly. Baked in preheated oven for 12minutes @350 degrees and they turned out awesome. ...no turning...no wilting...no burnt. It really doesn't get much easier, folks. Will be making again and again. Thanks TMPNORTH
I loved these guys and will definitely make them again for sure! My fiance was not much of a fan, but I didn't mind cause there was more for me! Some advice is to lay all the pieces flat on your baking sheet and don't have pieces on top of other pieces otherwise they won't turn out crispy. I cooked mine on 275 for 13 minutes and they came out perfect. Give them a try you will love them!
Pretty good... did not use the vinegar and probably did not cook for 35 minuties. Watch these closely or they'll burn and don't skip removing the inner ribs! This is the first time I've tried kale (I cooked this twice since had so much,) and I learned after the 1st batch how incredibly salty the kale is... I basically ruined the first batch as I did not remove the inner ribs (didn't have ths recipe), overcooked it to almost burning it, and salted it way too much! I cut down on the salt considerably on my 2nd batch (and had this recipe,) but it was still too salty. I would consider not salting it at all until it's done and taste it first.
Surpringly good! I used balsamic vinegar with great results. After reading other reviews, I baked these at 270 for 20 minutes, or just until crispy. They do shrink quite a bit, but a delicious way to sneak in those leafy greens! Definitely a keeper.
We switched this one up a bit, and it was really delicious! The vinegar we chose was rice vinegar because we love it in our sushi rice, and it happened to be what was in the cabinet! Instead of 300 degrees, we set the oven to 350. Cooked the chips for 5 min on one side, then flipped them all over. Then I took a sheet of foil and pressed it on all the chips for a moment. This will make the chips nice and flat. cooked 5 min on the other side. I can't imagine leaving them in for 30 minutes or more. Ours would have been burnt. The kids loved this one, it is cool to see leafy greens turn into chips!
This recipe is the bomb...in a good way. Every time I received my organic basket, I was so excited when it contained kale. I would rush home and make this recipe right away. So, so good. Thank you for posting this excellent recipe.
Really tasty recipe! Couldnt stop munching on them. The only difference I made was I cooked mine in small batches, they got crispier that way when there was more space between them. I also did not flip them in-between cooking or cook them as long. I cooked only 10 minutes, checking at 5 minutes then at 7. Really keeping an eye on them so theY didn't burn.
Not sure if I like. Followed directions with olive oil, basalmic vinegar, sea salt. Cooked 350 for 9 minutes. Very crunchy, but feel like I'm eating old leaves off the road. Would not make again. This may just be me & nothing against the recipe
Try these with nutritional yeast sprinkled on them prior to baking. For those unfamiliar with nutritional yeast, it tastes similar to parmesan cheese but its very healthy. I learned about it from a vegan friend who uses it as a pasta topping, rather than parmesan. Whole Foods sells it in their bulk aisle for about $7/lb. Also I prefer using the dinosaur kale AKA Lacinato kale for making chips.
Better than I thought! Most of my kids liked them with ketchup, a couple ate them straight up. I liked them plenty and now I don't need any more vitamin A for a week. Served as a side dish with Red Beans and Rice, along with cornbread too.
These are delicious! This is a fantastic healthy snack.. and super easy! You really don't need a lot of oil, I wanted to use more when I was coating the leaves but I resisted, and they were oh so yummy!
If you don't like kale this recipe won't make you like it. I like kale and I enjoyed this recipe. Giving it 4 stars because I followed other advice on the time/temp. 250 for 15 minutes was perfect for me. It has a light and crunchy texture.
needed lots more of everything fro seasoning, but pretty good. Crunchy greens aren't really comparable to potato chips, but if forced to give a comparable item I would have to say chips as well- but it is a lousy expectation! They are completely unique, and worth a try at least once.
OMG...TMPNorth YOU ROCK. I'm allergic to everything and thought that snacking was over. NO WAY! I ate two cookie sheet without breathing hard. Used fresh lemon juice instead of vinegar. OUTTA THIS WORLD!!!
Combined a couple recipes for kale chips together-used diced fresh garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and salt,tossed it, then added some honey and tossed it again. spread on foil covered cookie sheet and since my oven only goes down to 170', cooked for 1 1/2 hrs flipping them and testing as I went. My chiropractor keeps trying to get me to eat more cruciferous veggies and especially kale-this way I can do it. They were surprisingly good.
Excellent! Made them as written... I had several layers of kale on the cookie sheet and cooked it on 250 for about 40 minutes turning chips twice. I was eating the crispy ones while waiting for the others to come out of the oven. So good, that two people ate over 1/2 bag of kale (chips) as we watched a movie.
I didn't like this recipe as written, the chips came out half chewy and half scorched. The family gave it a try, but were unimpressed. Recently I used my dehydrator to dry a bunch of kale, and I think THAT texture was what this recipe was going for. Thanks for the idea!
This recipe was really fantastic and I absolutely loved it! I used apple cider vinegar instead of sherry vinegar (both because it's my favorite vinegar and because it was all I had) and instead of using sea salt, I sprinkled a little lemon pepper on top of them and it turned out *amazing*. I do agree with the other reviewers, though, that you have to watch the cooking time. Mine were done in fifteen minutes, so thirty-five seems to be a bit overboard.
These were AMAZING!! My husband and i tore them up! Even my 7 year old son loved them. Only change i did to the recipe was omit the sherry vinegar since i didnt have any. Just drizzled some olive oil, sprinkled some kosher salt (sea salt would be better) and baked at 350 for roughly 7 minutes and voila!
If you're like me you'll be tempted to add more oil than the recipe calls for. Don't do it. Too heavy a hand will make these soggy and not really a healthy snack anymore. After adjusting to less oil they came out great. I also prefer Apple cider vinegar so I used that instead, delicious. One recommendation, let them dry out over night in a bowl or a tray. If you bag them up too soon they get soft and not crunchy. Crunchy is way better.
This was amazing! My 2 year old even gobbed them up. I think he ate almost as many as me. I used a tuscan blend olive oil and red wine vinegar. Don't forget the sea salt. That small pinch goes a long way. I WILL be making this again.
Great recipe, will definatly make this one again. I noticed some negative feedback. Also noticed that most of these were made early on in the kale season. Kale is best after it has had frost on it. It tends to be bitter up until that point. Frost will make it much sweeter, and it can withstand temperatures down to -15 degrees celcius without damaging the plant. Most people do not realize this and give up on kale before giving it a fair chance.
I love this! Instead of store-bought bagged kale, I bought whole bunches so I can control the sizes of the chips. Rice vinegar, any flavored vinegar, allows you to play with flavors. I also sprinkled the finished chips with toasted sesame seeds. Healthy and addictive! So nice to have a healthy addiction. :)
I was quite pleasantly surprised! I used balsamic vinegar, and sprinkled lightly with garlic salt. I baked them less than 35 minutes - started at 10 min, turned the sheet around in the oven, and then checked every 5 min. I put cooling racks inside a jelly roll pan to bake. There were still a few left this morning - I think they still taste good.
I was desperate to find an alternative to potato chips and heard about kale chips on a cooking show. OMG, as a diabetic, this is my new go to snack. So easy! I am addicted to salt & vinegar chips so in place of the sherry vinegar I used cider vinegar and in place of salt as I am on a salt-restricted diet, I sprinkled onion powder on it. I had a problem with my oven crisping the kale so I had to increase the temperature. Next time I am going to use Betty's suggestion in her review of baking for 9 mins and turning off the oven, but leaving the kale in for about an hour.
I have been wanting to try these for a while now. And I was not disappointed :) Light and crunchy. I put in two batches, one on a cookie sheet and one on a wire rack on a cookie sheet. The wire rack worked perfectly for me, as the ones on the sheet stuck and slightly burned. I also only had to leave mine in for 10 mins at 350, but I think altitude has something to do with baking times.
I liked this OK, mainly because I knew it was good for me, but my husband thought it was awful. I think a bit of garlic would have helped, but crisp, baked greens will never be my favorite. I much preferred the Sweet and Savory Kale. If you try this, be sure to watch it. It only needed 20 minutes of cooking time.
I love, love, love kale chips! I do bake them slightly different though, I usually do 350 for 9 minutes. The vinegar taste isn't quite as strong as I was hoping for, but since I know this works I have been turning leftover (dressed) kale salad into kale chips. So thanks for opening up my eyes to new ways to use leftovers!
these were great!!! I just used extra virgin olive oil and put into a bag and put some sea salt in then added the kale pieces and coated the kale pieces put on baking sheet and into the oven (350) for 15 mins and they were gone within minutes. Next time I might try some different seasoning and see how they taste.
These were awful. I don't know what I was expecting but mine turned out like dried leaves that you rake in the fall. I love veggies but this was all wrong. Maybe I overcooked them but I can't imagine how they would taste good at all.
I don't know if it's just me, but I tried baking these twice, and they are SO WEIRD. I wouldn't compare eating these to eating potato chips at all because a better comparison would be eating dry, crisp leaves that you rake up in your yard in the fall. The flavor isn't bad, but the texture is...bizarre. And they get stuck ALL over your teeth and lips! I have to say though - they were an interesting experience that I am glad to have in my repertoire.
I just can't give these 5 stars because they're so finicky. There is such a fine line between too little and too much salt...too over done and too under done. I haven't been able to get them "perfect"...but I'll keep at it! My niece had the same results as me.
I love raw kale; I did not care for the kale chips. They were bitter and I just really didn't like them. I was happy to learn that the sherry adds a lot of taste even if the kale is raw. I will definitely be making a sherry and kale dish again even if it is not the chips.
It's a darn shame what this recipe did to the kale.
