Kale Chips

This is an easy recipe for kale chips. The leaves are massaged with olive oil then seasoned with vinegar and baked until crispy, crunchy, and delicious! I used Spanish sherry vinegar, but any vinegar you like the flavor of will work. I checked every 10 minutes or so and turned some pieces over. I didn't mind if there were a few softer parts on some of the kale leaves, I liked the combination of crisp and softer parts.

By Theresa Peters

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Cut away inner ribs from each kale leaf and discard; tear leaves into pieces of uniform size, about the size of a small potato chip. Wash torn kale pieces and spin dry in a salad spinner or dry with paper towels until very dry.

  • Place kale pieces into a large resealable bag. Add about 1/2 of the olive oil; squeeze out air and seal, then massage the bag so oil gets distributed evenly on kale pieces. Add remaining oil and massage the bag more, until all kale pieces are evenly coated with oil. Sprinkle vinegar over the kale leaves, reseal the bag and shake well. Spread the leaves evenly onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until mostly crisp, about 35 minutes. Season with salt and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 8.3g; sodium 256.7mg. Full Nutrition
