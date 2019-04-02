Kale Chips

This recipe is simply perfect. You can simplify things by skipping the bags and just using your hands on the kale in a large bowl (as suggested). Any good vinegar will do. We used a Pinot vinegar and garlic sea salt. If you have trouble with timing, it means you need to buy a thermometer for your oven and start cooking at the proper temperature. 35 mins is EXACTLY right: any earlier and the texture and flavor will not be right, any longer and they will burn. In a single layer (which you want), a good sized bunch of Kale will take up two medium-large baking sheets. Finally, be SURE your kale is dry. If it isn't you will be steaming it rather than roasting it. If you don't have a salad spinner, do as I did and put the kale in a dish towel, grab all the corners, and swing it in a circular motion a la Pete Townshend. Enjoy!