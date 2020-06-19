Adriel's Chinese Curry Chicken

Tastes very similar to my wife's favorite yellow curry she used to order, when she lived in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from a restaurant called "Taste of Thai." We added some things they added at the restaurant, namely some extra cayenne pepper for heat, extra curry paste (we love a strong curry flavor), and some sliced "chip" carrots. We liked the real **** spicy to our curry, so we added a generous infusion of cayenne pepper. Like many other reviewers, we also doubled the sauce recipe because it is SO good and due to the fact that a lot of it gets soaked in the fresh white rice we serve with it. And since the only coconut milk we find comes in a 13 oz can, why waste something so delicious? We also could not find fresh ginger, but our Walmart had a fresh ginger paste mixture in the produce section, and it smelled wonderful cooking with the chicken and garlic in the beginning. Awesome recipe!