Adriel's Chinese Curry Chicken

77 Ratings
  • 5 55
  • 4 20
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

My husband is Chinese and this chicken curry is one of our favorite dishes. My late father-in-law, who used to be a Chinese chef, said my version of this was better than his! Yellow curry paste can be found at an Asian market. You may have to add a little more or less curry paste, depending on your taste. I included a more moderate amount in this recipe. I suggest serving this over cooked jasmine rice. It has a little bit of heat, so probably do not serve to small children. Enjoy.

By BlondeCook

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mash yellow curry paste with about 2 tablespoons of chicken broth to help dissolve paste; whisk in remaining chicken broth, sugar, curry powder, salt, light soy sauce, and coconut milk. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat for about 30 seconds; add oil and heat until shimmering, about 30 more seconds. Stir chicken, garlic, and ginger into hot oil; cook and stir until chicken has begun to brown and garlic and ginger are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in onion and potatoes; toss well and pour in sauce mixture. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cover the wok. Simmer until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 46.2mg; sodium 863.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022