Adriel's Chinese Curry Chicken

My husband is Chinese and this chicken curry is one of our favorite dishes. My late father-in-law, who used to be a Chinese chef, said my version of this was better than his! Yellow curry paste can be found at an Asian market. You may have to add a little more or less curry paste, depending on your taste. I included a more moderate amount in this recipe. I suggest serving this over cooked jasmine rice. It has a little bit of heat, so probably do not serve to small children. Enjoy.
This is almost exactly what is served in our best local chinese restaurant. They gave me the recipe, but this is probably a Thai or more likely Indonesian version when you add the coconut and yellow curry paste. (We have a superb brand here in not only yellow, or "mussaman" curry) but also green and fiery red pastes. I suspect the yellow is the mildest.) I am so glad I will have this in my recipe file so I will not have to hunt it up in books. The four stars only mean I am about curried out at the moment.
Delicious, quick and easy to make. Modifications: Doubled the sauce portion of the recipe, because I enjoy a good amount of sauce with my curry (and the cans of coconut milk typically are >10 oz). Although I doubled the sauce, I used only 2 chicken breast halves, which were roasted and shredded, then added during the last 10 minutes of simmer to absorb flavor; I prefer this texture, and there was plenty of chicken, some in each bite. In addition, added carrots which were cut on the bias (so that they would cook at same rate as potatoes).
Excellent. Simple as that. The recipe doesn't call for exotic ingredients that are hard to find, but the taste is restaurant quality. I've tried several curry dishes from this site and none compare to the ease and taste surprise I found in this recipe. I doubled the coconut milk and curry paste as we like it spicy and rich. This is very easy to make and made my picky husband happy. Thank you!
I had a can of Thai yellow curry paste in the cupboard, but when I opened it and tasted it, it was a bit too perfumy for me, so I used green curry paste instead. I also used boneless, skinless thighs instead of breasts because they stand up better to the long simmering without drying out like breasts. I also used the full can of coconut milk as other reviewers mentioned and added carrots. I bumped up the heat as well with a few red chili flakes. My husband and I lilked this very much. Thank you so much for the post!
Tastes very similar to my wife's favorite yellow curry she used to order, when she lived in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from a restaurant called "Taste of Thai." We added some things they added at the restaurant, namely some extra cayenne pepper for heat, extra curry paste (we love a strong curry flavor), and some sliced "chip" carrots. We liked the real **** spicy to our curry, so we added a generous infusion of cayenne pepper. Like many other reviewers, we also doubled the sauce recipe because it is SO good and due to the fact that a lot of it gets soaked in the fresh white rice we serve with it. And since the only coconut milk we find comes in a 13 oz can, why waste something so delicious? We also could not find fresh ginger, but our Walmart had a fresh ginger paste mixture in the produce section, and it smelled wonderful cooking with the chicken and garlic in the beginning. Awesome recipe!
Absolutely loved this wonderful curry recipe. Comes together in a snap. I did add quite a few veggies to the mix in addition to the potatoes & onion, red/green pepper strips, shredded carrot, bamboo shoots, so I doubled the sauce. I used half sweet, half hot curry. This was spicy, but we love it that way. Served over jasmine rice with baby peas. I was having a serious curry craving, thanks for helping me out with that, Adriel!
Delicious! I made this for my family, and it was too spicy for my kids- so they ended up with pb&j tonight. I doubled the recipe to have leftovers, and added an extra can of coconut milk to tame the spiciness. Was pretty simple to make. I also mixed all the ingredients in step 1 in the food processor to make it easier.
This is the first time I have ever made a dish like this and it turned out EXCELLENT!!! I served it over Basmati Rice. Went to the Chinese Supermarket to get all ingredients even though I am sure they could be found in your local grocery store. This recipe is definitely a "keeper"!!!
I've had a hard time finding a simple recipe for curry, but at last it's here! For some reason Whole Foods didn't carry yellow curry paste, so I used green (which I typically prefer anyway) and it turned out wonderfully. I also added zucchini so I didn't feel too bad for eating so much starch. It's sweet, spicy, and delicious! Almost as good as my favorite Thai green curry.
I also doubled the sauce, omitting the potatoe, 1/2 the sugar and adding bout a cup of pineapple, 1 green bell pepper, used only 1/2 a red onion & some red pepper flakes. Couldn't find curry paste in our little town so I used curry sauce and the called for powder, and a touch of corn starch just to thicken a little. Very good!
Delicious! Being a rookie cook, this was my first time making any type of curry and this was absolutely wonderful! Only thing I changed was that I added some more veggies to the recipe. I will definitely make this again.
I followed the recipe almost to the letter. The only changes I made were: I used green curry paste and I doubled the sauce. SO glad I did. Husband is a curry FREAK. He had me worried when he saw that the sauce was rather thin, but the jasmine rice made the dish. NOM. Next time I think I might substitute the potatoes with water chestnuts, and add fresh shrooms and pea pods. THANK YOU!
My family of 6 ate it all up ages 8 to 14, the only complaint was that it seemed a little bland. I used 1 tablespoon of mild curry paste (red) because that was what I had. I added some garam masala too. Next time I'll try the yellow curry or add a little more heat. I served it over basmati and it was delish!
This recipe was excellent! Probably one of my favorites that I have found on this site. Great taste, with a little spiciness, but not too hot. I knew the potatoes would take a lot longer to cook than the chicken, so I started the potatoes a lot earlier. Then I just added the chicken and the sauce to cook through after the potatoes were done. This tasted like a dish that I have had at a local restaurant here, so it definitely met our expectations. I will be making this again soon! Thank you for the recipe, BlondeCook!
I have made this more times than I can count, so thought I should probably review it. We like it so much, it has become an almost weekly staple in our house. The taste of the sauce is so good...just like curry dishes in our favorite Thai restaurant. That being said, I always double the sauce ingredients except for the sugar. I never use potatoes because I serve this with rice. But I use a LOT of sliced carrots and add fresh broccoli florets more toward the end of cooking time because they cook so quickly. My grocery store never has yellow curry paste, only red and green but both are good. Lends itself to variations on veggies...you can't go wrong when the sauce is this good.
This is one of my favorite meals! The only thing I would recommend is to add the onions when the potatoes have been cooking a while and add the chicken when there's only about 5-8 minutes left. Otherwise the onions disintegrate and the chicken gets overcooked. I don't have a wok, so I start the sauce and potatoes in a sauce pan, then sauté the onions and brown the chicken separately.
I've been making this every week for a couple of years now. I always double the sauce (not the salt, sugar or coconut milk). Sometimes the sauce doesn't get very thick so I just add 2 tablespoons of cornflour. Serve it with homemade egg fried rice. To die for!!!
Delicious! I've been looking for a good chicken curry dish and finally found it! I'm Chinese and this reminds me of the curry chicken potato dish my mom made growing up which we all loved. I did thicken the sauce a bit by adding cornstarch slurry. Also next time I will add a bit more curry powder for a little more of a curry taste. What a great recipe, thanks so much for sharing!!
I have made this 5 or 6 times and really enjoy it. I love Indian dishes and usually make them from scratch. This yellow curry is a great weeknight dish as it doesn't take long to make. I use 25% more curry past as I like it a bit spicier, I also add snow peas and broccoli to add some color.
This is pretty close to the curry I am looking for. I can't stand those ones that have a can of tomato sauce. It turns it into a tomato soup. Blegh. The only reason this got 4 and not 5 stars is that the sauce isn't quite as thick as I would like and I had to double the curry powder and add some cayenne for a bit of kick. Other than that it was pretty darn good. Thanks.
It was amazing, I thought I loved my wife’s curry but even she said this was better. Since we only had a 13 oz can of coconut milk we doubled the mix and had plenty of sauce that I liked over the rice. We will definitely make this again
I unfortunately had to change it a bit because I was lacking some of the ingredients. I didn’t have the curry paste so I just used the curry powder. I love the coconut milk and it just enhanced the flavors. Along with the soy sauce I also added teriyaki sauce. I wasn’t sure why the bouillon was divided but I added the whole cup plus a little more to the coconut milk. I didn’t add the potatoes but substituted mixed green beans and carrots. My family thought it was a hit. So basically I stuck with the base of this recipe and it was fantastic!
Excellent recipe. I've been looking for a curry recipe that is mild and similar to one made in a Filipino restaurant that is now closed, and this is it! I doubled the sauce (except the sugar) and added carrots, and served it over brown basmati rice. Scrumptious!
This was yummy!! I added a bag of Asian steamed veggies to the pan just before serving to make the meal a bit larger. I didn't have currry paste so I used chili paste instead. I doubled the curry and coconut milk. Instead of the soy sauce I finished off a bottle of teriyaki sauce. About 1/3 C. I had lots of sauce for the rice to soak up. This was super good. I'll make it again
amazing dish!! Used red curry paste cause we couldn't find the yellow but still came out great.. nice flavor, not spicy at all (though I added a bit of hot sauce to my own plate ;) ) Did not change the recipe at all ... is perfect just like it is! Will definitely be making this again.
This is a fabulous recipe If I could give it ten stars I would. Made it pretty much as directed but used green peppers in lieu of the potatoes. I also added a touch more sugar. Absolutely no need to get take out when I can use this recipe and spend less money and enjoy it more.
