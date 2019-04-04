Rice Balls a la Tim

OMG!!! These were soooooo yummy!!! Admittedly, my Italian fried maks THE best arancini (period), but these give hers a SERIOUS run for the money! :) My only (minor) complaint is that I miss the texture of traditionally prepared, pan fried arancini. While slightly crispy, I had to spray with EVOO and bake an extra 10 minutes to achieve the texture / golden color I was looking for (FYI, it helps to bake these on the upper rack of your oven, close to the heating element). I usually tweak new recipes, but didn't feel the need to this time. Other than subbing pizza sauce for the pasta sauce called for (i.e. the 1/2 c. sauce that went INSIDE my rice balls), I made no changes. I needed to use up some leftovers in my fridge, hence the substitution. NOTE #1: To finely crumble your meat as directed, use either a pastry blender (per one reviewer's suggestion) or a potato masher. Since my pans are non-stick, I used my silicone masher. NOTE #2: Use an ENTIRE (26 oz.) jar of pasta sauce to ensure your arancini are completely covered. A cup and a half of sauce didn't cut it for me. A sprinkling of Parm and chopped basil (parsley would work too) are perfect garnishes. Garlic bread completed our meal. Thanks SO much for sharing your recipe, QUEENBEE! I'm definitely adding this gem to my keeper file. :-)