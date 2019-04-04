Rice Balls a la Tim
My father LOVES these--so I name them after him. I make these softball sized as a main course for a quick, filling dinner. Serve with a side of sauce and garlic bread.
My father LOVES these--so I name them after him. I make these softball sized as a main course for a quick, filling dinner. Serve with a side of sauce and garlic bread.
They were very good, and different! Here’s a tip I came across recently: to finely chop your ground beef after cooking, use a pastry blender. It’s perfect for this!Read More
These are just alright. Very time consuming and not even worth it. The balls were hard to form and kept falling apart. I even started over making them by adding more cheese to make them stick and they still fell apart. My fiance enjoyed them, but the next time I make them it will be a Sunday night dinner. Much too time consuming for a weeknight meal.Read More
They were very good, and different! Here’s a tip I came across recently: to finely chop your ground beef after cooking, use a pastry blender. It’s perfect for this!
I had guests for dinner and needed to come up with something tasty for dinner with ingredients on hand. I was unsure if they would actually hold together without something to bind them other than melted cheese. To my surprise they held together nicely. I did add a bit more in the way of seasonings (Italian) and I made my own marinara sauce rather than using something already prepared. I used 2 lbs of ground beef and 2cups of cooked rice to yield 21 approx 3" diameter meat balls. My friend said she thought it tasted like lasagna in a meatball. I served seasoned green beans, a green salad, and hot dinner rolls as an accompaniment and it was plenty. Thanks for a nice easy meal.
DELICIOUS! I did saute some onion and garlic in a little olive oil before adding the rice and water to cook, which added another dimension of flavor. Also, I actually had some pizza sauce that needed used up, so I went with that. I do know that pizza sauce is usually more heavily seasoned than regular sauce, so maybe that's why I didn't feel any other seasonings were needed, as others have mentioned. I was glad to see that these were baked instead of fried, because my usual recipe calls for frying and this was a nice change. Anyway, the flavors of these were great, they remined me of a cross between pizza (I guess from the pizza sauce) and lasagna. Wonderful recipe that I will be making again, for sure~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
These were pretty good. They reminded me of little lasagna balls, even though it was made with rice. It would have taken quite some time, but I made a pot of rice in a rice cooker the night before. I used 2 cups cooked for the recipe, as 1 cup uncooked=2 cups cooked, according to on-line. I always keep 'best marinara sauce yet' from on here in the freezer and used that. It is the perfect sauce. I put them on a large foil lined sheet and got 12 balls. I used a 1 Tablespoon cookie scoop and did 4 level scoops per ball. And, they were a generous size! I had to bake about 5 extra minutes to get slightly crispy. The only change I would make is using 1/2 of the bread crumbs, as about that much did not get used. Thanks for the delicious meal change this week.
I've never had a rice ball and was very curious to try this especially since they're baked and not fried! This went over really well with my family. My toddler even dug right into it and cleaned his plate!!! I followed the recipe exact, except I used Italian bread crumbs because thats all I use. I used my cookie scoop and it made 25 balls! Way more than we needed but we'll eat the leftovers for lunch this week :-) I baked for 30 minutes than put the broiler on high for a few minutes and they were nice and crispy!! We didn't find these bland at all! I used Prego traditional sauce since we had some leftover that needed to be used! Served with texas cheese toast. Thanks Queenbee28, I'll def make these again!
Really interesting twist on something that looks like full blown meatball. My husband down them like crazy. He said they were pretty good. I took a nibble in the beginning stage after I had mixed the cooked rice, ground beef, seasonings, sauce and cheeses....I did feel it needed more of a zest flavor. My sauce was just a traditional jar of pasta sauce, so I know I could have used something that was more vibrant in flavor. I think that really is the key too this recipe. All in all, it was really good. I used a cookie scooper to make perfect balls and the batch made exactly 30. And I double dipped or double coated the balls in egg and (seasoned)bread crumbs. This was a total delight. Will make this again...that can also be a great football party appy as well as a main dish. Nicely done. I'm impressed.
We really liked these. The only thing I changed is that I added a generous pinch of dry Italian seasoning to the cooked beef mixture before forming the balls. I used Panko bread crumbs because that is all I had. Mine did not brown up too good (could have been the Panko) so I just stuck them under the broiler for a few minutes. This is one I will make again. Thanks for sharing!
I thought these were so good. I tried them after reading the "to the point"reviews. I never rely on the "makeover" recipes because the whole point of following a recipe is to try it out, not remake it.
These are really good! Per other reviews, I added additional spices (oregano, basil, garlic powder) after I browned and drained the meat. To break up the meat into even, small pieces, I always use a wire potato masher as it browns. After the 25 minutes of baking they weren't quite brown enough for my taste so I put the broiler on and watched them closely. Pulled them out of the oven and let them set up for about 15 minutes before putting the sauce over them. A nice change from an all-meat meatball!
Didn't change a thing - loved every bite!
WOW! I've finally found a recipe that contains rice that my husband actually likes (he really doesn't care for it). The only things that I changed was to cook the garlic after draining the meat so that I didn't lose any, add a bit of cayenne pepper and a bit of Italian Seasoning. This one's a keeper for sure. Thanks so much for sharing!!!!
Fun and super easy recipe with good results. Kids loved them, Hubby and I thought they were just a tad bland. I tasted the mixture before rolling and decided to add dry Italian Seasoning and use Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Son said they reminded him a little of the filling for stuffed bell peppers. All agreed that with a little more seasonings, this will be requested often. Thanks for sharing!
When I read this recipe I just had to try it. I did use one pound of ground round. The prep time for me was longer than 15 minutes but well worth the effort. These are unique and different!
Loved them!!! After reading all the reviews, I did add a little Italian Seasoning and Garlic Powder to the rice/beef mixture. I used Panko Bread crumbs, because that is what I had on hand. Served with a wonderful Tomato Basil sauce. Hubby and I both loved them! Re-heated in the oven the next day and the outside got even crispier. I think I would actually make them a day ahead next time because the flavor got even better!
These were surprisingly good!! I added a little extra seasoning, per the other reviews, and a little hot sauce cuz that's how I roll. When I went to roll the mixture into balls, I tasted it (I actually had a bowl full of the mixture for lunch) and added what seasoning I thought it needed. It was way too hot for me to roll, and very squishy, so I stuck it in the fridge for an hour. After that, rolling it was a BREEZE. I put the rolled balls in the fridge till closer to supper, then rolled in and egg wash (egg and water) and then plain breadcrumbs I seasoned up and mixed w/ a little oil. I baked them and then sauced them as I served them. (2 balls on the plate, then a spoonful of sauce) That way the leftovers weren't all saucy. To reheat, I nuked a couple balls for 3 minutes, then put in the toaster oven on the LIGHT cycle. Nuked a little sauce and drizzled over. Perfectly crispy! That was my breakfast this morning. These would be a GREAT place to hide veggies for picky kids. Next time I might do half beef and half italian sausage and call them pizza balls.
I have not even tasted these yet - but a few of my co-workers have and everyone loved them. I made some changes . . . I used 3 c cooked rice, 1 lb ground turkey, because that's what I had on hand. And I added 2 ribs celery, 6 baby carrots, and 1/2 a vidalia onion to the turkey, as it cooked (just to sneak in some veggies). Because of the extra volume of the meat and rice, I doubled the cheeses. After reading other reviews, I added 2 tsp Italian seasoning to the meat mixture, also. I used the full cup of bread crumbs (whole wheat bread that I had on hand - that I ran through my food processor and let sit out to dry overnight) and also added ~ 1/2 c parmesan cheese (from the green can - all I had left), 1 T granulated garlic, 1 T onion powder, and 2 tsp Italian seasoning. I am not big on pasta sauces, and so did not bring any to work with me - the only halfway negative comment I received was that they needed more sauce - but I would have brought sauce, if I had realized I was going to be sharing my dinner instead of eating it! Can't wait to hear what the kids have to say!
Delicious. Made a few changes. i doubled the recipe. Added a tsp of chicken boullian to the rice water to give it some flavor. Microwaved a box of frzn spinach and drained. Added some onion, italian seasoing, and lemon pepper/salt seasoning to the ground beef. Drained the excess oil and added the spinach. I didn't have any mozzarella cheese...used what I had...some parmesan, romano, and queso fresco. Made 14, 3"-4" sz balls. From another reviewer, I dusted flour on the rice ball before dipping into my eggwash. Baked for 25 min and broiled for about 7 min, came out perfect. Since I flavored the rice, I enjoyed it without the sauce, but it was still delicous with it. Husband loved it, so did my 7 yr old who hates eating veggies. Will definately make again.
I made some modifications and doubled the recipe thinking I'd freeze half for the future (more on that later). I used 2 c. of a leftover brown rice blend, one lb. of 85/15 ground beef, reduced the cheese to about 1 1/4 c. TOTAL of mozz & manchego (no parm on hand), added an egg to the mixture to help bind it (I'm glad I did; decreasing the cheese meant it wasn't holding together particularly well), browned the beef w/o oil, drained it, THEN added the 4 cloves of garlic & sauteed for a few seconds. Thanks to other reviewers, I added about 3/4 tsp. each of oregano and basil. I only used 2 eggs for the egg wash and used seasoned bread crumbs. I used an ice cream scoop and made 18 meatballs total. So much for freezing some for the future! My husband ate 8 (!!!) and we had a total of 3 left over -- which mysteriously disappeared before dinner the next night. My sister made it, using 1.5 lbs. of beef and her family nearly ate every meatball, too (she stopped counting how many her 3 yr. old ate). I don't know how this could feed a family of four using the standard recipe. I'll make it again, and soon. It's time consuming, but if you split up the work it's easily done in advance.
I used half ground chuck/half Italian sausage, and seasoned with lots of garlic, onion, and Italian seasoning. I even cooked the rice with seasoning, so it would be flavored all the way through. I assembled this early in the day, and had to stop myself from "tasting for seasoning", lest I wouldn't have enough left for dinner! I left the mixture refrigerated for a couple of hours, then made the meatballs. I then left them in the fridge and just had to bread and bake them. These could easily be made a day ahead of time-- & with a few modifications to the master recipe--5-star delicious!
This recipe is a little vague and contradictory on how much it actually makes so I'll offer this up first: I doubled the recipe and got 40 approximately two inch meatballs. I found them a bit on the bland side overall, so I would advise seasoning as you see fit. I really liked the crisp bread crumb coating. They reheat well and make good leftovers, but you do lose the crispness of the bread crumb coating. Thanks for sharing this unique recipe.
Hubby and son gave them a big thumbs up! I thought they were a little bland and they kept trying to fall apart on me. Maybe a little too much sauce on my part. After refrig they held together enough to cook and they do have a good flavor. Maybe a seasoned bread crumb would help. I got 8 balls out of this in the 2" range. Good recipe all in all! Thanks.
My whole family loved this recipe! I made it exactly as it states with the exception of using quinoa instead of rice b/c it's healthier and I had it on hand. Delicious!! I am adding this to our staple dinner list!
Made these yesterday for my mil! They came out very good. I used a blend of Italian Cheese and a sausage and peppers sauce. I also used a whole pound of ground beef. I enjoyed them. They were definitely something different!
My kids and I loved this! I made slight changes to make it healthier and more flavorful...added chopped onion to the garlic; used brown rice; used Jennie-O brand Italian Seasoned ground turkey; added a bunch of chopped spinich to the ground turkey mixture; added ground flax seed to the mix; used Trader Joe's fat free Organic Spaghetti sauce; used Panko bread crumbs. The result was a fun, crispy, tasty meal, served with a tossed green salad! My two boys (6 and 8 yrs) asked for seconds, and I had to actually cut off my older son from eating more! The next day I asked them what they would like for lunch and they both quickly responded, "last night's leftovers"! I doubled the recipe and froze the extra rice balls for a future quick and easy meal.
Very good recipe. I used the meat mixture and layered it between no cook lasagna strips and added my favorite veggie. Oh, so good. I also used a thin layer of ricotta cheese. I baked this in a casserole dish 350 degrees until bubbly. Thanks for the recipe, Queenbee.
These were delicious! I used closer to a pound of ground beef and kept everything else the same. I rolled them in 3 inch balls and they were perfect. The whole family enjoyed them, even my little one. Thank you for a great recipe!
My hubby is a rather picky eater. At first he backed off when I told him there was mozzarella cheese in them (it bothers his stomach)...but upon being told there was only 1/2 cup in all of the Rice Balls, he dug in!!! He liked them a lot! There are only two of us, so I froze them (w/o the egg & bread crumbs). This will make a future quick meal. The only "trouble" I had was that they didn't brown so I had to turn on the broiler. The next time I make them I'll form them into patties rather than balls...becase it will be easier to "flip" them so they brown on all sides.
Delicious!! Went just by the recipe. Even had "meatball" subs the next day. My whole family loved this dish.
I think these were pretty good. I think it just reminds me of the insides of a stuffed pepper. It's important to add enough salt and pepper, otherwise they are quite bland. I'm undecided if I will make these again or no.
These were rated 4 stars by the family. A little bland, next time I will add spices to mixture as others have suggested. Being the first time I made the recipe, I felt I should follow it exactly. I believe these would be well received at a church or school luncheon were you were cooking for a large group.
These were very good! I used the 1 pound package of ground beef and left everything else the same except for adding a little more mozzarella cheese to compensate for the extra beef, and a pinch of Italian seasoning. I also used the Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought this was really good. My husband and kids thought it tasted too much like meatballs but like my meatballs better.
I didn't change a thing and these were awesome!!!! I will be making these again, and for company next time!!
Hubby and son gave them a big thumbs up! I thought they were a little bland and they kept trying to fall apart on me. Maybe a little too much sauce on my part. After refrig they held together enough to cook and they do have a good flavor. Maybe a seasoned bread crumb would help. I got 8 balls out of this in the 2" range. Good recipe all in all! Thanks.
My family LOVED this recipe! Add some veggies like bell peppers and mushrooms and you can't even tell. Great way to hide the veggies (whichis how we roll in this house...lol) Anyway, highly recommended.
Yum! Really easy and delicious. I made them the night before our party and then rolled them in the egg and bread crumbs the next day when it was go time! Wouldn't change a thing. Thanks!
VERY simple, VERY good. VERY inexpensive! Before reading reviews, I had upped the hamburger to 2# and added Italian seasoning to garlic saute. The only other thing I did was to put them in a cupcake pan to bake (the size I made was perfect for it, and I got 15 balls out of a doubled recipe), and lightly sprayed the pan and tops of balls with a cooking spray to help along the crisping. I will definitely make these again. I used a slightly cheaper cut of meat and the rice really stretches the dollar. All in all, about $7.00 fed a family of 4 adults and 2 children, and I have leftovers! Thank You!
We had these last night and my wife loved them. I thought that they needed a touch more seasoning...maybe a little soy sauce in the rice water before making everything.
These were great! We had company and they loved them as well. I used brown rice, ground turkey, oregano, basil, panko for bread crumbs and added spinach to make them a bit healthier for my kiddos. These are great to add all sorts of veggies in like grated carrots, pureed cauliflower or broccoli ect...Will make again!
My husband and I liked this dish very much. It is a nice change of pace from our usual fare. I prepared the recipe exactly as written which made 10 balls for us. This dish is more filling than I expected. I served it with a simple tossed salad and red pepper soup which was an excellent combination. My husband rated the dish between a 4 and 5, and I concur. The next time I prepare this dish I would add Italian seasoning for a little more flavor. Thank you for sharing.
Yummy, decided to try these for dinner tonight and they were a hit with everyone from my 12 month old to my sometimes picky parents! I added a package of frozen chopped spinach (thawed and the water squeezed out) and sauteed some onion with the meat. Otherwise kept the recipe as written and it was great.
Excellent dish. It was fairly crispy - I would have liked it more crispy but couldn't leave it in the oven any longer without it burning. I think next time I'll mix a little oil with the bread crumbs and use that for a crispier coating. I would also recommend that a good quality pasta sauce be used. I didn't and the dish suffered for it. I halved the recipe but could easily have fed three people with the results. I'll make this dish again with the adjustments mentioned.
This is a very delicious and creative recipe, but it did need to be spiced up just a bit for my tastes. I added onion salt, season all, and then added seasonal and dry italian seasoning to the bred crumbs I dipped the balls into. I also had to cook the meatballs for longer to get them as crispy as I liked. Yet, what a fun and delicious recipe Queenbee28! Thanks for sharing!
Yum!!! These were so good. I have never cooked the beef before making meatballs but I love the fact you don't have to worry if these are done on the inside. I used Emeril's jarred marinara sauce with them and it was delicious. Also, if using the large pampered chef scoop, you get 13 balls. Definitely a keeper!
Quite good! :) Next time I'll use more sauce at the end, since we like our food "saucy"!
I loved this. The only reason I am giving 4 is because I did jazz it up and I think it made it so good. I added Italian seasoning to both the ground beef and tomato sauce. I also used tomato paste in both...which creates this tangy touch that is soooo good. The bf agreed the sauce was so good. I love the idea though and all though these are time consuming...they are worth it!
Easy to make. Everyone loved them. My mom asked for the recipe!
These are the "porcupine meatballs" that my mother made for me as a child in the '50s. Still yummy.
I don't usual rate recipes, because everyone's taste is different, but these were AMAZING!! I even used brown instant rice and it was incredible....
These were very good. I made 20 kiwi sized rice balls. I think you get way more than 4 servings from this, probably closer to double that.
My picky eaters loved these meatballs!
This is a delicious, easy recipe. I did not change any of the actual ingredients - only the amount of rice. I cooked the entire cup of rice but only used about half of it in the mixture. I used my COOKIE SCOOP to make the meatbballs - easier not as messy with a much better end result. Will make again.! Thanks Queenbee28 for sharing.
This is an intersting recipe..as i was preparing it I thought...this will never stick together to form 2 inch balls, let alone a SOFTBALL SIZE??? (the creator noted she makes em that big?? yikes!) I added my own garden fresh herbs to the meat and everything looked and smelled wonderful ...until I started rolling..no way! they barely held on! Then after i carefully set them on the pan and chilled them... they were a bit better...until I began to dip and roll in the crumbs! no way Jose! I was thinking, it might be the basmati rice I use which is not a very sticky rice. so I took all the glop and formed the balls with the egg mixture and crumbs mixed in then coated them with more crums.....also next time I make them, I am going to do it that way,...because I really like this recipe, I like rice and ground beef together like this. I just cannot figure out how all y'all didnt have trouble making the balls stick! AH! Thanks for the idea, though ..The balls are in the oven and I think they will be wonderful!
I had to make somwhat major substitutions for our diet, but was able to maintain the same idea. Ground turkey in place of beef; stove top stuffing in place of bread crumbs; tofutti cream cheese in place of mozzarella and Parmesan. Lovely recipe. My husband gave it a thumbs up.
These were pretty good. I thought they needed more flavor so I added garlic powder, oregano, and basil. These made 10 large balls for us, and it was more like 6-8 servings. I ate one and was full.
These are good, and were easier/quicker to prepare than I thought they'd be. They were a bit on the bland side though. I'll make them again, but will add additional seasoning to the browning beef, and I like the idea another reviewer had of making the balls around a cheese centre; the cheese already in the recipe got kind of lost in the balls, didn't taste it. They did hold together very well though and were tasty, so thanks for the recipe!
This is a fun way to eat on a tight budget! I used 1 lb. (we like ours more meaty) ground turkey instead of beef, 1 c. of Target's Italian blend cheeses instead of parmesan AND mozzarella (pricey), and then I added a 1 oz. packet of ranch dry dressing mix to add a little flavor...I also used Progresso Italian Bread Crumbs... - my family loves it and it's become an almost weekly meal...with garlic bread and salad as sides, it can even be served to guests!
These are just alright. Very time consuming and not even worth it. The balls were hard to form and kept falling apart. I even started over making them by adding more cheese to make them stick and they still fell apart. My fiance enjoyed them, but the next time I make them it will be a Sunday night dinner. Much too time consuming for a weeknight meal.
I thought I needed to double the recipe to feed 5 of us but it made over 30 big meatballs! Yikes:) No worries, I just froze 20 of them for a couple more meals. Anyway, doubling 2c of UNCOOKED rice makes A LOT of cooked rice. I should've just used 2c of COOKED rice, I think, but they were very good! Thanks!!
Loved it! I used to work at an Italian Restaurant and the owner made these for his family. That was years ago and I forgot all about them. I'm so happy to be reminede, my family loved them and they were easy as well as economical to make!
Having the 17yearoldboy sense of humor I do, how could you not love a recipe w/Balls in the title? These have been on my to try list since the first time I saw them mentioned on the Buzz, but have just now gotten around to giving them a whirl. I made them in 3 steps, browning the meat/garlic/onions one evening, boiling the rice & combining the ingredients & forming the balls the next, and rolling in egg/crumbs and baking the third. The only changes I made were to use 2 lbs of ground beef with all other ingredients remaining the same, brown rice for white because it's what I had on hand, and Italian panko fore bread crumbs. I also added some Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper to the mix. We really enjoyed the crisp on the balls (baking time was pretty spot on, for me, though I'd imagine the panko helped). The dipping sauce really makes this, so use a good sauce. I'm looking forward to reinventing this for a take on stuffed peppers! THANKS for sharing your dad's (rice) balls w/us, QUEENBEE!
Recipe Group selection of 1/8/11. We enjoyed these as a change of pace. I thought more flavor was needed in the actual ball so I added basil and oregano as I cooked the meat. I had homemade pasta sauce in the freezer and used that. I got 6 good sized balls from the recipe which was more than enough to feed 3 of us with a green salad and freshly made Italian bread on the side. Thanks for an interesting recipe.
These were really good. I will be making these again thanks for the recipe. I like that they are baked and not fried.
Great recipe. I used minute rice for a quicker prep time. Next time I will double the recipe for left overs the next day when I am working. I'll eat these 2 days in a row anyday! I did use tin foil on the pan for easy clean up, but do spray the foil as mine did stick a little. Thanks!
Awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Combined Turkey and Ground beef and seasoned with salt and pepper while the meats were cooking instead of later. Otherwise, we followed the plan exactly as recommended. Next time we plan to make personal size zucchini crust, put the balls on top and then cover with sauce.
I'm a big fan. They taste so similair to regular meatballs but are much more economic and lower in fat. I'm disappointed that my husband wasn't more impressed with them, he just thought they were ok.
Concept is quite good but definitely needs more flavour. For a second batch I mixed ground veal and ground pork and an Arbori rice and oregano. Tip; after forming balls roll them in kitchen towel to dry them ad then roll in plain or seasoned flour before dipping in egg wash. Egg wash provides better base for breadcumbs than plain egg.
I think these would benefit from less rice and more ground beef.
This recipe is amazing, and one of thee best I have ever made !!! I even took them to work to let some real Italian co-workers try them and they were a hit and all asked for the recipe. Making them again for when the in-laws come in town and very excited for them to try it. You will love this recipe....very tasty. Served it with salad and garlic bread and it was a meal !!! :)
my husband pronounced this recipe an instant 10... can we have it every week?
We had these for dinner tonight and they were yummy. Followed suggestions of one reviewer and made them with quinoa and I was really pleased with the results. Also added celery, onion, basil and oregano. Froze the once they were formed into balls. I rolled them in panko which I had on hand while they were still frozen and baked them for about 30 minutes. They will definitely go into our list of favorites. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
I really wanted to like these, but they were just entirely too bland. I felt like there was too much rice and not enough seasoning. We ate them with extra sauce and hot sauce, but I would suggest to others to add plenty of italian seasonings and red pepper flakes.
These were AMAZING. I added a little more meat than the recipe calls for, but otherwise, I pretty much followed the directions. They turned out very well!
good and different with the rice, the kids liked them
This is very similar to a recipe that my Sicilian family has been making for years. We add peas to the meat mixture and deep fry them. I know it is more calories but that's the way grandma made them.
Very good..will make again! Next time I will double up on the mozzarella cheese. That would be the only thing I would change. My husband LOVED them!
Absolutely amazing. Easy to make and delicious! Thank you for an amazingly authentic recipe!
This recipe is pretty good. I accidentally misread the recipe and added 1 pound of beef and they still turned out great. I added some italian seasoning to the pasta sauce and ground beef.
Awesome! I made a couple of changes based on nutrition/what I had in my cupboards, but nothing that comprimised the integrity of the recipe. I used brown rice, whole wheat bread crumbs mixed with a little bit of toasted wheat germ, egg whites, and reduced fat/fat free cheeses. Very impressive meal that got good reviews from the whole family. Even my two-year-old rice-hating ds was shoveling it in. Thank you so much for sharing a recipe that will be made often in my house!
It came out great . Next time I'll add some Italian sausage for more flavor.
these were very tasty. hubby and kids loved them. will be making them again. only thing i did different was to add more spices to the meat as it was cooking. loved the parmesean and mozzorella cheese added to the mix... very nice touch. thanks for this recipe.
These were really good! Based on ingredient list and other reviews, I used equal parts ground beef and mild Italian sausage. Perfect! No need for additional spices. Will make these again.
These are really good, although my boyfriend and I felt that there was a flavor missing that we couldn't quite put our fingers on.... the rice/meat mixture needed a little more seasoning. But even made as is, it was delicious.
I admit, I was shocked how awesome this turned out! I followed the recipe except I only had brown rice, doubled the mozzarella, and added a little more ground beef. I refrigerated them for about an hour. Cooked 1 hour at 350F and they were crispy and delicious. So flavorful! I didn't even need the extra sauce on top, but my husband liked it. I was a little skeptical at first but this reminded me once again to always try something new. This is also very budget friendly. Will go into my permanent weeknight rotation.
Very tasty. It required a lot of sauce, and made huge meatballs, but they were very good. Noodles are not necessary with this recipe.
Fabulous, easy recipe for rice balls. I have made these with hamburger & once I even added some milk italian sausage to the mix & they tasted so good! I make my own bread & make the breadcrumbs from that....They are so yummy, everyone in my family LOVES these, even my pickiest eaters....Thank you for a GREAT recipe.
My husband asked me to review this dish. I prepared this for dinner and he totally loved it! I did not have enough Parmesan cheese, so I used Parmesan cheese plus cheddar cheese. I fried the meatballs in little olive oil instead of baking them, to save time. I also skipped the tomato sauce to serve. They were great! Another plus: you can leave the meatballs in the fridge and finish the recipe when you are going to eat them. I kept them in the fridge for 2 days with no problem.
These were just ok, mine didn't stick together for some reason. Will not make again.
Very good. I used ground turkey and Italian spices and did not have any mozzarella cheese so I used low fat marble. I too had a hard time getting them to stick together initially. However, they did firm up in the fridge and by the time I put them in the egg wash and then the bread crumbs and then baked them. My 5.5 year old and 3.5 year old loved these as did I and I know my hubby will too. The sauce made them nice as well. We also did some steamed green beans with them which were great. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
We loved these, but I made quite a few important changes that I think works better and cuts prep time almost in half: I kept the pasta sauce out of the rice ball mixture and they were the perfect consistency to stick together in a ball and were very moist. I also used brown rice and added onion, and skipped the refrigerating step. Putting them in the refrigerator seemed to me a backwards step. The balls were holding together fine so I went ahead and dipped them in the beaten egg and bread crumbs. Then I ONLY had to put them in the oven for 15 minutes and they were crispy! Way faster than if I would have followed the recipe. It seemed to me, too many steps and too long of a prep time...these turned out great...don't forget to add salt to the ball mixture too, another thing I added.
very good recipe
Very good and versitile. Made a few changes such as sauteeing onions with the meat and using panko instead of breadcrumbs. You gotta taste before rolling into a ball. Mine lacked a little flavor. Now the versitile part: my husband requested to do taco ball. I used mccormicks cheesy taco mix (yes follow the packet instructions) and follow the rest with mixing the rice then the cheese, etc.....seriously so yummy!
These were OK. Not sure they were worth the effort, my husband suggested just dumping it all in a casserole dish & sprinkling the bread crumbs on top. I may try that if I make it again.
OMG!!! These were soooooo yummy!!! Admittedly, my Italian fried maks THE best arancini (period), but these give hers a SERIOUS run for the money! :) My only (minor) complaint is that I miss the texture of traditionally prepared, pan fried arancini. While slightly crispy, I had to spray with EVOO and bake an extra 10 minutes to achieve the texture / golden color I was looking for (FYI, it helps to bake these on the upper rack of your oven, close to the heating element). I usually tweak new recipes, but didn't feel the need to this time. Other than subbing pizza sauce for the pasta sauce called for (i.e. the 1/2 c. sauce that went INSIDE my rice balls), I made no changes. I needed to use up some leftovers in my fridge, hence the substitution. NOTE #1: To finely crumble your meat as directed, use either a pastry blender (per one reviewer's suggestion) or a potato masher. Since my pans are non-stick, I used my silicone masher. NOTE #2: Use an ENTIRE (26 oz.) jar of pasta sauce to ensure your arancini are completely covered. A cup and a half of sauce didn't cut it for me. A sprinkling of Parm and chopped basil (parsley would work too) are perfect garnishes. Garlic bread completed our meal. Thanks SO much for sharing your recipe, QUEENBEE! I'm definitely adding this gem to my keeper file. :-)
Super good!! Easy, fun recipe that both the kids and adults enjoyed. Have fun experimenting with them, fresh basil and crushed garlic toast in place of bread crumbs gave them an italian twist.
The rice balls are delicious and super easy to make. I used ground chicken instead of the beef just because that is what I had on hand. I also added a tsp of italian seasoning as some of the reviewers suggested. I doubled the recipe but I didn't have double sauce. I put half of the balls in sauce and had planned on freezing the rest. I didn't really care for them in the sauce so I ate mine plain. My husband didn't care for this but he is rather picky. I will make the balls again by themselves.
This is super yummy! My family loved it. Will make again and again!
DELISH!! used 2 tbs per meatball and added a few dashes of italina seasoning to the meat while browning. Will try this with turkey next time ALso used brown rice....YUMMY!
Made as written. I've never had these before. Thanks for a great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections