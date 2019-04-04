Rice Balls a la Tim

4.4
297 Ratings
  • 5 167
  • 4 103
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

My father LOVES these--so I name them after him. I make these softball sized as a main course for a quick, filling dinner. Serve with a side of sauce and garlic bread.

Recipe by QUEENBEE28

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 rice balls
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the garlic until fragrant and soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the ground beef. Cook and stir the meat, breaking it into crumbles as it cooks, until browned and the meat is no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes. Drain off excess grease.

  • Place hot cooked rice, ground beef, salt and pepper, and 1/2 cup of pasta sauce in a bowl, and mix thoroughly together. Mix in the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese until mozzarella cheese melts. Scoop up handfuls of rice mixture, and gently form into 2 1/2-inch balls. Place balls on a baking sheet, and refrigerate until cool and firm, about 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove the rice balls from the refrigerator, and roll each in beaten egg and then bread crumbs to thoroughly coat. Return to baking sheet, and bake until the outside of the rice balls is crispy, about 25 minutes. Heat 1 1/2 cups of pasta sauce in a saucepan over medium heat, and cover rice balls with heated sauce to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 77.5g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 150.4mg; sodium 1063.5mg. Full Nutrition
