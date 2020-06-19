Fried Quinces, in the Manner of the Countess

According to lore, this recipe finds its origins in the cookbook of one Philippina Welser, authored in 1545 in Augsburg, Germany. The 20-year-old woman, a commoner, placed her cookbook in her dowry when she married Archduke Ferdinand Hapsburg of Austria, Governor of Bohemia in 1557 in a secret ceremony.
I tried this but did not have beer so I used Rum :-) It came out pretty good. I actually squeezed the lemon in the mixture instead of zesting. It came out pretty sweet and yummy. Tasted like cooked pears I guess and seems like it would really go well with vanilla ice cream.
