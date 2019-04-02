Low Fat Full Flavor Cream of Broccoli Soup

So, I was looking at the ingredients and awesome nutrition of this recipe and thought to myself, how creamy and delicious could it really be? When I tasted the broth prior to blending, I got the urge to add extra herbs, but I waited. I am happy I did! This recipe is a creamy texture in the sense of a smoothie more than the "creamy" you tend to associate with soups. However, I am 100% okay with this because it is so healthy and so delicious! It isn't too thin or too thick and smelled great cooking -- it brought my roommate out of her room to see what was cooking! I added 1/2 a cup of cheddar cheese when I added the milk, and it really didn't make it any better because this recipe is perfect as is. So, my advice would be to skip adding cheese and save the calories! The only thing that I recommend doing differently is adding garlic when sauteing the onions -- I added three cloves because I am a garlic lover and think it makes ANY soup better! Thanks for this recipe. EDIT: I had friends over for dinner and offered this while the main course was finishing cooking. Three of them said, "ehh... I don't really like broccoli soup but will try it if you have some cheese for it". Well I did (sharp cheddar) and they loved it!