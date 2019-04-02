Low Fat Full Flavor Cream of Broccoli Soup
If you like low-fat cream soups, try this low-fat cream of broccoli soup. It's so good, your family won't know the difference. My stepfather literally licked his bowl.
I kept to the recipe EXCEPT I did not add the coriander. I did not add the whole amount of evaporated milk, I just added enough until it looked creamy to me. The evaporated milk I did use was fat free. Very good, very simple. It fools you into thinking you're having something so decadent and fat laden. I think the one thing I'm missing is garlic but I think I'd add garlic to breakfast cereal if I could.Read More
This was a good base, but it lacked something. I would actually omit the cond. milk next time - the soup was thick and tasty enough without it. Not sure what it's lacking, but is fine to eat as is... Thanks for sharing.Read More
So, I was looking at the ingredients and awesome nutrition of this recipe and thought to myself, how creamy and delicious could it really be? When I tasted the broth prior to blending, I got the urge to add extra herbs, but I waited. I am happy I did! This recipe is a creamy texture in the sense of a smoothie more than the "creamy" you tend to associate with soups. However, I am 100% okay with this because it is so healthy and so delicious! It isn't too thin or too thick and smelled great cooking -- it brought my roommate out of her room to see what was cooking! I added 1/2 a cup of cheddar cheese when I added the milk, and it really didn't make it any better because this recipe is perfect as is. So, my advice would be to skip adding cheese and save the calories! The only thing that I recommend doing differently is adding garlic when sauteing the onions -- I added three cloves because I am a garlic lover and think it makes ANY soup better! Thanks for this recipe. EDIT: I had friends over for dinner and offered this while the main course was finishing cooking. Three of them said, "ehh... I don't really like broccoli soup but will try it if you have some cheese for it". Well I did (sharp cheddar) and they loved it!
Fabulous. The leeks are without doubt what makes this recipe special. Full flavor is right, no false claim from the submitter. I made this just as written, right down to the low sodium broth, and would not change a thing, though I did puree all the broccoli. Quick and easy for such beautiful depth of flavor. I recommend using freshly ground coriander seed if you can, crushing gently just to release the oils.
I have made this soup several times with different variations and it always comes out fantastic. First time I made it as written and loved it! Second time I added sauteed bella mushrooms and it was fabulous! For a low fat version this is really good! Thank you for sharing =) Please keep in mind this a healthy version, it IS missing something....all the FAT =)
This is very similar to other low fat broccoli soups. I changed this one to not adding an extra step of saving 1/4 cup broccoli to cook again later. This is a waste of time and not needed for taste. I have always used fresh grated nutmeg instead of coriander. I also only used half a can of Evaporated milk. The important thing to note here is the ingredients say to use EVAPORATED MILK and the recipe says to add CONDENSED MILK. These are two very different ingredients. Be sure to add Evaporated Milk!!!
This was fantastic!! I made it exactly as stated first time and it was good but I made a couple of changes for my taste. I added a tablespoon of garlic to the saute mix, I added an extra cup of broccoli to make it thicker and I pureed all the broccoli as I didn't like the chunks. I swapped the milk for a container of non-fat Greek yogurt which adds a ton of protein and gives a creamier feel. I have made this several times and love it. Thanks for sharing!
Was exactly what the Dr. ordered. I'm on a fluid only, restriction diet and this has saved me from the doldrums of high protein shakes. I made a half batch just to be sure it wouldn't go to waste, but of course everyone loves it, so I'll be making another batch soon. The only deviations I made was to add a little garlic powder and instead of evaporated milk, I used FatFree Half&Half. I hesitated regarding substituting onions for leeks and I'm very glad I stayed with the leeks. They do make a big difference. Enjoy this soup, It's a lifesaver!
This soup turned out absolutely amazing!!! It was super easy and tasty to boot! I will definitely make this again. The one and only change I made was using fresh cilantro. I will never buy canned soup again!
REAL YUMMY!!! I added celery and carrots...emmmm emmmm!
Excellent- made a few changes though to my liking, scaled it down to 2 to 4 bowl fulls and fried and added freshly minced garlic & chili flakes once it had 5 minutes before blender time. I think it gave it a bit of a kick and then sprinkled cheese once it was in the bowls. My 3 year old licked it clean!!! Very yummy recipe.
Amazing soup! I subbed onion for the leeks (simply because the grocery didn't have any), though I'm sure the leeks are better. Thank you!
Yum, so good! I cut in half for hubby and me and it made two big bowls. The only change I made was to simmer 1 cup of 1% milk down to use in place of the evaporated milk because I didn't have any on hand. Will definitely make again, thanks!
Absolutely Fantastic! Hands down Delicious! Followed exactly as recipe said (used stick blender) and served with a sprinkle of parmesan on top. OMG YUM!
This is really delicious but I do miss my thickened commercial cream-of soups. It might be worthwhile to try adding a slurry of flour and water to get this thickened up a bit. The only changes I made were to use onion instead of leeks since I didn't have leeks, and I added an additional 1/4 tsp. of salt to really pump up flavor. Other than that, followed the directions exactly. Thanks for a great low fat dish!
Awesome soup. Creamy and full of flavor.
The soup is delicious, we watch our sugars so we used just a couple of tablespoons of ff evaporated milk. Great way to get your greens! Delicious
Super easy to make. Great tasting. A great soup for a cool Fall night.
Very good and very easy!! I only had one head of broccoli, so I added one cup of green pea in there, so good, my 12 year old licked the bowl :) Thanks for sharing such a tasty, easy and healthy recipe!
This soup is so filling and rich tasting. It does the trick!
AMAZING. I MADE THIS FOR A GROUP OF FRIENDS, ONE OF WHOM HAS TO WATCH HER CALORIE INTAKE, AND I REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT MUCH, AS I MAKE THE 'REAL' CREAM OF B SOUP'...BUT THIS WAS DELICIOUS. WE ALL LOVED IT. THANKS SO MUCH
Hmmm this was so good. I did use 1 tsp of black pepper instead of the recommended 1/2 tsp (we love pepper) and I didn't have any coriander so I chopped up a clove of garlic instead. I added some shredded cheddar cheese and chopped turkey bacon as a garnishment as well. It was a big hit at the dinner table...I will be making it again.
Yummy!! I added some garlic and a can of fat free broccoli cheddar soup. This is a great recipe.
I used a food processor to chop the broccoli before cooking it. This was a great and easy recipe.
=] it was so good! im deffinitly gonna use this recipe for a lifetime! [=
I really like this recipe,except that it was too liquidy and not enough "cream" thickness to it. My fiancé didn't like it much when I first made it. When I reheated leftovers, I created a rue of 2 tbsp of butter and about 2 tbsp on flour. I originally made a double batch so if you think about it - 2 tbsp butter divided up into 6 servings - really not that bad. It gave the thickness I wanted and it was really good. I would make it again, but definitely make the rue and thicken it up because that made a world of a difference for me.
It is delicious! I had to use onions because I had no leeks. I am making it again and trying Greek yogurt instead of milk as someone suggested.
Simple recipe and the flavor was phenomenal!
Added some garlic powder and extra salt. Puree with stick blender
I just made this with 2% evaporated milk b/c I didnt have nonfat on hand. Didn't change a thing and it came out so good!!!!! This is the broccoli soup I've been looking for! Quick & delicious
This is a easy and yummy soup to make!
Very simple to make. I used 1/3 of the milk and I added garlic powder.
SIMPLY THE BEST!!!!
I made this last night although I did make some changes so the rating is for my version. Based on some of the comments, I cut the amount of leeks in half and found that two was plenty. I used fat-free half & half in place of the evaporated milk in the hopes that it would make the broth thicher. It did not so the next time I make it, I plan to add flour to the butter & leeks while they cook. I also added 4 oz. of 2% Velveeta just for an added depth of flavor. I added that just before I took the soup pot off the burner - I cooked it in just until it melted. All in all, this was a fast, easy recipe that I will use again.
Really wonderful! I added a clove of garlic to the leeks when they were cooking but otherwise stayed true to the recipe. Loved it!
Very flavorful! Will definitely make again. I used fat-free broth. Since i only had regular evaporated milk, I used half the can. I will not cover my pot when simmering the second time with the added broccoli as I believe that's what made mine very thin. I did add a quarter tsp. Of cornstarch with a little of my canned milk to slightly thicken back up. Came out terrific, even my 8 yr. Old ate it up! We also tried cheddar in a bowl of it and we both preferred it much better exactly as this recipe is. Yumm!
Followed recipe, but omitted Coriander and did not have evaporated milk so used low fat milk instead. Was creamy and very good! I also added some garlic to cook with the leeks.
I'm absolutely amazed how delicious the soup came out following this recipe. It's perfect for those who can't eat high fat meals. So thankful I am!
My husband and I both loved it. I will make it again. Used more broccoli, therefore more broth and a small amount of butter. Thickened it with small amount of instant potato flakes.
So simple and so delicious. I used cream rather than fat-free evaporated milk, otherwise following the recipe exactly. It freezes well too.
Made it with organic vegetable broth and no chicken. Better for me and mine, but more important, better for the Earth. Why support Factory Farming when there are delicious alternatives? If I had wanted “chicken,” I would have added Quorn, which is derived from mushrooms.
Easy to make. A little to peppery for my tastes - but I don't like pepper. Flavor was a little boring. Stirred some sharp cheddar on top for flavor.
This soup did not disappoint, it really does have full flavor. It has a strong pepper flavor which you can adjust to your taste. I cut the cook time by using frozen chopped broccoli and cut the prep time using an immersion blender. Will definitely make again.
A very easy, healthy, and delishious meal!!!!!!! I didn't have condensed milk so I put some non fat milk. I thought it would come out watery with no flavor, but I only put about 1/2 a cup and it stll came out tasty!
The soup turned out really good. I try to keep my sodium low. I did need to use the salt in the recipe. which was fine I used pink Himalayan salt. Nice flavor. I cooked the soup in the Instant pot. I would make it again. I think it would be great with sandwiches.
Use 16 oz. Fage 0% greek yogurt, 4 cloves garlic, used 2.5 lb
broccoli, 2 qt veggie broth, 2 TBL butter, 4 leeks, 1 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp coriander ground from seeds. Yummy.
This recipe is great! I've made it several times, the only thing I change is adding minced garlic to the onions. I've used white onions, a mixture of green and white onions and the leek... the leek is obviously the best, but don't be discouraged if you only have white, it's still incredibly delicious and sinful! I'be also used fat free half and half in place of the evaporated milk, still fantastic! Thanks for this recipe! I love the cream of broccoli soup served at a chain of restaurants in my home state of California and this satisfies my cravings for it completely!
This was really easy to make and tasted great. I made exactly as recipe stated except I added about 1 cup light cheddar cheese to make it Broccoli cheesy soup. :) Kids loved it. A keeper for sure!
My evaporated milk looked too old/gloppy so I used some fat free half & half, just enough to give it creaminess. I like the leek flavor but my husband thought it didn't taste like classic cream of broccoli soup, he was a little disappointed. Would prefer it was called Cream of Broccoli-Leek soup with that flavor being as pronounced as it is. Definitely better with cheese sprinkled on top and/or stirred in. Enjoyed it but since hubby wasn't more pleased I may not make again.
It was much too thin of a soup and has more leeky taste then the broccoli I am used to my creamed soups being thicker and ummm creamier.....
Was a great soup - made it as per the recipe but added some garlic cloves to the leeks. Don't know that it made any difference to taste, but I love garlic. Thanks for submitting this terrific recipe!
This is a fantastic soup. Great consistency with a rich flavour to it. I added an additional sprinkle of black pepper and shredded marble cheddar to it as a finishing touch with fabulous results. Well done!
I used frozen broccoli florets and it tastes wonderful! I added minced garlic after the leaks cooked. I also added cheese to the soup as it simmered (my kids will eat it if it contains cheese.) I am freezing it in serving containers so I will have to update later after we've eaten it.
This soup had an outstanding flavor!
I made this recipe and loved it! It was really easy to make and the flavor was good. It was nice to have a broccoli recipe without all the heavy creams. We have made it several times. I also added carrots and celery.
I made this recipe today for the first time and I followed the recipe exactly. Very fast and easy to make and very delicious! My husband had two bowls at lunch! The salt, pepper and ground coriander were the perfect seasoning as you could still taste the broccoli and leeks well. If you have a stick blender, definitely use that as it is so easy to puree the soup with it. Very nice recipe and I will definitely make it again for the ease of making it, the low fat, healthy aspect of it and the delicious flavor!
Loved it! Delicious and very easy to make. I added red crushed pepper to spice it up a little.
No changes nor were any needed. I loved this soup and I'm looking forward to making again next week.
We are doing Weight Watchers, so I made this and didnt use the Evaporated milk. Pureed in the blender, also used some carrots and it was delicious - did not miss the milk! 2 points per serving!
My girls , ages 16 and 14 , and I LOVED this soup! I thickened it a bit with some cornstarch and water.
This was good. I made the recipe as is, just cut it in half and used a food processor instead of blender. It was a little thin for my taste but flavor was good. Would possibly add a little cornstarch next time.
