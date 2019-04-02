Low Fat Full Flavor Cream of Broccoli Soup

If you like low-fat cream soups, try this low-fat cream of broccoli soup. It's so good, your family won't know the difference. My stepfather literally licked his bowl.

Recipe by Matt Hunt Gardner

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add leeks and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in pepper, salt, and coriander.

  • Reserve about 1/4 cup of the smallest broccoli florets. Add remaining broccoli to the leeks and cook until bright green, about 5 minutes. Pour in chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until broccoli is very tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Stir in reserved broccoli florets and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring often. Simmer until broccoli is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat and stir in evaporated milk. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 440.4mg. Full Nutrition
