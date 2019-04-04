No-Knead Artisan Style Bread

WOW!!!!! This bread is absolutely blow your mind delicious. I want to start by saying thanks to Baking Nana for her helpful review and advice on the Buzz. Doubt I would have had the courage to attempt this without her. My biggest concern when making this was how very, very wet the dough was. See the photos I submitted of the process. I see a few people tried to add more flour after the second rise. Don't do it! Trust me it will turn out fine. I added 3.5 cups of flour at the beginning because I was so worried (1 cup was whole wheat flour) and my dough was still soupy. There was no way I could fold it or mold it into a ball. After 36 hours for the first rise (I figured it would give a more yeasty flavor if i let it sit longer and it did, but mostly I left it that long because Baking Nana did. lol) I just used a rubber spatula to kind of slop it onto the parchment paper. I have to confess I was worried. But following the directions exactly this bread came out full of beautiful big holes and is the most delicious bread I have ever had. I do strongly recommend using parchment. Put the dough onto that after first rise, and back into the bowl for the next rise. Then just use the parchment to transfer the dough into the hot casserole dish/Dutch oven. I think you might lose some of that second rise if you try to spoon it from one to the next. I guess I've said enough. Just make this bread, and know you are doing it right! Thanks SO much for posting Jewissa!!!