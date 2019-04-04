No-Knead Artisan Style Bread

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
To ensure the dough is fully risen and ready for the oven, do the Poke Test: flour your index and middle fingers, and poke the side of your loaf about half an inch deep. If the indentations spring back, the dough still needs more time to rise. When the indentations stay put, the loaf is ready to bake.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 0.7g; sodium 778.8mg. Full Nutrition
I became an avid bread maker when I discovered Jim Lahey's recipe. I wanted to post it, but you beat me to it, Jewissa. I'll have to try adding the fresh herbs, though. Great idea! Proud as a peacock, I brought a few slices from my first loaf to work. One of my colleagues, who lived many years in various European countries, picked up a piece and immediately identified it as European peasant bread. After one bite, she said, "I need this recipe." (She hasn't bothered with recipes in years!) BTW, the "heavy-duty casserole dish" should be either cast iron or stoneware. I've read that Le Creuset works fine, as long as you remove the handles, which aren't oven-safe at 450 F. UPDATE: I brought this bread (minus the herbs) to a staff potluck, and it was a great success. There were many recipe requests. Those who've tried it are converts. The only challenges are to find the proper pot and to figure out the timing. I haven't bought bread since I discovered this recipe! 2ND UPDATE: I've found, tweeked, and posted a recipe for a healthier yet delicious whole-wheat multi-grain bread which uses the same method.
I use 1/2 tsp instant yeast. Mix all ingredients, cover the bowl & set it aside for 12 hours. Flour a surface, scrape the dough out, stretch it out, sprinkle with flour, fold it over itself one way & then the other, put a sheet of parchment paper in a bowl, spray with cooking oil spray & sprinkle with corn meal, place dough into the bowl for the 2nd rise (1-2 hours), & cover with a cotton towel. 1/2 hour before ready to bake, put the pot in the oven and preheat to to 500 degrees. When ready to bake, if you want sesame seeds/grains on the top, spray top with cooking oil and add your seeds/grains & pat down lightly, take the pot out of the oven and remove the lid. (I use several old towels just to protect surfaces when handling extra hot pots, also; you might want to use a pair of long sleeved pot mitts with silicone palms. Lift the parchment paper & dough out of the bowl and place it into the hot pot. Take a scissors and cut the excess parchment paper from around the top of the pot. Put the lid back on the pot and place it into the oven. After the first 5 minutes, lower the oven to 475 degrees & continue to bake for 25 minutes more. After 30 minutes, take out the pot, remove the lid & check the internal temperature. If it reads 200 degrees, & the end of the thermometer is not sticky or gooey, put the uncovered pot back in for 10-15 minutes until browned. Remove pot, use a turner to lift the bread & paper out & place bread on cooling rack. Remove paper when cooled.
I have been making no-knead bread 3 times a week for over a year - love it! I always thought that getting the dough from a towel into the pot a really clunky process, so I started using baking parchment and got myself a La Cloche. I rip off a piece of parchment a bit bigger than the bottom of the La Cloche, sprinkle it with flour or semolina and place the formed dough on it. Cover with a tea towel and allow it to rise while the La Cloche is preheating. What is great about this is that when the dough is ready to bake you can just lift the parchment and set it into the bottom of the La Cloche and put the lid on it. The parchment will stick out, but it does not affect the baking process at all. Sometimes the risen dough is so slack that I have to slide a pizza peel under the parchment to lift and transfer the loaf to the pot, but it works great, beautiful, high loaves of bread, no flipping or mess.
I also have used this recipe for a couple years with great success. The only diff is I use 1/2 tsp. instant yeast, 1 tsp salt, 1 1/2 cups water. This is more in line with the Sullivan St. bakery recipe. I've included a pic of my version of cranberry walnut bread using this recipe. Simply add cran. and walnuts to flour mixture, then add water. Follow directions as given. I've had luck with a shorter proofing time also....12-15 hrs depending on the season. To make the baguette pictured, I placed the dough on a hot pizza stone and covered it with a loaf pan. Shorter baking time, that's all.
I Use this recipe all the time. Usually 2 1/2 cups APF 1/2 c wheat flour. 1 1/4 c water. I let mine sit for 12 hours then 2. Ive made about 30 of these loaves over the last 3 months. Jalapeño cheese, rosemary garlic, Hearty (with germ, bran, flax and nuts). Awesome bread with no work. Comes out looking and tasting better than any artisan bought bread out there!
excellent bread. I love the crust. Tastes like great grams farm bread. I make it in the same bowls she used. I doubled the recipe this time the last time the loaf was gone before I could blink! if you feel the dough is to watery add more flour, too dry more water. Part of making bread is using your sight and the feel of the dough. sticky like a marshmallow you break apart in your hands. dry is like leather so you add a bit more water. I have been making bread for over 4 decades now if it doesn't work its not the recipe. The weather also plays big in making bread and the altitude at which you live.
Whenever I make this bread it disappears like magic! I do the same as another reviewer...1 1/4 t salt and 1/4 t yeast and 1 1/2 cup water. I don't bother with using a towel or anything. As soon as 18 or so hours is up, I dump the dough on a floured board, wait for the dutch oven to get really hot and just dump the dough in there! No matter how it has looked when I put it in the dutch oven, it looks and tastes fantastic when it comes out of the oven.
I made few no knead bread in the past and this recipe is the best . Easy and simple. Bread came out very very crusty in the outside and soft and chewy in the inside, it looked similar to bread from fancy NY bakeries . I read all reviews and comment and I decided Just gonna do exact recipe steps . Other reviews that give bad review basically seem not familiar with baking sticky dough . So that my advice: Don't worry how sticky it is just flour your hand and don't worry how it shape look pre baking , just dump the dough in the Iron cast dutch oven pan and it will shape it self .(yes and I said dump it) I read other review say no need to cover the pan and I disagree . The reason you cover it because of the steam that going to drip back in to the dough and give the great crisp bakery style we looking for . If you ever see the Lodge Iron Cast cover u will understand the kisses look like dots and that is mainly for the steam to fall back to the pan . Other review give the recipe very poor review because the dough did not rise ,that a bad reason to give bad review , your yeast in fault thats why not working or you put hot water instead of warm which burn the yeast so go buy new yeast and try again .
EXCELLENT BREAD!! Wonderful taste and texture! I added twenty turns of peppercorn and 1/2 tsp of minced garlic along with the recommended rosemary, thyme and sage. I mixed all ingredients in the dough cycle of the bread machine - 30 min cycle. When the 30 min dough cycle was completed I placed the dough on a lightly greased parchment paper to rise - let rise for 5 hours with a piece of parchment paper on top. Preheat oven 450 for 30 minutes with a cloche or covered dutch oven inside. After the 30 minutes of preheating I gently lifted the bread dough and placed inside of heated covered cloche and placed the top on. Baked for 30 minutes with the top on then took off cover and baked 12 min to get bread golden brown. PERFECT!! The outside was crispy and the inside was soft and chewy. Will Definatly make Again and Again!! NO NEED TO WAIT THE 18 TO 24 HOURS unless you want a more sourdough taste.
This is a great way to make bread. The recipe here is exactly like the one I have used in the past but mine used 1 teaspoon of instant yeast. I so not know if the difference is important, but measurements of instant yeast are smaller than active dry yeast. Annie0214
I made this bread with whole wheat instead of all-purpose flour. The herbs make it special! Instead of putting a towel under and another one over the bread, I used parchment paper on the bottom. That made it easy to stick in my Dutch oven! I'm sure I'll be making this again!
I have been making this bread for about 2 years and it's wonderful. What I do differently now is let the dough rise for the 2nd time in the pyrex bowl or heavy pot I'm going to bake it in. I seemed to burn myself alot trying to put the dough into the preheated pot. I also don't put a lid on it and it comes out with a great crust.
I, too, have been making this bread for several years & it is WONDERFUL!! It also makes great pizza dough... I just decrease the water to 1 1/3 cups & flatten the ball out in the pizza pan & let it rise for about 1/2 to 1 hour. Also makes great ciabatta bread! Just 1/2 the dough, stretch each out into long, thin, flat loaves, let rise on a large piece of parchment paper, then make deep dimples all over the top just before putting in the oven. No need to cover them during baking.
I gave this recipe 5 stars, but I have to admit, I haven't made this exact recipe. But, I was just so annoyed at the people who changed things and then gave it a low rating! My recipe is slightly different; 3 cups flour, 1/2 tsp rapid rise yeast, 1 1/2 tsp salt and 1 1/2 cup warm water. Just mix the dry together, add water, stir it up and cover with plastic wrap. Let it set 12 to 24 hours. Then scrape it out of the bowl onto floured parchment paper, with floured hands pat it into a "loaf" shape or round, depending on how you cook it. I've done the dutch oven method, 450 degrees for 30 minutes once the oven is preheated, then 5 to 15 minutes with the cover off. I've also just preheated a pizza stone and moved the dough onto it with a pizza paddle under the parchment. Baked it for 30 minutes with no covering and when I got it out of the oven buttered the hot crust. The dutch oven version is a crunchy artisan type crust. The pizza stone version made a soft crust. Both were delicious! Do NOT add extra flour because you think that a 2 to 1 ratio of flour to water is wrong. It isn't. The long 12-24 hours rising time turns the dough into a sloppy mess. It's SUPPOSED to look like that! If you want a firm sandwich loaf, this isn't the recipe for you. But it's a simple, great bread. The only addition I make is to sometimes add a tablespoon of sugar to the dry ingredients. That suits our taste a bit more.
I agree with the reviewers who say NOT to take the pan out of the oven, but just to pour the bread into the pan. If you don't have the right pan--and you need one with a thick surface to prevent the bottom from burning, you can pour the roughly shaped dough onto a preheated pizza stone, and invert a large pot over the top. Still get the amazing crust, and the minimal handling keeps the awesome texture.
I always make a 6 cup version and use my 10 x 4 cast iron pot. This way this dough is forced to gain height while cooking. Here's my initial mix - the rest is common to all recipes. 1. Proof the batter by mixing 1 teaspoon of rapid rise yeast and 1/4 C sugar in a large bowl. 2. Add 8 oz of 115 degree spring water (100-120 ok). 3. Whisk thoroughly and cover for 15 minutes to get foamy (ensures yeast is not deceased). 4. Add 10 more oz of the water (warm is fine) and 3 tablespoon salt (I prefer sea) - you can adjust the salt and yeast amount for the next time. 5. Start adding the 6 cups of high quality bread flour - first 3 cups can be just dumped in - and mix thoroughly. The add a cup at a time but mix thoroughly for 3-4 minutes before adding more flour - this is essential to observe how the mixture is hydrating since kitchen humidity varies. 5th cup is the same process but 6th becomes the part where you need more touch. So the last cup is a 1/4 cup at a time -mixing by hand for a few minutes each step until tacky and pulls away from side but still a bit sticky on your hands. More flour only if absolutely needed - wet is better than dry. Cover with a wet cloth and into cold oven with light on for the first several hours. I add a head of chopped roasted garlic and 1 C of grated asiago before 2nd rise for special meals. The probe thermometer inserted when lid off is essential to get to 195-200
WOW!!!!! This bread is absolutely blow your mind delicious. I want to start by saying thanks to Baking Nana for her helpful review and advice on the Buzz. Doubt I would have had the courage to attempt this without her. My biggest concern when making this was how very, very wet the dough was. See the photos I submitted of the process. I see a few people tried to add more flour after the second rise. Don't do it! Trust me it will turn out fine. I added 3.5 cups of flour at the beginning because I was so worried (1 cup was whole wheat flour) and my dough was still soupy. There was no way I could fold it or mold it into a ball. After 36 hours for the first rise (I figured it would give a more yeasty flavor if i let it sit longer and it did, but mostly I left it that long because Baking Nana did. lol) I just used a rubber spatula to kind of slop it onto the parchment paper. I have to confess I was worried. But following the directions exactly this bread came out full of beautiful big holes and is the most delicious bread I have ever had. I do strongly recommend using parchment. Put the dough onto that after first rise, and back into the bowl for the next rise. Then just use the parchment to transfer the dough into the hot casserole dish/Dutch oven. I think you might lose some of that second rise if you try to spoon it from one to the next. I guess I've said enough. Just make this bread, and know you are doing it right! Thanks SO much for posting Jewissa!!!
I've been making this kind of artisan bread ever since I saw the NYT recipe from Jim Lahey's Sullivan Street Bakery. The main difference between this one and the original recipe is the increase from 1/4 tsp. yeast to 1 full tsp and the amount of salt seems a bit "much". I wouldn't think you'd need such a long rise with the extra yeast. Saw a cooking blog and a 4 1/2 year old child made this bread. Cute as heck! Took a loaf to a party and people loved it.......said it was like European styled breads. Figuring out the timing is the most challenging part of making it.....especially if you have to go out to a job! Try to find yeast made for Bread Machines. Using parchment paper in the bottom of the dutch oven makes handling the dough much easier.......it's like a sling!
Made twice now following other hints that said to skip the towel steps and just stir in bowl then poured into the pan when ready. Both times I used dried spices as I did not have fresh and I used 1/2 white all-purpose flour and 1/2 whole wheat. The first time I increased the yeast by about 1/2 a teaspoon, the second time I didn't - I thought the addition of the extra yeast made rise a little higher and will do it this way from now on when using 1/2 whole wheat. I also put my clay baker in the oven when I turned on the stove so that it heated as the oven did instead of wasting time getting oven to heat and then spending 20 minutes heating the pan. Once the lid was removed mine only needed about 10 minutes to finish baking but I think there are other factors that can affect this (altitude, true oven temperature)
A bread recipe with 50% water to flour is an unheard of ratio for bread. With the adoring review of poster AZ93 I just had to try for myself. This turned out a big mess! The mixture is one step above flour water. Why should a recipe need this much effort for proper results? I dumped in extra flour at the beginning after reading the posts. The recipe results were hard bread and a burnt up pot. There are better recipes out there that don't require tons of modifications to ingredients or instructions. The loaf is way to small anyhow. European style bread is much easier than the fore thought this recipe entails.
Made this for the 1st time today. It was delicious. The best bread I have ever had homemade. It tasted like I just went to the bakery. I read all the reviews and did what they suggested... not to take out the baking dish but to just "dump" the dough in while still in the oven. I used a stone roaster. I did spray the pan and sprinkled corn meal in the bottom. Definately will be making this again. It was a hit with my family.
I have made this recipe many times, and once you get the hang of how the dough should look and feel when you're mixing it, it becomes a really reliable recipe. Here are a few tips I've learned: 1. The brand of flour that you use REALLY makes a difference. Spend some more money on a good flour, and it makes all the difference between a flat shapeless thing and a round plump loaf. I suspect that many of the bad reviews are due to using cheap flour, which just doesn't bind and hold it's shape as well. 2. Instead of flouring everything, I learned that buttering a clean bowl and letting your dough rise in that overnight allows it to release from the bowl without popping the bubbles (olive oil won't work, I tried). I drop it out onto parchment paper, let it rest 30 minutes while my pot preheats then put the parchment paper and all in my preheated pot. Super easy. 3. Also, you can use this recipe for pizza crust. Mix it up as normal, then stretch it out onto a buttered pizza pan (not stone) right away, no rise time in the bowl. Brush with olive oil so it doesn't dry out, and let it rise for a few hours. Top with whatever you want and then bake near the bottom of the oven at 450 for 12-20 minutes. Yum! If you like a crispy bottom, prevalent the crust for about 7-10 minutes before adding the toppings.
Absolutely wonderful!!! I made this exactly to the recipie using 1 teaspoon of fresh rosemary chopped fine. I cooked it in a 3 qt. enameled cast iron Dutch oven, the bread just rolled out of the pan when it was done baking without any sticking whatsoever. It had a great crust and a chewy inside and the rosemary flavor was just right. I will make this from now on instead of plain ordinary french bread!
Very easy. I live in a very dry climate and my dough was a little thicker than described. I let the dough raise for 16 hours in the mixing bowl, then placed it in a 1 1/2 quart French White Corningware casserole dish that was sprayed with Pam and let it raise for another 2 hours. I didn't preheat the dish, just placed it, covered, in the preheated 450F oven for 30 minutes, then took off the cover and baked it another 20 minutes uncovered. I had no problems getting it out. It has a nice crunchy crust with a slightly salty taste. It is good with cheese and goes well with soup.
PERFECT!!! My first ever time making any kind of bread without a bread maker and it was EXCELLENT! I am making another loaf for tomorrow. I made only one small change which was to only add 1 tsp salt instead of 2. I followed the instructions exactly and it was really SOO easy. The loaf was entirely gone in 10 minutes. This might be dangerous for my waist line!
WONDERFUL bread! Mine ended up sitting for closer to 36 hours - just because I didn't have time to bake it. I used a silicon spatula to gently scrape the dough onto a well floured silicon mat. Gently floured the top of the dough, it is sticky and gently stretched into a rectangle and then folded in thirds, like a business letter. Then folded again to form a square and used floured hands to gently turn it into a round. I let it rise on the mat, covered with a cotton tea towel for 2 hours. I used a round enamel covered Le Creuset - pre-heated and followed the directions for baking. It had a wonderful crisp chewy crust and a soft tender, holey crumb. It rose beautifully and was just the most perfect golden loaf. Thanks - this is a keeper!
Was looking for recipe for Pugliese bread. Made this last week just as directed. Perfect! Used my Lodge 6-quart enamel cast iron Dutch oven. So surprised it didn't stick. Going to make another loaf this week. Thanks!
This bread didn't work out for me. It either didn't rise or I missed the rise. I baked it anyway...it turned out about 3 inches high and it tasted ok when it was fresh out of the oven...soft on the inside and crusty on the outside. But after it sat for a few hours it became soggy and dense. I'll try again....
I didn't want a round loaf so I simply put the batter like dough on a baking stone. I put my broiler pan on the bottom rack and filled it with water, creating the steam necessary for a crusty bread. The dough was way too wet to form any kind of loaf, but since that was my game plan, I was stuck with a blob of dough on the baking stone. Ugh! HOWEVER... what came out of the oven in 30 minutes was ABSOLUTE heaven! I'm telling you, it's the best bread I've EVER eaten. The crust was pretzel-like - divine. So I will be working with adding more flour or less water to see if I can end up with a dough that holds some kind of shape. I just don't want a round loaf. I'm telling you though, this is the best bread I've ever eaten, so I'm going to be experimenting.
I have been making this bread since Jim Lahey/Mark Bittman's recipe was published in the NY Times. It is fantastic! I also successfully make the fast version using warm water, a little more yeast, & a touch of red wine vinegar. So good that I usually make a triple batch & have some to give away or freeze. Always works, always impresses!
I didn't add the herbs because I had multigrain bread flour. I decided to make this bread white this time around. I had to make about 5 loaves to gt this down. Needless to say I can't bake bread, EXCEPT FOR THIS ONE! I suggest you change the temp. of the water to 125degrees F. because my yeast instructions recommended the water temp be between 120 - 130 F. I also used a warmed bowl that came out of the dishwasher since I don't quite have a nice warm place to place the loaf to rest. It came out wonderful. I can't wait until tomorrow to eat the one I'm making today!
I started this yesterday and am wondering about the water/flour ratio. Mine isn't just "shaggy" looking as it says, it's just plain soup. A very thin soup. There is no way I could fold it into a ball. I've added another 1.5 cups of flour to get it just out of the soupy stage. I'm now curious about how it will bake. No ball making with this. Just pour it into the pan.
The key to this bread (in my opinion) is to use the cast iron or heavy covered pot (one time I used a roasting pan and it didn't work well). The dough really is gooey like others have posted, but if you use a healthy dusting of flour, you'll be able to move it to the towels (be sure there's plenty of flour under the bread while it rises) and then kind of dump it or roll it into the heated dutch oven. I only left it in for 30 min covered and 10 uncovered and it came out wonderfully crusty on the outside and chewy inside. Awesome recipe. I've shared it with friends and they rave over it too. No more $3 loaves of tuscan bread!
This really is a great recipe. I have made this loaf several times each time earning rave reviews. I have not changed anything in this recipe, it's simple and perfect as written. I am starting to feel adventurous about this recipe though and am thinking of adding flax, cranberries or even asiago cheese to the bread. I always let the bread proof in a ceramic bowl (never plastic or steel) and always use a cast iron pot for baking in. GREAT RECIPE!!!
I made this as is without the herbs because I just wanted plain, crusty bread. I also formed my dough into a log as best as I could and baked it that way with a little ramekin filled with water for steam, just to make sure the crust got crisp! My bread came out with a nice, crunchy, crust but aside from the crust I was really dissapointed with this bread. It was way, way, way too salty... 1t of salt would have been plenty... even 1 1/4t would have been better. And the yeast taste was completely over powering. It tasted the way beer smells to me, only stronger. I love yeast breads and artisan style ones have always been my favorite, but I think there really is too much yeast in this recipe for it to sit as long as it does... I had really high hopes for this recipe but unfortunately It was a waste of my ingredients and especially my time.
this is a great recipe. I've been baking it plain for quite awhile, but I never thought about adding herbs. Now that I've found it here, I've added the herbs, as in your recipe and it's even better. I only use 1 tsp salt, though as I try not to eat too much sodium. Next, I'm going to experiment with chopped olives and garlic, and Ancho pepper.
Just made this bread & it turned out really good. I added cinnamon & raisins to the dough. I also baked it on my clay pizza plate & covered it with a dutch oven & it turned out just right. I will make this again & try other spices the next time too.
While the bread was tasty, it always came out flatter like a disc. The dough was batter, and was very difficult and messy to work with. Finally, I basically just upped the amount of flour to 4 cups and added in more water as needed. I found that if the dough looked a little dry when I first mixed it, it rose beautifully, was easier to handle, and the result was a beautiful round loaf of bread that my son begs me to make his sandwiches with, and, between my husband and son, I'm making multiple loaves/week!
Found out about this intriguing method of baking bread through Baking Nana's blog (thanks.) I made this twice; the first time I had trouble with shaping my dough into a ball, as others did. I think I probably used a bit too much flour trying to get it round (fore it was just a blob when starting.) Turned out a good loaf, but not what I knew it should be. The second time; I only added 1 1/3 cups + 2 tb. warm water. I read somewhere (I think Martha Stewart) that humidity can play a part in a bread like this. This time things went much better. I preheated my small enamel pot and when ready to bake, I sprayed with non-stick spray. Carefully I added my dough. When the last baking was ready, I sprinkled with a bit of flour and smoothed for the final baking to make an incredible bakery look. The insides were perfect and full of holes; just like an expensive loaf should be. I cut the salt the second time to half for us and was just right. Thanks for the recipe. Will certainly make now and then with a these changes.
Picked the easiest recipe to learn how to bake bread. I used all purpose unbleached flour, reduced the amount of salt, added rosemary and cracked black pepper. I used a regular ceramic baking dish, preheated and dusted with cornmeal. It turned out really nice for first time bread baking, and it was a hit with the boys. I'm looking forward to not buying bread ever again.
Very good! Sure don't have to work very hard at all for this good bread. Came out just fine; don't over think, don't worry about it being a very wet dough. Did not stick to my cast iron dutch oven at all - I used a sprinkle of corn meal at the bottom. I will make this again and again!
This is an awesome recipe!! I love it, make it all the time. I don't take the dutch oven out either, leave it in so its nice and hot! I don't knead or touch the dough after mixing etc.. Faithful loaf! Never have to worry!
Omgoodness this is amazing! It was my 2nd time at ever making bread in my life. First time was a fail but it wasn't this recipe. Now I did pray an awful lot as I stared over the dough since 11AM yesterday so the big guy may have had a lot more to do with it actually working. This will be made weekly at my house and maybe as a surprise for my relatives. Well done and thank you so much for this recipe.
Wonderful! Could not find fresh thyme or sage at the store so used 3 teaspoons fresh rosemary, added fresh cracked pepper, kalamata olives and 1 cup wheat flour, 2 cups white flour. Loved the crustiness. Will certainly make again! Just have to plan ahead as it takes 18-24 hours to sit.
I had such high hopes with this recipe and don't know where I went wrong. After mixing the ingredients, I thought it looked rather wet but wanted to follow the recipe. After the suggested 24 hours, it did rise and have the air bubbles. However, There was no way I could even simply shape it into some type of loaf without continuously adding flour. Unfortunately, after doing that it never rose after the second rise time. I baked it up anyhow and it was a flat, heavy, dense loaf. The flavor was not bad, so I am going to try to salvage it into homemade croutons. Wish this would have worked.
This is just like the NYT recipe I've been using for years, it makes fantastic crusty bread. I cut the salt in half and use the 1/4 tsp yeast that is listed in the original recipe. I have tried countless versions of this recipe. My favorite is 2 cups white flour, 1 cup wheat bran. For the extras I add fresh chopped rosemary and kalamata olives. My family loves it, it is devoured in less than 24 hours.
Wow. I used fresh herbs from my garden and my family descended like locusts. I served it with a hearty beef stew (I am feeling fall in the air.) Here's a leftover idea: chop the leftover bread into 1" squares, toss with extra virgin olive oil and toast in a skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle with kosher salt and use as the BEST croutons!
This bread has a great flavor, however, I cooked mine in a cast iron dutch oven as directed and it tasted too smoky for me because the cast iron was too hot after preheating that long. Nex time I think I will try baking it on my pizza stone and see if it works better. It is an incredibly easy recipe and one worth trying again. I just want to bake it in a different manner next time.
This recipe for No-Knead Bread is more trouble than it needs to be. First, there's no need to heat water for it. The long rise time makes it totally unnecessary to start with warm water. Tap water is fine straight out of the faucet. (Also, I only use 1-1/2 cups, and find that's plenty.) Second, it's too runny to try to shape it and it serves no purpose anyway, plus there's no need for a second rise. Don't punch it down; instead, handle it as little as possible. The easiest way to get it into the baking pot is to dust a sheet of parchment paper with flour and gently pour/scrape the dough onto the paper, then use the paper to lift the dough and put it into the pre-heated pot, paper and all. (Parchment paper says it's rated to 420 degrees. I've used it in this process at 450 degrees and have had no problems, but I do roughly trim off the corners so there's not a lot of paper hanging out of the pot throughout the cooking process.) Third, I've found that 12-16 hour rise time is plenty, at least during warm weather. In colder weather, I might let it go longer. Try varying flours a little. My favorite combination is 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat and 1/2 cup light rye. Delicious!
Best bread I've ever made! We were use to great bread coming from Northern California. We're now in alabama and the bread is not the same. I've tried all kinds of breads from all kinds of sites and never got there until this recipe. I did follow some of the advice from the reviews. Started the oven at 500 then dropped to 450 after 5 minutes. I also used the parchment paper trick and it worked well. thanks so much for this recipe.!
I've tried this bread-making techniques for months now, love it! My no-failed recipe: 455 grs. all-purpose flour, 1/2 tablespoon sea-salt, 1/2 tablespoon Instant Dry Yeast and 340 grs. lukewarm water. Add a little more water if using bread flour.
Yum! I make this into pizza dough (as well as the regular delicious bread), I just decreased the water to 1 1/2 cups. I let it sit overnight, then when I run home for lunch I spread it out to a 12 inch circle (it spreads out perfectly! Not too sticky, not too thick, don't even need a rolling pin), so it gets a few hours to rise a bit more before dinner time. Then spread it with toppings and bake! We used fresh ground whole wheat flour and you can't even tell it's healthy.
Better luck next time. My bread was very flat. I tried using it for sandwiches and it was too thin. It also broke in my toaster. Wish the recipe gave the exact measurements of how much extra flour to add. Looks like other reviewers had to adjust this recipe also.
LOVELOVE this bread. I don't buy loaves at the store after making this recipe because we simply do not eat them. It was very easy to make, and completely customizable as it lends itself to many spices.
I love this bread, its the best substitute I've tried so far for using a proper bread starter like sourdough. I love the big holes it gets. I pretty much followed the recipe to the letter, except I used a little less salt and placed my dough onto a greased piece of parchment covered with plastic wrap instead of towels (from baking nana's blog). The only issue I had was mine didn't really form a ball, it was too liquid for that so it really slowly splurged out, but that didn't seem to affect the bread in any way.
The bread was good but I thought it would be a denser bread, it was very airy or as my husband described it, spongy. The flavor was good. I did have issues with it rising during the 2 hour rise, maybe I needed to let it rise longer would that change the texture? The trick with using parchment paper was great when the bread was done just pulled it out of the pan and pulled off the paper, very easy.
Excellent Recipe! Like others have said- it is a VERY soupy dough. I made the dough last night around 7:30 and baked it today at about 4:30. I tried to follow the directions in the recipe and poured the dough out on a floured board to "form" it into a loaf, but it was a runny blob. Soooo- i scooped it up and put it back into a greased bowl and let it sit for another couple hours to rise again. To bake it I used my ceramic dutch oven and i did preheat it. It turned out fantastic! I am excited to make it again and experiment with roasted garlic and maybe even some cubed cheese. GREAT recipe- thanks for sharing!!
Easy to make. Great recipe for beginners. The crust is great! I will double the recipe next time. I made the amount called for in the dutch oven and the bread came out more of a disc shape than the boule I was hoping for.
I consider myself a decent baker, but I try not to venture far from the recipe because baking can be a fine art and I'm not accomplished enough to experiment. After letting the dough rest the first time for 24 hours, it came out of the bowl as a gooey, glop. The consistency was so wet, I couldn't fold or stretch or tuck. I refused to give up so soon. I added enough flour to get it to a manageable consistency and continued with the process, but the end result was spongey, not what I was hoping for.
First attempt at making bread ever! I used bread versus all-purpose flour. In honor of my grandmother, I rubbed a stick of butter over the entire loaf of bread as soon as it came out of the oven. This made the crust FANTABULOUS! Half the loaf is gone already; I danced I was so excited!
Delicious and easy, although somehow I failed to notice that it needed to sit for 24 hours! The entire time I kept checking it and thinking the dough/batter looked like a terrific mess, and it was too salty, and I was sure I was wasting perfectly good ingredients and time, then it turned out fabulous! I added ground flax seed (@ 1/4 cup) so I could claim it was healthy.
Ok, so I bake bread a lot (whole wheat & multi grains) and have wanted to try some Artisan type bread. When I put this recipe together yesterday I was not sure how it would turn out. I had read many of the glowing reviews. I just took it out of the oven and I can't wait to share it at book club tonight. If it tastes like it looks I will be the Queen of bread.
Made recipe with only 1/4 tsp of yeast and it is fantastic. I've been making bread for forty years and never had tried anything like this. It won't replace my regular bread recipe but I will make it often.
This is a good chewy dinner/sandwich bread if you can make it right, but the recipe is tricky and difficult to learn. It took me a few attempts to learn what "sticky and shaggy-looking" was, and I found that the fermentation time really depended on the season. The transfer from the towel to the dish is really clumsy, I'll have to think of a better way of doing that. I also had a bit of trouble with the baking time, but that's probably because I'm using a very small oven. I've added photos of all the stages so you know what to expect when making this bread.
Made this last night/this morning for the first time. i've always had horrible luck with yeast products. it turned out amazingly!!! will make another batch tonight using the herbs and garlic! DELICIOUS!
OMG...what a wonderful recipe. So easy to make and absolutely delicious. This bread has a crisp chewy crust...great for olive oil dipping. We loved it so much the next day I had to bake another! If anyone is leary about making bread...please give this recipe a try!
