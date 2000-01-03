Maryland Crab Cakes III
These crab cakes are rich and moist with lots of meat and very little filling. Typical of finer restaurants!
These crab cakes are rich and moist with lots of meat and very little filling. Typical of finer restaurants!
This was a good basic recipe. I made a few changed/additions. Like other users, halved the mayo and added 2 eggs. Used a bit more crab meat, as I like mine full of crab. 1/2 saltines, 1/2 bread crumbs. about 1/3 cup dried parsley, some lemon juice, some worchestershire, and definitely more old bay (I'm from MD). I couldn't bring myself to broil these, I've always pan fried, so I used 1 Tbsp butter and a few Tbsp Vegetable oil on med/high heat. These are filling, so I served on toasted buns with tomatoes and a wonderful veggie medley on the side. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
these were just ok.... i used green onions, halved the mayo and added an egg.Read More
This was a good basic recipe. I made a few changed/additions. Like other users, halved the mayo and added 2 eggs. Used a bit more crab meat, as I like mine full of crab. 1/2 saltines, 1/2 bread crumbs. about 1/3 cup dried parsley, some lemon juice, some worchestershire, and definitely more old bay (I'm from MD). I couldn't bring myself to broil these, I've always pan fried, so I used 1 Tbsp butter and a few Tbsp Vegetable oil on med/high heat. These are filling, so I served on toasted buns with tomatoes and a wonderful veggie medley on the side. Thanks for the recipe!
AFTER READING ALL THE REVIEWS: I tried this several recommended ways, and this seems to be the key to a happy crowd for us.. 1) changing mayo amount to 1/2C or it turns out to be very greasy to us. 2) add chopped green onion and red pepper (eyeball amount) esp since most our friends aren't onion fans 3) add 1/8C parsley 4) 1.5t Old Bay Seasoning, and lastly I followed the advice of putting a dash of Worcestershire's and lemon juice. What a hit this was. If you use the broiler instead of frying on med-high ...please check them often as they should not dark in color as some have shown but a golden brown.
These were really great! They made me homesick for Baltimore. Too salty for me so I replaced the crackers with bread crumbs and added a bit more Old Bay instead. I think next time I'll try unsalted crackers. I like the cracker consistancy and a strong Old Bay flavor but saltines were too much. Thanks!
I made this for my wife and she loved it. We gave some to our neighbors who also liked it and now want the recipe. It tastes great and is easy to make. Since the recipe doesn't ask for frying, clean up is easy and the house didn't have an oily smell. I used a 1/4 measuring cup to help shape the cakes. Just pat down with your palm to make the cakes a little flatter but wider.
I have made this recipe more times than I can count. I use 1 cup breadcrumbs instead of the saltine crackers and made the cakes considerably smaller (about 2 inches in diameter - I get about 20 cakes) and broiled them 5-7 minutes each side. Great as appetizers. My friends always request them!
These were awesome! I used Club crackers instead of saltines. The butter flavor really added to the recipe. I chopped the onion and celery super fine and used just a little less onion than 1/4c. I was skeptical about broiling them because I have always pan fried my crabcakes, but WOW! They were as good if not better that pan fried. It took about 5-6 min per side under the broiler. I used whole lump crab on sale 2lb for $16. I will be making these this way from now on. As a topper sauce I took one part mayo, one part Di'jon mustard and a splash of Worstershire sauce and mixed it and placed a dollop on top. EXCELLENT!
I love crab cakes and now my own crab cakes are my favorite. I can never stick to a recipe, so I added to this recipe, but it was great. I used bread crumbs and corn meal instead of saltines, I added green onions and some other spices, but it was great! I served it with "Trader Joe's" tartar sauce and everyone flips over them!!
these crab cakes were really good and im excited about them! ill definitely be making them again. i changed the recipe slightly: used 2 eggs and 1/2 cup mayo instead of a whole cup. added green onions and chopped red pepper. extra old bay seasoning multi-grain club crackers instead of saltines. they were a little too wet when i added the amount of crackers called for, so i added some extra. also used canned lump crab meat which was fine. they stuck together GREAT and made perfect patties. they tasted perfect. im a big fan of the broiling technique instead of frying, less cleanup and much easier. THANK YOU!
This is a great recipe! Like others, I added a few of my own ideas. I added a little cajun seasoning & cayenne, and I increased the amount of mustard. I sauteed in a very small amount of olive oil, then I put them on a broiled portabello mushroom, sprinkled with a little parmesan, and my husband went through the roof.
My fiance floats into the kitchen, cartoon-style, when he smells these! I have made them many times, and they always come out GREAT! I have even used canned crab (three small cans, drained) instead of fresh, and they come out fine! Usually, I make them with half Saltine crumbs, half breadcrumbs, and lite mayo. I also put a little fresh parsley in if I have it. Always delish! Thanks!
This was a great base recipe to work from as we did not have all of the ingredients but made it work with what we did have and they turned out awesome! Instead of crackers we used panko breadcrumbs, used 1/2 mayo, added 2 eggs, added dried parsley and Italian seasoning. I sauteed them with some EVOO and they were fabulous!
I really wanted to give this recipe 5 stars, because I've finally gotten the "base" recipe that I needed to make the crabcakes that I love so dearly... as do my fellow Baltimorian neighbors. Unfortunately I agree with the other reviewers that some tweaking is definitely needed. I agree on halving the mayo and adding a couple of eggs. I've played with this recipe a good deal and while they seem a bit wetter, the final product is considerably better in both flavor and texture. I would also HIGHLY recommend measuring your Old Bay with T rather than t. Granted, I'm in MD where Old Bay is more popular than salt and pepper, but while I don't measure, I've got to be around 2T and I've gotten nothing but compliments. Enjoy!
My husband's already asking for more! He loved these crab cakes as well as my in-laws. I pretty much followed the recipe, except I added a bit more Old Bay Seasoning and used Club Crackers instead. Delicious! I think the Club Crackers are less salty than regular saltines, and add a nice little flavor to the crab cakes. This recipe is a definite "keeper".
these were just ok.... i used green onions, halved the mayo and added an egg.
Utterly, utterly delicious. Took the advice of other reviewers & used breadcrumbs instead of saltines and also upped the Old Bay a tad. Apart from that, followed recipe exactly and all 6 cakes went down one greedy (and highly appreciative) throat. Fresh crab is easy to get here, so this is one I'll be making over and over again. Thank you.
I increased Old Bay Seasoning to 1 1/2 tsp. Added 1 tsp parsley for color and seasoning. I refigerated the mixture for a few hours before shaping. I also put them together about 8 hours ahead of time and they were great. I cut them out using a cookie cutter as I wanted them to look professional and they did. I baked them at 350 degrees until hot and cooked through. Then I put them on a low broil setting for 2 minutes on each side to make them a golden brown. I served them with crab cake sauce from this site. The one submitted by sal. This was all delicious.
Fabulous - and so easy to make! My friends are demanding more and begging for the recipe. I used Phillips canned crab from Costco and served them with a simple avacado/mango/lime juice salsa. I left out the celery and prepared them the night before w/out any problems. 1 batch makes 6 cakes.
I took the idea from other reviewers to cut the mayo in half and add two eggs. I also pan fried them. Yum!
I have eaten crab cakes many times before. I decided to try making them myself. I looked at all the recipes and chose this one. I'm glad I did! They were a big hit for the holidays, everyone loved them. I used a creamy mustard sauce on the side. Really easy to make but a little pricey.
I made these by the recipe and they were pretty good but not great. I am going to make these again using an egg for binding and add tablespoon by tablespoon of however much mayo is needed. I am going to omit the celery and add roasted red bell pepper. I will use Panko bread crumbs instead of the saltines; will also coat with the Panko and fry them instead of broiling.
GREAT CRABCAKES!!!! Very nice taste and they held together wonderfully. We used Ritz crackers in place oif the saltines and also added some red pepper for color and taste. Wonderful... WIll be saving this one.
Very tasty, but too salty. Maybe I will try panko bread crumbs next time.
This was my 1st attempt at crabcakes after looking at about 100 recipes. They were great. I used Light Mayo. I also added a 1/2 cup of thawed a "Seasoning Blend" of already chopped celery, onion, green & red pepper I found in the frozen section of the supermarket. A real time saver and perfect flavor. Definately will make again!
Seriously good recipe! Just by reading it I thought it might be a tad bland. Perfect seasonings for such an easy recipe!
Good stuff! My wife loves crab cakes... she comes from a non-seafood family but she got hooked on crabcakes at a lovely restaurant on our honeymoon. This recipe is as close as I found to those crabcakes yet. She's not quite rolling her eyes back in her head and sighing with luxurious exuberance when she tastes these... but it's close. :)
This recipe isn't bad- I've used it a couple of times, and the crab cakes are pretty tasty. However, they are overly greasy due to there being too much mayo in the mix. They also don't hold togther very well for the same reason- they are way too wet with so much mayo. Reducing the mayo and adding more Old Bay (and perhaps another saltine or two) would make this a great recipe.
Super easy, as good as any you can buy! I used a combination of ritz and saltines. Need to watch the broiler cause easy to burn. New Favorite recipe!!!!
I was able to make these for a large dinner party because they were so easy to broil in the oven. Everyone loved them!
It was just OK, but easy to make. IF I make it again, I will follow some of the other reviews suggestions.
This is just okay. I prefer to use 1-2 tablespoons of soft breadcrumb, much less may and one egg to bind it together. I do not like the onion. Also, you should shop for fresh not canned meat, preferebly lump blue crab.
I find that when I broil them they get too dry. Baking them on 350 until golden brown is perfect!
I love this recipe. I use a little less mayo and replace it with honey. Honey adds sweetness and brings out the sweetness of the crab. I also use less old bay and always broil these. YUM
What a great recipe. I used 1/2 the mayo and it still came out great. No frying means less fat, good for my waist!!! Even my VERY picky fiancee ate them!!
My husband and I have been craving crab cakes and I thought I would attempt making these homemade. Real crab is extremely expensive where we live and I this recipe just had to turn out good. I was not disappointed...the crab cakes turned out great! They were flavorful and tasted exactly as I expected they should. I added a little bit more Old Bay seasoning and some fresh cracked pepper, but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written. Thanks!
Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii..gyana here..
We really liked these! I halved the recipe and used wheat saltines. I served these as a side dish to the seafood enchillada recipe from this site. I will be making these again. Thanks!
i used imitation crab in these cakes, and while they turned out well, i would recommend chopping or tearing up the crab flakes to very small pieces, as the large pieces made for unwieldy cakes. still quite good though.
This recipe is great! My husband and I loved it. Part of the crab we used was canned (1/3 of it) and it worked great. I used the recommendations and added an egg and used half bread crumbs/half saltines. They fell apart a little even when I added an egg, so I believe this addition is a must. Same goes with using half breadcrumbs. I can definitely see how they would be too salty using all saltines. This is a definite keeper and as good as any restaurant crab cake I've had.
I made these for my husband tonight and he loved them. The only reason I did not give 5 stars is because I changed the recipe a bit. I used just regular prepared mustard instead of the brown mustard, I also did not have the celery so I didn't put that in. For the seasonings I substituted red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, paprika and hot mustard powder and some garlic salt in place of the old bay seasoning, I also added an egg to help it stick. Finally I used imitation crab meat instead of regular crab simply because I didn't have any regular crab, and I fried them instead of broiling. I must admit that the spices added a little bit of a kick but not so much to make it too hot to handle and my husband and I like spicy foods however the kick was mostly in the after taste. We dipped them in ranch dressing. Needless to say they were a hit, I will definitely make them again.
this was a great recipe - I added red pepper as well...
Okay, so I was looking for something to do with imitation crab meat instead of a salad. So I tried this. The flavor was good, but it didn't hold together at all. So if I try this again I think I will chop up the meat a little more and maybe add an egg. I used the recipe as written except substitited imitation crab for the real stuff. I'd like to try with the real stuff also.
Wow! So easy to make...and I followed some alt suggestions as posted by previous reviews...breadcrumbs and the use of eggs. Jeff has given us a fantastic recipe that I will definitely make again and again and again!!
DON'T USE SALTINES!!! We just made them and they are way to salty. We are however intrigued and will make them again soon. Minus the killer salt.
I thought I had a good crabcake recipe, with not much but saltines, egg, and some spices mixed with the crab meat then fried. But this recipe is much better, IMHO. I had to substitute Club Crackers for Saltines, which made the dish a little sweeter than I would have liked. I think with saltines it will be great. And next time I might add just a bit more mayo, since I love it so much. And after that, i might mix in some some melted butter with the crab, because it's, well, butter. I used Phillip's Backfin, in the can. I may have set the pan too close to the broiler, since they started to overbrown at about 6 minutes. So keep an eye on them while broiling. This is a definite keeper!
I followed this recipe almost exactly. I used a little less mayo as others suggested and I used canned crab. The taste was great. But,they did fall apart. I would still use this recipe again. Thanks!
As someone who's lived (and eaten crab cakes) in Maryland most of my life, I can assure you that this crab cake recipe is the real deal. I've used this recipe about 5 times and have found that the cakes seem to stay together a little better if you dice the celery into small pieces rather than chop them. I also kick up the Old Bay by 1/2 teaspoon because Maryland is all about Old Bay seasoning. Use fresh back fin crab meat from Maryland, Virginia, or Delaware if it's available in your area. Serve with saltine crackers and cole slaw and a cold glass of beer. Thanks for posting this Maryland tradition.
Not at all Impressed!! Living on the Chesapeake Bay my whole life, I consider myself knowledgable about Crab Cakes if anything but thought I try soemthing a bit different. A waste of Crab Meat--too much mayo and not nearly enough zing!! My hubby could not believe how blah they were--Do Not make these!!
These were a big hit with my friends! I grated the onion so that there were not big chunks and also added an egg as suggested. I did half bread crumbs and half saltines, but it was still a tad bit too salty for my taste. I will probably just use bread crumbs next time. They broiled up great!
This is the best recipe among the crab cakes I've tried. Easy and delish. I make small cakes when preparing a nosh buffet and people love them!
These were great and easy to make.
I needed to use canned crabmeat (3 cans = 18oz) and had to adjust a bit for that, but I combined the main recipe with suggestions from an earlier review. Hubby said fresh crab would have tasted better, but canned was still very tasty. Also, I am allergic to eggs, but my Vegenaise tastes just like mayo and the kids even liked these. 1/2 C Vegenaise, 1 1/4 C regular bread crumbs, and 1 1/2 tsp of Old Bay are the changes I made - I will be adding this to my recipe box and this one's going in the monthly rotation!
Bottom line: This is a bullet proof recipe, simple and elegant. We used fresh crab meat from Crisfield MD, the alleged crab capital of the universe. Can be modified in different ways for different tastes, but basically, it's the best we've tasted.
This was so easy to make and was delicious. I didn't have saltines so I used the generic equivalent of Carrs water crackers. Broiling them made them nice and crispy on the outside, and they held together nicely. I made them a bit smaller and thicker so I yielded 10 cakes. This will definitely be a regular meal at our house.
This recipe has made me a legend among my family and friends. Living on the Eastern Shore, you HAVE to know how to make good crab cakes. I only make these with fresh, jumbo lump crab meat (at $25-30 a pound!) and only for special occasions. I use Ritz crackers. There is just enough good stuff to hold them together without compromising the taste of all that yummy crab. My husband won't order them in a restaurant anymore. THANK YOU!
Loved this recipe! I made it for our family's New Years Eve dinner. They received rave reviews! I made just a few changes based on a combination of what the other reviewers said. I reduced mayo to 1/2 cup and used 2 eggs. I added a green onion, fresh parsley and a little bit of cayenne pepper. I did half saltine crumbs and half bread crumbs. I also put a little bit of butter on the pan when cooking. I served the cakes with a dollop of lime-cilantro mayo sauce and a garnish of lemon slices. They were so good! Will definitely use this recipe again and again!
Excellent recipe! I used stone ground crackers instead of saltines and had to increase the quantity a little but since we don't like our food very salty these came out perfect. I served them was a tomato bisque also found on this site and they were perfect on the first cold snowy day in Colorado.
Best crab cakes I ever had!!!!
Excellent. The best crab cakes are like these, lots of crab, very little breading, but with just enough spice and kick to accentuate the flavor of the crab. I did follow others' suggestions. Used one beaten egg to hold the mix together. Mixed half plain bread crumbs with half saltines. And used only 2/3 cup of Mayo. Tasty!
Excellent! Used whole wheat bread crumbs instead of the crackers and they were GREAT! I recommend letting the cakes stand for 3 or 4 mins after removing from the oven, to let the firm up some. We will definitely cook this again.
I am from New Orleans and this is not the sort of recipe that I am used to with sea food, but I had about two cups of left over crab meat and thought I would try it. I was blown away. The crab flavor is not lost in overpowering spices. With the addition of an egg, per some of the reviews, what we had was a firm, tender, succulent delicay. My teenaged kids went nuts over them. Next time, it wont be to use up left overs that I make these. Fit for company, for sure.
Very good. One of the best crab cakes we've tasted. Very quick and easy. I wouldn't change a thing. Very healthy too.
These are excellent, have become a family favorite. I use 3/4 c mayo split half light mayo and half reg and added 1 egg. All low fat didnt work out and all regular was a bit oily for me. No egg was tasty but fell apart easily. Very tasty! Thanks,
Simple recipe that's DELICIOUS!! I'm an addict of Pampered Chef products, so the chopper made this recipe quick to make! I bought imitation crabmeat & it was wonderful! I doubled the recipe & made these with the Scrumptious Seafood Linguine recipe on this site. Wonderful!!
These were excellent. I think I followed the recipe almost exactly except that I probably used fewer crackers than the recipe asked for because I didn't want to open another sleeve. They still turned out great! I will definitely be making these again.
These were okay. Easy to make but it tasted too salty. Perhaps too much Old Bay Seasoning?!? I didn't taste the crabmeat at all and I LOVE crabmeat. Next time I will cut back on the seasoning and add alittle more of the crabmeat.
I don't claim to be a crab cake expert, but these were definitely VERY good! I used bread crumbs instead of saltines, and added some chopped red bell pepper. They were perfect. A little squirt of lemon, and they needed nothing else!
good flavor but next time I will decrease the cracker crumbs.
YUMMY AND EASY!!! The only changes I thought made were to decrease the mayo to 1/2c, 2 eggs - But I re-read the ingreds, and I added 1T of old bay, (yikes) and then I added another 1/2T!!! But, both of the kids (10&12) and my hubby LOVED them. I don't think it/I ruined them in anyway.
Perfecto! I used other reviewer's suggestions and used 1/2 the mayo and egg. I also used green onion. I will be making this again.
My husband declared these cakes "the best he ever had." These were easy and delicious - didn't have to modify a thing. Thanks!
Have to disagree with the 5 stars - too much mayo in this recipes makes for an overly greasy crabcake, not light full of crab flavor.
Wow, sorry, that's way too much crackers and mayo for me. I had a hard time with this. I'll find a different recipe. Sorry Jeff! I like just a little mayo and a little bread crumbs with an egg to hold together. Keeps the cakes nice and fluffy and lumpy! Can somebody tell me if some of the pics are so dark that the cakes look burned and flat or is it my computer screen?
Always a big hit and incredibly easy to make.
Awesome Recipe! I would have given it 5 stars except that I had to modify the recipe as per the other reviewers by halfing the mayo, adding 2 eggs (1 egg & 1 egg white) and also adding green onions and red peppper. The texture was excellent and they broiled up perfectly! Better than most restaurants. The family loved them. Definitely a keeper!
This is a WONDERFUL recipe! I made these crabcakes (with fresh crab) during the holidays and they were a HUGE HIT! They turned out delicious. THANK YOU FOR POSTING IT!
I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I used sweet & spicy mustard, roasted garlic mayo, and Veggie thins, instead of saltines. Also, I don't keep Old Bay seasoning, so I got creative. I used my late grandmother's special homemade masala blend (curry powder). I also added chopped shrimp and cilantro instead of parsley. All in all, it came out tasting great. I served it over a spring mix salad, and chilled white wine.
Fabulous! Great that they were broiled, not pan fried. I substituted an egg for 1/2 of the mayo and they turned out fab.
These were great crabcakes, and I have to admit, I somehow missed putting in the mustard! Super easy and my family really enjoyed them. I mixed bay seasoning with sour cream for a sauce and served on a bed of shredded lettuce. I will make again using the brown mustard....
We made these just as the recipe states and they turned out wonderful! We prepped/shaped them earlier in the day since we had a very busy evening and then broiled them for a quick dinner. So delicious! Next time I'll add more Old Bay because that's what we like.
These were better than then crab cakes I had at a seafood restaurant last week! I omitted the celery & added extra onions (Vidalia). I also added some extra Old Bay seasoning. Excellent and very easy to make!
Good Taste
Excellent flavor but I had a problem with them falling apart when flipping them. Someone suggested that I fry them 1st then bake
Outstanding! We were on the OBX sound side and caught our own crabs. I left out the celery and added about a 1/2 lb of crab than what the recipe calls for. I also used dijon mustard.
I've made this for very discerning palates and all say that these are the best crab cakes they have ever tasted! It's quickly becoming one of my signature dishes.
This was a great recipe, I followed others suggestions and did go heavy on the Old Bay. I used the saltines and I agree that it was a little salty, maybe I'll use the low sodium saltines next time. I saved 1/2 the mix to try them fried too. I made patties, coated them in Panko flakes and fried in a little oil...excellent fried, although it's not as healthy fried! I dipped them in sweet chili sauce - really good.
I also garnished with a horseradish/mustard sauce - wonderful and easy to make!
These crab cakes were delicious!!!So quick & easy to make and they came out real moist.
Love it! I used round crackers instead. It was the only thing on hand. I fixed it with Amatricana. It went together perfect. You can look the recipe up on here too. I will be making this again.. maybe for guess! Thanks for sharing this with us!!!
I have made this recipe about 5 times now. It is one of the best recipes I have ever made!!! People who have tried it think I have slaved over it for hours. I usually double the recipe and use one pound of lump crabmeat and one pound of claw meat. It goes faster than you can say YUM!!!
I prefer to use oyster crackers or stale bread instead of saltines. I use less mayo (as I am allergic to egg) and the smallest possible amount of oil to keep these together. I find backfin meat to be the best crab cake meat.
i used less crackers as stated by other reviewers, green onions instead of onions and added chilli chopped finely (deseeded 1st) for colour. My guy doesn't care for celery so i left that out. Even canned crabmeat worked! i love that raw eggs are not used because it means i can shape the cakes and leave it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours beforehand. Only thing is the cakes were very fragile and threatened to fall apart. But nothing a little extra care wouldn't take care of.
Excellent! These taste even better the next day when reheated, so I remember this recipe when I need to prepare things ahead for entertaining. Also the first time I made the recipe I used Ritz Crackers and that gave them a nice buttery taste. Either cracker works well. As a rule, I prefer to reduce the mayonnaise to 3/4 or 1/2 cup and they are not as mushy. GREAT and EASY recipe
This is a quick, easy, healthy recipe that tastes GREAT. I subbed the saltine crakers with bread crumbs, I thought it made the crab cakes more moist. LOVE THEM!
mixed saltines and breadcrumbs about half and half...delicious!
I have made this recipe a few times. I am not from Maryland, but I do like crab cakes. The last couple times I have roasted a couple jalapeños and chopped them up. This adds a little kick. But these are really good with or without the jalapeños.
Yummy! I used this recipe combined with the one on the side of a 1 lb can of crab. So I ended up using 1 cup of breadcrumbs,1 whole egg and one egg white.I used the lite Mayo as well. Old Bay is not available where I am so I used another brand of seafood seasoning then added a little salt,onion powder,parsley and some black pepper.I baked them at 375 for about 30 minutes,flipping them after the first 20 mins. Mine didn't break apart at all and I ended up with 9 medium cakes.But very nice and full of flavour especially after they sat for a while and soaked up the flavours. I also made a sauce of mayonnaise,dijon mustard,hot sauce,worcestershire sauce and seafood seasoning which complemented the cakes so well.
These crabcakes are delicious, but I admit I messed with the recipe. I added a little Chipotle Tabasco cracked black pepper, and used 1 cup of mostly bread crumbs with some corn meal instead of saltines.
The overall rating of 4 and a half stars is exactly right. The crab cakes were good, but not great. One little change could bump this recipe up to 5 stars. I would make them again.
They taste very good but the first batch scrambled the second stayed together. Maybe I need some ingredient to keep it together.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections