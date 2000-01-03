Maryland Crab Cakes III

These crab cakes are rich and moist with lots of meat and very little filling. Typical of finer restaurants!

Recipe by Jeff Hemerly

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven on broiler setting. Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together crushed saltine crackers, mayonnaise, brown mustard, onion, celery, and Old Bay seasoning. Gently stir in the crabmeat. Shape into 6 patties. Place on prepared baking sheet.

  • Broil crab cakes 8 to 10 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

409 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 820.2mg. Full Nutrition
