Maryland Crab Cakes III

I made these for my husband tonight and he loved them. The only reason I did not give 5 stars is because I changed the recipe a bit. I used just regular prepared mustard instead of the brown mustard, I also did not have the celery so I didn't put that in. For the seasonings I substituted red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, paprika and hot mustard powder and some garlic salt in place of the old bay seasoning, I also added an egg to help it stick. Finally I used imitation crab meat instead of regular crab simply because I didn't have any regular crab, and I fried them instead of broiling. I must admit that the spices added a little bit of a kick but not so much to make it too hot to handle and my husband and I like spicy foods however the kick was mostly in the after taste. We dipped them in ranch dressing. Needless to say they were a hit, I will definitely make them again.