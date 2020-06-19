Apricot Pie
Made with fresh apricots, a simple recipe.
Made with fresh apricots, a simple recipe.
My family said it was better than Claim Jumper's... that's huge! Very delicious! I made a few modifications. One, I used a pre-made frozen pie crust. Two, I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. Three, I used orange juice instead of lemon since I didn't have lemon juice at the time. It made for more sweetness! Four, I found a crumble topping recipe and used that instead of pastry topping since I had a pre-made crust. SOOOO good!Read More
The texture and appearance of this pie were appealing, it lacked taste. It needed about 1/2 - 2/3 cup sugar, and more cinnamon, maybe 2 tsp. I will try this recipe again with the modifications.Read More
My family said it was better than Claim Jumper's... that's huge! Very delicious! I made a few modifications. One, I used a pre-made frozen pie crust. Two, I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. Three, I used orange juice instead of lemon since I didn't have lemon juice at the time. It made for more sweetness! Four, I found a crumble topping recipe and used that instead of pastry topping since I had a pre-made crust. SOOOO good!
This recipe was super easy and really good. I made this with two preschoolers and it only took a few minutes to put together. We used premade pie crust but followed the directions on the filling. It turned out really well. It is a tart pie great with icecream or you might want to add more sugar if you like it more sweet.
Yum! Easy to make, simple ingredients. Tasty - very tart, but I really liked that about it. Served it warm with homemade whipped cream.
The texture and appearance of this pie were appealing, it lacked taste. It needed about 1/2 - 2/3 cup sugar, and more cinnamon, maybe 2 tsp. I will try this recipe again with the modifications.
Delicious and very easy to make. I like that the filling was not overly sweet and retained some tartness.
I would slice it in smaller pieces next time. The peels made it harder to eat with a fork--one-handed since I'm always holding a baby.
I used this recipe to make an apricot pie, using apricots from my backyard's fruit tree. I did substitute my preferred pie crust (called Foolproof Pie Dough, submitted by me on this site) but the filling was pretty much as stated, except I did use 3/4 sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, as I had a good portion of tart fruit. I did do an egg wash on the crust before putting in the oven so it came out a nice golden color. I would recommend doing that. I did add the sugar after as well. Next time, I may do it before baking. The apricot filling was a bit watery when I was mixing it together, so I added a heaping tablespoon of corn starch. I also sliced the apricots into small bits rather than quartering them. After it was baked, it was still quite watery (but the crust was not soggy) so I think next time I will put in more corn starch or replace the flour with Instant ClearJel. The taste, though, was perfect. Not overly sweet and not too tart. All in all, a good use of the fruit I had!
I would give this four stars, but I altered it to our family's liking by making it with a crumble topping as someone else did.
This was very yummy. I added a pinch of allspice and nutmeg. It was so juicy. I made it with frozen pie crust though and put a lattice top on it. I love the tartness of the apricots. Definitely will make again!
Exactly what I was hoping it would be!
This is a great recipe, even without modifications. I used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar because our apricots are quite tart. I used partially thawed fruit and baked it for 70 minutes--perfect!
Used apricots fresh from the tree, selecting more for slightly overripe ones. Substituted 1/2 cup firm fresh red plums. Used plain shortening instead of butter flavored and allspice instead of cinnamon. Doubled the lemon juice. Wow, I thought I'd stuck to the recipe pretty closely, but I guess not! It did come out PERFECT, though - so perfect I made it again two days later!
This is one of the best pies I've ever made - absolutely delicious! I made it exactly as written except I purchased the pie crust since I'm terrible at making them! For those who said it wasn't sweet enough or the peels were tough were probably not using fresh-picked apricots straight from a tree. The store-bought apricots are terrible and will make your pie inferior to fresh-picked! I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could!!
I've made this pie three times now, and it is hands down my absolute favorite pie. It's perfect. Make it now!
I had frozen apricots in the freezer waiting for canning and decided to make this pie instead. I used stevia for the sugar component and it was delicious. We ate it with home made vanilla frozen yogurt and it was yummy!! Thanks for the recipe.
I made pie for the first time for our party and it was a hit! I will use this recipe again! I did alter the recipe slightly by adding 1/2 tsp. Of almond extract. So delicious!
I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also added 2 Tbls. Butter to top of apricots before putting on lattice to crust.
When the other reviewers say this is tart... WOW, it is SOUR-TART. I didn't pay the other reviewers comment about tartness much attention, but boy, I wish I did. It was so tart that even with the ice cream, no one in my family could finish their piece of pie. If I had to make it again, I would double the sugar, at least. The crust was good. Also, I thought it would turn out alot like a peach pie, but the texture of the apricots ends up being more gloppy than a peach pie, so that wasn't as good either.
Used 2 tins of apricots in juice as they're not jn season here. Drained and dried them, used about 1/4c more flour as recipe was quite wet. 1/2C brown and 1/2C white sugar as suggested by others to offset the tartness. Turned out delicious. Thanks
Really good! It does need a full cup of sugar. I used about 6 cups of fruit in a 10 inch pie crust and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar as well. I thought the apricots might make a very intense pie but it was perfect.
My first try made me cry when my Neighbor gave me the bag of fresh Apricots and challenged me to make a pie. He tasted it and said “ it’s just like my Mom’s pie. No fuss, no many flavors , just apricots”. His Wife agreed.
This is an average recipe. First, I made my own crust, using 1/2 butter and half butter-flavored Crisco. Plus I add about 1 tsp sugar and 1 1/2T fine chopped walnuts. My signature crust! As for the pie, I didn't like what this recipe didn't call for. I need less cinnamon and add nutmeg and a few dashes cardamom. Sometimes I add a small can of peaches or small chunks of fresh large peach.
Great, simple recipe. I highly suggest not ruining this pie with a cup of sugar. All you need is a quarter cup (tops).
Awesome recipe
This is an average recipe. First, I made my own crust, using 1/2 butter and half butter-flavored Crisco. Plus I add about 1 tsp sugar and 1 1/2T fine chopped walnuts. My signature crust! As for the pie, I didn't like what this recipe didn't call for. I need less cinnamon and add nutmeg and a few dashes cardamom. Sometimes I add a small can of peaches or small chunks of fresh large peach.
My pie turned out perfect--a nice blend of sweet and tart.
If you like a tart pie this is fantastic!! I added some nutmeg and made a crumble top for this pie. I really recommend these two changes. My husband loves it. He suggested maybe adding strawberries next time for a little more natural sweetness. I love this idea and will definitely try this.
Great with sour apricots! You can also try muffin tins, instead of a pie dish. Keep an eye on them in this case, as normal cooking time will vary.
I've only had apricot pie once in my life and it was amazing so when i found this i knew i had to try it.. This was AMAZING. I did not use this crust recipe but used the filling. Only thing i did different was to use 1/4 cup more sugar. Was stlll pretty tart which i love!
So good served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Great pie. I added a little more sugar to the apricots.
Made this for my teenagers and hubby. They loved it!! It came our perfect. Not too watery and the crust was amazing. Served with ice cream and it was gone before nights end. Will absolutely make again and didn't change anything.
I purchased store brand pie crust, used about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and my apricots were firm. I also used 7 cups of apricots to fill deep dish pie crust. Before placing top crust on I added 2 Tablespoon of butter on top of sliced apricots. Baked 55 minutes
I made this, and it’s even better than peach pie - more natural color and tart stone-fruit flavor. Used my own homemade crust, but ... obviously! And brushed it with cream and sprinkled turbinado on it before baking ... again, obviously!
Yum, it was great, my family loved it. I added a little more cinnamon.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections