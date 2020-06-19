I used this recipe to make an apricot pie, using apricots from my backyard's fruit tree. I did substitute my preferred pie crust (called Foolproof Pie Dough, submitted by me on this site) but the filling was pretty much as stated, except I did use 3/4 sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, as I had a good portion of tart fruit. I did do an egg wash on the crust before putting in the oven so it came out a nice golden color. I would recommend doing that. I did add the sugar after as well. Next time, I may do it before baking. The apricot filling was a bit watery when I was mixing it together, so I added a heaping tablespoon of corn starch. I also sliced the apricots into small bits rather than quartering them. After it was baked, it was still quite watery (but the crust was not soggy) so I think next time I will put in more corn starch or replace the flour with Instant ClearJel. The taste, though, was perfect. Not overly sweet and not too tart. All in all, a good use of the fruit I had!