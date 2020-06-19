Coffee Jelly

A refreshing Japanese summertime treat! My favorite way to serve it is with frozen whipped cream and chocolate sauce, although it's also delicious with ice cream, regular whipped cream, or flavored coffee cream! It can be served solid in glasses, or cubed in bowls.
WOW, this was absolutely delicious! I have to admit, I did not have the highest hopes for this, but I am so glad I decided to give it a shot anyway. So simple to prepare and very light and refreshing. I made this exactly as written and would not change a thing. I put the cubes in a glass and piped on whipped cream and dusted it with cocoa powder. This recipe is a definate keeper that I will be making VERY often~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Hesitated making this recipe, but did because it is simple. Others in household like coffee; I do not. If it tasted as good as it smells brewing I might enjoy it. Without topping (whip cream, ice cream, or other), jello doesn't taste good. Will not be making recipe again. Coffee drinkers enjoy!
This was a really refreshing coffee jello I ate right out of the cups, no toppings required. I do love my coffee though. I used three single-serve packets of Splenda instead of sugar, which worked great. I'm always looking for a shortcut so instead of dissolving the gelatin separately I just mixed it into the warm coffee/splenda before it came to boiling on the stove. This seemed to work very well but I'm not familiar enough with gelatin to know if that's recommended or not. Thanks very much for sharing.
VERY NICE! This is coffee flavored jello. If you like cream in your coffee, you will definitely want this served with whipped cream. This recipe is definitely for those who like coffee flavored treats. Next time I may add extra gelatine to make jigglers. 1 pkg. of gelatin is 2 1/4 tsp. Thank you Sarah for sharing your recipe.
So simple, yet so good. Made the recipe as is, but used strong coffee. We decided to serve them in glasses for individual portions. Topped with whipped cream and a dusting of hot cocoa mix. My coffee addict hubby-to-be loved this of course, as did I and I don't drink coffee regularly. Very refreshing.
This makes for a really easy and delicious snack. It sets up quicker if you fill it in two small bowls or glasses and set them in a bowl with ice in the bottom and then put it in the fridge. Mine set up in only 3 hours when I did that, and it might've even set up earlier - I just wouldn't know, 'cause I was out. I don't normally like coffee all that much, so I wanted to find something to do with my instant coffee. This is a great solution!
This is DELICIOUS. I used extra bold french roast, and once the jelly was set, just some Belgian chocolate coffee creamer. I sprinkled a little cocoa powder on top. I could it this whole bowl in one sitting!
I just made this second time by a request from my husband who buy Japanese coffee jelly from store loved this. I doubled the recipe and used 4 spoonful of instant coffee. I mixed gelatin, sugar and instant coffee all together first, added 4T hot water and mixed for 3-4 minutes then added 4 cups of hot water. Made with Bourbon Whipped cream from this site but my husband prefers to eat with plain sweetened whip cream. It's great for hot summer days! Thanks for the recipe!
Every other reviewer kept calling this 'refreshing', and really, there's no other way to describe this tasty dessert. Perfect on a warm New England evening. It was so easy to make too! I used Splenda to sweeten it, and used Starbucks Caramel flavoured coffee. I poured it into little Irish coffee mugs to set, and topped it with whipped cream. They looked great and tasted even better than they looked! Simple, delicious, and yes, refreshing! Thanks so much for this recipe! I will be making this for me and for company over and over and over again!
This is a really nice, refreshing, and EASY summertime treat. The first time I made this, I was too lazy to dirty up a pot so I combined everything in the pyrex dish in which I chilled the jelly. Just pour the gelatin into the dish and dissolve with hot water. Then add the coffee, stir to combine, and chill! I cut the jelly into cubes, spoon them into 4 glasses or bowls, and pour one of those coffee creamer pods (they come in lots of flavors--hazelnut, french vanilla, chocolate caramel, caramel macchiato, etc) over each serving. It's delicious and the 3T of sugar is completely optional this way!
I tried this recipe initially because I was looking for a dessert to go with our weight loss diet. This is very easy, refreshing, low calorie and versatile. I made to the directions except I used Gevalia's Blueberry Creme coffee and added a few fresh blueberries to garnish along with the whipped cream and cocoa dusting. There are endless varieties of presentation. Could be cooled in stemmed glasses, silicone molds of any shape or in any container available. If I had any suggestions, it would be to use strongly brewed coffee to enhance the flavor and use a sugar free flavored syrup (Torani chocolate is my favorite) to "bloom" the gelatin instead of water. Update: Made again simmering fresh cherries (about 10) halved and seeded in the coffee mixture (Gevalia's Dark Chocolate Cherry coffee). Served with a dollop of whipped cream (I use reddi wip fat free, only 5 calories), dusted with cocoa and topped with a fresh cherry. It looked decadent, was really delicious and only added about 7-10 extra calories . Wonderful! Update 2018 I now have made this almost every day for the past year, with all kinds of different coffees, sugars and variations on flavors. Still our low calorie favorite and delicious.
Excellent! I didn't have any whipped cream, ice cream, liquid coffee creamer, or chocolate sauce on hand, so I added about 2 Tbs of powdered vanilla flavored coffee creamer to the liquid before filling individual dessert glasses. My husband and I loved it as-is. My two daughters said they liked it, but would have liked it better if it was sweeter. Next time (and there will be MANY "next times"!) I'll pour out servings for my husband and myself, then add a little more sugar to the girls' servings. Can't wait to try it topped with whipped cream!
Very nice dessert for coffee lovers. I made this with strong coffee and 2.5 T Splenda instead of 3 T sugar, and it was just the right amount of bitterness for me. I put a dollop of whipped cream on mine but I think this would also be delicious served with a drizzle of evaporated milk. I added a tiny splash of vanilla while boiling the mixture but it wasn't enough--didn't taste it at all. Might try a bit more next time. But it was great without (tasting) it!
Doubled the recipe and used: 6 tsp gelatin 60ml hot water 75g brown sugar 950ml water 3 tbls instant coffee powder using the same method. I whipped up some cream with sugar and piped rosettes onto the set jelly and chilled it some more. Perfect together!
I didn't think this would be very good but my children, who have become obsessed with Japanese culture, forced me to make it. It was delicious and I'm not normally a fan of jell-o. Next time I think I'll add milk/cream and make the jell-o a creamed coffee taste. The whipped cream also made it great. I wouldn't leave it out.
Jello for adults! Today is the hottest day of the year, and I was just thinking about this recipe. I took it cubed to an office party with canned, real whipped cream. Very unusual and light and received LOTS OF COMPLIMENTS!
Used strong brew coffee and added 4 tble sugar instead of 3. I'm from Boston area originally and my grandmother used to make this. Brought back great memories of a childhood fav I haven't had in years.
This is also delicious cubed and served in a martini glass with a Starbucks Doubleshot for breakfast, or with Bailey's Irish Cream as an after dinner treat. I add a dollop of whipped cream and shaved semisweet chocolate to mine.
