Coffee Jelly

I tried this recipe initially because I was looking for a dessert to go with our weight loss diet. This is very easy, refreshing, low calorie and versatile. I made to the directions except I used Gevalia's Blueberry Creme coffee and added a few fresh blueberries to garnish along with the whipped cream and cocoa dusting. There are endless varieties of presentation. Could be cooled in stemmed glasses, silicone molds of any shape or in any container available. If I had any suggestions, it would be to use strongly brewed coffee to enhance the flavor and use a sugar free flavored syrup (Torani chocolate is my favorite) to "bloom" the gelatin instead of water. Update: Made again simmering fresh cherries (about 10) halved and seeded in the coffee mixture (Gevalia's Dark Chocolate Cherry coffee). Served with a dollop of whipped cream (I use reddi wip fat free, only 5 calories), dusted with cocoa and topped with a fresh cherry. It looked decadent, was really delicious and only added about 7-10 extra calories . Wonderful! Update 2018 I now have made this almost every day for the past year, with all kinds of different coffees, sugars and variations on flavors. Still our low calorie favorite and delicious.