Scallops and Spinach over Pasta

This is one of my New England favorites. This tasty recipe is delicious , low in fat, and well balanced.

Recipe by Kim Robichaud

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium skillet, saute spinach in olive oil until heated through. Add lemon juice, garlic powder and water.

  • Add scallops and cook for 3 minutes or until done. Be careful not to overcook. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Place strained spaghetti in dish and place the scallops and sauce on top. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 3g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 227.4mg. Full Nutrition
