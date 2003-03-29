Scallops and Spinach over Pasta

I was looking for a pasta dish with scallops and came across this recipe. I think by itself it would be too bland for my family, so this is how I made it: I crushed 2 cloves of garlic and chopped 2 green onions. I sauteed them in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When done, I added the scallops along with 1/4 C chicken broth, 1 TBSP lemon juice, old bay seasoning, a dash of cayenne pepper and some salt and pepper. I turned the scallops after 3 minutes and cooked for 3 additional minutes. When the scallops were done I added a bag of fresh spinach and grated parmesan cheese. When the pasta was done I added it to this mix and tossed fresh parmesan cheese. I loved the light flavor of this meal on a hot summer day. The next time I might try some crushed red pepper or add a little bit more cayenne pepper as I couldn't really taste the bite I was looking for. My husband liked this dish without the parmesan cheese as he is not the cheese lover that I am. Thanks for taking the time to read my review!