Scallops and Spinach over Pasta
This is one of my New England favorites. This tasty recipe is delicious , low in fat, and well balanced.
Enjoyed this. Made some changes though. I sauteed sea scallops(halved) seasoned with salt and pepper in butter. Then I sauteed the spinach in olive oil and garlic,fresh ground pepper, added a can of low sodium fat free chicken broth and the lemon juice. Tossed all with the pasta. Yum. Thanks for a new idea for a pasta dish!!!
I agree, this recipe lacked flavor. I added sliced portabello and crimini mushrooms and served it over cheese tortellinis, which helped a bit. I would suggest Not sauteing the spinach - it makes everything too watery. Instead, add it to the pasta water just before the pasta is done - this will heat it and distribute evenly over the pasta. Then, just saute the scallops in the garlic, oil and lemon and mushrooms (if desired) - this will preserve their flavor. If I try this recipe again, it will be like this.
This is wonderful! I used fresh spinach and added tomatoes and onions, sauteeing some garlic in the oil before adding the scallops. Really good, and pretty too!
This was okay. Although I really try to follow the original recipe as often as possible, I really couldn't resist some of the top reviewer's suggestions. So, I put a package of fresh baby spinach in the pasta water during the last minute of cooking; sauted fresh garlic w/ sliced mushrooms in 1 T. olive oil, adding the scallops when the mushrooms looked just about ready; used 1/4 c. chicken broth w/ 1-1/2 t. corn starch whisked in; tossed the drained pasta & spinach together w/ the scallops and served with salt, cracked pepper, & freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Still needs some tweaking...
i used whipping cream instead of water. it was ammazing!!!!!
Great recipe, however I did have to doctor the recipe for more flavor. I added butter and sauted the scallops and spinach separately. I didn't add the water as the scallops and spinach both had plenty of liquid. I added parmesean to both and then combined them... It needs plenty of seasoning... but the end result reminded me of creamed spinach with a seafood flair.. My husband loved it! ;) Me too! ;)
I agree that this recipe lacked flavor. I used minced garlic, but next time I would use only fresh garlic and possibly fresh spinach.
A delicious - quick, easy, healthy dinner! I defrosted frozen scallops & leaf spinach in microwave while pasta water was boiling - Then sauteed with garlic, shallots, lemon juice, a few chopped cocktail tomatoes.
Good recipe but I added a few things - little red pepper flake for some zing and added a little butter at the end to make sauce a little more special
Add extra garlic and a bit of basil and it's one of my fave dishes!
I'm giving 4 stars based on the recipe I ended up with--- I added chopped tomatoes (canned) and cayenne pepper, also a lot of garlic powder, salt and pepper. My husband said it needed more sauce and he put a lot of grated cheese on top ;) BUT it was fast, easy & healthy, so I liked it!
I read where others felt this was bland so I started mine with sage butter and put in a large sliced clove of garlic, the only other change I made was I used chicken broth instead of water and of course added more lemon simply because I love lemon.
edible but kind of bland. I even added different spices here and there, but I am going to give it another shot another time when I can afford to restock up on scallops
This was delicious. After reading the reviews, I sautéed garlic,onions and mushrooms in olive oil. Added drained spinach, then added 2tblsp butter and some white wine. Then scallops for 3minutes. Then some splicers that I like. Served over linguini with Parmesan. My mother in law cleaned her plate. This is good. Make it your own. So good.
I needed some recipes when I started my low carb diet...this one is great...I just deleted the pasta and had a wonderful meal.
This was a nice change for a quick dinner.
This was a great, easy way to prepare a quick scallop dish. I didnt have garlic powder and so sauteed fresh garlic and it was great.
My family said that they loved this recipe. I changed a few things though. I added more lemon juice and olive oil. Also, for a nice texture and flavor, I added slivered almonds. Personally I did not eat this (I'm not a fan of sea food!) but my family did not mention that it was bland. They loved it!
Just not something we enjoyed.
I added 2 cloves of fresh garlic (we LOVE garlic) when cooking the spinach. Also added a little chicken broth in place of the water. My husband thought it needed a little more sauce, but other than that, we really enjoyed this recipe. We're always looking for tasty ways to eat more spinach and this works for us.
This is a nice recipe that gives you a full meal in one. But I agree with the other reviewer that it is a little bland and needs some more garlic, salt and pepper. Other than that I will make it again. I had to use canned spinach because that is what I had, so I drained it and it was fine.
THIS RECIPE WAS GREAT, I USED IMITATION SCALLOPS AND FOR A VARIATION I MELTED BUTTER AND GARLIC POWDER TO POUR OVER THE PASTA AS A SAUCE, MY HUSBAND LOVED IT. I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN!
I sauteed white onion and garlic, then added scallops for two minutes before adding asparagus, and tomatoes with fresh baby spinach and white wine to give the sauce a little more flavor.
I was looking for a pasta dish with scallops and came across this recipe. I think by itself it would be too bland for my family, so this is how I made it: I crushed 2 cloves of garlic and chopped 2 green onions. I sauteed them in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When done, I added the scallops along with 1/4 C chicken broth, 1 TBSP lemon juice, old bay seasoning, a dash of cayenne pepper and some salt and pepper. I turned the scallops after 3 minutes and cooked for 3 additional minutes. When the scallops were done I added a bag of fresh spinach and grated parmesan cheese. When the pasta was done I added it to this mix and tossed fresh parmesan cheese. I loved the light flavor of this meal on a hot summer day. The next time I might try some crushed red pepper or add a little bit more cayenne pepper as I couldn't really taste the bite I was looking for. My husband liked this dish without the parmesan cheese as he is not the cheese lover that I am. Thanks for taking the time to read my review!
I made this low carb style so no pasta. I increased the spinach significantly. The scallops were firm and "buttery". Delicious!
I used zucchini noodles and the chicken stock modification suggestion and this turned out great! I also added bacon because I had it around and, well, because it's bacon.
Jazzed this up with lots of mushrooms and fresh garlic.
I thought that this was very bland.I added fresh garlic when I sauted the spinach,but it didn't help. It also got cold very quickly.
Very easy to make took others suggestions by adding chicken broth and seasoned to taster very good!
This second time I made it, I used fresh spinach (added at the end). I started by sauteing red and yellow bell pepper and zucchini until they just started to carmelize. Then garlic and scallops. After 2 minutes, I flashed in the lemon juice and the chicken stock, stirred in the spinach, and tossed until the spinach was done. Colorful, delicious, and we used four cheese Italian blend and pepper to taste.
