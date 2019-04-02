Apricot Chutney
A simple South African recipe that uses apricot jam to create a lovely spiced chutney.
Perfect chutney !Read More
great recipe, but I substituted ready made roasted squeeze garlic. saved a lot of time and still gave it great flavor. Also used fresh ginger, minced in a robot coupe. Much better than dried ginger. this chutney is great with coconut shrimp or bacon wrapped scallops.
I used homemade peach freezer jam instead of apricot, because it's what I had. I doubled the roasted garlic, because yum. And once it was all mixed together I threw it in the crockpot on high for 4 hours over some nice porkchops. Turned out really good. A little on the sweet side but very flavorful.
I made this apricot chutney to go over some salmon that we made, and it turned out really good. Great recipe, and will definitely make again!
It’s a very nice recipe. My son love it
I thought it was too thin so I cooked it longer. It never seemed to thicken, so I hoped as it cooled it would thicken. Of course then it was VERY thick! The taste was very good, but I wasn't sure how to use it. I made it for a book club dinner as we were reading a book about South Africa. I hope to use it with some pork chops soon.
I made the basic apricot preserves recipe also found on Allrecipes, but used 4 instead of 6 cups of sugar and added one pint of blueberries. I then followed this recipe to the letter and it is delicious!
No changes !!! Great
