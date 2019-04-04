Pomodoro Pasta Sauce

8.6.22 I’ve never before seen pomodoro sauce with carrots, celery, and sage, but I followed the recipe to the letter. There’s w-a-a-a-y-y too much oregano in this sauce, and I think there’s also too much liquid. If I were to make this again, I’d use either vegetable or beef stock instead of water, reducing the amount, and cut back the red wine, as well. When It started to simmer, I tasted, and there was not much flavor, partly due to too much water. It was more like a soup than a sauce. I figured the flavor would intensify as the liquid reduced, but it took 1 hour 25 minutes for the carrots and celery (both minced instead of chopped) to soften, and I couldn’t really even get them blended into a sauce using my immersion blender. Pomodoro sauce typically has few ingredients, and I think this recipe simply has too many. I added some meatballs, and we ate it over pasta but, unfortunately, this one’s just not for us.