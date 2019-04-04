Pomodoro Pasta Sauce

A smooth, tasty tomato-based sauce full of fresh ingredients! Great as a pasta sauce or dipping sauce for garlic bread! Super kid-friendly!

Recipe by Melissa Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir the diced tomatoes, celery, carrots, sweet onion, garlic, tomato paste, water, red wine, sage, basil, parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper together in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook the sauce at a simmer until the carrots are tender, about 1 hour.

  • Pour the sauce into a blender, filling the pitcher no more than halfway. Hold the lid of the blender in place with a towel and carefully start the blender using a few quick pulses to get the sauce moving before leaving it on to puree. Puree in batches until smooth and pour into a clean container. Alternately, you can use a stick blender and puree the sauce in the pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 131.2mg. Full Nutrition
