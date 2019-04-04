Pomodoro Pasta Sauce
A smooth, tasty tomato-based sauce full of fresh ingredients! Great as a pasta sauce or dipping sauce for garlic bread! Super kid-friendly!
Very good and easy meatless pasta sauce. Only change I made was sub a can of beef broth for the water-trick we learned from Rachael Ray. Made enough to freeze a quart for later-Thank you!Read More
we ate it but family of 4 did not like this recipe. Self note to be skeptic cooking with red wine in the future, just not our thing. wine used: Merlot Cabernet SauvignonRead More
This is an excellent sauce...I needed to make my own as I am on a low salt diet and the commercial sauces are disasterous for sodium. Am also looking forward to making it with garden tomatoes later this summer. Thanks for the recipe!
Great tasting, easy to make, used the other suggestion of beef broth instead of water.
Finally a pasta sauce my whole family likes. But still trying to find a way that it does not get so watery when served on the spagetti. Would recommend this highly.
I tried this for my christmas dinner and it was delicious...Thank you for sharing the recipe..!
Five Stars! This sauce is so flavorful and easy to make.
This was very very nice. Will make it again.
did not have celery, so added squash for fun. Very good. Added some meatballs after all was said and done. What can i say, I need meat in my life...
Thank you so much for posting this!! It is delicious!!
Melissa, This sauce was GREAT! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Add a beef cube.
Made this with the final garden tomatoes of the season. Followed the recipe but omitted the water and red wine. Used two cups of beef broth with 30 oz. of puréed tomatoes. The only other change was the addition of one tablespoon of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. It was very tasty. I used the sauce in the recipe for tomato chicken parmesan found on this site. Will make this again!
Unfortunately, this wasn't what I was looking for. I was looking for a smooter sauce. I also used beef broth. Here is what is strange (for me), I did not care AT ALL for the wine in the sauce. I LOVE wine in sauces, but I think with a vegetable sauce, just doesn't go. I always use red wine in my pasta sauces that include meat, but didn't care for it here. Nothing flawed with the recipe, just not my favorite.
8.6.22 I’ve never before seen pomodoro sauce with carrots, celery, and sage, but I followed the recipe to the letter. There’s w-a-a-a-y-y too much oregano in this sauce, and I think there’s also too much liquid. If I were to make this again, I’d use either vegetable or beef stock instead of water, reducing the amount, and cut back the red wine, as well. When It started to simmer, I tasted, and there was not much flavor, partly due to too much water. It was more like a soup than a sauce. I figured the flavor would intensify as the liquid reduced, but it took 1 hour 25 minutes for the carrots and celery (both minced instead of chopped) to soften, and I couldn’t really even get them blended into a sauce using my immersion blender. Pomodoro sauce typically has few ingredients, and I think this recipe simply has too many. I added some meatballs, and we ate it over pasta but, unfortunately, this one’s just not for us.
added some ingredients to mine for taste. needed sugar to counter the acid in the tomato and used a beef bouillon cube for flavor. really easy to make.
I loved it! It was very savoury and juicy, having a significant overtaste of garlic, and the choices of spices just made this my new comfort food. The overall atmosphere brings to mind a nice cottage evening by the fireplace. Overall, exquisite! No problems at all! Thank you for a new standard dinner!
Pretty much followed the recipe except used fresh herbs and veg broth for the water. I did cut the recipe in half ( only two of us ) but kept the seasonings the same because that's just me. Fabulous flavor! I was wanting to sauté the onion and things but I restrained myself. Just put it all together and let it go! I blended it with the emersion and added an equal amount of water and red wine wile I brought it back to a simmer while I made my zucchini balls. Yup! Dinner was great! Thank you!
