Liz's Banana Bars

12 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

These banana bars are sweet and moist. They are a favorite among my friends and family. I recommend eating them when they are still warm or letting them sit in the fridge to cool for a few hours. Enjoy! You can substitute butter in even amounts for the margarine.

By Liz_Perry

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the milk and lemon juice in a small bowl; allow to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. This will effectively 'sour' the milk.

  • Stir the 1/2 cup margarine, the white sugar, eggs, salt, and flour together in a bowl. Add the soured milk and mashed bananas and mix thoroughly; spread into the bottom of the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges begin to brown very slightly, about 25 minutes. Allow to cool at least 10 minutes before frosting.

  • Prepare the frosting by beating together the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and 1/3 cup margarine in a bowl using an electric mixer. Spread evenly over the cooled bars before cutting into 20 even-sized pieces. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 182.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022