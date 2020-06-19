Liz's Banana Bars

These banana bars are sweet and moist. They are a favorite among my friends and family. I recommend eating them when they are still warm or letting them sit in the fridge to cool for a few hours. Enjoy! You can substitute butter in even amounts for the margarine.
This was amazing- I was very impressed with the moist taste and the cream cheese frosting was a great addition. I always have extra bananas with no idea how to use them and with this recipe, I have found a great use for them.
I just made this. I added 1 tsp Vanilla & 1/2 tsp baking powder. I didn't bother with the frosting, but I found that the cake/bars didn't need the extra sweetness. I drizzled melted hazelnut chocolate over pieces for my husband when I served him some.
Please do not make this without any baking power (which was left out of the recipe) you know why I know I ready it 5 times to make sure it did not have any in the recipe, but wasn't smart enough to follow my instinct
I made exactly per the recipe except I added 1/2 t baking soda. I can't imagine baking a sweet treat with either baking soda or powder. I think the end product would have benefited from vanilla extract. I think they are good but not especially flavorful and I used really ripe bananas. Thanks!
This recipe worked great! I followed other users advice and added 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. It came out more like a cake than bars, but that was OK. I did not have all the ingredients for the frosting, so I made up a crunchy struesel with panko crumbs, butter, maple syrup and a touch of molasses, sprinkled it on top before baking, and it came out fabulous!
