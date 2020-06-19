Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

Simple, delicious, and with the July 4th holiday just around the corner this would be a great pound cake or short cake topper, not to mention vanilla ice cream! I cut the recipe in half and used Splenda instead of sugar. Great after dinner treat!
We all enjoyed this fruit salad very much. I didn't add much sugar, just a couple tablespoons over the strawberries after I'd cut them, then I folded in the blueberries and bananas. At the last, I sprinkled in FRESH lemon juice. I think adding a full half cup of sugar would do a disservice to the natural sweetness of the fruit.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2011
Beautiful, delicious and seasonally appropriate since strawberries and blueberries are plentiful and reasonably priced now. I liked the addition of the bananas, which provided a creamy contrast in texture as well as its role in the "red, white and blue." I skipped the sugar entirely and just gave it a drizzle of honey. This was a perfect and fresh addtion to our Memorial Day Breakfast.
This went over very well at our holiday party tonight. We had another family over, and the fruit was a hit with adults and kids alike. My husband is not wild about blueberries, but even liked them in this, and said the bananas were "divine" with the "sauce." Next time he wants me to make it with cherries instead of blueberries.
This was a very simple, festive, and tasty salad to make! Instead of sugar, I used about 3-5 tablespoons of honey, and mixed with equal parts lemon and lime juice. The honey created lots of "juice" for the fruit. The bananas did go a bit soggy after a few hours, but not as fast as they would have without the citrus. Pineapple or mango would work great as well. As long as the fruit is light enough in color, it makes a great contrast for the berries. This is also great served over pound cake, shortcake, angel food cake, etc, and topped with whipped cream. Yum!!
This is the perfect patriotic dish. It is colorful and you can use peak of the season berries with out adding a lot of sugar. I took this to a garden club party. It was a great success. The recipe is perfect as written, however I skipped the sugar as the berries were very sweet and used the lemon juice over the bananas, adding them just before serving. They loved it.
A simple and great recipe. I tossed everything together, using just enough sugar to coat the fruit lightly, before leaving our house for a barbeque and it was ready by the time the food was served. We've made this often with just strawberries and bananas, but the blueberries add a nice touch to the dish.
This is not only a lovely salad, but makes a great breakfast or dessert. Both the sugar and lemon juice are vital to this recipe. However, if you don't have time to let the berries sit for 30 minutes, don't sweat it. It's almost just as good if you just mix the ingredients altogether and just serve. Thanks, ManassasMa, for a wonderful recipe.
Light, refreshing and couldn’t be easier. I used a pint and a half of strawberries and about 3 Tbps of honey and lemon. No sugar and it was delicious. Also I put in the bananas just before serving it. Will make often especially now in the summer.
Using raspberries, the fruit salad was pretty when served on a leaf of red leaf (lettuce) and the lettuce captured the juices and syrup. I also made it as a buffet salad by lining a crystal bowl with red leaf and spooning the fruits into the middle . and after refrigerating, the fruits settled a bit . Using a solid spoon helped people scoop up as much "juice" as they wanted.
This was simple and great but as written...just too much sugar. I used 2 Tbsp of sugar instead and it was the perfect amount of sweet. Not overly sweet but just enough for the strawberries to create a glaze and mix with the blueberries and bananas. And the lemon added a nice touch, as well!
This is so simple but yet so very good! It makes for a beautiful July 4 presentation. Many reviewers said you should not add the sugar, or at least that much sugar. I think that really depends on how sweet (or not) your fruit really is. I started with just a 1/4 cup sugar because I figured I could always add more after I tasted it. It was good but because my strawberries were a little bitter, I thought it needed the full amount of the sugar listed in the recipe. For the bananas, I'm not sure how much lemon juice I actually used (1/4 cup??) but I just poured a bit in a small bowl and tossed the bananas around in it really good before adding them to the other fruit. That kept them from turning brown and they did not taste like lemon juice. I'm on the second day with this fruit salad being in the refrigerator and everything still looks fresh and tastes delicious.
