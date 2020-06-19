Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

This is so simple but yet so very good! It makes for a beautiful July 4 presentation. Many reviewers said you should not add the sugar, or at least that much sugar. I think that really depends on how sweet (or not) your fruit really is. I started with just a 1/4 cup sugar because I figured I could always add more after I tasted it. It was good but because my strawberries were a little bitter, I thought it needed the full amount of the sugar listed in the recipe. For the bananas, I'm not sure how much lemon juice I actually used (1/4 cup??) but I just poured a bit in a small bowl and tossed the bananas around in it really good before adding them to the other fruit. That kept them from turning brown and they did not taste like lemon juice. I'm on the second day with this fruit salad being in the refrigerator and everything still looks fresh and tastes delicious.