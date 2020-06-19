Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

This is an easy, refreshing fruit salad recipe that's been in our family for years. We usually make it for our Fourth of July party, but it can be enjoyed all year long.

By JoAnn Cambareri

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix strawberries and blueberries together in a bowl, sprinkle with sugar and lemon juice; toss lightly. Refrigerate until cold, at least 30 minutes.

  • About 30 minutes before serving, cut bananas into 3/4-inch thick slices; toss with berries.

Cook's Note:

Red raspberries can be substituted for strawberries. The lemon juice acts as a preservative so that the bananas don't turn brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 0.5g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
