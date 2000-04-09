Tri-Color Pasta Salad
This is a quick and tasty pasta salad that all of my friends beg me to make whenever there is a party! It is always a crowd pleaser!
There wasn't enough in this recipe so I ended up adding a lot of extras like olives, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese rather than american, cucumber and onions. The spiral tri-color pasta works the best though. It gives extra color and it traps the sauce well. I also make my own dressing.Read More
I really modified this one for a cook-out out at our camp today. Rave reviews. pasta, parmesan cheese, diced danish ham, broccoli, red onion, black olives, italian seasonings, cukes, and Wishbone Robusto salad dressing. Folks LOVED it...Read More
Great base recipe. I made this for a BBQ. I didn't have broccoli though. I added black olives, salad seasoning, diced cheddar cheese, and dressing.
The base of this salad is great but I also add black olives, chunks of feta(instead of american cheese, thin small slices of onion and bell pepper, pepperoni and a T or so(depending on taste) of salad seasoning. You can also use low fat or non-fat dressing to make it more healthier.
This is so kitchen friendly, you can add anything and everything to this. I have added chunks of salami, cheeses of all kinds including chunks of bleu cheese, feta, provolone... This is the most versatile and easy recipe!
This is a good base recipe to get started with. I made a couple substitutions, though. First I used sharp cheddar (white and orange) instead of american cheese. I also added pepperoni and black olives in along with the broccoli. I found that a house Italian dressing gives it a little more flavor than classic Italian. I used two bottles; one for it to soak into over night and the second to flavor it up before serving (note you do not need to use the entire second bottle).
QUICK! EASY! DELICIOUS! Need I say more? :)
This was a great recipe. I just felt it need just a little bit more. I added cucumbers, olives and tomatoes.
This recipe was pretty good (I'd give 3 1/2 stars if I could) but wasn't an overwhelming favorite at a bridal shower I hosted. I made a huge batch and only saw a few servings of it missing after the party. It's not bad, but not great. Just okay.
very good base :)
i used home made italian dressing, added cubed cheddar i had to use up and reduced the servings by half. this went well with roast beef sandwiches and chips. its definitely easy but if i make this again i will add some seasonings.
great base to work with. no broc, so used thin sliced carrots and celery for crunch.
Excellent recipe! Loved it!
It looks very colorful and nice to me, must be taste good. I like it
Good recipe! The only I substituted for the pepperoni was spam. I didn’t use olives instead I used yellow, orange, and red mini bell peppers. The pasta salad was so good and my 2yr old son loved the salad.
Great dish for family gatherings. We add diced cotto salami, sliced olives, diced cheddar cheese, and use Fantastico 4 cheese dressing. Mix it all and let it chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
I added pepper jack cheese along with mild cheddar and pepperoni. Omitted the broccoli. It was soo good! Will make this over and I drop!!!
Great. Added bell pepper and olives bc I like them in my pasta salad. Turned out terrific. Quick and easy. Definitely make again.
This is a super easy recipe but I also added some artichoke hearts lightly chopped, and some matchstick carrots. I would make it again!
This was pretty bland without a few add ins. I added olives, sun dried tomatoes, peppers, onions and parmesan cheese.
I make this recipe with the pasta & summer beans (wax beans, string beans & kidney beans), Parmesan cheese, and bell peppers. I make a lot and have it for lunch through the week off and on. It is a great idea because it lasts long & is delicious. I think I will try it with the broccoli. I never thought of that.
Made it and I enjoyed it! I used onions, feta cheese, mushrooms and tomatoes though versus broccoli. As the other comments have stated, it's a great base recipe. Thanks!
Skip the olives, this was a hit
Best ever salad ever I used sweet Italian salad dressing in mine and I added black olives
good recipe i took out broccoli and added tomatoes, olives, cucumber,red onion, and ham
